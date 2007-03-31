Chocolate Mayo Cake

My mom made this cake while living in the Depression. It is so good, I hope this fills your needs and your memories.

By Virginia Godd

Servings:
24
Yield:
2 -9 inch round layers
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees (175 degrees C). Lightly grease two 9 inch layer pans.

  • Mix flour, baking soda, baking powder, cocoa, and sugar into a large bowl. Stir in mayonnaise. Gradually add water and vanilla and blend until smooth. Pour batter into prepared pans.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes. Cool, remove from pans, and frost with your favorite chocolate frosting.

Per Serving:
208 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 25.7g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 203.5mg. Full Nutrition
