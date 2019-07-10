Linda's Fake and Bake Chicken
This is one of my most requested recipes. It is the best 'non-fried' chicken recipe that I've tasted. Chicken is battered and breaded, but then baked instead of fried.
This is a great baked chicken recipe. It has a great flavor and my family all agreed that it is a "do again" recipe. Make sure to use a shallow baking dish as stated--too high can cause the chicken to get soggy instead of chrisp. Thanks for a great recipe.Read More
This was pretty good. I did as others suggested and placed it on a rack on top of a cookie sheet, which helped the sogginess. I cooked it much less time than recommended. Also, there is WAY too much salt in this recipe -- and I like salt. We couldn't taste any of the rest of our food because it was so overpowering.Read More
This is a great baked chicken recipe. It has a great flavor and my family all agreed that it is a "do again" recipe. Make sure to use a shallow baking dish as stated--too high can cause the chicken to get soggy instead of chrisp. Thanks for a great recipe.
My family loved this chicken, I used boneless/skinless breasts and reduced the cooking time to 35 minutes. VERY tasty !!!
Nothing fake about this recipe Linda! I used breast pieces but skinned them before I decided to marinate them in buttermilk and hot sauce. The buttermilk really makes the chicken very moist and tender. Because I used the buttermilk I obviously didn't need the evaporated milk or the lemon. I used larger amounts of the seasonings plus a bit of cayenne and the chicken came out so delicious! Thanks Linda!
To make it crispier, place the chicken on a rack and then in the pan. I use a cake cooling rack that has bars across it like a grill. This helps keep the bottom from getting soggy and the breadcrumbs from sticking to the pan. This is good also with grated parmesan cheese in with the crumbs mixture.
Really really good and very simple. I used skinless boneless chicken breasts because I can't deal with bones! The chicken was juicy on the inside and crunchy on the outside. We dipped it in honey mustard sauce. The next day, we used leftovers to have chicken sandwiches. It takes about 10 minutes to prepare..great when you're tired!
This is a great basic oven fried chicken recipe--crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. As other reviewers did, I used regular milk (instead of evaporated,) and only about half the salt. I also placed the chicken on a rack above a cookie sheet, which allowed the chicken to bake up crispy on all sides. I used garlic flavored cooking spray which added a bit of extra flavor, too. This also seems like a very versatile recipe where you could add different spices, parmesan cheese, etc. Thanks for the recipe!
This was really good and pretty easy. I pulled the skin off of some chicken pieces and left it on others so my dinner guests could decide. For breadcrumbs I used Japanese style panko crumbs (find at CostPlus-highly recommend). I used a jelly roll pan and put the chicken on a cooling rack like someone else suggested. Worked great. Like others have said, you won't be fooled into thinking it's fried chicken but it's better than Shake and bake. The chicken had a nice crisp coating, the breading stayed on and the meat was moist. I would definitely make again!
Yum! I used chicken thighs without skins. They were so moist and delicious! We had freinds over and everyone raved! I didn't have a rack to cook it on, so I used my broiler pan and it worked great. *Make sure you let the butter cool some before you add it to the milk and egg mixture.
This chicken was very good. I wasn't fooled into thinking it was fried chicken, but the overall result was very tasty. The breadcrumb mixture has great combination of seasonings. I will definitely make this again.
OH my Linda you have created the best fake and bake recipie it was so good my husband who is a shake and bake fan said there was no comparisom this is a hit in our house. Thank you so much for a new classic
I would actually rate this 3 1/2 stars as the rest of my family enjoyed it but it was just OK for me. I followed the recipe to the letter, except for I did double the crumb mixture as other reviewers said there wasn't enough. I wish I didn't do that as I had quite a bit left over. The chicken was juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside...it was somewhat flavorful but the texture of the dry crumbs was what was not so appealing to me. However, I used the Honey Mustard Dressing II dressing from this site to dip the chicken in and it was really good that way. I'm undecided if I'll make it again as it is still pretty high in calories despite it being a baked dish, yet my family did enjoy it. Thanks for the recipe.
This was very good. I removed the skin before coating and it was still juicy. I also used additional coating just my taste. The family loved it. A keeper for sure!
Think this would be much better omitting the salt. My family did not like this at all. Just too salty. Might try again without the salt. Thank you for sharing.
Not much flavor.
THIS WAS VERY TASTY! MY 7 YEAR OLD LOVED THE CORN FLAKE IDEA, HE SAID HE WAS HAVING BREAKFAST FOR DINNER! I USED LESS PAPRIKA TO CUT DOWN THE SPICE! BUT IT WAS DELICIOUS!!!!
This is a great idea, but the chicken was so salty I couldn't eat it. I will try it again using only 1 tsp. of salt.
Good the first day, but didn't care too much for the leftovers.
I used the amount of chicken pieces stated in the recipe and had no where near enough of the crumb mixture. Also I did have a problem with soggy bottoms. (I used a shallow baking dish.) But even with those issues, this was very tasty chicken. Didn't make me think of fried chicken but much much yummier than store bought shake n bake. My family enjoyed it and I felt good about serving them a healthier alternative to fried chicken. I will serve this dish again.
We tried this recipe exactly as written. It was so GOOD!! I will make again.
I believe my family just had a new favorite for dinnner tonite. I substituted chicken tenderloins, turned the heat up to 425 degrees and dinner was cooked in about 20 minutes. They were crispy on the outside, melted like butter on the inside and had a great taste. Thanks Linda!
This is good and fairly easy. The only change I made was to use regular milk because that's all I had at the time. It turned out good. Next time I think I will add some Frank's hot sause to the milk and egg mixture to add a little flavor and kick. Great non-fry recipe,
Very good for fake fried chicken. Added a little more garlic powder and used buttermilk (1 cup) instead of evap milk and lemon. Chicken was moist and crust was crispy and flavorful. I also cooked it on a non stick rack so the bottoms were not soggy. Bigger pieces of chicken took 15 min longer to cook. Thanks!
Really good. Baked chicken often comes out soooo dry. This has nice flavor and the chicken is tender. Followed recipe EXACTLY
This was a tasty chicken recipe - I followed the recipe as indicated except I didn't have seasoned bread crumbs, so added 1/2 tsp of Italian seasoning to plain crumbs, and I used 2% milk instead of evaporated (it's all I had on hand - worked fine). The chicken was very moist and the recipe made lots.
This was soooo good my husband loved it as well as i did!!!I have been looking for a baked recipe like this with out all the work of frying and then baking.although i would make a little extra of the cornflake mixture i ran out and had to make a little more.Thanks this was most excellent definte keeper!!!
This was a hit at my house. I made all drumsticks (kids' preference) and they turned out crispy on the outside and moist on the inside. Tasted great!
Very tasty starter recipe, but needs some help. I used fresh drumsticks, they didn't crisp up at all, although they were very moist! I spiced up the coating as was suggested, and it still needed alot of help. I will definately try this again with a much more spice. Thank you for this recipe.
Awesome chicken! Very moist and flavorful. Crunchy like fried without all the fat of fried.
I used Panko instead of Corn Flakes and it was very tasty! I'll make this again!!
My family loved this recipe. I am always trying to find new ways to make chicken. I followed the recipe exact and it was delicious!
Thanks Linda! The chicken turned out moist and juicy. I did add more seasoning and doubled the corn flake and bread crumbs otherwise there would not have been enough to coat the entire chicken. My family says I can make this anytime!
Linda,I LOVE LOVE this chicken!! Thank You Thank You! This is easy and perfect! I used thighs, a .99 box of cornflakes,and homemade bread crumbs. Very flavorful and crunchy!! I love that is baked and not fried! I added smoked paprika to the flour and egg mixture forgot the lemon at this point, so I squeezed it on after I baked it! DELISH!!
I used CAJUN seasoning (in place of onion, garlic powder & paprika), normal breadcrumbs & normal milk (no evaporated milk @ home) & it turned out just as good! I didn't spray any oil since I don't have that. My husband likes it a lot, will definitely make it again!
Made this tonight and hub and I loved it!
Needed a bit more flavoring. Next time I will add my own herbs & perhaps more garlic. Would be a good chicken recipe for chicken parmaesan.
So sorry. Hate to rate recipes low, but no one really liked this one. Had no flavor. We ended up dipping it in honey and honey mustard.
Really tasty. Liked the fact that it's lower in fat too. That's always a good thing :)
Followed the recipe to the T. My chicken was soggy, never did crisp up. Also thought this was quite bland. Sorry :(
Linda, This is a great chicken recipe. It was delicious. I froze some and when I took it out of the freezer, I put it in my toaster oven and it was just as crisp and delicious. The only thing different is I was missing 2 ingredients, paprika and onion powder. Also I had to remove the skin because of colesterol. But I want you to know it was still very moist inside and crisp on the outside. This is a definite keeper. Thanks for sharing. Airama
Good, but not great. I substituted crushed Italian croutons for cornflakes to give it more zip. But because of the low baking temperature, the battered coating was a bit soggy around the edges, which I found unappetizing. I would suggest a higher temperature, 400 degrees, and shorter baking time to make a crispier coating.
I was skeptical of this recipe at first because I've had "oven-fried" chicken before but this was really good--and it tasted just like regular fried chicken (even better). Home run! Thanks for the great recipe.
Great recipe--thanks, Linda. True, tis still "fake", but the 1st fake to get "Please make again" raves--probably becos I used bone in/skin on/thighs. From now on, I'll do my fanatic fat free dieting elsewhere.
I followed this recipe exactly; not using skinless chicken. It was just ok. Nothing special. Sorry!
Very good. Husband loved it. It was crispy on top and even the soggy parts in the bottom were tasty. The chicken was very tender and flavorful. I didn't have bread crumbs so I toasted bread in the oven and put it in the food processor and added italian seasoning. I added only 1/2 teaspoon salt as others said it was too salty. I ran out of the bread crumb mixture so maybe next time I'll make more. Will definitely make again it tastes just like fried chicken!!
Wow! This came out so tasty. Instead of using 2T of salt, I did 1T of salt and 1T of garlic salt. I used drumsticks and my two little ones ate it right up. I placed them on a cookie rack over a cookie sheet to be sure that all sides were crunchy. Not fried and still tasty. I also liked that it was simple. Thanks Linda.
I followed this recipe to the T with the exception of the amount of chicken. I used 2 lbs. of boneless/skinless chicken breast and had just enough coating to coat the last piece. Everyone loved it. The kids were not interested so next time I will take one breast and cut it up into chucks THEN roll it. Then the kids can have Fake and Bake Nuggets! I served it with mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli w/ cheese on top. Yum!
Yum Yum Yum! We LOVED this recipe. I didn't have lemon juice or evaporated milk in the house so I just used regular milk and it still came out delicious. Also the dry mixture wasn't quite enough and I had to make a little more with one chicken piece left, next time I will make 1.5x the amount called for. It was only slightly salty and not soggy at all (I put the chicken on a baking sheet). I will definitely make this again and again!
I took a tip from another reviewer and used honey mustard as dipping sauce (I didn't feel like making the Honey Mustard II Dressing on the site.) I cut boneless, skinless chicken breasts into thirds, lengthwise and cooked for 40minutes, turning over at 30 minutes to avoid one side being soggy. I also didn't have an egg or lemon juice so I used 3 Tbs of sour cream instead. I used Special K cereal instead of Corn Flakes. It tasted a bit salty, as some other reviewers noted.
This recipe was a great alternative for frying. I also took the skin off like another reviewer suggested. The chicken was still very moist. I think the crumb mixture does need a little bit more seasoning. I think next time I will try more garlic or maybe a cajun seasoning. I will definitely make this again though.
The breading stayed on! What a concept! I was even able to turn the pieces over. This will be my go-to baked chicken recipe from now on. It makes me not miss fried chicken nearly as much. The cornflake crumbs I had in the pantry was actually a mixture of cornflakes and Cap'n Crunch that I made for Planet Hollywood chicken strips. Thanks for this recipe!
This is the BEST baked chicken I have ever had. It was moist and had a great flavor. My husband liked it and he doesn't like baked chicken, only fried. I will definetly be making my chicken this way all the time.
I have made this a few times and love it ! Sometimes I think what I am going to do with chicken, and this recipe always comes to mind.
As suggested by another reviewer, I used buttermilk instead of evaporated milk and it worked out very nicely. I also added a little Old Bay spice, but omitted the onion powder as I didn't have any. The chicken was very moist and tender, but I rated it only three stars because I still felt the chicken lacked flavour. It wasn't offensive at all, just a little on the boring side. I also want to note that I cooked the chicken on a raised rack as suggested and the bottom of my chicken was not soggy.
My family and I liked this even better than fried chicken.
Turned out really well! A delicious dish. The only thing I did differently was use fresh cream.
My husband loved this variation for "Fried Chicken"... I would recommend making sure your oven is nice and hot before setting in the chicken. If you've ever been to AQ Chicken in Arkansas, this recipe reminds me of them. Enjoy.
going to add less salt next time.
This was delish! I had to modify the recipe due to what I had on hand in my kitchen. I subbed whole milk for evaporated milk and used a mix of crushed Ritz and Saltine crackers instead of cork flakes and bread crumbs. I added a bit of dried oregano and basil to the crackers since the recipe called for Italian bread crumbs. The recipe was a hit with the family! I'll definitely make again - loved how easy this one was to substitute with what I had on hand.
I made it followed the directions to the T...used boneless chicken, and still did it for the time allocated. dont know if not having the lemon juice made any difference but the flavor was NOT tasty. the chicken was very moist. will not do this again,
I also put the chicken on a rack in a baking sheet. The underside still was soggy but the flavor was ok for baked chicken. It will never compete with real fried chicken but one has to do what one has to do :) Thanks Linda for posting your recipe.
A VERY TASTY AND EASY TO MAKE RECIPE. WE FELT THAT IT WASN'T SPICY ENOUGH (WE HAD TO USE REGULAR RATHER THAN SEASONED BREAD CRUMBS DUE TO ALLERGIES). NEXT TIME WE WILL ADD ADDITIONAL SPICES WE ENJOY. WE WILL DEFINETLY USE THIS RECIPE AGAIN. OUR THANKS TO LINDA!
I enjoyed the crispiness of the chickene without the added oil. I will be implementing my own flavors to the chicken next time. However, it is a good recipe and easy to make.
I liked the idea of this recipe... but had to substitute so maybe it didn't taste quite right. Used 1.5 cups of bread crumbs (no corn flakes on hand) and they weren't all seasoned. I think the *seasoned* part of "bread crumbs" is important, flavor-wise. My husband raved about the chicken itself (I used drumsticks) But the coating was kind of bland.
This is a great recipe... I didnt have corn flakes so I used ritz crackers no lemon so I used lemon aide.... I will always use the cookie sheet and rack from now on..
