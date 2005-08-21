Peach Cake I

This was a great dessert. I think I've made a similar recipe once or twice before. This is really a lot more like a cobbler than a "cake". I made it exactly as written, except that I baked it for a couple more minutes (52 in all) in order to get it browned enough on top. It's light-textured and rich, and one of the minority of dishes that I'm tempted to wolf down in one sitting (but I made it last for 4 nights in all, and it reheated in the microwave just fine). If I might quibble, I'd say it needs a little less butter and a little more peaches. Given that, this might not quite be the best recipe of its type. But it's so easy to make, and so tasty, that it's well worth recommending.