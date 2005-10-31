Kitty Litter Cake
Great Halloween cake! You'll need a new kitty litter box, box liner and litter scoop as props to get the full effect with this cake!
what a wonderful joke, delicious too!!I've made this twice now.I bought the smallest cat box I could find, and the first time, it barely covered the bottom. The second time I made up 2 vanilla cake mixes and one chocolate and it filled the pan alot better.Also, the second time, I added the pudding before it set and it was alot easier to mix.It was a big hit both times however, got lots of laughs.I would love to meet the twisted mind who first thought it up...genius.Read More
Overall, this recipe was a great effect. It really "grossed" everybody out, but it really was tasty. But it wasn't as realistic on the first try, so I made some changes to the recipe. First, I got rid of the chocolate cake mix and opted for another white mix. Then I used Oreo cookies instead of vanilla creams. I still used a few vanilla creams with the green food coloring mixed in. And lastly, I sprinkled the whole thing with powdered sugar to mimic the baking soda that lots of folks put in their litter boxes.Read More
I have found when doing this cake that the plastic liner makes it tough to scoop so I do not use the liner for the recipe.
We laughed the entire time making this cake. We couldn't believe how "real" it looked! We followed others advice: no liner, peanut butter sandwich cookies, cheese cake pudding and crushed up butterfinger bars in cake. Use the 4 inch long tootsie rolls and mircrowave for about 15-20 seconds. Let them set a few minutes and then take off the plate. They only needed a little shaping. It ended up tasting pretty good! You will never have more fun making a cake!
Got gross reviews and that's what it's meant for, right!? This is the second time I've made this and to make it more tasteful I used two boxes Marble cake mix and two chocolate ready made pudding containers. I also used a tub of Creamy Fudge frosting which I microwaved and mixed with the pudding. This definitely moistened it and made it taste more like "chocolate cake" than dried cake with some pudding globs. I took the leftover frosting and drizzled on top of the cake before putting the cookie crumbs on it. You could use any type of cake mix and frosting because it's basically hidden underneath the cookie crumbs anyway.
This was the most creative cake Iv ever seen! I made this for my husband to take to work today, he called me at noon and said everyone was cracking up and loved it. I didnt use a liner and it still looked fabulous. I did crush up a Butterfinger and add it to the mix for some extra flavor. I used 4 vanilla snack packs, and it was the perfect amount!
I "serve" this cake up every year for our Halloween Party, and will be doing so again this year! Props totally make the cake! I really go for the gross-out effect and roll some of the pooh in the cookie crumbles. Not the tastiest cake, but the effect is what does it. Got a great photo last year of my cat peeking into the pan (while everyone ran to keep her out!)! Thanks Dee for always making my Halloween Party a hit!
Fun cake to make, tastes okay, but most people wouldn't get near it. A lot of work for something almost no one would try. Couldn't get past how gross it looked I guess. Terrific for Halloween, or any time you want high "gross out factor" but expect it to be decorative, not dessert.
I love this cake! I first made it for my good friend's (who is a wrestling coach) Halloween party for his wrestlers, figuring they, being middle school aged, would appreciate "toilet humor". They loved it and, surprisingly, it tastes GREAT! I can't get over how yummy it tastes and how realistic it looks. I'm always looking for an excuse to take this somewhere (though it never fails someone asks if the box/scoop are used......gross). You really can't beat this for a Halloween or Fear Factor themed party.
This is a favorite at my job. It grosses out all the new people but those of us that have had it before love it! I use 1 marble and 1 chocolate fudge cake, cheesecake pudding, add crushed butterfingers, and drizzle chocolate frosting over it all. For the litter I use peanutbutter and vanilla oreos. I add green foodcoloring to some of the vanilla ones, add blue to some, and leave some plain. One tip - be sure you don't over heat the tootsie rolls. They get too hard to eat. Enjoy!
magnificant! here is a link to a picture of my own cake: http://www.siz.co.il/my/zgorlndkjjmn.jpg
this is too funny! i had seen this recipe years ago, tomorrow is treat day at work......lol..... and i work at a mental health center! they're going to know i'm not right! :D anyway - the finished product looks absolutely "real"! we taste tested the "cake" and it's great. i used 1 carrot cake and 1 butter cake, and 8 vanilla snack pack pudding cups. i did not mix any poo into the cake, i don't think the chocolate would add anything to the flavors of the spice/butter cake. and the suggestion for the little debbies brownies as poo is purrrrrfect! hahahaha. i also didn't add any cookies to the cake mixture as i really think it would make it too dry. i used all of them on the top of the cake mixture, then sprinkled the "green" cookie litter evenly over the entire cake. also, i actually only used one brownie for all the poo that was needed. some pictures seemed that lots of tootsie rolls and brownies were overkill and didn't look as "real". I mean who lets their litter box actually get that filthy. I cant wait to take it tomorrow, if anybody asks about the litter box and scoop, i'll tell them i washed it first! (i'm still laughing) and thats the truth! have fun with this! happy halloween everybody! :D
Easy, easy, easy to make. I made mine as a cake underneath the cookie crumbs so guests could actually cut into something and eat a slice of substance. Has the same look as the pics. Was a big hit. Will definitely use next year!!
This is the best poo cake ever! I brought this cake to a party for someone who is a cat fanatic and she absolutely loved it. It was definitely huge hit with all the guest. Instead of using German Chocolate cake, I used Spiced cake instead. Yes, this cake is very easy to make. I find it helpful to bake the two cakes and make the pudding the day before.
Great for a Halloween or April Fools Party!!! Tastes great too. everyone gets a kick out of serving themselves with a kitty litter scoop. Presentation is everything with this dish!! ****************************** I made this again this year for my Halloween party and it was SUCH a hit!! I made 1 box yellow cake with 3 eggs and no oil (I replaced the oil with water). I also made a devils food cake the same way. I used a little more than half of the devils food cake and all of the yellow cake. I mixed in 2 boxes of sugar free vanilla pudding as well as about 12 butterfingers that I crushed up in the food processor. I would use even more butterfingers next time! I used about 8 sandwich cookies, which I also crushed up. Finally, I microwaved 3 sizes of tootsie rolls for 25 seconds then easily shaped them. Everyone loved the taste and the presentation! I found the smallest pan at Petsmart and just ran it through the dishwasher twice (just to be sure!). Hope everyone enjoys this great recipe--thanks so much for submitting it!!!
This was a big hit at a birthday party for a cat lover. Like other reviewers, I modified the recipe. I bought the smallest size litter box, perfect for a 13x9 cake. I simply made the cake as normal (1 box), sliced in half and filled with vanilla pudding (2 boxes), iced the cake (I used coconut pecan), then covered with crumbled vanilla wafers (1 box), etc. You can really just make any cake and follow the directions for the litter topping and droppings.
I made this this morning and it's great! In answer to a couple other reviews - don't leave out the pudding, it's just too yummy with it. You won't get the same effect at all with plain cake. But I'd say you only need one package of pudding, or barely over one. Also, heat the tootsies on LOW heat, just until they're a little soft, and they'll soften up in your mouth okay later. I didn't use all the cookie crumbs, in fact only about half of them, and I needed way more than 3 drops of coloring to turn the 1/4 cup green. Everyone loves this, it's fun to make and look at and eat!
My son's school holds a fall festival every year and his 6th grade class hosts the cake walk. I made this and it was a HUGE HIT! Parents and children were constantly coming to see it, and it was the last to go onto the "walk". The line was so long, attendees had to choose numbers, as they all wanted the "gross" cake. Great fundraiser for the class!
I just made this recipe for my daughters 11th birthday party at a skating rink and it was amazing!! She loves it when I do crazy things with her cakes and this one was her favorite. I bought the litter box at Wal-mart for $1.97 and it was small enough to hold one chocolate and one vanilla cake crumbled up. I used cheesecake flavored pudding and I mashed the cake down and iced it with chocolate icing, and then topped it with the crumbled cookies and tootsie rolls. You can use any cake you like since you can't see it because the cookies cover it all up. Everyone thought it was delicious!! I will certainly make this cake again, and I would not leave out the frosting if I were you, it made it taste more like cake.
This was a blast to make!!!! I put animal crackers in the food processor to make it more pebbely and crushed blue and green fruit loops for the "scent crystals"...
I have been wanting to make this cake for ages. I substituted banana pudding and banana cake for the white/vanilla options and I think it added a lot to the overall taste. As with the other reviews, the final result was just too realistic for most people to be willing to try it, so in the end I had to throw away most of it! So if you feel badly about throwing away food, you might want to make something else. But if you making it just for shock value, this is your recipe!!
Fun to make, realistic outcome. Went to a Halloween party last night and took this over. It was a HUGE hit! It was also very tasty! I made some changes: I used 2 chocolate ready-made pudding containers and a whole tub of chocolate frosting which I mixed with the batter before putting it in the litter box. This made for a moist, rich chocolaty taste. The rest I followed as per the recipe. You can't get an easier decorated cake than this!
Merry X mas, I made this cake this morning laughing the whole time while making it.It was all i could do to keep from barfing while adding pudding and mixing by hand.Nobody is out of bed yet and i hope i can talk them into trying it.
Awesome! Really fun and no one wanted to eat it! Beware - you can't eat tootsie rolls after they've been heated, they're hard as a rock...
Great idea! I made this for my daughter's 13th birthday and everyone loved it. The girls ate it with the lights dimmed, as they had a hard time getting over the visual. We waited until just before the party to mix the cake and pudding together so it wasn't so mushy. We also added a few drops of black color to the white cake mix to make it more gray. So much fun to make.
Disgustingly good, and room for artistic license! Very moist cake and the left overs keep nicely. Of course it's just a matter of someone keeping their gag reflex down long enough to cut into it....
I made this cake for a Halloween party and dressed up as a cat. It was a hit! Everyone laughed at it, but also dug in to try it. This would be great to make for a cat lover's birthday, too!
This was a hit at a birthday party. The only thing I did differently was used one cake and no pudding. This recipe makes a lot and we are small family. We followed the rest of the recipe as stated
This cake is great! I get requests for it every Halloween. I only put the tootsie rolls on top for decoration otherwise its too chewie in the cake. I have used extra cookie crumbs and food coloring which makes it look more authentic.
I was just wondering if anyone had tried this recipe using vanilla wafer cookies instead of the vanilla sandwich cookies?
This is such a funny idea - perfect for Halloween. Four stars just for the idea. Given other reviewers' opinions of the taste, I'd say anyone else trying this can save themselves a lot of work by not worrying about the pudding. I used just one french vanilla cake mix, crumbled the top of it a bit (keeping it in the 9x13 pan), and added the crushed cookies on top. The three people who were brave enough to try it all said it was good, and it was a lot less work than the original recipe seems to be.
This was really interesting. We made it for my mother as an April Fool's cake. It worked so well no one woule eat it!
What a fun cake, speciallly since I love cats and have several friends that do also. I usually crush my cookies in a ziplock bag with a rolling pin, makes for an easy clean-up! I also add chocolate covered raisins in it and on it~quite realistic ~^..^~ By the way, this is a great cake for those not so fond of cats too :)
This was a hit at the Halloween Party we attended!
Definitely would make again, very tasty, and realistic looking. BUT....I wouldn't crumble the cake next time. I would layer it with pudding in between and use the cookie crumbs on top. It tasted great, but because it was crumbly it wasn't easy to eat.
This cake looked so repulsive some people had to think twice about eating it since they knew I had a cat. I loved it.
This cake was great and perfect for our special occasion. We purchased a small litter box and matching scoop for less than three bucks at the big W. We used one spice cake and one classic white. We did not end up using all of the pudding. Skipped the liner and just mixed the cake and pudding all together in the litter box (saved on clean-up). This was a big hit! Thanks for the recipe :)
I gave this to a cat-loving friend for her birthday and it was a great hit. I wrapped the box up like a gift and had her open up the scooper first so that she'd think it was a box of cat toys. The best reaction was from the waiter at the restaurant when he looked and saw it on the table!!
This makes a heck of a lot of cake and tastes pretty good. It didn't go very fast though
I made this for a Halloween party one year, and NO ONE WANTED TO EAT IT. It looked that authentic, I guess :) But I ate it, and persuaded some others, and it was excellent. I used a throwaway foil broiler pan so as not to have to buy an actual cat box (though the simplest kind isn't that expensive) and lined it with a small white trashbag to look like a litter liner. It looked great and I reverted to about 11 years old while I was shaping the tootsie rolls. And, hilarious visual aside, it tasted great.
I made this to surpise my guests for our New Year's Eve party. A big hit! I'd recommend using blue food coloring to represent kitty litter sparkles also. I also baked the two cakes in the oven at the same time (two different pans); this saved time. It was great! Great taste and definitely a conversation piece for the party!
Turned out delicious and looked so real. it was a hit.
This was a great center piece on Halloween but no one would eat it!! lol I tried it and it was good.
This cake was much better for the viewing, and the joke effect. I did not like the flavor of the cake. If I ever make it again, I will use only Vanilla cake or try something different. Maybe a boxed carrot cake with raisins for an even better "Kitty Litter Cake" effect! I would use oatmeal cookies, instead of peanut butter cookies for the top, and not add the Butterfingers. After suggesting these changes, I will now have to try it that way!
This recipe was great and me and my mom had fun making it because I am going to give it to my teacher for April Fools Day!:)
Was a little skeptical about the taste based on reviews of others here, but it really was good! I used a chocolate fudge and yellow cake mix and cheesecake pudding and it was delicious! Defintely takes some time to make, but the look on everybody's face when they see it is priceless! The green food coloring is essential.
I couldn't find any german cake mix so i made brownies and crumbled them and was still a huge hit. I only used a half a box of pudding mix (my husband got the rest), just enough to keep it a little moist and it was perfect. I'm glad I made extra "poo" because everyone wanted a piece. I was told it should be made for every halloween party for now on :)
this did not turn out well for me... i had way too much pudding, 1 package would have been plenty. I felt the two color of cakes brown and yellow did not look like litter. The green coloring really made it look weird and not like a litter. the tootsie rollsl totally worked though and no more than 10 seconds per candy! i burned myself :) So overall it was an interesting concept, it tasted great but didnt look like I expected it to.
use almond roca and grapenuts in place of tootsie rolls and cookies...much easier!!
My daughter made this for our Halloween party tonight. My son walked in saw it on the counter and thought it was the real thing. Our 7 yr old grand daughter was a bit hesitant about trying the cake. It was great :) Daughter did make a couple of changes she used Nutter Butter cookies and like another reviewer suggested Little Debbie brownies. A little extra touch she drizzled a bit of Hershey syrup down the side and smooshed a brownie into it. If you are having a big party this is perfect, you might not want to make it if the party is small. I posted a picture of the cake on my Facebook page and ppl started to comment on it right away.
This is great. I made for a white trash party this summer and some people couldn't eat it, it looked so real! If you are in a hurry... I didn't make a cake, I used a pre-made brownie, covered with the crushed cookies and used little debbie brownies to make the poo. Very fun, thank you.
I followed the recipe except for using French Vanilla Pudding blended with a brick of softened cream cheese for a little more flavor. It looks totally authentic! I had "sparkling sugar" (large sugar crystals) in blue that really added something. I was asked to bring this for a cookout hosted by a 21 yr old co worker....I think it's going to be a big hit! It tasted just ok while I was making it last night, hoping more flavor will have developed overnight. Will update tonight after cookout. My pic is #135.
My daughter wanted this for her 16th Birthday and it was the hit of the party!!! Everyone thought it was so great from toddlers to Granmothers!
Realistic looking and still very tasty. I had my children help make it for our Halloween party. The great party was made even better with this cake.
what a hoot! this was fun to make, though by no means quick, but the end result was certainly worth it. i'd make it again. it looked real enough just lining a large cake pan with a small garbage bag and using a regular scooper. but knock yourself out w/the real thing if you want. the green crumbs are the best - i'd make more of these next time for an even grosser effect.
I made 2 last year. One for my work and one for my husbands. Everyone was a little scared at first because it REALLY looks like kitty litter when you serve it in the pan. But it was all ate very quickly and everyone loved it!
Next time I will not use chocolate cake mix for this I will just use white & maybe spice, but other than that it turned out pretty cool~
People were so grossed out, they almost couldn't eat it, but it actually tasted good! One extra detail I added was to use some of the extra yellow pudding poured strategically on top of the cake with the melted tootsie rolls. It looked absolutely disgusting!
This is totally discusting, maybe its because i had a cat, but the thought of eating the litter box makes me want to throw up
Made this for my teens Halloween party. Looked interesting, tasted OK but nothing to special. Really a waste of money and time.
This recipe was so much fun! We made it for my daughter to take into work for Halloween... she works in a vet's office with 5 kitties who have the run of the place, so it was the perfect choice! We are currently in the middle of a kitchen remodeling project and have no oven, so we purchased ready-made triple-chocolate and vanilla poundcakes, ready-made pudding cups and the cake was delicious! I can't wait to experiment with other flavors of cakes and perhaps thin icing or glaze in place of the pudding.
This was the perfect end to my April Fool's dinner! I used 1 box deluxe carrot cake w/raisins, 1 box yellow cake & French vanilla pudding. I used about 3/4's of the pudding. It actually tasted really good! The best part was that I used Little Debbies brownies (per reviews) for the poo. I tried the tootsie rolls but they were hard to work with & weren't nearly as realistic. When I dyed the crumbs, I dripped the food coloring onto the side of the cup and then stirred the crumbs around. As the crumbs pass the coloring they pick up a little color. It seemed to distribute the color best that way. Thanks for such a fun recipe! About 7 out of 10 guests were brave enough to try it :o)
I have made this cake for my hubby and his co-workers for several years. They love it. Last year I made it for my co-workers who thought it was a riot. Those who could get past the site of it, thought it had a great flavor. I am making it again this year for both my hubby and I to take to work and an additional one for my son to take to his job. I have used several different variations with cake mixes, cookies and pudding and they all turn out great. Last year, I only had flourescent green food coloring and what an effect that had! I would encourage anyone who tries this recipe to use the litter box and scoop because no matter which cake mix, cookies, pudding or color of food coloring, the "eeewwww" can be heard all around and those who like sweets will like this cake! Definately a Halloween tradition in this household!
This is a funny cake to make. My brother refused to eat it, but everyone else in my family tried it. It is a tasty cake, but not something I would make just for the taste of it alone. If you need a cake for shock value and taste-this is it!
This is absolutley hilarious and a great idea. It wasn't difficult to make but it did take a bit of time, but was worth it as it looks so real! I used a bit less pudding than stated but made no other changes. It won first prize at a Halloween Potluck at work for Most Original and tasted good too. Thanks for sharing.
Made this for a birthday party at work....Having cats myself, I decided to make the poo a little more realistic so instead of just using the Tootsie Rolls, I used a few maryJane's and Bit-O Honey's for a bit of color variation. I also used a few differnt Tootsie rolls sizes for the sculptures! What a hit! It was fun to see which of my colleagues were brave enough to try it and once they did they really loved it! Also, I used the white cake mix with puding in the recipe and a spice cake mix. I ended up using the whole spice cake and just half of the white cake. I added ~ 1.5 cups of pudding and it was a perfect texture! Just moist enough and I think the ratio of white to spice cake made for a nice flavor. I decided to kae everything up the night before and assembled the cake just before bring it in to the office. This is a keeper....I have never seen so many people stop by for a party before...word traveled fast about this cake! A true hit! Thanks!
This looked really disgusting! The people who had the nerve to try LOVED IT! I made 1 changes. I used nutter butter cookies in place of the vanilla.
This is hilariously disgusting. Very creative, I am so impressed.
Had the desired reaction I was looking for at a Halloween party- folks were repulsed! : ) I was worried by how dark it was at first, but the cookie crumbs on top took care of that. I used 3 snack packs and only about 8 t rolls (a couple were the larger kind - wanted it to be realistic looking, and my husband would faint if our cat's litter box was that "filled!")The one draped over the edge was the clincher! Used liners, scoop and dishpan that I got from the Dollar Tree - those items will be packed up in the attic w/our Halloween decorations to be used next year!
This cake is very realistic and delicious. I foster kittens, so I've made this cake quite a few times for the shelter, rescue friends, and the vet. I make it exactly as the recipe says except I don't use a liner for the litter pan. It's time consuming, so I make the cakes and pudding the night before and also crush the cookies. The next day, I just have to assemble and it's done. It always gets the intended results and comments from my friends :) I love to make it and gross everyone out!
I could only find tootsie roll migees so I combined some to make bigger poos. I also tried to bury them in the cake crumbs a little for an authentic effects. I used green coloured coconut instead of the extra cookies. It was a hit.
my guests loved the way it looked! However I did not think it tasted very good. Also be sure to buy a very small litter box. I bought a medium sized one and the cake was way to small.
Idea was good, but final product wasn't as good. I made it as indicated, but next time I will just use one cake mix and frost the cake as normal, and put the "kitty litter" topping on top of the frosted cake. Crumbling up the two cake mixes was messy and even messier to eat and not very appetizing.
I made this for my Veterinary Office to thank them for a surgery. They all got a great kick out of it and told us that it was pretty good, having been made with paws (we told them it was a gift from the cats!). The office loved it and the look on everyones face was priceless! I also used an aluminum roasting pan (the kind you buy for turkeys) with the litter-box liner and it was the PERFECT FIT.
Awesome! I loved the look on my kids faces when I served this up for dessert on April Fool's day! Priceless!
I made this in celebration of my cat's 19th birthday. All my friends thought it was a hilarious dessert. The tootsie roll pooh was really a good effect.
My kids loved this. The tast was good, once you get past the gross factor and that it actually looks like the cat box. A must for any kids party
This came out great. I used cheescake pudding and peanut butter sandwich cookies as suggested. Followed the rest exactly. Everyone was absolutely horrified and amused by its appearance. Once someone tried it, almost everyone did and said it was one of the best "cakes" they've ever tried. thanks for the great Halloween Party centerpiece.
Great cake for a good laugh. Lots of fun to make. I would use some frosting & more pudding next time. The little debbie brownies can be very ralistic! & this recipe can really be used with alot of differant cakes mixes & pudding.
Made this cake for a good friend that LOVES cats!! She loved the cake. It was fun to make and the faces I got from the people at work! It really looks like the real stuff!
Looks great and tastes even better!
I added a little yellow food coloring on melted tootsie rolls, made it especially nasty looking!
We loved making and eating it! My daughter agreed it would look more real without the dark cake. I will next time use only 2 white or white and spice cakes instead of german chocolate. Also double the amount of vanilla oreos (just use a whole package). And double the amount colored with green to 1/2C. We will use all of the 2pkgs of pudding too. Fun and yummy!
I LOVE the idea. Great. Although DH wouldnt eat it until i served it to him after scraping off the litter so he couldnt tell what it was.
This is GREAT!!! I made it for work today (Halloween) and everyone was afraid to touch it! Once the brave people tried it they loved it. The cake was so much fun to make! Even my husband got into making the "Tootsie Roll Treasures". We laughed and laughed as we put it together. We colored all of the cookies with the green food coloring and we took the suggestion of sprinkling powdered sugar on top, boy, it just added to the realism! Thank you for a wonderful, easy and fun, fun, fun recipe!
This cake did what I was hoping for...totally grossed out my kids! They seriously thought I had placed the cat box on the counter! However, I was not at all impressed with the flavor of the cake. I followed some of the suggestions and used chocolate pudding and 1 each choc/vanilla cake. I also limited the number of tootsie rolls as they are very difficult to eat with cake! I also had trouble getting the 1/4 Cup of vanilla cookies to dye green. Someone suggested Nilla Waffers next time. Will make again for shock value, just wish it tasted better.
We tried this out in 2004 for a work Halloween party and it was a great hit. I look forward to finding more fun recipes like this one.
Everyone should make this at least once! Guests at our Halloween party cracked up over this!...true the majority of them were grammer school age, but none the less, it was a HUGE hit! I highly recommend this for taste, texture and gross out factor!
This was SO much fun at an adult Halloween party. I had to sick a couple of my teenage nephews I recruited to help set up to try it so the adults would go near it! Once it was carved into- it was GONE!
Made this for a friend's birthday who always "tricks" everyone around him - made him eat a fork full after blowing out the candles. Everyone is still talking about it.....and it tastes good too! Get a bunch of friends together and make one for someone you all "love" whose always goofing on everyone else! No need for ALL those tootsies - a few go a long way.
This cake gets a 5 stars for presentation (it is SO gross looking!) as well as taste! I did not use the german chocolate cake mix though.. I used chocolate fudge cake mix. It made the litter box look even more disgusting.. like it hasnt been changed in a very long time! I also used Oreo vanilla cream sandwich cookies - good brand and it turned out wonderfully. I did end up using almost all the pudding - it wasnt soggy at all, but just moist and wonderful. And, I only used about 7 or so tootsie rolls - buried some and laid some on top, looked very "real"! It makes A LOT of kitty litter though! I made it for an April Fools Recipe Exchange that we had with our playgroup and the moms loved it! Topped it off by presenting it in a small kitty litter box and scooper.. was nice. This is an excellent recipe - highly recommend!
This will be the fourth year in a row that I have made this cake for my husband and his co-workers. They have come to expect it @ Halloween. Rarely does he bring home any leftovers. We have experimented with the recipe...they all turn out great. This year I will be making THREE of them!!!
What a hit for Halloween!!! I used brownines for the base (the mix was on sale), and instead of using the pudding, I frosted the brownies with choclate frosting to keep them moist and to give the cookies something to stick to.
I've made this before a long time ago for an office party. Everyone loved it! It was so realistic looking. I used vanilla Oreos, and I also hung a tootsie roll off the side. I also had the scoop right under a turd/tootsie roll.
My granddaughter and I made this cake together for her 11th birthday. What a fun way to make some deposits in the memory bank. It was also a lot of fun listening to her plan how she was going to surprise her guests. I recommend all you grandpaws have as much fun as I did with your grandchildren.
This is a big hit at potlucks. It is both disgusting and delicious.
This was a super fun cake to make and for the kids' Halloween party. It looks very gross but tastes yummy.
Cake was a hit! I made it with the chocolate cake recipe on the Hershey's cocoa, silver white cake from Betty Crocker and cheese cake pudding. I used black coloring in the cookies (Golden oreo's) to make them darker, worked like a charm!
Haha I love that in the ingredients you put "New litter box". God help the person that uses an old one... :) Awesome idea for a recipe.
