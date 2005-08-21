Peach Cake I
Love those peaches!
After tackling the mathematical dilemma of measuring 2/3C of butter out of 2 1/2C sticks, I needed a drink. So, based on the other reviews, I used the peach juice to make a margerita. The cake didn't miss it a bit. It turned out wonderful.Read More
I selected this recipe for its simplicity and because I love peaches. Unfortunately, I've baked three cakes and they have not turned out well. Can anyone tell me why it turns out so dense and wet on the bottom and why it falls at the end? Thanks!Read More
I've made this recipe several times - always with fresh fruit and never adding the extra juice. Everyone loves it!! It doesn't hold it's shape very well, but with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, it just can't be beat - especially when it's still warm. It works equally well with peaches, apples, blueberries and raspberries.
Don't expect this to be a regular cake-cake. This is more like a sticky, gooey, absolutely yummy peach cobbler with a crunchy top. I used half white sugar and half brown sugar, which was so-o-o good, added a teaspoon of cinnamon, and used half white flour, half whole wheat. I did leave out just a bit of the syrupy juice (maybe 1/8 cup). We loved this cake-cobbler concoction!
I think I must have really messed up. I made this cake and it turned out too juicey. Maybe I added too much peach juice?????
I followed this recipe except I used 2 large peaches instead of canned peaches. It didn't yield much juice but the results were just right! This cake was excellent and yep, I love peaches!
I've already had to double this recipe and am about to have to quadruple it. Yep, it's THAT popular in the Dyes household. My husband and all the kids - big, little, and even four-legged can't get enough. This is definitely my most-requested dessert, and is also one of the easiest to make.
can someone advise me as to what I've done wrong. Or is this cake suppose to be gooey. The entire bottom of the cake was nothing but goo. Did I use to much of the peach juice. The recipe just says to add the juice from a 15oz can of peaches, thats what I did. Could someone let me know. Bernice
I was surprised at how quick and easy this recipe was to put together. The end result was very moist and lots of that peach flavor.
Delicious! The only thing I've had trouble with is that it doesn't keep its shape when you serve it, as I expected a cake to do. But it tastes great, especially warm with a little whipped cream and cinnamon over the top. It's very easy too -- perfect for my unexpected company this past weekend! Thanks, Jenny!
I substituted the peaches in this recipe for pineapple chunks, added some nutmeg and topped it with a lemon pineapple glaze and it was amazing! It didn't need 50 mins though, i only kept it in for barely 40 and it was great! Thanks for the recipe
This was great. I accidentally forgot the milk and it turned out sort of like peach cobbler. It was wonderful. I look forward to trying it with the milk next time.
I tried this recipe because I had a bunch of peaches I needed to use up. I used fresh peaches and omitted the juice. It turned out great. It was a winner with my family.
Very simple, tasty, and quick to make.
This was a great dessert. I think I've made a similar recipe once or twice before. This is really a lot more like a cobbler than a "cake". I made it exactly as written, except that I baked it for a couple more minutes (52 in all) in order to get it browned enough on top. It's light-textured and rich, and one of the minority of dishes that I'm tempted to wolf down in one sitting (but I made it last for 4 nights in all, and it reheated in the microwave just fine). If I might quibble, I'd say it needs a little less butter and a little more peaches. Given that, this might not quite be the best recipe of its type. But it's so easy to make, and so tasty, that it's well worth recommending.
This is a great way to use fresh peaches. a light summer dessert. and the kids enjoyed it.
Very tasty cake but huge negligence on specifications on the recipe. Alot of time was wasted due to several failed attempts to bake the cake, very vague instructions such as 'mix well' where it meant to scrape and fold the mixture and not throw everything into mix as was describe by jenny.
Simple and delicious! I served it with a dollop of whipped topping, but some vanilla ice cream would be even better. Next time I may add a bit of almond extract to the batter. Thanks, Jenny!
Love this peach cake, simple and great tasting. my husband and I just loved it.
This fast and simple cake is tasty warm or cold. I used a 16oz bag of thawed, frozen peaches instead of canned. The baking time was exactly right for me and I had no issue with the cake not holding its shape. I topped it with a sprinkle of cinnamon and peachy simple syrup. For the syrup I used 1 cup fresh peach puree, 1 cup white sugar, water, and 1 Tbsp of corn starch to slightly thicken.
very good, and very easy to make! I did add an egg though, and it helped hold it together so it didnt fall apart when trying to serve
Just delicious! I've impressed many neighbors with this recipie--it's unique and they don't have to know how quick and easy it is! Very buttery and rich.
This recipe was so easy and instead of making the cake, I used a yellow cake mix from the store. The cake was wonderful but I felt that there was too much "frosting". Overall, cake was wonderful and everyone loved it.
Delicious! More like peach treacle. Better to present it in the cake tray and spoon out. Lovely with fresh cream or ice cream!
I had left-over peaches and just cooked them in a small amount of water them for a short time to soften. Only added a small amount of the juice to pour over top. Delicious with vanilla ice cream! Nice soft texture.
Very yummy and is now the most requested dessert at our house! I prefer using half the juice and adding cinnamon...
Not only was this a quick and easy recipe... but the raves from my family made it all the better!!! My 15 yr old daughter even asked me to save the recipe for her! A new family FAVORITE!
I used all a lot of alternative products like vegan buttery spread, lactose free reduced fat milk, and turbinado sugar. As for the peaches I used frozen and needed no juice at all the cake came out very delicious!
I have made this recipe twice now. The first time was with canned peaches. This time I used fruit cocktail in the can. Both times it turned out great
I used half of the syrup in the can- so not to make it too sloppy. They were good if you really like peaches, and I don't too much.
the cake turned out bad and its bottom was completely gooey. very disappointed
I signed up a user name on allrecipes just so I could rate this. Yum!!! I had a bag of fresh frozen peaches & nectarines and used that instead of the can. I also took the advise of another review and pureed half my peaches and I think that made up for the peach juice used in the recipe. For sure I will make this again!
