Grilled Pork Chops with Balsamic Caramelized Pears

I used 4 pork loin chops (about 3/4" thick, so they definitely took longer than 3 minutes per side to grill), but I used the full amount of balsamic-onion-pear sauce. I browned the onions on their own (not sure why recipe states to be sure to leave onions in wedges; couldn't possibly happen at my house unless skewering them, and um...why?!); then at the end of the browning, I added the pear wedges so they wouldn't get too mushy. This worked great (thanks to reviewer, imvintage). The balsamic reduction did harden when it cooled, but a bit of heat brought it back to the syrup stage. I started the chops out on the grill, but I'm a little bit of a grill-wuss and had never grilled pork chops before, so when it seemed like there might be the potential for them getting too tough, I brought them inside and finished them off in a pan. They came out great; done, not tough, and still had that great grilled flavor as well as retaining the subtle rosemary flavor. I reheated the onion-pear sauce on the stovetop, rather than the grill. Thank you, Osorkin, for a good recipe!

