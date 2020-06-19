The Best Zucchini Dip Ever

Rating: 3.85 stars
39 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 5

A surprisingly delightful dip for any occasion. Zucchini is spiced up with a bit of garlic and oregano to create a creamy and delicious dip. This has been a hit every time I've made it! Serve with vegetables, crackers, or bread.

By BETTYBILLINGS

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place zucchini in a saucepan, and fill with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil, and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Drain, and transfer to a food processor or blender. Process until smooth. Add the garlic, sugar, and oregano, and process until blended.

  • Transfer the pureed mixture to a serving bowl, and stir in the mayonnaise. Chill for at least 1 hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
551 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 58.3g; cholesterol 27.9mg; sodium 570.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (38)

Lisa S.
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2005
I made this dip for a party and was a bit unsure aobut the soy sauce. I did it using some frozen shredded zucchini and followed the directions exactly. Boy was it good. It really seasons up with a few hours in the fridge and everyone asked what kind it was. I left my zucchini with the peel on (it was shredded) and the color added to the spice! Definately a winner! Thank you for the reciepe. Read More
MCHESSER
Rating: 3 stars
07/29/2004
I did not find this recipe that great. It was a bit too sweet and seemed to lack a bit of zest. I threw mine away. Read More
MB20RAINMKR
Rating: 5 stars
04/19/2006
I made this dip for my best friends bridal shower and everyone loved it they just couldn't stop talking about it! Rock on BettyBillings!! Read More
STARFLOWER
Rating: 4 stars
08/05/2004
Four stars for a great idea! I loved it with some modifications. I made it like I make my artichoke dip. First I like the zucchini peeled for a nicer color/appearance. Second sugar and soy sauce sounded bad and I left those out. Then I added lots more garlic a lot of finely-grated Asiago cheese and a little S&P. The dried oregano is a good addition. Awesomely delicious this way! Yum. Good with vegies or on Italian bread. Read More
Trippy
Rating: 4 stars
07/27/2004
Very good recipe for dipping bread. Goes well with stew. Family said this dip "rocks". I used minced garlic in place of fresh garlic chopped. Worked just as well. This recipe has a sweet taste which complements bread and meat dishes. Read More
Christine W
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2010
OMG! so good! We followed the recipe except for we doubled the zucchini (had a lot to get rid off) and added extra garlic for extra zing. This stuff goes wonderfully with pita chips! Made for our 4th of july party tonight and I cant stop eating it! Do not be afraid of the soy sauce and sugar...this recipe is great as is. I would probably say if you like the garlic taste definitely add a lot more as it really makes this dip taste great. Read More
pammy44
Rating: 4 stars
05/16/2011
This was very good dip! I made zucchini Fritters from this site and used this dip to dip them in. It was also good with our chicken tenders. Read More
val
Rating: 5 stars
09/17/2006
I've brought this dip to quite a few parties and everyone loves it. It's a very mild flavored dip and although I thought the ingredients would be strange together they work great. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Heather
Rating: 4 stars
10/26/2010
Wow this dip is superb! I wasn't sure how we would like the recipe so I halved it. No worries there - I'm having a hard time waiting for it to finish chilling in the fridge! I used a little more garlic and a little less mayo than the recipe called for and also used honey in place of the sugar (personal preference). Thanks for a great recipe Betty. Read More
