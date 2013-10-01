Turtles Cake

I made this according to the directions and it turned out great (I substituted dark chocolate cake mix for German chocolate; I don't think what kind of chocolate cake mix you use makes much of a difference). I cooked for 33 minutes and it was jiggly when I removed from the oven; however, I thought that ended up being a bit too long since the cake was a tad too dark around the edges, so I would recommend 30 minutes and remove from the oven. What's jiggly is the caramel center, not the cake part. Also, when I added on all the caramel, nuts, chips and remaining cake batter, it seems awfully full in the pan. I was concerned it might make a mess of my oven, but thankfully it didn't! Perhaps it was because I took the time to evenly spread the remaining cake batter over all the caramel mixture so it couldn't bubble up and out. I allowed the cake to set on the counter for 1.5 hours, then popped into the fridge to finish setting (in a hurry, so I needed to speed along the "setting" process!) It ended up being room temperature when we served it to friends, but the caramel had "solidified" to a gooey consistency, and it was easy enough to cut out pieces to serve (i.e., the caramel mixture wasn't running all over the place, but stayed in the square shape it was cut and served in)! It received great reviews from all who ate it. The only deviation I made from this recipe is that I sprinkled some powdered sugar on top; I can't even imagine putting frosting on top of this dessert