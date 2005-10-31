Kitty Litter Cake

this is too funny! i had seen this recipe years ago, tomorrow is treat day at work......lol..... and i work at a mental health center! they're going to know i'm not right! :D anyway - the finished product looks absolutely "real"! we taste tested the "cake" and it's great. i used 1 carrot cake and 1 butter cake, and 8 vanilla snack pack pudding cups. i did not mix any poo into the cake, i don't think the chocolate would add anything to the flavors of the spice/butter cake. and the suggestion for the little debbies brownies as poo is purrrrrfect! hahahaha. i also didn't add any cookies to the cake mixture as i really think it would make it too dry. i used all of them on the top of the cake mixture, then sprinkled the "green" cookie litter evenly over the entire cake. also, i actually only used one brownie for all the poo that was needed. some pictures seemed that lots of tootsie rolls and brownies were overkill and didn't look as "real". I mean who lets their litter box actually get that filthy. I cant wait to take it tomorrow, if anybody asks about the litter box and scoop, i'll tell them i washed it first! (i'm still laughing) and thats the truth! have fun with this! happy halloween everybody! :D