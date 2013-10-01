Dump Cake II

You want it to come out rich? Sweet? Mild? Blah? The difference is in the ingredients. I have been making this for years and have found a great difference in the taste. Cherry pie fillings come in different types... (Use a good brand like Comstock)Sweet cherries, tart cherries, dark red cherries... the regular cherries don't have enough bang. And if a cheap brand of pineapple packed with water is used at the same time, the whole thing will come out blah! Sweet cherries and syrup packed pineapple will make it very sweet and will need to be served in small pieces with whipped cream or icecream to make it enjoyable. Sweet cheries can be offset by the wateer packed pineapple and make it mildly sweet. So you can work around what you have. Cheap cake mix, tastes like cheap cake mix. This works better with a rich major brand mix. If that is all you have, mix a teaspoon of Vanilla to the pineapple, and take a 1/4 cup of the cakemix out before sprinkling it on top. This gives you a higher fruit to cake ratio, but it will turn out better. For a denser cake, try a good brand of brownie mix. The chocolate and cherrirs are a great match! I spread the pineapple on the bottom and sprinkle the cherries on top of that. Also, I sprinkle the chopped walnuts on top of the cake mix before adding the slices butter. Do yourself a favor and use butter, not marjarine or 'spread'. Your top will be slightly crusty, browned and the whole thing will be rich and satisfying. Bake it wil love!

