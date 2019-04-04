Fresh Peach Dumplings Served with Hard Sauce

This is fresh peaches wrapped in a rich flakey dough, and topped with a teaspoon of hard sauce after baked. No sugar is used on the peaches, just the sauce. Sugar free ice cream could be used instead of hard sauce.

By MaryBakewell

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the flour and salt. Cut in the butter flavored shortening using your hands or a pastry blender until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle the ice water over the dough, and stir until the mixture comes together. Knead the dough briefly, then divide into 6 pieces.

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • On a lightly floured surface roll out each piece of dough into a thin circle. Place two peach halves together, and wrap in each circle of dough, sealing at the top. Place the dumplings onto an ungreased baking sheet.

  • Bake dumplings for 30 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden brown. While the dumplings are baking, make the sauce. In a medium bowl, mix together the butter, egg, nutmeg, vanilla and salt using an electric mixer on low speed. Gradually mix in the confectioners' sugar. Spoon over warm dumplings.

658 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 79.6g; fat 35.8g; cholesterol 51.3mg; sodium 459.3mg. Full Nutrition
