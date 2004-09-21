Sugar Free Cake

39 Ratings
  • 5 25
  • 4 11
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Really good with the added plus of being sugar free.

By L. Kahrl

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -10 inch bundt or tube pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 10 inch bundt or tube pan.

  • In a saucepan combine raisins with water and cook until the water is absorbed, cool.

  • Combine eggs, applesauce, vegetable oil, vanilla, and liquid sweetener. Mix well. Sift flour, baking soda, salt, ground cinnamon, and ground nutmeg into egg mixture. Stir until just combined. Mix in raisins and chopped nuts. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for one hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
373 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 43.1g; fat 21.3g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 219.2mg. Full Nutrition
