Chocolate Mayo Cake

Very, very good! Moist texture was the star. The lack of deep chocolate flavor can be fixed by 1) increasing cocoa to 1/2 cup and 2) adding 1/2 tsp salt to the recipe. Without the salt, the chocolate flavor lacks the complexity and depth that our palates associate with true chocolate taste. The first time I made it, we felt something was missing. That something was salt. Once those two measures are put into action, this recipe becomes darn near perfect. Any frosting/glaze will work to finish it. I used the glaze that I usually put on my Texas Sheet Cake. I baked it in a 11"X17" jelly roll pan, and it was done perfectly at 23 minutes. Big enough to feed a crowd. Super easy to throw together, almost as easy as a cake mix, but worlds better. Helped me to meet a promise I made to someone to make "something chocolate" when I found myself disappointingly eggless the night before I was supposed to deliver on said promise. And, thanks to this recipe, I did so in spades! It freezes well. Because of the need for adjustment, particularly because of the omission of necessary salt, it narrowly misses a 5 star rating. Will now be making this on many occasions, even when I have eggs in the fridge. It's that good.