Grilled Pork Chops with Balsamic Caramelized Pears

The recipe transforms thin supermarket pork chops into an unforgettable-juicy-tender-flavor-packed-lip-smacking pork experience. A combination of brining, marinating, and saucing. All can be prepared ahead except for the last 5 minutes of grilling.
I used 4 pork loin chops (about 3/4" thick, so they definitely took longer than 3 minutes per side to grill), but I used the full amount of balsamic-onion-pear sauce. I browned the onions on their own (not sure why recipe states to be sure to leave onions in wedges; couldn't possibly happen at my house unless skewering them, and um...why?!); then at the end of the browning, I added the pear wedges so they wouldn't get too mushy. This worked great (thanks to reviewer, imvintage). The balsamic reduction did harden when it cooled, but a bit of heat brought it back to the syrup stage. I started the chops out on the grill, but I'm a little bit of a grill-wuss and had never grilled pork chops before, so when it seemed like there might be the potential for them getting too tough, I brought them inside and finished them off in a pan. They came out great; done, not tough, and still had that great grilled flavor as well as retaining the subtle rosemary flavor. I reheated the onion-pear sauce on the stovetop, rather than the grill. Thank you, Osorkin, for a good recipe!
This recipe is all about the sauce. It's that good. I made a double batch. I used half for the pork-beautiful! The other half I cooked down into a chutney & used it as a topping for brushetta with melted gorgonzola on top-Oh Mommie!
We loved this! The flavor of the balsamic meshes so well the pork chops. Although I think the pears got lost in the mix & they turned mushy. I don't think they added anything to the dish & next time I will leave them out. I did use thin chops & I grilled them inside on a grill pan. On the test bite they wrre a little salty & that worried me but after topping w/ the balsamic mixture, the taste was perfect! I left them in the brine for almost the full hour...for health reasons, next time I will decrease the time to try to eliminate some of the saltiness. I srved these w/a basic salad & pan fried garlic asparagus...looking forward to having them again!
The flavor of the pork is VERY good in this - I was a little skeptical of the "brining" process, but I guess it worked. I stuck toothpicks through my onion wedges - I don't knw how they would have stayed together otherwise...I barely had the pears in long enough to heat them up, and still they were overcooked. When I make this again I won't heat them at all, just pour the hot sauce on 'em. Thanks for the recipe!
Wonderful! The pear/onion/balsamic mixture was to die for, and the chops were very juicy. The marinade was flavorful enough that the meat would have been excellent even without the toppings. One change- I pan-fried the chops (about six minutes on each side), instead of grilling them. Very impressive and 'gourmet' tasting, but still easy
This dish is one of my favorites to make! It's so easy and is absolutely delicious! One important tip I learned from experience: read the packaging of your meat carefully. Some meats have already been brined (when it says so-and-so percent salt and water). In that case, try skipping the brining step. You can always brine it for a short while next time if you think it necessary. Also, I think thin-cut chops (as the recipe calls for) work best.
This was great, but I made some changes. I didn't use pork chops, I used chicken breasts. Instead of brining them, I marinated them in sherry, olive oil, garlic, and rosemary. I didn't grill. I sauteed the onions (cut into rings) and the pears, removed them,cooked the chicken in the same pan. To the vinegar mix, I added about 1 tablespoon of honey and two drops of Tabasco and poured it over the onions and pears while the chicken cooked. I deglazed the skillet with a little sherry, dumped the onions/pears back in, warmed them back up and served. Marvelous! I paired it with a sweet potato/pear recipe from this site and used the leftover cranberry sauce from that recipe to accompany the chicken. So good.
Excellant and easy....I substituted apples for pears....I wasn't sure how to cut them so I did some thick and some thinner...I definatley recommend thicker, that way they dont turn to mush...Definately Recommend. Served with Rosmary roasted potatoes.
I cooked this recipe for a dinner party and the look on the faces of my guests told it all.... it is such a great recipe! If you have never cooked with vinegar before, OPEN a window. I found out the hard way that boiling vinegar will make it hard to stand in an unventilated room. I used hickory chips on the grill and it did add a nice smokey flavor to everything. Will definitely make this again when I want to impress!
A very nice and flavourful recipe to dress up the common pork chop, if not overpowering the taste of the pork in the process, but I am ok with that. I added some high quality fig jam to the balsamic vinger to add that second element to it, which I think helped bring out the pear flavour too. Thank you.
I found that the pork itself turned out excellent. It was flavorful and cooked perfectly. The pears though were not my favorite. They were just so incredibly saturated with the sauce that it was a little too much. I think I would have preferred for a stronger pear flavor, less balsamic. However, I was using an aged balsamic I bought in Italy, so it's possible that the ratios or flavors were not as intended. I will probably try this recipe again with a standard balsamic and see if it's any different. The onions really do add something though. I don't even usually like onions but found myself eating them. I wish I had added more! This recipe didn't instantly make it to my "favorites" list, but I will give it another shot sometime and see if the results are a little different, and if it grows on me.
This was sooo good. I didn't brine my chops, but I did marinate them in the olive oil and rosemary for about 30 minutes. I didn't have any pears on hand either, so I used apples and cooked them in my George Foreman Grill instead of outside. But other than that, I prepared the recipe as written. I agree with the other posts--next time I will make a double batch of the balsamic reduction. The sauce is what makes this dish!!! I made this for my best friend about a week ago and he's still raving about it.
This is a wonderful dish. I used thick, boneless pork chops instead of thin ones. My husband asked me to serve this at an upcoming dinner party where I had planned to serve my 30 year old chicken enchilada special dish. I had to agree that this would be better and much easier.
Husband loved this. I only did 2 pork chops, and broiled them. Chopped the onions and added pears after browning per others' suggestions. Husband said the sauce was great and the chops were very tender. I don't eat meat, so am relaying husband's opinion. Easy to prepare, too.
This recipe takes some planning ahead to brine and marinade but it's worth it. This is a fairly easy dish with big results. One you could use to impress a date! The only thing I changes was that I added salt, pepper, and some balsamic vinegar to the marinade to give it some extra flavor and color.
This recipe is fabulous! I made it for my fiance for our aniiversary dinner, and he said it was the best meal he's had in a year! I browned the pork in a pan on the stove because we do not have a grill, but it turned out great. Very good served with a simple salad.
This is REALLY good! My 14 yr old even liked it and asked for more sauce. The pork is good alone also- that's how my 9 yr old ate it. It tasted like something from a fancy restaurant. Will definitely make this again.
We had a dinner party last Saturday night and I tried this out on my guests. (I know, I'm daring!) Anyways... it turned out fantastic! I did not grill the pork but pan-fried them with the pear sauce ontop... YUM! Thanks for sharing!!
This was a lot of work but well worth it. I am a vegetarian, but my husband and in-laws loved this dish and I couldn't get enough of the sauce (I put on my veggie burger). Based on other reviews, I waited until the end to add the pears.
I skipped the pear mixture (but brined the pork chops and had the balsalmic reduction). I'll definitely make them again!
The pear and onion sauce was amazing and went really well with the rosemary marinade. I don't have a grill, so I cooked this on a cast iron skillet for about 30 minutes with all of the juices from the marinade. It was still very tender and delicious!
This recipe was really good. It would have been nice to have grilled outside but it was raining so I used my cast iron skillet. It smoked up on me so the meat had a smoky flavor. My only adjustment was that I added 1 Tablespoon of sugar to the pear/onion/vinegar mixture for some extra sweetness. Next time I will brine and marinate longer for the meat to get the extra flavor. My husband liked it as well and the kids loved the pears.
The flavor of this was great. I think I need to work on the look of it though. The pear and onion sauce wasn't very saucy so it didn't look all that great. I love that you can make everything ahead of time so yes, while it's a little time consuming, it's not hard per say. I managed to make this on a week night with a toddler running around! I love brining the pork chops and will probably do this a lot from now on.
Just OK. Perhaps it's because it sounds so sophisticated but I really did not like it. It was just OK. I'm an expert cook so I followed it to a tee. I would certainly not make it again. Not worth the effort.
This was very delicious, and I was happy to find a different use for pears. Next time, I will let the chops rest in the brine for longer, and throw the pears in a few minutes after the onion - they came out a little too soft. Thanks for the great recipe!
LOVED IT! This was super easy, but tasted like an expensive meal from a high-end restaurant! It was also a fun recipe for my boyfriend and I to make together! (I made the sauce...he manned the grill) It is also yet another way to cook the hundreds of pears in the back yard! Follow the recipe as written and you will have a winning dinner as well.
I liked this a lot, but my husband only liked the chops. In the future I may make this without the onions & pears, or simply without the pears, which were good but probably not worth the trouble for a weeknight. I may make the whole recipe again for guests (very gourmet look and flavor).
got great reviews from my boy-friend, and he was impressed i made something "different" than just plain breaded pork chops. Really good contrast of flavors and texture. Made a bit of a mess with the balsamic when making it into a syrup but everything turned out great!
My husband does not like pork chops, but he LOVED these! I used apples (did not have any pears) and they went well. We did grill the chops longer than 3 min. each side (may be due to the thickness of the chop). This is definitely something I would serve to company. Also, had a bottle of apple wine from Wilhelm Winery with it and it was perfect.
I will make this again for sure! I didn't have any pears and it was still excellent even without them. I will try it again sometime with the pears. I used two different kinds of onions for extra color and flavor.
5 stars for taste - the directions merit a 4 star rating. First, the salt and sugar do not dissolve in the brine unless you heat it, and then you have to cool it so you don't precook your chops. I have used other brine recipes that dissolve the salt etc. in a small amount of hot water and then use ice cubes to cool it off and bring it to the correct amount of liquid. Also, you have to be careful about cooking the pears too long - mine were ripe and would have been total mush if I cooked them at high heat and then for 7 minutes. But, I am being very picky, and the dish was delicious with unique flavors. Cooked on my indoor electric grill and used thyme because I did not have any rosemary.
These chops were fantastic and easy to make. My boyfriend who is not fond of pears had them without the sauce and thought the chops alone were great. The balsamic vinegar was very thick when it cooled so I heated it slightly again to pour over the pears and onions.
I would have rated this higher but I didn't have time to marinate it as long as the recipe asked for. So for just a half hour of marinating, it was still very flavorful. I can't wait to try it again when I have more time for the marninade.
This was good, but not as good as I expected. Both my husband and I agreed the pears seemed a little out of place, apples probably would have been better. The pork chops were nice and tender though and they had a very good flavour. Be careful when reducing your vinegar. I had mine on too high and I wasn't paying enough attention to it and it reduced too much to thick caramel-like texture. I had to do that part over :( Overall 4 stars. Might try again with apples to see how that tastes.
I used regular onions. It turned out really yummy, it reheated well the next day. I started the pork on the grill then, I took the pears out of the sauce and cooked the pork in the sauce, for the last 10 mins. It turned out really juicy.
Like heaven on a plate. I'm not joking, that good. I would def use ripe pears, as unripe ones take forever to get soft. The first time I made this I didn't do the balsamic right and it ended up more liquid than glaze, but still sweet tasting. The second time the balsamic came out right, I just needed to let it simmer longer. This meal is relatively simple and very elegant to look at. I'm planning on making it for my next dinner party.
This was really good, I will definitely make it again. The only hard part about making this recipe was the timing. I cooked the onions for longer than the pears, and cooked the pears for about 2 minutes each side. The flavor came out great.
This was delicious. I did not brine but I think I will try next time. The pear sauce was unreal and the kids enjoyed it as much as we did. We George Formaned it due to weather and it was still amazing. It takes some time to prepare, believe the 2hour prep time.
I made this last night for my family and grandparents and they loved it! I upped the recipe just a little and made 8 pork chops instead of 6 and added about 5 pears into the mix instead of only 2 since i had pears that were about to go bad, because the pears were so ripe they mostly turned into mush but it made a great sauce, i then chopped up the onions instead of slicing them into wedges. I also had to cook the pork chops much longer than 3 minutes on each side, it turned out to be more like 8 and they came out perfectly! All and all even with the few adjustments it was a very enjoyable dish. My family cant stop talking about it.
we received a small box of very nice pears for Christmas from the kids. I had never cooked with pears before. Found this recipe and gave it a shot. It was ultra fantastic !!!. This recipe will be on the fridge door until all those pears are gone.
I used 6 boneless loin chops, about 3/4" thick, and I doubled the amount of pears. My grill got rained out, so I did the chops on the stove top. The onions did not stay in wedges, but I thought they might not. I gave the onions a head start, and I put the pears in the skillet right before I added the balsamic reduction. I'm glad I doubled the pears, and they really "made" the dish. I pre-heated a dry skillet, since the marinade was mostly oil, and this gave the chops a nice color. After turning the chops, I reduced the heat to low, and covered the skillet, for about 5 minutes. Next, I put the pear/vinegar mixture over the chops and let them simmer 3-4 minutes more, uncovered. DS and DH both commented on the delicious chops! Thanks for the idea--it was definitely NOT a humdrum weeknight meal.
i thought i had pears when i started this recipe but found out they were too too ripe to use, so i used PEACHES instead.. AMAZING recipe! I will definitely be making this again. the flavors work so well together. I used Cento Balsamic vinegar and it didnt exactly thicken when reduced but when i added it to the peaches and onoins, it came out very well. my husband is not an adventurous eater, so he ate his pork chop plain, but it was tender, juicy and very flavorful. I used a a boneless chop and watched them carefully on the grill so they did not overcook. I only had 4 chops .. wish i had made more!
this is a great recipe. I used a 4 lb pork loin and cut into about 3/4 inch filets instead add of chops. I pretty much followed recipe to the T but changed pears to nectarines. a little firmer fruit when cooked and still great tasting. You can really use any fruit you want: pears, apples, peaches, nectarines all work really well with the balsamic sauce. Can't really go wrong in that department. This dish is mostly about the sauce. I also used a big sweet yellow onion and tasted great. What a wonderful recipe. Family loved it.
We made a few changes that helped this dish along nicely. We added about 1.5 tbsp. of sugar to the balsamic vinegar when reducing. Plus, chopped some fresh basil and sprinkled over the top before serving. The dish was just fantastic! We will be doing this one again!
Fantastic. I had to substitute a few things and it still turned out great. I used regular yellow onion, CANNED pears, THICK (1") pork chops and fancy Italian balsamic vinegar. I broke up the onion, into the large pieces from wedging it, because I didn't notice the instructions to keep it in wedge form. No problem. Very tasty. I used canned pears because that's what I had and I simply browned them after the onions were mostly cooked. I had the good balsamic vinegar from Italy, which was already thick as syrup, so I didn't reduce it, just warmed it up. Yet,all together everything turned out scrumptious. If so many changes can turn out great, I think it must be a foolproof recipe!
I made this tonight and it was fantastic. The pork was was done to perfection and the balsamic and pears added a special touch. Will definitely make this again. The only thing I did differently was to double the balsamic vinegar. Served the chops with a side salad(tomatoes from my garden) and corn on the cob done on the grill.
My family (4 kids plus husband). All loved this recipe! Since I used thick pork loin chops, I marinated overnight. A key trick I use when cooking with balsamic vinegar is to use a high quality vinegar. I substituted very ripe mangos since it was what I had on hand. This is definitely a repeat!
Asbolutely delicious when made with a high-quality balsamic vinegar. Such rich, well-balanced flavors. I made the recipe as directed except: 1) I cooked the onions half way (and I did NOT worry about keeping in wedges) before adding the pears and then finished cooking just long enough for soft pears. Stirred them a few times to turn over the pears and cook both sides. 2) I reduced the salt to probably a third. 3) I seared the pork chops a minute each side in a cast iron pan then transferred to a 425 oven for the remaining time (based on thickness of my chops).
Very nice. Hubs complained about the smell of the balsamic vinegar in the house but still ate and enjoyed these pork chops. I didn't fry the pears with onions; just grilled them briefly with the pork chops and it worked perfectly. Very nice combo of savory and sweet. Thanks for the recipe!
Made this tonight and the family loved it! As for the brine, the salt and sugar will dissolve in room temperature water if you simply stir it for a bit before adding the pork. I used coarse salt and sugar in the raw (also large granules), and had no problems at all after stirring it. I found no need to add any salt to the chops before grilling--brining is sufficient after 1 hour. I'm sure dried rosemary would work in a pinch, but fresh rosemary is really added so much flavor. I tried to keep the onions in a wedge, but they fell apart as they browned. I didn't see this as a problem though. Only alteration I made was to use peaches instead of pears--yummy!!! Cut into large wedges so they wouldn't fall apart or get mushy. We loved it, and it will be in our rotation.
I prepared this recipe as instructed with the exception I used 1.5 inch thick pork chops, increased the cooking time to 5 minutes per side, and substituted honeycrisp apples instead of pears. It was a big hit with my husband, 16 year old, and one year old. My teen said the apples were great and enjoyed them so much he wouldn't share them with the toddler. The chops were very flavorful and juicy. We will definately have these again.
Tonight's dinner was like eating in a high class restaurant - delicious! There are a few steps to this recipe, but none of them are difficult and the results were so worth the effort. Everything can be done ahead of time except the grilling or broiling the meat. I used pork steaks instead of chops and would do that again. I broiled them instead of grilling them. It's not the prettiest looking meal, but makes up for it in taste - a perfect meal to serve guests in the Fall when winter pears come out. I used bartlett pears and didn't have sweet onions, so I used regular onions. I would use the sweet onions if I had them. My husband who is pretty picky gave this a 9 out of a possible 10, and if it had sweet onions, I am sure he would have given it a 10+.
Amazing flavors! the combination of the sweet pears and tang of the balsamic and onions make the recipe 5 star. I only brined the meat for 20 minutes and then marinated for 1hr in the rosemary and garlic. I used dried rosemary and it would have had more flavor if I had fresh. I will definitely make this again!
I didn’t cook pears, I just sliced and served with the dish since they were sweet and perfectly ripe. The pears might turn mushy so I kept them separate for color and sweetness. Loved this but used ingredients and not instructions. Paired nicely with a glass of Sonoma La Crema Chardonnay
So yummy definitely will make again even the kids gobbled it up. I did do onions first for browning then added pears when they were close to finished and I pan fried in olive oil and rosemary and salt , only because I’m out of propane. I didn’t have time for the brine or the marinade but still they were delicious. So if you are a super busy mom I would say you can skip all that and just pan fry in the rosemary and salt with butter and olive oil.
Hubs requires low salt diet, so I skipped the brine process AND the teaspoon in the recipe. Didn't miss it at all (and I love salt). I also used a honey crisp apple b/c no pear to be had in the house. It was so good. Want to make this even faster? Instead of reducing the b. vin. I used Filippu Berio Glaze with Balsamic vinegar of Modena. Whoa. Put that in the pan when the apple and onion are done. Add the juices from the rested chops and you have yourself a flavorful meal. Thank you for submitting!!!!
Grilled Pork Chops with Balsamic Caramelized Pears
