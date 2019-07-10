Hudson's Baked Tilapia with Dill Sauce

4.5
1162 Ratings
  • 5 751
  • 4 317
  • 3 71
  • 2 16
  • 1 7

Baked tilapia seasoned with Cajun and citrus served with a creamy sauce of fresh dill and lemon.

Recipe by KHUDSON3

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
58 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Season the tilapia fillets with salt, pepper and Cajun seasoning on both sides. Arrange the seasoned fillets in a single layer in the baking dish. Place a layer of lemon slices over the fish fillets. I usually use about 2 slices on each piece so that it covers most of the surface of the fish.

  • Bake uncovered for 15 to 20 minutes in the preheated oven, or until fish flakes easily with a fork.

  • While the fish is baking, mix together the mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic powder, lemon juice and dill in a small bowl. Serve with tilapia.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
284 calories; protein 24.5g; carbohydrates 5.7g; fat 18.6g; cholesterol 58.9mg; sodium 500.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022