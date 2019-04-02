Colette's Smoked Sausage Fritatta

Rating: 4.51 stars
93 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 59
  • 4 star values: 27
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 1

I came up with this savory fritatta one morning when I had run out of bacon. You can combine different meats, cheeses, and vegetables for an endless variety. This recipe is great for using up leftovers!

By COLETTE GEROW

Gallery
16 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Cook the sausage and onion in an oven-proof skillet over medium heat until the sausage has browned, about 10 minutes. Drain excess grease from the skillet. Whisk together the eggs, milk, sour cream, salt, and pepper. Sprinkle the sausage with 1 cup of the Cheddar cheese, then pour the egg mixture overtop.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean, about 18 minutes. Sprinkle with the remaining Cheddar cheese, and return to the oven until the cheese has melted. Cut into wedges to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
462 calories; protein 28.4g; carbohydrates 4g; fat 36.6g; cholesterol 266.1mg; sodium 1137.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (95)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

nat
Rating: 4 stars
05/24/2010
simple to make and delicious. I did not bake in over proof skillet; I transferred mixture to a glass baking dish and it still turned out wonderfully. I did have to bake for approx. 40 min. though. Read More
Helpful
(77)

Most helpful critical review

hartsellem
Rating: 3 stars
12/28/2011
Used smoked turkey sausage & didn't cook the onions just scattered them raw on top of the sausage. I also added banana peppers. This was good just nothing special. Also I transferred the meat to a 8x8 in pan & cooked for 20 min. Read More
Helpful
(4)
93 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 59
  • 4 star values: 27
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
nat
Rating: 4 stars
05/24/2010
simple to make and delicious. I did not bake in over proof skillet; I transferred mixture to a glass baking dish and it still turned out wonderfully. I did have to bake for approx. 40 min. though. Read More
Helpful
(77)
Lyn
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2010
Delicious. I put this picture up and you can see that I added mushroom and tomatoes. The sour creme really adds a nice flavor. Looking forward to trying it with spinach, feta cheese and artichokes! Read More
Helpful
(54)
BetsyMD
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2010
I was having brunch guests with very little notice - looked here for an easy recipe I could modify and here it is! I cooked and crumbled a pound of sausage and used shredded cheddar and swiss plus 10 eggs. It didn't look like the casserole dish was full enough but it puffed up just fine. I ALWAYS add a sprinkling of ground nutmeg to eggs...it enhances the taste. This was easy and I could do it again in my sleep! Read More
Helpful
(43)
Advertisement
OODLES_OR
Rating: 5 stars
09/17/2009
This is fantastic and I have had to make it for the past 3 weeks. DH has to have this every morning now. So simple and easy. Warms up great also. Meets south beach diet requirements. Thank you for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(26)
connorsmom
Rating: 5 stars
09/15/2010
Like most everyone else, I adjusted the add-ins to what I had on hand (caramelized onion and swiss cheese) but the basic egg base I kept the same. I started it in my grandmother's cast iron skillet and finished it in the oven. I also added a good dose of fresh black pepper and a touch of fresh ground nutmeg. Loved the addition of the sour cream, it did give the eggs more body and added a nice tang.Thanks, Colette! Read More
Helpful
(25)
Kittenwithclaws
Rating: 5 stars
09/27/2010
I made my first fritatta this morning using this recipe. I served it for my mom and grandma and it was a huge hit. Today is meatless Monday so I replaced the sausage with Morningstar Farms meatless sausage patties and included mushrooms onions bell pepper fresh spinach and green onions for garnish. I put it in a pie dish and it came out beautifully. Great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(21)
Advertisement
keri1233
Rating: 4 stars
06/08/2009
I've made this twice this week. Its easy quick you can add almost anything you want to this and its great! There are never left overs. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Eliza Stevens Gow
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2010
This Fritatta was outstanding! The sour cream made it creamy and delicious. I didn't have sausage so I used ham. I sauted the onion and added some red peppers and ham to the pan. I also added some dried mustard to the egg mixture. I used shredded mexican cheese and some swiss cheese. I will make it again! Read More
Helpful
(12)
PSTAUFFER
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2009
This recipe is delicious and versatile. Easy enough for family on a busy morning and good enough to serve guests. I've made this numerous times using various meats vegetables and cheeses and it always turns out great. Read More
Helpful
(10)
hartsellem
Rating: 3 stars
12/28/2011
Used smoked turkey sausage & didn't cook the onions just scattered them raw on top of the sausage. I also added banana peppers. This was good just nothing special. Also I transferred the meat to a 8x8 in pan & cooked for 20 min. Read More
Helpful
(4)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022