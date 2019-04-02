Colette's Smoked Sausage Fritatta

simple to make and delicious. I did not bake in over proof skillet; I transferred mixture to a glass baking dish and it still turned out wonderfully. I did have to bake for approx. 40 min. though.
Delicious. I put this picture up and you can see that I added mushroom and tomatoes. The sour creme really adds a nice flavor. Looking forward to trying it with spinach, feta cheese and artichokes!
I was having brunch guests with very little notice - looked here for an easy recipe I could modify and here it is! I cooked and crumbled a pound of sausage and used shredded cheddar and swiss plus 10 eggs. It didn't look like the casserole dish was full enough but it puffed up just fine. I ALWAYS add a sprinkling of ground nutmeg to eggs...it enhances the taste. This was easy and I could do it again in my sleep!
This is fantastic and I have had to make it for the past 3 weeks. DH has to have this every morning now. So simple and easy. Warms up great also. Meets south beach diet requirements. Thank you for sharing.
Like most everyone else, I adjusted the add-ins to what I had on hand (caramelized onion and swiss cheese) but the basic egg base I kept the same. I started it in my grandmother's cast iron skillet and finished it in the oven. I also added a good dose of fresh black pepper and a touch of fresh ground nutmeg. Loved the addition of the sour cream, it did give the eggs more body and added a nice tang.Thanks, Colette!
I made my first fritatta this morning using this recipe. I served it for my mom and grandma and it was a huge hit. Today is meatless Monday so I replaced the sausage with Morningstar Farms meatless sausage patties and included mushrooms onions bell pepper fresh spinach and green onions for garnish. I put it in a pie dish and it came out beautifully. Great recipe!
I've made this twice this week. Its easy quick you can add almost anything you want to this and its great! There are never left overs.
This Fritatta was outstanding! The sour cream made it creamy and delicious. I didn't have sausage so I used ham. I sauted the onion and added some red peppers and ham to the pan. I also added some dried mustard to the egg mixture. I used shredded mexican cheese and some swiss cheese. I will make it again!
This recipe is delicious and versatile. Easy enough for family on a busy morning and good enough to serve guests. I've made this numerous times using various meats vegetables and cheeses and it always turns out great.
Used smoked turkey sausage & didn't cook the onions just scattered them raw on top of the sausage. I also added banana peppers. This was good just nothing special. Also I transferred the meat to a 8x8 in pan & cooked for 20 min.