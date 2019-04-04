Fresh Peach Dumplings Served with Hard Sauce

This is fresh peaches wrapped in a rich flakey dough, and topped with a teaspoon of hard sauce after baked. No sugar is used on the peaches, just the sauce. Sugar free ice cream could be used instead of hard sauce.
i would never make this again. the dough was so crumbly I couldn't get it around the peaches. the peaches then fell apart in the oven so it turned out more like a peach crumble or cobbler. i added sugar to the peaches but it still tasted like dough and cooked peach. and in the sauce i couldn't get the butter to mix with everything else so it was really lumped and looked terrible.
This is a very good recipe. I only ended up using half a peach in each dumpling. The dough didn't want to cooperate when I tried to hold slippery peach halves together and wrap the dough up and over. I am really rating the dumplings only. I could not use the hard sauce recipe as I have a real problem with using raw eggs in any recipe. I made a sauce using peach schnapps instead and it worked well.
These dumplings are very good. Love the dough. Gave a four because of the egg. I did put the sauce on the dumpings while still pretty warm hoping this would take care of the raw egg , even still my husband and I ate them up
There was a review that stated that without the sauce it was just dough and peach...I AGREE!! Here is an alternative...search this site for " grilled peaches with berry sauce"...it actually came in an email to me from allrecipes..instead of wrapping the peaches in foil, wrap them in the dough in this recipe and bake according to the directions in the dough recipe to ensure that the dough gets done. This was TRULY AMAZING...I topped with the hard sauce, and a little more of the berry sauce over the hard sauce...pretty and delish!!
These were very tasty! However, for 6 smallish peaches, I needed more dough. I couldn't even cover them completely, let alone pinch them together at the top. Next time I will double the recipe for the dough, but only use 8 peaches.
just like my momma used to make. Easy to make, and great to eat.
I thought this was a great dessert. I loved the combination of the very tart peaches with the sweetness of the hard sauce. The peaches that I had used were fresh and were as sweet and juicy as could be, but all of that sweetness cooked out and the hard sauce was almost necessary. I used melted, instead of softened butter to make it easier to mix. The dough was fabulously flaky and didn't burn in the oven, which was my concern with the idea of wrapping the dough around the peach. The ice water is a key factor for this dough! I hope you enjoy this wonderful recipe. I wish I had created it!
I used to make these many years ago when I first learned how to bake. They are absolutely scrumptious - that combination of flaky pastry, juicy ripe peaches, and nutmeggy sweetness is impossible to resist. Well, at least to me - apparently others don't feel that way, but I really don't care!
