Dump Cake II
This super recipe is easy to make, using yellow cake mix, canned cherries, and crushed pineapple to make a dump cake.
You want it to come out rich? Sweet? Mild? Blah? The difference is in the ingredients. I have been making this for years and have found a great difference in the taste. Cherry pie fillings come in different types... (Use a good brand like Comstock)Sweet cherries, tart cherries, dark red cherries... the regular cherries don't have enough bang. And if a cheap brand of pineapple packed with water is used at the same time, the whole thing will come out blah! Sweet cherries and syrup packed pineapple will make it very sweet and will need to be served in small pieces with whipped cream or icecream to make it enjoyable. Sweet cheries can be offset by the wateer packed pineapple and make it mildly sweet. So you can work around what you have. Cheap cake mix, tastes like cheap cake mix. This works better with a rich major brand mix. If that is all you have, mix a teaspoon of Vanilla to the pineapple, and take a 1/4 cup of the cakemix out before sprinkling it on top. This gives you a higher fruit to cake ratio, but it will turn out better. For a denser cake, try a good brand of brownie mix. The chocolate and cherrirs are a great match! I spread the pineapple on the bottom and sprinkle the cherries on top of that. Also, I sprinkle the chopped walnuts on top of the cake mix before adding the slices butter. Do yourself a favor and use butter, not marjarine or 'spread'. Your top will be slightly crusty, browned and the whole thing will be rich and satisfying. Bake it wil love!Read More
I thought this recipe lacked everything. It was simple to make however it was worse than something you buy in a box and put together. I'm sorry!Read More
A couple of tips to make this cake even better: 1. Melt the butter before pouring it on top of the dry cake mix. 2. During the last 10 minutes of baking, sprinkle chopped walnuts and shredded coconut on top. This cake is out of this world!
This is similar to a family recipe I have been making for years...only my recipe calls for 1/2 box of yellow cake mix and I think the ratio of cake to fruit is better that way. I have made it with both cherry pie filling and plain pitted cherries, and I think my favorite is using *light* cherry pie filling. It's not quite as sweet as regular, but it still thickens up the filling, as opposed to plain cherries which can be a little watery. It is absolutely wonderful with 1/2 cup chopped walnuts stirred into the fruit. This ingredient should be mandatory as it adds texture and crunch. Everybody always loves dump cake!!
Just thought I would say that this is a fantastic recipe and that I have been making another version of :dump cake" since I was a kid. 1 package white cake mix, 2 cans pie filling (whatever you like) and 1/2 stick butter or margarine. blend cake mix and butter till like peas, place pie filling into a greased pan, top with cake and butter mix and bake for 40 minutes at 350. Makes more of a crisp than a cake, but it is good.
I make a variation of this... I use cherry pie filling instead of the pitted cherries, and I use vanilla or white cake mix. Also, I sometimes make it with blueberry pie filling and canned peaches mixed together, or apple pie filling with canned pear slices. All are scrumptious, and your dessert is made SO QUICKLY! I keep these ingredients on hand for those just-in-case moments. Thanks for posting this!
I have made this for years and it is 2 of my kids (now 19 & 28) favorite for their birthdays!I always add coconut and layer it WITHOUT stirring at all. Cherries, undrained piineapple, cake mix, melted butter, nuts and coconut. GREAT!
I love this quick and easy dessert. I make it with blueberry pie filling instead of the cherry, and the combination of fruits is incredible. Everyone will love it!
This was a good cake, it's not too sweet, but just enough with a glass of wine. Tip: 1/2 cup of butter is not enough. I did 1 cup of butter and that was perfect, I also added coccanut to the top the last 5 minutes, this made it so good.
I really love this recipe, excepted I used blueberry pie filling and crushed pineapple instead of cherry. Everybody I've served it to just loved it.
Unbelievable!!! Absolutely delicious and so easy!
This recipe is missing one very important ingredient: instant vanilla pudding mix. Simply mix the pudding mix with the yellow cake mix before adding to the top of the fruit and add the butter as normal. This makes ALL the difference in the world.
I love how easy this recipe is! I did not have cherries so I tried it with only a can of crushed pineapples (undrained) and it was amazing!
I followed the recipe exactly as it was written and loved it. The next time I made it, I accidentlally bought TART pitted cherries. It was fantastic! The tartness of the cherries balanced the sweetness of the pineapple really well. I now make this dessert regularly - it is a big hit at my church. I found that I like using 3 cans of the cherries. Another trick I have found is to freeze a stick of butter and then use a grater to shred it on the top of the mix. I like the results of shredding better than cutting pats or melting.
I love pineapple upside down cake so I put in one can (20 oz minus about 3 T juice) of crushed pineapple (unsweetened) and sprinkled brown sugar over it. I didn't put anymore filling with it. Sprinkled the cake mix over it along with chopped walnuts and butter and baked 55 minutes. I tried grating the butter and it does work. Next time I'll put the butter in the freezer for a while so it is firmer and not so messy.
loved this! everyone did! MUCH better than the old dump cake recipes w/ pie filling. This one has more character, a bit of bite, more flavorful! yum!
I like this recipe. I also don't tell anyone how easy it is. To serve it I take the glass sundae cups cut a few pieces of cake at the bottom add a bit of ice cream and then a bit more cake and a bit more ice cream then put a bit of the cherry pie filling on top. Just enough for color actually. It looks like I actually spent sometime doing something. That is my motto on cooking even if it is easy give it a pazaz look when serving and the only ones that know the difference is someone else that actually cooks. Thank you for the recipe. I had it years ago and thought it was so easy I would remember it and after not making it for a while I forgot it. Hubby was thrilled and of course thought I spent all day making it. Served it after a nice hard roast beef dinner. hehehehe Plus my hair looked great that day. Got to give it to dump cake and slow cookers for the roast.
I also melt the butter on top and used one can applesauce instead of the cherries as my family isn't a big cherry fan. Delicious and Easy!
This was wonderful. Everybody loved it! The only thing i would do next time is mix the cake mix and melted butter together and then put it on top of the fruit just because some of the crust stayed dry and crumbly even though i put little pats of butter all over the cake! Note that this did not keep anyone from devoring the cake.
No more excuses for not baking. Takes about 30 seconds to assemble and tastes great. This is also a wonderful recipe to make with children - virtually impossible to get it wrong and they have a great time, too!
Hence the name "dump cake"! There should be nothing complicated about this recipe. Put whatever you want in it! A lot of times I'll change the fruit up last one I did was pineapple and peaches with a lemon cake mix. It was awesome!!! I do put two sticks of butter on mine (not cut up, whole sticks) and bake for about 1 1/2 hrs. Don't mix it, don't cut your butter up! Just dump and go!
Made this 3 times to get it just right! The first time, I used apple pie filling, but it was a bit sweet for my taste. Any type of canned fruit will do - I tried fruit cocktail and canned peaches (anything in fruit juice rather than syrup). You can try strawberries in syrup if you like a sweeter dessert. I finally decided to make the cake mix from scratch (3/4 cup sugar, 1 cup flour, 1 tsp baking powder and 1/4 tsp salt) (this is actually the dry ingredients of 1/2 of David's yellow cake from this website). I drizzled some of the pineapple juice from the canned pineapples into the mixture and baked according to the recipe. (I omitted the butter and used a spray olive oil to save fat!) Tastes fantastic with chopped walnuts on top and served with vanilla ice cream! A nice, healthy dessert!
I followed the recipe to the tee and it never set up. It was quite liquidy when it came out of the oven, so I scooped it over some vanilla ice cream and received RAVE reviews! The flavor was amazing! I think next time I'll use less fruit, or maybe different fruit, and see where that gets me.
Something that I like to do with dump cakes is to add about a 1/4 cup of sugar on top of the pie fillings, also I use a White cake opposed to Yellow(not as swwet). Adding walnuts is also a great idea to keep people coming back for more!
I love this cake, it made better with cherry filling. My fiance has been making this for years and his mom before that and so on and so on.
This is one of my husbands favorite desserts.It's so quick and easy and it tastes great warm with vanilla ice cream.I've always used cherry pie filling but next time I'll try the piitted cherries.
This is a great cake....My version of this cake is a little different. I use chocolate cake mix (mmmm....) and I add whole pecans to the top of the cake before I put the sliced butter on top. Also, it is not necissary to mix the pineaplle and cherries together. Layering will do just fine.
OMG!!!
I made this cake wihtout the cherries, Oh it was great. I had to stay out of th kitchen because I would have eaten the whole cake.
this is a very good recipe i have made dump cake plenty oes of times while growing up and wanted to make it for quest and this recipe really helped i do not agree with the last users view on cheap cake mixes make the cake taste cheap because i used a cheap cake mix and it turned out exactly how i rember from my childhood
YUM! Okay, so I took some advice from previous posters and made a few modifications of my own, but still super, super easy and yummy! I used butter pecan cake mix, melted the butter like suggested, used canned pineapple chunks in juice, & lite cherry pie filling. I also added some dried cranberries and raisins, however I cooked them for a minute or two in the microwave with some water because i was afraid they would absorb too much of the liquid needed for the cake. It really turned out great! The butter pecan cake topping was all I had on hand and was afraid the flavors might not work right, but wow, was it good! This will definitely be a keeper, and as easy as it is, it will be made often!
This is the best cake, it takes no time to make and tastes wonderful!
Took this to Christmas at my mom's and they loved it! I only put in 3/4 cakemix and you definatley much melt the butter and pour on top. I also popped it uder the broiler at the very end for a min. or two. Nice and slightly crisp(I wanted to add a faux crust). YUMMY!
This is the dessert I always make when I don't have time to make dessert! So easy and so delicious. It always gets rave reviews and people can't believe it's so easy to make.
This is the perfect recipe for a dump cake. But you can use any kind of fruit and try topping the cake with chopped pecans or walnut. It is really good that way.
I made this last night and it came out SOOO good. Except I think I put the ingredients in the wrong order so there is a bunch of baked, cake batter at the bottom that is all crumbly. But it's so good. I think it is fine scooped into a bowl. I will definitely make this again. It reminds me of my great grandmother.
It was soggy. I would not make this again.
Please note this is a "dump cake" and not a regular cake. This is like a sweet cobbler and sooo good! My mom used to make this when I was a child. I like to make it with Betty Crocker Moist French Vanilla. Great easy recipe!
I made this using 2 cans of fruit cocktail. I also added almonds and coconut to the top, which really added an extra kick. I used 1 cup melted butter on top, but that made it too salty, so I would stick to 1/2 cup butter next time. Overall, very easy and delicious, good with coffee or milk.
this was fantastic! I had it at an office party and asked the lady that made it for the recipe and she sent me here. I LOVE IT!!! I made it for thanksgiving and every last crum was eaten... the kids really loved it!
Perfection. So simple and easy and cheap- but not lacking any flavor. One of my favorite desserts ever!
I really enjoy this dish. I prefer to use apples instead of the cherries. If you're a nut fan, my mom has made this recipe with broken pecans on top (careful as they tend to burn a tad). But for ease of prep, you can't beat this dessert!
I used to make this cake all the time when I cooked at a restaurant. It's so simple and surprisingly delicious!
even my husband who was skeptical that something so easy could be good loved it...served hot with vanilla ice cream that melted quickly over the top. yum. yum.
I picked this recipe because of the lower calorie count and it was just what I needed for my sweet tooth. So easy to make and tastes great!
Didn't change a thing. One of my family's favorites! Might try a cheesecake mix with the cherries next time, or other varieties. Very versatile recipe.
I've been making this for quite a while. I have always loved this and chopped walnuts add some crunch! I'm gonna follow the advice of others and add some coconut to the top of mine tonight, mmm! Thanks y'all!
Super yummy!This is a great recipes I have been making for years. My 3 and 5 yr old love love it! Though I add chopped walnuts to it and it was even better.
Just made this for the first time for a potluck today - people REALLY loved it! It's a keeper. The changes I made were 1. Melted the butter and mixed it with the cake mix 2. It was still hard to mix the cake mix/butter mixture, so I added all the liquid from the cherries, and added that, then spooned that on top of the canned fruit. Seems like melting the butter and mixing it in is actually much easier than slicing it carefully and placing it on the mix.
My family has been making a version of this cake for years; only we use canned peaches in light syrup on the bottom, cake mix, butter, then shredded coconut and walnuts on top. Excellent by itself, but amazing when topped with vanilla ice cream!
This is always so easy and delicious, especially topped with vanilla ice cream. It is more effective however to melt the butter and drizzle it over the pineapple/cherry/cake mix mixture--then the butter is more evenly distributed.
I made this recipe for a carry-in at my BF's work and everyone loved it. It makes a lot so it's great for that sort of thing. Also, it is so quick and easy. Takes no time at all!
I love this recipe. I top it with chopped pecans too for the last few minutes of baking. Its fabulous!
I love this stuff. It is however extremely sweet! I even used reduced sugar on everything and it still turned out extra sweet.
I did not have sweet cherries so I replaced them with about 1/4 to 1/2 cup of raisins. In Canada our measures on bought articles (ex: box of cake mix, can of pineapples) are all metric so might not be the same as in the recipe BUT the cake came out wonderful and delicious and so quick to make when you're in a hurry. THANK YOU Andrea. Louise
This was pretty good- different. I had never had this before even though I know it's an old recipe. I used pineapple and the cherry pie filling and it countered the sweetness of the cake..it satisfies a sweet tooth for sure and it's super easy. Not something I would take to a potluck though- not fancy enough for me.
I make this recipe all the time. It travels well and everyone always enjoys it. My mom likes blueberry and prefer cherry. Our recipe calls for a cup of crushed pecans and a stick of butter sliced all over the cake prior to baking. If you are looking for a desert your child can bake, this is it. And its great for those who are big on sweets but enjoys a fruity desert
This was a very easy dessert, and very tasty! A friend couldn't believe how simple it was to make when I told her. I took other's suggestions and added 1/2 cup of walnuts. It gave it some crunch, which we all loved. We had it hot, then the leftovers were refrigerated and we enjoyed it the next day cold. Great recipe!
This was wonderful! Very moist and delicious. I would use a little less butter on top of the cake however. I served it warm with whipped cream.
wow - so good. I wish I had known about this cake years ago. It's really more of a fruit compote kind of thing, or a fruit crumble, like apple crisp, than a cake (fine with me!) It's ridiculously easy to make. I buttered the bottom of the pan, and added that little big of teensily chopped walnuts in the last 10 mins of baking. I was in heaven. This will be the new thing to bring to gatherings. My 22 month old daughter is eating it now making all sorts of groaning noises and saying "delicious" over and over again. Take it from the expert.
This is absolutely amazing!!!
maybe I did something wrong :(
I gave it 5 stars coz' let's face it- it's a dump cake- I used blueberries and blackberries- white cake mix- you know you can't get any easier- Whats your prep time- 3 mins.?-I used to make these years ago and saw this and decided to make it again- My husband loved it- heated it up and ate it with ice cream ( many helpings)- you can beat cheap and easy!! oh yeah- don't mix your cake mix in ever- I also added walnuts half way through baking-- thanks for listening-
this cake is so easy and delicious, I melt the butter in 3/4 cups hot water and drizzle over cake before baking and then make crumbs of flour, sugar and butter and put that on prior to baking
I love this recipe. I am sorry, I do mine a little bit different, I melt my butter and stir it in. I use the pineapple juice in the butter mixture. Then I smear it on top of the fruit and cook it for about 35 minutes or until it is lightly browned and nice and bubbly.
Loved it when I was a kid...love it now!!! Be careful not to eat too much. It will give you a tummy ache.
I haven't baked in years but I decided to start with this - and everyone loved it! Instead of cake mix, I used the other reviewers cake-from-scratch.. should have doubled the amount though as there wasn't enough mix to cover all the fruits (I used canned apricots & pineapples that came in syrup). - 1/4 cup sugar - 1 cup flour - 1 tsp baking powder - 1/4 tsp salt - 1 cup of syrup from the pineapples Thanks a bunch!
Absolutely delicious! My Mom has made this for years. I now make it for my children and they love to help make it AND eat it! Yum!
Not what I wanted. Very moist, but didn't have any body. Also, it was very sweet, but not much flavor.
It was great...everyone at the luncheon I served it at tells me. I didn't get any! My daughter walked in the hours hours after it was gone and said, "Mom, what smells so good!" Too bad, she didn't get any either, so I'll have to make it again soon!
Super fast and super good!!
I actually use a can of cherry pie filling instead of pitted cherries,and I had chopped walnuts on the top. Very Good!
This is the easiest cake to make and it tastes so good.
I use 1 bag of frozen blueberries instead of the cherries and I also use melted butter poured over the top instead. Delicious. One of my favorites and Super Easy to make.
I made this cake one day just because it looked easy and interesting, my son loved it. I have been making it as his "birthday cake" every year since then, sometimes changing the fruit filling. He LOVES it, even has his girlfriend asking me for it now...incredibly easy. Very "cobbler" like.
yummy
My mom's made this for years and it's still one of my favorites! Definitely doesn't sound like a down home comfort food but just try it!
Easy and yummy. Great when served warm with vanilla ice cream.
I have made this before using dark cherry pie filing. It cost a little more but is really good. I also use a butter cake mix instead of yellow. I have also added chopped nuts under the butter and coconut on top. Everyone at work loves it!
I used this for a first birthday party cake. We used cherry pie filling and I think that made it even better. I also melted the butter, but I could see that lots of thin pats would do the same. Delicious and so easy!
Easy and incredible. It's even delicious enough to serve to company, but you don't have to spend hours baking! I don't care for cherries, so I use apple pie filling. Everyone wants this recipe. My sister gave it to me and I'm glad!
Also excellent with Devil's food cake mix!! I agree with using the Comstock pie filling. Will try melting butter next time.
this is really easy to make. i took some advice and mixed in the melted butter with the cake mix before placing on top. i also used pinnapple supreme cake mix to make it like a pinneapple upside down dump cake!
Very good receipe. Quick and Easy but tastes like you spent a lot of time.
I love, love, love this recipe!! It is sooo easy and sooo yummy! Add a little cool whip to the top if you want or eat it plain and either way, it is great!
What an awsome recipe!!!!!! Really yummy and fast!! Simple ingredients..great to bake when unexpected guests drop by!!! My whole family loved it!!
Clearly, I did something wrong. I ended up with a lot of dry cake powder. So I mushed the whole thing together and served with a good vanilla icecream. It wasn't bad but it was way too sweet for our tastes.
Extremely sweet but super easy to make!!! And tastes great hot!
I've made this dump cake for years - the only thing I'll bake. It's my family's fave and sooooo easy to make!
delicious!!!!!! im going 2 make every week it had a great taste and my whole family loved it as well!! its super easy! my mum hadnt baked in years but she decided to start with this - and everyone loved it! i rate it 5 stars = "the Best!"
only had a can of pie cherries so i substituted it for the sweet cherries. it was awesome! my husband went crazy for it because it wasn't too sweet
A friend introduced me to this sinfully delicious treat and so when I was browsing on Allrecipes.com and saw this recipe I new I had to try it. It was fabulous! That's all I have to say about it!
I have used this recipe for over 30 years and my family never gets tired of it! It is one of the easiest cakes to make.
Nice simple cobbler. I used an orange cake mix, lite canned cherries, some leftover blueberries that we picked and 2 individual cups of mandarin oranges. Maybe next time I'll try chocolate cake mix with frozen strawberries and orange juice for liquid. Definitely melt the butter and pour over the cake mix (stir a little to make a nice crust). My topping was powdery in spots when the timer went off. It's a great recipe for a toddler to help with!
I had never made a dump before, and this was a great recipe. I had to change it a little to use what I had on hand. I used cherry pie filling, a can of pinapple chunks that I pureed in a blender and a lemon cake mix. It was soooo good. Thanks again!
I've also made this recipe for years, and even tho I used a store brand of cherry pie filling, I sprinkled a little almond extract over the filling and that made the dish! SO EASY AND SO DELICIOUS!
My 4 year old daughter and I enjoyed making this cake together because it's so easy. We used cherry pie filling, pineapple chunks (I was out of crushed) and added walnuts on top. We served it with whipped topping. My daughter even ate a bit of the finished product (which is rare since she doesn't like to try new things) My teenagers just about licked their bowls clean, so I'd say it was a hit with them. Personally, I found it to be a bit too sweet, but I still enjoyed it. I think next time, for me, I'll just have a little spoonful of the cake with some vanilla ice cream. I would definitely make this again - I know my kids will ask for it.
This cake is super cheap and super easy to make. My 3 year old and I had a fun time making it and we both loved the outcome!! I got creative and instead of using cherries, I used peaches and I loved it.
One cookie and cake disaster after another, I had just about given up! Then I saw the title for this recipe "Super-Easy-To-Make" and it was. I tweaked the original recipe according to some of the other readers only using 1/2 the cake mix and slightly more than 1/2 the filling, it turned out wonderful. RA! RA! Also, i used the remaining cake mix to experiment using a muffin pan. Thanks for the recipe as well as the alterations.
