Dump Cake II

This super recipe is easy to make, using yellow cake mix, canned cherries, and crushed pineapple to make a dump cake.

Recipe by Andrea

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 -9x13 inch pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Dump pineapple and cherries into one 9x13 inch pan and mix together. Top with cake mix and slice butter or margarine over mix.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes or until brown and bubbling. Remove and serve warm or cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 22.2g; fat 6.4g; cholesterol 10.6mg; sodium 169.5mg. Full Nutrition
