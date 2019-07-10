Hudson's Baked Tilapia with Dill Sauce

First of all...I do not like fish. So when I attempt to make a fish meal, I prefer to use tilapia, as it if the least "fishy" of them all. I followed this recipe exactly, except I cooked them in a pan using a little bit of olive oil and tad of butter. Cooked on med high heat to creat a crunchy exterior. First off...the fish. I have to say, this was GOOD. I liked the crispiness the pan frying gave the fish and the flavor was great. The cajun seasoning combined with the pepper and mild fish was rather pleasant. I found that I didn't even need to eat it with the dill sauce. I am excited this turned out so well because it will give me the oportunity to get more fish into my diet. Also, the dill sauce is good to use as a veggie dip. (I am dipping carrots into it right now as I type this)