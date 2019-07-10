Linda's Fake and Bake Chicken

I would actually rate this 3 1/2 stars as the rest of my family enjoyed it but it was just OK for me. I followed the recipe to the letter, except for I did double the crumb mixture as other reviewers said there wasn't enough. I wish I didn't do that as I had quite a bit left over. The chicken was juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside...it was somewhat flavorful but the texture of the dry crumbs was what was not so appealing to me. However, I used the Honey Mustard Dressing II dressing from this site to dip the chicken in and it was really good that way. I'm undecided if I'll make it again as it is still pretty high in calories despite it being a baked dish, yet my family did enjoy it. Thanks for the recipe.