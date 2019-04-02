Don't Want to Cook Monday Chicken

Amazing and so easy! I used cauliflower (had no broccoli) it was like an enourmous cauliflower au-gratin, but with chicken. I added 1/2 cup milk to the sauce - perfect, had no horseradish, so I added 1 tablespoon djon mustard and garlic to taste. I also chopped the chicken, cut cooking time to just 40 mins. The last 10 mins I put about a cup of grated cheese on top and it went brown and bubbly. Excellent over rice! Even the picky 2 year old ate it (he loved the saucy chicken and rice)
Perfect recipe for a Monday! I used some suggestions from other reviewers to make this average meal even better. I doubled the sauce using cream of mushroom and cream of chicken soup 3-4 heaping Tbs. of horseradish (we're big fans) sliced mushrooms and minced garlic. Next time I'm adding sliced waterchestnuts for some needed "crunch". Served this over chicken flavored rice. Scrumptious!
great starting point! I made the following changes - used 1 can cream of mushroom and 1 can cream of broccoli soup and added sauteed whole mushrooms and garlic to the broccoli. My husband RAVED about it. thanks!
I really enjoyed this recipe. Quick easy and tasty. The only change I will incorporate the next time I make it because there will definitely be a next time I will use fresh broccoli. I also tripled the amount of horseradish and added cayenne pepper because I like my food spicy. T
This does live up to it's promise of being a nice break from spicy. However lack of spicy doesn't have to equal boring which I found this suffered from a bit. I would really recommend increasing the sauce and sprinkling some sharp cheese on top before baking.
This was a great and a very simple recipe but I did make one change and that is I used minced garlic instead of the horseradish. I would make this one again!
This was ok. Not my favorite.: (
Fantastic! I added some chopped onion and served it over Brown Minute Rice. Very tasty!
I wasn't happy with how runny this was. We ate it for dinner that night chicken was rather bland & veggies to soft. I was asked not to make this again.