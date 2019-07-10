Linda's Fake and Bake Chicken

This is one of my most requested recipes. It is the best 'non-fried' chicken recipe that I've tasted. Chicken is battered and breaded, but then baked instead of fried.

Recipe by Linda Pehrson

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a shallow baking dish with cooking spray.

  • In one bowl, stir together the cornflake crumbs, bread crumbs, salt, garlic powder, onion powder and paprika. In another bowl, whisk together the evaporated milk, egg, lemon juice and butter using a fork.

  • Dip the chicken pieces in flour, and shake off the excess. Dip into the milk batter, then into the crumb mixture. Place pieces in a single layer in the greased baking dish. Spray the top of the chicken with cooking spray.

  • Bake uncovered for 1 hour in the preheated oven, until nicely browned, and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
622 calories; protein 25.5g; carbohydrates 24.6g; fat 46.3g; cholesterol 115.1mg; sodium 749.3mg. Full Nutrition
