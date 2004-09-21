Sugar Free Cake
Really good with the added plus of being sugar free.
GALWAYLADY- To keep the raisins from falling to the bottom of the cake, a good trick is to coat them with flour before adding them to the batter. It suspends them in the pan.Read More
I am sorry I must disagree with all reviews, I made this recipe for my coworkers birthday since she does not eat anything with real sugar in it. The cake was moist but the flavor was so yucky.Read More
I made this cake for two diabetics and even had a piece my self. I only used 1 cup of raisins, 1 1/2 C.water, and added a little more cinnamon. I used the food processor and it turned out delicious. My friends want to know when I,m making that moist yummy cake again. Usually when I've baked with applesauce the cakes usually seem rubbery this was not. Don't hesitate to make this cake. Enjoy
Excellent. I received requests for the recipe at our faculty breakfast/lunch. You can substitute one and a half cups of Splenda for the 3 tablespoons of liquid sweetener listed in the recipe, if you like.
Absolutely fantastic cake! My guests had no idea that this cake was sugar free. Instead of adding liquid sweetener I used 3 tablespoons of concentrated apple juice. The texture was moist and crumbly. When I first took it out of the oven I thought that it would be heavy because it didn’t seem to have risen a lot. But I was wrong, it was quite light! Thank you for sharing this recipe.
Very nice cake. Don't let the words sugar-free lull you into a false sense of security. It still has 45 carbs per serving - much better than most cakes - but don't get carried away like my diabetic husband and son almost did!
This cake was good, I read the reviews first. I used concentrated apple juice as my sweetener. I am not a big fan of raisins, so I used dried cranberries. I would definitly make this again. Maybe add a little more spice. Great basic recipe, I think you can just tweak it to your taste.
This was a really terrific cake! I made it for my grandfather who is a diabetic. It was a wonderful addition to my Thanksgiving Dinner! Two suggestions I have are: 1. 1 hour is actually a little too long to cook it. Although some ovens may vary. 2. This cake comes out a beautiful spongy brown color, and if you like, you could put the tiniest sprinkle of powdered sugar on top... BEAUTIFUL!!! This is a wonderful recipe!
DIABETIC note...for those who are not familiar with counting carbs for diabetics; who think 'sugar free' means 'diabetic-friendly'. One serving (12 servings from a bundt pan) of this cake has 375 calories and 43 carbs. I randomly checked for another cake made in bundt pan, and found Pina Coloda Cake, made with a cake mix and a box of pudding (neither sugar free), and one serving (14 servings from a bundt pan) was 40 carbs...less than the 'sugar free' cake (but the serving was a bit smaller). If you're preparing food for diabetics, PLEASE look at the carbs and don't assume that sugar free is diabetic-friendly.
i made this cake twice. The taste was good both times, (but you really have to like raisins). The first time it came out a bit dense. The second time I made it I added a tsp of baking powder and let it sit about 5 minutes before I put it in the oven. That seems to make it a little lighter. Overall a good cake for someone who is limiting sugar intake. I also used half whole wheat flour. I might cut back on the splenda next time. with all the raisins, it is plenty sweet.
Excellent recipe! I used sweet'n low liquid, you could not tell this was sugar free. Next time I am going to add prune puree in place of the vegetable oil so it will be a low fat delight as well!
Trying out new recipes for diabetic friends. This was unbelievable and moist. Everyone loved it and I am proud to put this on my table! Even those who don't usually enjoy raisins enjoyed it.
I MADE CUPCAKES. I looked all over for a good sugar free cake recipe and decided to try this one, I'm glad I did. I don't really like raisins but I did add about 1 cup of them and I did not add nuts. I also took a couple other reviewers advice and added baking powder and more cinnamon. The cupcakes turned out great. They only needed to bake for about 18 minutes.
Made this for diabetic's birthday and everyone was commenting on how good it was. I didn't use raisins and topped it with "Sugar-Free Frosting" by "Chelsey." Nice and moist. I used a 9" round pan and that was all the batter would make. I'd double it for a 2-layer cake next time for sure.
This is a GREAT RECIPE - Some tweaks that I made were: Instead of 2 Cups of raisins I used 1 cup and 1 cup of dried cranberries. I used 1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract and heaping 1 1/2 tsp of cinnamon and heaping 1/2 nutmeg and I used 1 Cup of pecans ALSO I used the sugar free icing also on this site (used sugar free french vanilla pudding flavor) and this was AMAZING! Husband and teenage daughter couldn't wait till after dinner to eat this and I had to limit them to 1-piece a night!! HIGHLY recommended!!
Very pleased with the final product! Used some reviewers tips and added the 1 tsp baking powder, baked as 2 8 inch cakes for 25 minutes and frosted with the sugar free cream cheese frosting from this site. Was a hit for the no-sugar eater's bday!
Excellent recipe. It had a light texture and delicious flavour. I drizzled warm brandy on the cake before serving, which was heavenly. Thank you!
My husband and I gave up sugar, so it was great to have a treat. I don't use any artificial sweetners. I substituted "stevia" for the sweetner. The only fault I could find is that it was a little dry. I'm going to try to come up with a glaze topping or frosting with stevia next time. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe was excellent. I needed a sugar free recipe for a wedding cake and I tested this out on my family and they loved it. My mother and grandmother are diabetic and I will be making this for them a lot now. The only thing I changed was the baking time, it really did not need a hour more like 40 mins. but otherwise it was great.
I used dates instead of raisins because I don't like raisins - they worked well! In fact you probably could substitute any dried fruit. This cupcake tasted a tad bit like pumpkin I think due to the texture of the applesauce and the spices which are normally found in pumpkin bread. I used 3/4 cup unbleached flour and 1/4 cup wheat flour to make it even healthier. I omitted the nuts simply to make it more like a cupcake and not a muffin. Great! I may even substitute the applesauce with canned pumpkin next time! Thank you for a healthy cupcake recipe!
OMG this was sooo moist & delicious! I followed another reviewers suggestion of using the Splenda (taste preference), I used 2/3cup of light mayonnaise in place of the oil & eggs. I also used the food processor and it came out perfect! I made it for dieting & diabetic company and usually there are leftovers but not this time! I had to make another one for my husband & daughter the very next day! Aside from my own changes I believe following the recipe to a T would also produce delicious results!
Sweet and flavorful! I made a half recipe that I baked as 8 cupcakes for 17 minutes. I substituted 1 1/2 Tbsp dark molasses instead of the liquid sweetener, and used a total of 3/4 cup applesauce and only 1 1/2 Tbsp oil. But I used the full amount of cinnamon and nutmeg (so it was doubled for the half recipe). They did come out a wee bit dry with these alterations, but I would rather have that than the oil.
I just made this cake for my diabetic father's birthday. It was a huge success. I made it just as stated in the recipe but didn't put in the raisins (my family is not a fan) and baked them in 2 9 in round pans for 25 mins and then made a layer cake out of them with the recipe for sugar free frosting on here made with the cheesecake pudding. My family loved it and said the few leftovers there were tasted even better after sitting for a day.
THIS CAKE WAS SPICY AND FLAVORFUL ANY SUGGESTIONS ABOUT KEEPING THE RAISONS FROM ALL FALLING TO THE BOTTOM OF THE BATTER?
I made this delicious cake but substituted coconut oil for vegetable oil, left out the raisins, used pecans instead of walnuts and added a thin glaze with nuts on top to the finished cake. It was made as a birthday cake for my diabetic son and it turned out really good! I would like to try adding crushed fresh pineapple to it although it is nice and moist as is.
Yummy tried it today, since I did not have walnuts, I used coconut, I fluffed the coconut in an electric nut chopper, I also conjured up a "vanilla hard sauce" 1 cup boiling water, suger substitute equivilant to 1 1/2 cups brown sugar, (I should have used a equivalnt of 1 cup.) 2 Tablespoons of flour, 2 tablespoons of butter or margarine, 2 tablespoons of half and half. Vanilla to taste.(Since I got the hard sauce too sweet I kept adding some cornstarch and milk til I got it the right taste) (I prefer the cornstarch to flour.) Mix your flour or cornstarch with your sugar or sugar substitute, add the boiling water cook til it thickens, if too thick add some more water. once thickened, add butter, half and half and vanilla and a dash of salt , )since I did not have brown sugar substitute I put in a few drops of molasses.Since brown sugar is regular sugar sprayed with molasses.) Then serve it over the cake, This cake was very good witout anything over it.
I made this for my nephew's first birthday smash cake. My sister-in-law wanted a sugar-free cake and after some experimenting this was the best I could find. I did leave out the raisins and walnuts because this was for a 1 year old. I'm sure the raisins provide a nice pop of sweetness. I personally found it bland, but the spices added a nice flavor. If I have to make this again I think I will use regular apple sauce, but the birthday boy loved it, and that's all that matters.
Very nice cake. I made it without nuts, with whole wheat and less oil, but I think I'll see if I can use even less next time to make a low cal cake. Raisins are very nice and juicy.
I thought this cake was good. I used Agave necter for the sweetener. My only problem was it came out oily. It calls for oil and applesauce. usually you substitute applesauce for the oil to make it healthier. I will try again without the oil and see what happens. I also used cranberries instead of raisens.
I tried it and I did not like it , maybe I did something wrong.
The cake itself is good but for a diabetic advertising it as sugar free is not helpful. Insulin dependent diabetics mostly count carbohydrates as a way to control their sugar. This recipe has almost 44 grams which would add at least 3 units to the regular count. Please note these things. It could save lives
I used agave nectar. This is really good, took it to a meeting within minutes of coming out of the oven. So good warm. Not sweet which is a nice change from what i usually bake. Very simple to make.
In the ingredients it says 3 cups of water, then doesn't mention it in the instructions! I tried using the water, and the cake was a soupy unusable mess. I tried it another time without the water, and it came out very well. I paired it with peanut butter frosting.
Haven't made but thought it important to let those that would like to know that raisins will spike your sugar level faster then table sugar, so be aware.
