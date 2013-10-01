Turtles Cake

Chocolate cake with melted caramels, nuts, and chocolate chips in the middle. Turtles is a registered trademark of DeMet's Candy Company.

Servings: 24
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease one 9x13 inch pan.

  • Mix cake mix according to package directions. Pour a little less than half of the batter into prepared pan and bake for 15 minutes at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) remove from oven.

  • Melt caramels, butter, and milk in the microwave on high (takes about 10 minutes), stirring a couple times. Pour melted caramel mixture over cake, sprinkle with pecans, and chocolate chips, and pour remaining cake batter over the top.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 to 35 minutes.

Tips

You can melt caramels, butter, and milk in a saucepan over medium-low heat if you'd like.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 35.5g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 18.1mg; sodium 246.3mg. Full Nutrition
