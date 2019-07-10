Baked Chicken and Onions

1 of 58

Rating: 4 stars Great recipe: One way to make sure the chicken stays moist is to spray cooking spray on the bottom of the pan. I always add extra spices to recipes and I did just that for this one. I added parsley oregano and basil sprinkling it on the chicken with the paprika salt and pepper. I also sprayed the top of the chicken with cooking spray to keep it moist. It took about 45 minutes to cook the chicken. The chicken was very moist and by itself was a little to much lemon juice but I mixed it with white rice and the flavors where perfect. I will def. make this again and would recommened it. Helpful (24)

Rating: 2 stars I was really hoping to like this recipe; unfortunately after two preparations using the original unmodified recipe I can't say that I do. I will not be making this again nor can I think of any changes to make to the recipe to improve it in my opinion. Helpful (20)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe was good but I had to change a few things as always- I just can't help myself! Instead of white wine I used white zinfandel- this type of wine with chicken is awesome gives a very unique but delicious flavor. I would have used half the amount of lemon juice; I love lemon but I don't want it to be the main flavor of the dish- a little overpowering. I did not use a whole head of garlic and probably would have prefered it minced instead of sliced. No paprika. I used garlic powder instead. Other than that it was great! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was great! I added thinly sliced potatoes to the bottom. I also omited the wine because I didn't have any on hand. The potatoes soaked up all of the delicious flavor. I will definately try this again! Helpful (8)

Rating: 3 stars Good flavor but I suggest cooking it at 400. Onions were not cooked. Make it with sliced potato and WOW! Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars I really enjoyed this chicken. However there was not enough taste too it even after using plenty of paprika. To make it more appealing I cooked it with tortellini pasta. I placed the chicken with the onions and garlic slices and placed it on a bed of tortellin stuffed with aspargus and cheese.Very good! My fiance liked it better the second time! I suggest it. Helpful (6)

Rating: 2 stars I was not very impressed with this recipe. It took twice as long to cook as listed and it make a nice chicken breast but not much taste. The chicken was great for salads or pastas later but as a main dish not too exciting. Helpful (6)

Rating: 3 stars My fiance is super-picky so this was a good recipe for him. I thought it was just all right but he seemed to enjoy it quite a bit. I marinated the chicken overnight in the ingredients and that seemed to make it more moist and flavor infused. I will probably make this again but I will modify some more. Helpful (4)