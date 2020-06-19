The Best Zucchini Dip Ever

I made this dip for a party and was a bit unsure aobut the soy sauce. I did it using some frozen shredded zucchini and followed the directions exactly. Boy was it good. It really seasons up with a few hours in the fridge and everyone asked what kind it was. I left my zucchini with the peel on (it was shredded) and the color added to the spice! Definately a winner! Thank you for the reciepe.
I made this dip for my best friends bridal shower and everyone loved it they just couldn't stop talking about it! Rock on BettyBillings!!
Four stars for a great idea! I loved it with some modifications. I made it like I make my artichoke dip. First I like the zucchini peeled for a nicer color/appearance. Second sugar and soy sauce sounded bad and I left those out. Then I added lots more garlic a lot of finely-grated Asiago cheese and a little S&P. The dried oregano is a good addition. Awesomely delicious this way! Yum. Good with vegies or on Italian bread.
Very good recipe for dipping bread. Goes well with stew. Family said this dip "rocks". I used minced garlic in place of fresh garlic chopped. Worked just as well. This recipe has a sweet taste which complements bread and meat dishes.
OMG! so good! We followed the recipe except for we doubled the zucchini (had a lot to get rid off) and added extra garlic for extra zing. This stuff goes wonderfully with pita chips! Made for our 4th of july party tonight and I cant stop eating it! Do not be afraid of the soy sauce and sugar...this recipe is great as is. I would probably say if you like the garlic taste definitely add a lot more as it really makes this dip taste great.
This was very good dip! I made zucchini Fritters from this site and used this dip to dip them in. It was also good with our chicken tenders.
I did not find this recipe that great. It was a bit too sweet and seemed to lack a bit of zest. I threw mine away.
I've brought this dip to quite a few parties and everyone loves it. It's a very mild flavored dip and although I thought the ingredients would be strange together they work great. Thanks for the recipe!
Wow this dip is superb! I wasn't sure how we would like the recipe so I halved it. No worries there - I'm having a hard time waiting for it to finish chilling in the fridge! I used a little more garlic and a little less mayo than the recipe called for and also used honey in place of the sugar (personal preference). Thanks for a great recipe Betty.