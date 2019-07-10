Hudson's Baked Tilapia with Dill Sauce
Baked tilapia seasoned with Cajun and citrus served with a creamy sauce of fresh dill and lemon.
The sauce is great - make it! Because of other reviews of the fish I changed the cooking method and had great success. I used the same seasonings but pan fried the Tilapia filets in a little butter and olive oil. I used medium high heat to get crispy edges. I sprinkled lemon juice over the top - fabulous!Read More
Mmph, this was okay. I may have used too much seasoning as it completely overpowered the fish. The sauce was mediocre. I make better homemade tarter. Maybe better with a stronger fish, tilapia is just too delicate for this, in my opinion.Read More
I loved the dill sacue for this recipe. The fish itself was ok, and it would have gotten less stars had it not been for the dill sauce. It was great, and I only made 2 fish fillets but kept the dill sauce the same so I could use it on my steamed asparagus. It tasted great on both the fish and asparagus. I used plain fat-free yogurt instead of sour cream, and light mayo. That way I could feel better about eating so much of it. ;)
This was pretty good. I realized as I was prepping that I was out of cajun seasoning, so I just used a little garlic powder and crushed red pepper. I am also wary of drying the fish out, as has happened to me too often, so I put a little butter on before seasoning. Made the sauce exactly as the recipe calls for. I found it to be just a little tart, but the family seemed to like it. (I tend not to put lemon on my fish, so I'm probably biased) Was very easy, so I'll make again.
This would have been just another fish recipe if not for the sauce; serving the two together exceeded any expectations I might have had. The only helpful hint I would even dare to suggest would be to make the sauce the day before to allow the flavors to marry and to serve at room temparture. Outstanding recipe!
Excellent recipe! Loved the dill sauce! I did add a bit more garlic powder than called for, I used about 1/4 tsp. instead of 1/8 tsp. I didn't have fresh dill so I used 1 Tsp. dry dill instead. I also used Old Bay seasoning instead of Cajun seasoning on the fish. Make the dill sauce ahead of time to let the flavors marry.
Every now and then I come across a recipe that far exceeded my expectations and this was one of them. Whoa, was this good! We blackened the tilapia with the Cajun seasoning in a cast iron skillet on the charcoal grill, something we always enjoy. The dill sauce (which I served at room temperature), while very good, was nothing unique or special on its own. But put the two together and you've got something extraordinary! The spice of the seasoned fish tempered and mellowed by the creamy sauce was a sensational combination! Excellent recipe!
I love this recipe just for the sauce! I use whatever fish (mahi, salmon, etc) I have on hand, and I don't season the fish. I sub low-fat plain yogurt for the mayo & sour cream, and I add WAY more fresh lemon juice & 1/2 tsp of sugar. It is fab and healthy.
This recipe is really good! The only thing I didn't like was that the sauce was cold and made the fish cool down really quick. So next time I will heat up the sauce as well. Very good! Thank you!
I just cooked the fish with salt and pepper and then served it with the dill sauce. Awesome sauce!!!
this was really good and so easy! i made it without lemon slices ... just added a little lemon juice to the tilapia before baking. my husband liked it a lot too. will be making it again.
I'm not a lover of tilapia so I substituted sea bass, one of my favorite fish. Instead of using a baking dish I used a cast iron skillet and, because I was roasting other stuff with it, baked it at 400 degrees for 20 minutes, which gave it a nice golden exterior. However, since it was a thick piece of fish, it needed extra cooking time. What really makes this recipe is the dill sauce, which is cool and creamy and a nice contrast to the Cajun seasoning. This is definitely on my list of things to make again.
I enjoyed this recipe and it was very easy to make. The dill sauce went well with the tilapia. My husband found this to salty. We will try it again but with no salt and I will try lemon pepper instead of the cajun seasoning.
this was good. I used mahi-mahi since it was the only fish I had. A good quick, healthy dinner. My husband really liked the dill sauce and I used low fat mayo & sour cream.
I do not cook very often, because I am not only new at it,...but I can be quite awful. This recipe was amazingly simple, quick and flavorful. A glass of chardonnay is a perfect pairing. I am now a member of this website because of this recipe. I laid it on a bed of jasmine rice with lemon zest and quartered grape tomatoes. With a side of asparagus. Delicious
I have to force myself to eat fish; it is just not one of my favorite foods, but this recipe made it almost a pleasure. My fillets were quite small and my Cajun seasoning really salty so I didn't use anywhere near a tablespoon. And even though I used reduced fat mayo and fat free sour cream, the sauce was still delicious. I had leftover sauce which I used on some cucumbers. This was an excellent recipe and I'll use it again the next time I feel guilty for not eating fish. Thanks so much for the post!
First of all...I do not like fish. So when I attempt to make a fish meal, I prefer to use tilapia, as it if the least "fishy" of them all. I followed this recipe exactly, except I cooked them in a pan using a little bit of olive oil and tad of butter. Cooked on med high heat to creat a crunchy exterior. First off...the fish. I have to say, this was GOOD. I liked the crispiness the pan frying gave the fish and the flavor was great. The cajun seasoning combined with the pepper and mild fish was rather pleasant. I found that I didn't even need to eat it with the dill sauce. I am excited this turned out so well because it will give me the oportunity to get more fish into my diet. Also, the dill sauce is good to use as a veggie dip. (I am dipping carrots into it right now as I type this)
WOW...........THAT'S ALL I CAN SAY!!! I fixed this without the lemon cause I'm not a big fan of "citrusy" foods. I did add heavy cream to the mayo/sour cream sauce and doubled it as well. It makes NO SENSE HOW GOOD THIS WAS!!!!!!!!!! Made this with the "Mushroom Orzo" dish on here. Spreaded the sauce all over the pasta and toasted some sliced bread with butter in the oven to dip in the sauce. Can't go wrong with this one, ya heard meh!!!
I honestly don't see how this can get any less than 5 stars. I just made this dish exactly as described, and it was incredibly delicious. Not too bland, and not too spicy. And the dill sauce was perfect. This recipe is definitely going into our fish rotation. We love tilapia, and this is now one of our favorites. Thanks so much!
This is hands down our favorite tilapia recipe. The dill sauce is excellent and it is quick and easy for any random Wednesday night.
Just finishing cleaning up my plate with this dish, outstanding. I used a bit less cajun seasoning and about 1/4 tsp of garlic powder, otherwise as written. The sauce is also excellent on baked potatoes. If you don't have anything else you want the sauce for, you could probably do with about 1/2 of it. Thanks for a great recipe!
Would give it more stars if I could. Fast, tasty....what more could you ask for. And the sauce was delish too! Thank you for a great recipe!
WOW! Very tastey! The sauce is great.
I love dill. This recipe was great, went a little wild with the cajun seasoning, was quite spicy. I could eat a bowl of the sauce alone, fantastic. Definitely will make this again and again and again.
I am giving this five stars because this recipe has made me like tilapia. I have always hated tilapia when anyone made it. It has always tasted so bland but this recipe rocks. I did alter it a little bit. For the sauce, I added more dill, a bit more lemon, salt, pepper and minced garlic (from a jar) to taste. Based on the original recipe I tasted more sour cream than anything. I also decided that I wanted a little crunch so I mixed the cajun seasoning with cornmeal, breaded and baked the fish at 425 for 12 minutes. No need for salt and pepper with Cajun seasoning. This will be part of my rotation, thanks for making me a tilapia lover!
Very refreshing for summer. The dill sauce makes the dish.
Pretty darn good. My SO thought that the lemon flavor was too strong, I disagree although I like that it masked the taste of the fish. I love the dill sauce, I omitted the mayo because I don't like it and added about 1/4 tsp of horseradish and dried roasted garlic instead of the powder. Thanks for the recipe:)
Wonderful recipe! This is my favorite way to prepare tilapia. The cajun seasoning is a nice complement to what is typically a very bland fish. I don't like mayonnaise, so I use Greek yogurt instead, no sour cream either, and just mix it w/ lemon juice, dill, & garlic powder. Delicious!
Thank you so much for this recipe! I have never cooked fish and actually never was a fish eatter until recently. THIS WAS SO EASY AND YUMMY!!! MY HUSBAND ATE ALMOST ALL OF IT....
Hudson's Baked Tilapia Haiku: "Make this for THE sauce. Not a thrilling fish, s'alright. But the sauce is yum!" I made extra of the dill sauce b/c I plan on mixing it w/ some tuna and slapping it on a sandwich w/ melted swiss later today. As far as this recipe in its entirety goes, tilapia is already a pretty blah fish, so the cajun seasoning does help. I'm typically happy w/ a near-virginal fish prep of butter, lemon and s&p, so the creole sprinkling was a nice addition. Definitely use the sauce though - I made it w/ lite mayo and lite sour cream (no difference in taste, as far as I'm concerned) and like I said, if I call upon this recipe again, it'd be for the sauce and not the fish directives.
Changed the sauce a bit. Substituted plain Greek yogurt for mayo & sour cream. I also added cilantro but I would recommend Parsley and maybe even minced cucumber. Good dish, served with dirty rice & fire roasted veggies
I use a version of this sauce with salmon. It is great. Keeps covered in the refrigerator for next use. My son puts it on everything...
This was fantastic! I did pan fry the fish in a little butter and olive oil and doubled the garlic powder in the sauce because of the earilier reviews and it was the best meal I ever made. My family is always afraid to try fish because of a few disasters in the past but they all loved it, even my 7 year old daughter who only eats about 5 different foods (picky!) asked for more. Sauce is A+ - very simple but you should make it early so flavors have time to mix. I used Emerils Essence for the cajun seasoning and it was perfect.
I halved this recipe and just dusted the fillets with the cajun seasoning (I skipped the S&P. I loved the way the fresh dill sauce cut the spice of the fish. Delicious! I will definitely use this one again and again!
Great recipe!! I baked it at 400 for 10 mins and it was perfect! I used lots of cajun seasoning and thought it was fantastic. Will absolutely be making this again. Thanks for the recipe!
A very simple, quick recipe. I would recommend half of the dill sauce, the whole sauce is just too much. Also, be careful not to use too much salt of cajun seasoning as the fish is mild and it will be overpowering. I loved the lemon slices baking on top, it added a lot!
Good stuff, even my picky 6 year old thought is was "delicious" Thanks for the tilapia option.
This is a simple and tasty recipe. The dill sauce tastes a lot like ranch dressing and would make a great veggie dip, but IMO the fish tastes better without any sauce. The sliced lemons add just the right amount of flavor and the seasoning is light and doesn't overwhelm the taste of the fish. Easy to make and healthy, too.
Although it's not one of my O.M.G.! Recipes, it's not bad none the less. I did pan fry the Tilapia in a little butter and olive oil and got a nice crust that way. I added just a touch of sugar to the Dill Sauce as well. Served Sauce room temp after in refrigerator for 1 hour so sauce could set and flavors could blend. The sauce tasted very similar to what you would get with a Gyro. Very simple and quick dish to make!
Yummy recipe, My husband loves this. I have made this several times. I have substituted Greek plain yogurt for the sour cream to help cut down on the fat. Hudson thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe.
This is a really good and really easy recipe. I just rubbed the cajun seasoning onto the fillets with my hands, I'm sure I used more the recipe calls for. The fish is flavorful and I didn't think the dill sauce was really necessary, but it's good to offer the option. I will definitely make this again.
We're far from being fish fans but we liked this recipe. The sauce is a definite winner! I used low fat mayo and sour cream. Will certainly make again on a busy weeknight!
This recipe is easy, quick and great! The whole family loved it. There were no leftovers. I followed the recipe exactly as stated. Fish has enough flavor that it doesn't have to be served with the dill sauce, but I made if for those who wanted it. I was told to definately make this again.
Fish was ok....I'm not big on seafood but my husband liked the fish alot! We weren't too thrilled with the dill sauce (I'm not big on mayo, so I made one without the mayo...I liked that one better)....good recipe over all.
This is so easy and tasty. I had McCormicks cajun seasoning. I just sprinkled on both sides. I did not add salt or pepper, sliced up lemons on topped and baked. I did try to mix up dill sauce and realized I did not have any dill, so I chopped a little onion finely and added some parsley. It went nicely with the fix, but looking forward to using the dill next time. This was not to hot for me, but I like spicy food. UPDATE: makes a great wrap for lunch the next day.. yum!!
I made this in my counter top rotisserie. It was really good. I changed the sauce. I used fat free mayonaise, dill, sweet pickle relish, onion powder and garlic powder. It made it a fat free tarter sauce, with dill.
Delicious way to get your healthy omega 3s. I make the sauce with reduced or low fat ingredients and it is still good. Everyone in the fam likes it; hubby, 2 ,4, and 7 yr old. I make it alot.
Spicy but not too hot - absolutely perfect baked tilapia! I liked the dill sauce a lot, but my husband preferred just the fish. This is a wonderful recipe that works well for many mild-flavored fish fillets.
I loved the recipe. I had individually frozen tilapia fillets and used them I did not have cajun seasoning in the house so in a small bowl, I mixed 1 tsp each of cumin powder, corriander powder, chilli powder and like a 3/4 tsp salt and a 3/4 tsp black pepper powder. As my husband and I are spicy food eaters it was perfect for us. I rubbed the spices on both sides of the frozen fillets and followed the rest of the recipe, same amount of cooking time with lemon and greased dish. We loved it
I buy Tilapia at least once a month at the grocery store. I don't really care for it too much, but my husband eats it and I always try different recipes to find a way to prepare it that I like. Well this is it! This is the first time I have really enjoyed Tilapia. Great Recipe! Thanks!
This recipe is quick, easy, and delicious. There was virtually zero prep time involved, and the results were delicious. I will definitely be adding this to my weekly dinner menu. Even my boyfriend who doesn't really like fish enjoyed this meal.
My husband loved this recipe. I used whiting fish and chili powder instead of cajun because thats what I had. It tasted delicious-- esp. the dip! Although we prefer healthier options, I would love to fry it to give it an extra crunchy kick or when im short on time. I loved plating this dish because the combo of white fish, red rub from the spices, lemon, and dill dip, is spectacular! We first eat with our eyes!
MAKE THE SAUCE.
I read virtually all the reviews prior to making this. I stuck to the recipe. The fish was not too dry when baked (the lemons add moisture). The salt was not overpowering with the Cajun seasoning. And, yes, the sauce was to die for as everyone else has already stated! The coolness of the sauce is a great counter to the Cajun seasoning. Excellent recipe - it goes in 'the keeper' file.
This was really good...the fish was just baked fish, but the dill sauce was really delicious. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Will make again and really enjoyed. Thanks
I'm on Dukan Diet, so I used fat-free mayo and sub'd fat-free greek yogurt for sour cream; also, I only have dried dill weed... and this was FABULOUS over cod. My go-to dill sauce from now on.
I thought the fish was good, and I thought the sauce was good... but it was not good together. The dill flavor really doesn't complement the Cajun seasoning's spices - it's like they are both completely separate and competing against each other. The sauce basically tasted like a variation of a Greek (Tzatziki) sauce. I did enjoy the flavor of the fish, so I'll probably make it again, but I won't make the sauce with it.
THIS IS THE BEST BAKED FISH I HAVE EVER HAD; IN MY BOOKS THIS IS A 6 STAR RECIPE. WENT BY THE RECIPE DIDN'T CHANGE A THING. I FIX IT ONCE A WEEK, & MY FAMILY LOVES IT . THANK YOU
I am giving this an "average" review. Salt is usually the number one ingredient in Cajun seasoning. No need to add more. The sauce was okay. Everyone ate the meal but I wouldn't say they loved it and begged for more. Perhaps use a paprika seasoning instead of Cajun or at least a homemade Cajun seasoning?
I loved it but I used fat free mayo and Breakstones fat free sour cream. Totally healthy.
Really, really, really good. I've made this as is, and it is fantastic. We really like to put the sauce over mashed potatoes and serve it with steamed carrots on the side. Great recipe.
Great Recipe. One of the best baked fish recipes I have made. It was a little salty and when I make it again, I will not use salt, just the seasoning. Very good.
Another awesome recipe! I tweaked it to make it LF. I used Tofutti's Better Than Sour Cream (LF sour cream) and it was fantastic! My husband requested it two nights in a row!
My husband is an avid fish-hater. He came to me one day & asked to make fish for dinner for him. I went with tilapia, as it is mild & is steered by the flavours you add. We all love dill & Hubba loves cajun. I make my own mayonnaise, so that was just "icing." HUGE hit, so yummy, will be making this again!
Great versatile sauce... I baked at temp recommended, but ended up having to bake for a total of 25-30 minutes. All ended up great - my 5 year old couldn't get enough!
I must say...i based this rating on the sauce. ITS AMAZING and soooo easy! I didn't make the fish the way it described in the recipe. Like other reviewers, i cooked mine in half butter/half olive oil in a skillet really hot and did a nice crust on it. excellent. served with some sauteed carrots with some butter and honey and herbs. excellent.
too plain
I fried the fish in butter and oil as others suggested and this was great. This will sound weird but I didn't have any sour cream so I used a splash of buttermilk (which I normally wouldn't have but had bought for something else) and a small amount of vanilla yogurt. It was delicious!
It is really too bad that 5 stars is the highest rating, because this dish was amazing. It is one of my new favorite meals. I used red pepper flakes instead of cajun seasoning, and used a lot more lemon in both the sauce and on the fish. I also threw a few onions in for flavor. The dill sauce was excellent, and I added a lot more dill, lemon, and I used low-fat mayo and fat-free sour cream, so I didn't feel as guilty when I had seconds :) Thank you for a new favorite!
I was searching for a recipe to use fresh dill when I ran across this one. It was very good. We enjoyed the sauce, but the fish was seasoned so well and was so flavorful, it would have been good even without the sauce.
My husband and daughter loved the fish and the dill sauce. If you need something simple to spice up your fish this is the way to go.
Easy and delicious. I'm not a big fan of fish, but I found this delightful. The Tilapia has a good mixture of spice and citrus and the creamy dill sauce is refreshing.
I thought this was very good. I did make some adjustments, however. Because my family dislikes mayo, I substituted plain yogurt instead. I also added some lemon zest and MSG to the sauce. Served with steamed fresh green beans. Yummy!
Absolutely loved this. So simple yet flavorful. Anytime my husband says he like a fish dish it's a keeper.
This is a favorite! The dill sauce is a wonderful compliment to the spicy fish. Leftover sauce is good on veggies.
This was very good and my children thought it was the best they ever had. I did make some changes that didn't add to the time, but surely added to the flavor. After I seasoned the fish on both sides, I lightly dipped them into bread crumbs and cooked them in a little olive oil over medium-high heat for about 4 minutes on each side. Then I put into the preheated oven for only ten minutes. I also made more of the sauce and we used it for our fish and as a dip for our asparagus. I'll make this again for sure ;o)
I felt I must thank KHUDSON3 for this incredible recipe. I had never tried Tilapia before making this recipe. Soooo good and the dill sauce was among the best I have made. In fact, I use what is left to spoon over Chicken Souvlaki the next day. now that Lent is here, it will remain in rotation for meatless Friday.
Very good recipie. We really enjoyed the dill sauce with the fish . We will have this again !
My husband liked this quite a bit. I didnt use the cajun spices, just salt and pepper with a tad lemon. The dill sauce was very good.
My family enjoys this with the Oven Brown rice and Maple Dill Carrot recipes. Personally, I REALLY enjoy the dill sauce and enjoy mixing with my rice as well as the fish. Thanks for a great recipe!
It was delicious! Next time I wont leave the lemonn slices on the fish (it leaves a tart taste on the meat)
Fantastic recipe. I made fish tacos with the recipe by pan frying the tilapia and then I put the dill sauce over a cole slaw mix. I added a little dash of red pepper and creole seasoning to the dill sauce. Finally, I put everything in a flour tortilla. My family ate every last morsel.
I made this recipe as written until I came to the sauce. I was very disappointed to find I had no dill in the house whatsoever! My husband jokingly suggested I chop up a dill pickle in place of the dill I didn't have. Well I thought why not? So I finely chopped 1 dill pickle and I also added 1 tsp of pickle juice to the mayo and sour cream mixture and it was AMAZING. Kind of like a dill pickle tartar sauce. We'll definitely make this again!
We eat a LOT of tilapia and this is now our favorite recipe. Easy and delicious; could work with halibut, too. Only change I made was to use fresh minced garlic (instead of powdered) and about 1/2 tsp. dried dill (instead of fresh) in the sauce. And, since I don't like most commercial spice mixes I made my own cajun spice mix with garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne powder, paprika, ground black pepper, dry mustard, cumin, celery seed (just a little), dried thyme, and salt, all to personal taste. Omitted salt/pepper step in the fish prep. Thanks for this one!!
I love this recipe! I have even used the dill sauce with other meats and it be just as delicious! Thank you!
5 stars for fish portion as best tilapia recipe we have tried. Came out perfect. I was afraid cajun would be too hot (I'm wimpy) so went light on it. Will use more next time as just flavorful. DH is not so much on the dill, so am working on using this sauce with a "tartar sauce" twist for his benefit. He tried eating the cooked lemon (middles) & actually they were good...who knew? Thanks so much for a great way to get a healthy meal in him. Served with Yukon gold mashed with shallots from this site & a healthy salad! Wonderful. You are the tilapia master!
This recipe rocks.... your taste buds! I used tilapia, as recommended and added 3 tablespoons of green onion, 3 garlic cloves to the sauce. I also doubled the amounts of both the garlic powder and lemon juice for an extra zest, which I like. My husband and I marked this as our most fave fish recipe. Thanks Khudson3 for sharing!!
Oh my this was wonderful and so easy! If you add any salt make it very minimal because the cajun seasoning is salty too. I made steamed broccoli to go with it and added dill while it was cooking. The extra sauce I had I dipped my broccoli into. Very good sauce!
I have made this several times. The Tilapia is so moist and the dill sauce is absolutely my favourite. Also great for dipping vegetables. My husband loves it (and we are not big fish eaters) I recently made it for company and got great raves and requests for the recipe.
This is fantastic! Personally, I prefer my fish sauteed instead of baked (I use butter spray to keep it low fat). However, cajun seasoning plus that sauce is to die for! I also use low fat mayo and sour cream - tastes perfectly normal to me. My boyfriend wants this every week now. Thanks so much for this serious keeper!
Absolutely fabulous! I had to use dried dill because that's all I had, but it was still great! My husband ate 3 pieces by himself. I was out of mayo too, so used that MW salad dressing. The sauce was also good on the asparagus I served with it.
The cajun flavour was nice on this fish but I used homemade cajun/creole spice from this site.The dill sauce was so tasty you could almost use it to dip soe veggies :).
Loved it! Dill sauce was AMAZING!
My whole family loved this!!! The only minor changes I made where extra dill and lemon in the sauce; and a few small pats of butter around the fish. We can't wait to buy more tilapia and make it again!!!!
This recipe was okay. The fish had too much of a lemon taste. My family didn't care for the tarter sauce. I might try this again, but without the tarter sauce and no lemon.
After reading the reviews I decided that I would spice my fish differently but use the dill sauce from this recipe. Everyone was right about the sauce...delicious!! Leftovers goes well as a veggie dip. As for the fish I used lemon juice, dill weed, lemon-pepper spice and a bit of melted butter. It was amzing. Usually I find tilapia a bit bland but this turned out wonderful.
this fish is awesome! the cream sauce is delicious, i added a splash of italian dressing to it, although it was great without it, even my 1 year old ate this
the Sauce is great. the fish is ok, well I used one from my freezer, so maybe thats why... but fish and sauce together tasted great.
