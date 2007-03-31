Chocolate Mayo Cake
My mom made this cake while living in the Depression. It is so good, I hope this fills your needs and your memories.
Tastes like chocolate cake from a mix - no one knew the difference - it was moist and tasted even better the next day. I did increase cocoa to almost 2/3 cup (and could have added more), used only 1 cup mayo (definitely does not need more than this) and increased vanilla to 2tsp., also added 1/4 tsp salt (I find chocolate flavor is always stronger with a little salt in recipe). Hope this helps.Read More
we could taste the Mayo. It was very soft and moist though. Maybe a different brand of mayo would have tasted better, but I'm not going to try it again.Read More
When I was young my Great Grand Mother used to make a chocolate mayonnaise cake that I couldn't get enough of. I read reviews about this recipe being too gooey. That is the way they are supposed to be. This was as close to my Grandmas as it gets. I fixed this about a week ago. Their are only two of us and my wife doesn't really like chocolate much. She had one piece and liked it. I finished it up this morning and I am contemplating baking another for Sunday and asking my grown kids over. I think everyone needs to try this. It is fantastic.
Not exactly like my grandmothers used to be ( was kind of a cross between and cake mix and mayo cake) but this did bring back memories, thanks for sharing. I did use miracle whip instead of mayo because that's how my grandmother always made hers, followed the rest exactly but cooked in 9x13 pan for 45 mins.
I made this for my mothers birthday as she hadn't had a Mayo cake since she was a little girl. I used coffee instead of water and I used cocoa powder to coat the pan. I also used the Whipped cream cheese frosting from this site. EVeryone who tried it said that it was the best cake they had ever had! THank you!!
I increased the cocoa to 2/3 a cup, decreased the mayo to 1 cup, and used coffee instead of water. I baked these at 375 for 20 minutes to make 24 cupcakes total. I topped them with a swirl of vanilla glaze (also here on allrecipes) that gave them that edge of sweetness without overpowering the taste. Delicious! Thanks for sharing- like a little taste of childhood.
I make this cake for all occasions and people always LOVE it, even my husband that isn't a big fan of chocolate cake. I think the big difference in this recipe is that it calls for Mayo and I have always used MIRACLE WHIP. There is a big difference between the 2 so next time you try this recipe try with Miracle whip instead(use the exact same amount as you would for mayo).
I added about a tablespoon extra of cocoa powder and just a dash of cinnamon and topped with the Fluffy Peanut Butter Frosting recipe...one of the best chocolate cakes I've ever had!
i remember my grandmother making this cake about 15years ago. i had forgot all about the recipe and taste until i watched sweet dreams on foodtv. i decided to look it up and i tried it. it is delicious or the bomb as my children say.i thought i could never get my husband away from my poundcakes or cheesecakes but thanks to this recipe he now has another favorite.thanks for sending it in.
This recipe reminds me of a chocolate cake recipe from my childhood except this one is lighter and moister! I used Dukes light mayo and two tsp of vanilla and baked it in a 9x13 pan for 45 minutes. It was an easy, easy recipe I quickly made with my 5 yr old!
It was very light and fluffy, almost like a store cake mix. My son has allergies and he can even have this cake.
Very, very good! Moist texture was the star. The lack of deep chocolate flavor can be fixed by 1) increasing cocoa to 1/2 cup and 2) adding 1/2 tsp salt to the recipe. Without the salt, the chocolate flavor lacks the complexity and depth that our palates associate with true chocolate taste. The first time I made it, we felt something was missing. That something was salt. Once those two measures are put into action, this recipe becomes darn near perfect. Any frosting/glaze will work to finish it. I used the glaze that I usually put on my Texas Sheet Cake. I baked it in a 11"X17" jelly roll pan, and it was done perfectly at 23 minutes. Big enough to feed a crowd. Super easy to throw together, almost as easy as a cake mix, but worlds better. Helped me to meet a promise I made to someone to make "something chocolate" when I found myself disappointingly eggless the night before I was supposed to deliver on said promise. And, thanks to this recipe, I did so in spades! It freezes well. Because of the need for adjustment, particularly because of the omission of necessary salt, it narrowly misses a 5 star rating. Will now be making this on many occasions, even when I have eggs in the fridge. It's that good.
I increased the cocoa to 1 cup, like others have recommended, but 1 big difference is to NOT use water. Use milk! Naturally brings out a richer chocolate flavor. I added a little more milk to get the usual cake consistency & to offset the extra cocoa powder. Decrease the cooking time slightly as I noticed milk cooks faster. I also made my own mayonnaise using Allrecipes instructions (1 egg yolk beaten with 2 tables lemon juice and slowly whisk in 1 cup extra virgin olive oil). I don't eat soy so store bought mayo just won't do! :) Thanks for sharing the recipe!
delicious ! I had a similar recipe that I used for 30 or so years. I quit making so many sweets, with the children grown & gone & somehow lost my recipe. My son & family were here for his birthday & he requested his favorite cake, you guessed it !!!! Looked on Allrecipes & this looked like the closest to what I used to make. I used Miracle Whip, since that's what I remember using & increased the cocoa to 1/2 cup plus 1 tble. It was fantastic. I frosted with the recipe on the back of Hersheys cocoa & it was perfect. This cake is moist & delicious !!!
one of my families favorite. we put powder suger over top.. It is very easy and I enjoy making it..
I found this recipe about forty years ago in a magazine and used it for many years. Lost it along with many of my treasured recipes when my home was taken in a tornado and was glad to have found it, my husband loves this cake, thanks for sharing.
I substituted the mayonaise for low-fat vanilla yogurt...it made for a dense, moist cake...very light chocolate tast which I enjoyed..it would be great with a good quality fruit jampreserve layered into it!
This cake is so moist and a very yummy chocolate taste. My mom used to make this when i was a kid. I loved it then and i love it now. I made it with coffee instead of water as another reviewer suggested. Made mine in a 9 by 12 pan. I used the "whipping cream cream cheese frosting" in this site, also as another reviewer suggested and this is the best frosting, the frosting is light and goes well with this cake. Going to make another cake this afternoon.
This is the best mayo cake ever.
Edible. I reduced the mayo to 1 cup as recommended by others (to avoid gumminess), used extra dark cocoa powder, and a mix of cake flour and white wheat flour. Used Hellman's regular mayonnaise. (Would be good if all future reviewers would include type of mayo used, since they do vary widely.) Results: crumbly (but moist) cake with a somewhat... odd flavor. Definitely not the best tasting cake I've ever had. Perhaps the white wheat flour didn't go well with the mayo... that's all I can figure. I'm currently soaking the cake in a rum syrup to try to improve the flavor. Oh, also added a few chocolate chips, which really seems to help.
I followed another reviewer's advice and reduced the mayo. I made this recipe into cupcakes, and was really impressed by how beautifully they rose with nice dome tops. Also, they were at the perfect moisture! I frosted them with my favourite fudge frosting recipe, but I recommend you choose a lighter frosting than I did as the cakes themselves were very heavy--combined with the rich frosting I used it was hard to finish even one. The next time I make this cake I'll experiment with increasing the cocoa (could have used a bit stronger cocoa taste) as well as adding a bit more sugar and vanilla for flavour.
This recipe was very light and crumbly. I made it for my aunt's birthday and she said that her mom's was a lot richer and more chocolaty.
Awesome!!! So moist and rich, will definately make again.
I tried to make this using Miracle whip and it was way too dry and tasteless. I'll try making with mayo in the future and let you know how it goes.
This was a very good chocolate cake. I increased the cocoa to 1 cup, and used 2 teaspoons vanilla, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and used 1 cup mayonnaise. The cake was moist, and yet would be great to work with in the way of carving. Thanks for sharing.
We were worried this would taste like MAYO but it didn't at all even though the batter did. We used Whole Foods 365 Mayo(expeller pressed canola oil. However we only used 1 cup mayo instead of 1 and a half. We also added another tablespoon of cocoa and baked it in two 9" glass pie dishes for suggested time. It was moist but somewhat dense. Absolutely delicious with butter icing!
Excellent. Made this in a pinch when I had no eggs but wanted a choc cake. I was afraid it would taste like mayonnaise because the batter has a pronounced mayo taste...but when baked there is no trace of mayo flavor. No one will know you used mayonnaise! I also added 3/4 c mini choc chips before baking, and a chocolate glaze to pump up the chocolate. Thank you!
This was my first Mayo cake. I found it to be very rubbery and quite heavy. Not a typical chocolate cake Dorothy
This cake had a tight crumb but was airy, like something made from cake mix. The chocolate flavor was also light and creamy, but not bland. However, this cake isn't good enough to justify all the fat and calories. I'm going to stick with other cakes that have a comprable taste but less fat.
I wasn't the biggest fan of this recipe, but I only made it cause I had mayo to use up. It tasted a little bland, so I did increase the cocoa to one cup and added some sugar. Still not my favorite. I topped it with a sweet peanut butter frosting which helped a little.
Great cake. But mine just didn't come out as fluffy as I'd have liked. But flavor and tenderness - Great.
My cake came out dry and crumbled into bits. The flavor was horrible; no one finished their piece. The rest is going in the trash. I'm known for baking great desserts but this wasn't one of them.
Followed the exact ingredients and this was the dryest cake I have ever made! We were so dissappointed since it had great reviews and a 4.5 star rating! Made the cake for a birthday. If you are going to take this cake somewhere or making it for a special occassion, test it first-don't be surprised by the outcome before it's too late.
This was SO good. I doubled the cocoa, and it came out wonderfully. It hit the spot, for sure. I make an easy powder sugar frosting to top it was and was surprised how well it worked since it would not have been my first choice as frosting. There is no way that I am not making this again! Your family recipe has become my family recipe! Thanks!
I grew up with mayo cake and always loved it. This recipe is just like my mom used to make! Mayo cake is rich and dense, that is how it is supposed to be. Mom used to frost with peanutbutter frosting, but I used store bought cream cheese frosting and it was great! Thanks!
Great recipe. Used miracle whip and cut back on the sugar a little. extremely moist, and I disagree it was heavy. It was dense like mayo cake should be.
i lost this recipe a couple of years ago and was so happy to have found it my brother and my son both ask for this for their birthday cakes. it is so moist and tastes so good! thank you for sharing this.
This is an awesome cake, although it was a little heavy, so I used 1 cup of mayo instead of what it calls for. But other than that, it's wonderful alternative to regular cake! My kids love this cake for their birthdays!
My family often uses Miracle Whip instead of mayo. The Miracle Whip has a little bit sweeter taste. This is my favorite birthday cake!
i don't usually make cakes, but i felt like a little dessert one night when i was overdue to go grocery shopping... didn't have much in the fridge, but i DID have mayo and JUST enough king arthur's traditional whole wheat flour to whip up a half batch o' this here cake (thank you serving changer tool). actually i didn't even have all the EXACT ingredients... but the cake turned out fluffy, tasty and super moist nonetheless. (didn't have all-purpose flour, baking soda, or cocoa powder, so i substituted in whole wheat flour, carob powder, and used baking powder all around) baked my half batch in two mini bread pans that i got from wholefoods (in a set of four) not everyone may need/want to "botch" the recipe as much as i did, but a healthy addition for all would definitely be using whole wheat flour; the cake's got chocolate in it, so the color won't be a dead give away like if it were white cake, and the robust wheaty flavor will also be masked by mr. chocolate. -- keep baking and get creative
First time I made this cake. I have added mayo to cake mixes before. I knew it would be good. Followed the recipe exactly and added a handful of chocolate chips, as someone had suggested. Cake came out great. Thought the chips might get hard, but did not. Something different to add, if just for fun. Excellent, simple cake for those who can't handle eggs, or don't have butter etc... Loved it. Frosted it with "Fluffy Peanut Butter Frosting". Also a first. Delish!
This is my all time favorite cake! I grew up on it, made by my mother and grandmother.:) The only difference for our family, is that we use a peanut butter frosting made with powdered sugar..Amazing! Give it a try with this cake, you'll love it too..:)
I made this cake for a friend's birthday because it was the recipe her mother used to make for her as a child. Everybody loved it! I added a little more cocoa just because I love the flavor of cocoa in a cake, and I might even add a touch of cinnamon next time when I make it. I used the "Perfectly Chocolate" icing recipe from the back of the Hershey's cocoa box and it complemented it perfectly and looked great on it. Definitely give it a try.
Pretty good, the mayo takes the place of oil and eggs. That makes sense.
This is such a great recipe, my family loves to make cupcakes with it. But I usually only use 1 cup of mayonnaise for the cupcakes, otherwise they just fall apart. They are so decadent with real chocolate icing. I have recommended this recipe to all my friends. Let's keep it going.
I loved mayo cake as a little kid and so glad I have found another great recipe for it. I did make a few slight changes to make it my own. I added a bit extra cocoa, and only used about 1 1/4 cups mayo. Instead of water I used coffee. I also added my own spin by mixing about 1/4 cup peanut butter with coffee(enough to make peanut butter the consistency of a batter) and then swirled that throughout the cake.
I have made other cakes with mayonnaise and they all turned out great! This cake is no exception...it was easy to make and tasted great! I opted for the cream cheese frosting as I am not such a chocolate cake/chocolate frosting fan and it was delicious! My husband is not a cake fan but even he liked it! Thank you for this great recipe!
very good the whole family love them!!
Quick and very easy. This cake is moist and has a lighter chocolate flavor. The taste is different yet hard to stop eating. You can't get enough (especially with ample amounts of chocolate frosting) yum
I made this for my dad's birthday, and it was amazing! very easy to make
I love this cake! My grandma used to make a mayonnaise cake, and this recipe is just what I was looking for. It tastes incredible with the Chocolate Frosting I recipe submitted by Tia the Baker. So dense, rich, and moist!
my grandma used to make this cake for us, try putting on a mint frosting its great :)
I didn't like this at all. The cake was bland and not flavorful. I made a mayo cake when we were living overseas and I didn't have access to ready made cake mix and it was amazing. I am sure that recipe called for coffee. I will keep searching until I find it again.
double the cocoa powder - and this cake's a definite keeper!!
Even using coffee instead of water, and adding chocolate chips to the batter, this cake is still not spectacular.
This beats my old recipe by leaps and bounds!! It is the best chocolate cake in the world. It is so moist! Someone said it tasted like a "cake mix"..come on..I've never used a boxed mix that was this good. My old recipe was my mother in laws..this is way better than hers...hee..hee!
Not enough flavor for me. My grandmother used to make a much better one - so I am on the continued search!
30 mins not enough. A little too much mayo.
Don't let the name fool you it is a wonderful cake and I love to make for almost every occasion, sometimes I make just because it tastes soooo good. It's moist and fluffy. The hotteest thing since sliced bread in my opinion!!!!!
Mayo has become my secret add in ingredient with chocolate cakes. It really does make them much more moist and fluffy and people who dislike mayo in general don't even mind that it's in there.
Gummy was a good word that someone else described this as. Yummy, but mainly b/c I haven't had chocolate cake since my nursing daughter started having a reaction to dairy in my diet. Update: I'm not sure why, but these have a baking soda taste. Will have to try cutting that amount in half.
Delicious! My husband said it was "okay", but I think that was only because I didn't frost it :)
Very moist, wonderful cake. I used to make my grandmother's recipe for my dad's birthdays and now make this one for him - the family devours it. Thanks for the memories!
very nice. i used less mayo and coffee instead of water and also added extra cocoa. iv'e made mayo cakes before, but have never had them come out this fluffy.i'll be adding this to my recipe box for sure!
I love this recipe! Great taste! Will definitly make again
Good, moist cake
This cake is the most moist cake I have ever had! And, it was delicious!!!! We recently had a dairy allergy appear in our family and this cake is a great alternative to the many sweets containing butter or milk, which we can no longer have. We sprinkled a little powdered sugar on the top of the cake after it had cooled, and it was wonderful!
My family loved this cake.
very good and very easy
This has become my signature dish to bring to potluck and barbecues. Great with chocolate or cream cheese frosting Don't change a thing with this recipe it's perfect the way it is!!!!
This is easily THE BEST chocolate cake I have eaten thus far!!! It wayyyyy outdoes any mix cake, and as long as you are not an aficianado or a gourmet, this is the best you are going to get! Easy and uncomplicated, all-in-one-bowl YUMMY!! Thanks!!! Making batch #2! ;)
This was my first time making a mayonnaise cake, and I made it exactly as written, but I thought it was dry. The only thing saving it was my chocolate frosting, but I wouldn't make this again. The Wacky cake is moister than this. I'll stick to that.
I remember my grandma making a mayonaise chocolate cake. Granted, it says to frost the cake, but I remembered it being a chocolaty cake. I tried this recipe. I even added more cocoa. Definitely not flavorful enough without frosting.
This is a good chocolate cake even though it wasn't as dense as the one my grandmother made. I,m still huntng recipes, but this deserves a 5 star rating. Very moist and nice flavor.
The Cake was good but it cracked. Think next time I might try cooking it for only 20-25 mins.
This is the exact recipe I requested for my Mother to make for me every birthday growing up. She has been gone many years, so now I'm making it for my 53rd birthday. Each bite will bring back precious memories of my wonderful Mother and all the Mayonnaise Cakes she made for my birthdays.
Disappointing, I didn't care for the consistency or taste of this cake. The texture was a little gummy and the chocolate flavor was lacking.
We've made this cake for years but we use Miracle Whip and frost with Cream Cheese frosting!! Love it!!!
I thought this cake was good i felt it didnt have that deep chocholate flavor I love even after adding more cocoa but that is just a personal preference this cake is wonderful if your short on time and ingredients...It made the perfect dessert tonight!!
Excellent Cake....I thought that this is the BEST chocolate cake I have ever eaten. I made a cooked chocolate fudge icing. I will be making this one for years to come. Thank you for the recipe. God bless you :)
This cake and the one bowl buttercream frosting work well together my family just loves this cake. It is easy, moist, delicious, and just the right amount of chocolate( I still add a little more, chocolate fan). This is one cake that the family will love every time its made.
Wonderful!
OMG!!! This cake was rich, moist, and delicious!! I did add extra cocoa (about 1/2 cup) and cinnamon. I will definitely make this one again. Its a keeper.
I would make this again but would add more cocoa. I cooked one 9x 13 cake. Took the whole cooking time plus a little more
Wasn't as moist as other mayonnaise cake recipes I have tried.
I made 22 cupcakes. i used gf baking flour, 1 C vegan mayo, so i used 1egg. raisins for sweetness, erythritol and coconut sugar, but less than 1 1/2 C. anc coffee instead of water. it would have turned out better however I stirred it too long and the gluten-free flour did not like this, so I had to add a bit more water. They turned out well and I’m sure they will be much better when I follow the exact recipe next time except still using vegan mayo, and maybe even chocolate chips.
This sounds like it came from my Mom's "old standby's!" She said the reason she wrote it out for me as 1 1/2 C. of the main ingredients was that she didn't have a measuring cup! So she used a pint canning jar (Also used as drinking glasses then!) and filled it to the brim. It was great to see it here, virtually uncorrupted. Thanks! Great recipe!
This a great moist cake! I divided by two to make one 9" round cake. Used 1 cup mayonnaise, 2/3 cup cocoa and 1 1/2 cup coffee+water mixture, it turned out heavenly! Everyone could not believe there was mayonnaise, not a single sign of sourness from the mayo!
This is an old recipe published by Hellman's Mayonnaise. I have the original. It's identical except for one thing...in the original it says to sift all dry ingredients together in a large bowl. Then add the mayo and stir in, then the water and vanilla. Sifting blends the ingredients better and makes it fluffier! Excellent cake!
I can't believe how moist this cake is because of the mayo. My boyfriend and his mom loved it. I made buttercream frosting from this sight. Will make again and again. Thank you.
Good.
I added raisins and pecans like Mom used to. Was pretty good.
I have been making a chocolate mayonnaise cake for nearly 50 years! I am sure this is a good recipe, but if I may be so bold, I am also quite sure it is not a great recipe! My recipe is identical, except for the fact that it contains 2/3 cup of cocoa, instead of 1/3 cup. That makes all the difference in the world! If you look at the picture, it is clear that this is not a very chocolatey cake. Why not try adding 1/3 extra cocoa to this recipe? I think you'll like it very much.
I always find this to be a very moist cake...i have been making it for years and it was always a favourite for birthdays....I only use Hellmann's mayonnaise...maybe a cheaper one is why people are tasting the mayo, because i have definitely never tasted it....make sure you are using MAYO and not miracle whip...that cr*p you would definitely taste I would think.
i had lost my original recipe and was lucky to find yours our family has always used miracle whip in place of mayo try it sometime it adds a little tang to it thank you.
This cake is moist and super delicious! The video was vague on coating the cake pans with the powdered cocoa amount. My first cakes failed- theybroke apart trying to get them out of the pan. On the second attempt I increased both the greasing of the pans and the cocoa powder. It worked much better. All in all a wonderful cake
This is incredibly moist and delicious. Chocolate flavor benefits by increasing the natural unsweetened cocoa powder to 1/2 cup. After adding mayonnaise, the dry ingredients need to be worked to incorporate the mayonnaise, until all dried ingredients are uniformly moistened & all leavening clumps are "smushed" and well-distributed into the moistened mass. It is not a batter at this point, but a "crumbly" mass, barely moistened. Use 3 teaspoons instant coffee granules in the 12 oz water, adding all liquid at one time to bowl. Stir, scraping bowl, to thoroughly distribute liquid and create a batter. Trade scraper for whisk, and beat ingredients for 2 minutes with whisk. Scrape whisk wires. Pour into prepared pans and bake as directed. Each pan will use approximately 1 lb 8-1/2 oz batter. Cool 5 minutes in pans, then invert on racks and place in freezer for 30 minutes to speed cool before frosting and filling layers. Handle gently when removing from pans, as cake will crumble easily if handled without support of racks.
I also doctor this up a bit but I do think the basic recipe is quite good. I would not be without a container of cocoa powder in the house since finding these sorts of recipes.
Very good cake - light and fluffy. I used fat free mayo and thought it came out quite nice. Thank you.
