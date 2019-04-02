Don't Want to Cook Monday Chicken

Rating: 3.98 stars
60 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 20
  • 3 star values: 14
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 1

Tired of everything being spicy and looking for a quick, nice dinner with a subtle flavor? Try this! Chicken breasts are laid on a bed of broccoli, and blanketed with a mushroom sauce with a hint of horseradish. Great with garlic bread! Of course - if subtle isn't what you're looking for - you can spice this up all you want!

By Menwith Hill'er Back Home !!

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9x13 inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Spread the broccoli evenly in the bottom of the baking dish. Place chicken breasts over the broccoli. In a medium bowl, stir together the condensed soup, sour cream and horseradish. Pour or spread evenly over the chicken and broccoli.

  • Bake uncovered for 1 hour in the preheated oven. Let stand for a few minutes before serving for the sauce to thicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 29.2g; carbohydrates 12.1g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 78.6mg; sodium 644.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (64)

Reviews:
ELIZABETH101
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2006
Amazing and so easy! I used cauliflower (had no broccoli) it was like an enourmous cauliflower au-gratin, but with chicken. I added 1/2 cup milk to the sauce - perfect, had no horseradish, so I added 1 tablespoon djon mustard and garlic to taste. I also chopped the chicken, cut cooking time to just 40 mins. The last 10 mins I put about a cup of grated cheese on top and it went brown and bubbly. Excellent over rice! Even the picky 2 year old ate it (he loved the saucy chicken and rice) Read More
Helpful
(32)
KOALAGIRL
Rating: 4 stars
03/06/2006
Perfect recipe for a Monday! I used some suggestions from other reviewers to make this average meal even better. I doubled the sauce using cream of mushroom and cream of chicken soup 3-4 heaping Tbs. of horseradish (we're big fans) sliced mushrooms and minced garlic. Next time I'm adding sliced waterchestnuts for some needed "crunch". Served this over chicken flavored rice. Scrumptious! Read More
Helpful
(22)
Christine Strain
Rating: 4 stars
06/25/2006
great starting point! I made the following changes - used 1 can cream of mushroom and 1 can cream of broccoli soup and added sauteed whole mushrooms and garlic to the broccoli. My husband RAVED about it. thanks! Read More
Helpful
(17)
BURG77
Rating: 5 stars
03/03/2005
I really enjoyed this recipe. Quick easy and tasty. The only change I will incorporate the next time I make it because there will definitely be a next time I will use fresh broccoli. I also tripled the amount of horseradish and added cayenne pepper because I like my food spicy. T Read More
Helpful
(15)
Alberta Rose
Rating: 3 stars
03/30/2011
This does live up to it's promise of being a nice break from spicy. However lack of spicy doesn't have to equal boring which I found this suffered from a bit. I would really recommend increasing the sauce and sprinkling some sharp cheese on top before baking. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Donna Schoff
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2007
This was a great and a very simple recipe but I did make one change and that is I used minced garlic instead of the horseradish. I would make this one again! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Yvonne Skinner Reitemeyer
Rating: 3 stars
09/29/2010
This was ok. Not my favorite.: ( Read More
Helpful
(8)
mamaC
Rating: 5 stars
10/31/2006
Fantastic! I added some chopped onion and served it over Brown Minute Rice. Very tasty! Read More
Helpful
(7)
CHRISTINE
Rating: 3 stars
01/28/2006
I wasn't happy with how runny this was. We ate it for dinner that night chicken was rather bland & veggies to soft. I was asked not to make this again. Read More
Helpful
(6)
