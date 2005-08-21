Peach Cake I

Love those peaches!

Recipe by Jenny

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 - 8x8 inch cake
Ingredients

10
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees (175 degrees C). Lightly grease one 8 x 8-inch pan.

  • Cream together the sugar and butter. Add the flour, milk, salt, and baking powder. Mix well and pour into prepared pan. Spread fruit evenly over the top of the batter and pour juice from canned peaches over top.

  • Bake in at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 50 minutes or until fully browned on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
268 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 37g; fat 12.8g; cholesterol 34mg; sodium 257.2mg. Full Nutrition
