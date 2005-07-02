Wedding Cake Frosting
Buttercream icing for wedding cakes.
I recently tried the recipe for a wedding cake and it was positively wonderful. I used crisco and as recommended butter. The trick to not having greasy frosting is to whip the crisco and butter for at least 20 mins or until it is light and fluffy. I also added additional vanilla flavor and almond flavor for a richer taste. My recipe was modified to cover a cake that would serve 40 people. I had nothing but continous compliments and serveral request to make more cakes. Thanks JeannieRead More
I am SO glad I tried this before putting it on a wedding cake. AWFUL! Wouldn't make this tasteless stuff again.Read More
I used this (with a few alterations) to ice my parent's 50th wedding anniversary cake. I used salted butter and I also used evap. milk. I went with other suggestions to use less sugar (6 cups was best for our taste). This was so easy to make and it had wonderful buttercream flavor! Had enough to add raspberry glaze to it and made a raspberry buttercream filling for the French Vanilla anniversary cake. Was great for piping decorations and borders also. Highly recommended for those looking for a GREAT buttercream frosting!
I used this icing for my Mom's wedding cake this weekend, and everyone complimented on it. I took other reviewers advice and whipped the butter and shortening for 10 minutes, and it had none of the greasy taste of shortening. Also, if you use the butter flavored Crisco, the frosting will turn out very yellow-unsuitable for a wedding cake. I stopped at 4 cups of sugar for the main icing and then added one cup to the remining frosting for the piping. It tasted great, looked professional, and held up well at an outdoor wedding. If I even find myself doing another wedding cake (heaven forbid), I will use this recipe again.
I am also a big fan of Rick's Buttercream and use it as "my" frosting, but wanted to give this one a try. I was worried when mixing it up that it would be too soft for piping but it was fine. Note that this will yield more of an ivory frosting due to the butter, you won't get a pure white frosting. I definitely prefer the flavor of this frosting using butter as opposed to frosting in the Rick's Buttercream. I will use this one when I don't need it to be pure white.
Great frosting! I used about 6 cups of sugar instead of the 8 called for. And, I beat the shortening and butter for about 20 minutes before adding the other ingredients. It turned out great. Thanks.
I picked this recipe because it seemed really easy to make and it was my first attempt at buttercream icing. The result was awesome!! Very easy to make and I received so many compliments! I had enough icing to cover a birthday cake and 20 cupcakes. I creamed the butter and shortening for 20 minutes like a previous reviewer suggested. I didn't use all the sugar that the recipe called for because when I got to 6 cups I stopped and did a taste test, perfect for my taste(20 servings). This recipe will be used over and over and over again. Thanks!
This recipe is very similar to the one i use currently. I add a tsp of popcorn salt (or very fine salt) to take the sweetness off a bit. I also add an additional 4 cups of confesctioners sugar to stiffen it for piping decorations i.e. roses, leaves etc.
This was fantastic! It makes a lot.. I halfed the recipe and it covered 24 cupcakes and 1 8inch round and there was still leftovers.. It was out of this world-- I would definately use again
I made this recipe to decorate my son's birthday cake. It was great. It was very easy to make and use. I only made half a recipe and had enough for the whole cake and piping. This recipe held up extremely well. It didn't melt or run. This recipe was also very yummy. I put it on a chocolate cake and it covered it very well and you didn't see the brown. Everyone loved it a big hit that not only looked great but tasted great also.
I liked the texture and flavor achieved by using both shortening and butter. As I always do with frostings calling for shortening, I used hi-ratio shortening which is far superior to the grocery store variety. I also added 1/4 tsp. salt to heighten flavor. I didn't measure the milk, just added it little by little until I had the consistency I wanted for piping onto cupcakes.
Wow! This is fantastic frosting. I used butter flavored shortening and added about 2oz more milk to make it a bit creamier and softer. This is, by far, the greatest tasting frosting I've ever tasted.
Delicious frosting that was easy to make, took coloring well, and held up well to piping and decorating. It had a nice flavor that was sweet but not too sweet (made exactly as directed with half butter, half shortening that I blended for approx 15-20 mins before adding sugar to get nice and fluffy) and complimented the strawberry cake I used it on very well. will definitely use this recipe again!
I loved this recipe! I decorate wedding cakes all the time and this recipe does not taste greasy and is very easy to work with. It is a little sweet so I would start with maybe 4 cups of sugar and add a cup at a time until you find the the level of sugar you are comfortable with.
I loved this frosting .I did make some changes .I used 1 1/2 of butter and only 1/2 cup of butter shortening and I used 1 1/2 teaspoon almond extract and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract.This was so good I couldn't stop eating.Thanks so much I love it....
This is my go-to frosting for large quantities of cupcakes. I only used 3 cups of powdered sugar on these cupcakes and 3 tablespoons of whipping cream. With the very rich chocolate cake (Fabulous Fudge Chocolate Cake) is was perfect smooth and not too sweet.
Absolutely THE BEST cake frosting I have ever made! I originally became "hooked on" "Ricks special buttercream frosting" on this site, and while it is still a great frosting recipe, I decided to try this one due to the great reviews. It has a much smoother texture and as of now, I will be using this for all my future cake recipes... it is just THAT good! I think creaming the butter and shortening together for 10-12 minutes had alot to do with the great consistency. (Thanks to previous reviewers who suggested this.) Also, I used half and half instead of milk. And I decreased the conf. sugar to 4 cups. (did not use the frosting for decorating, so as others have said, you may need to add more sugar for this). I also used just a tad less (butter-flavored) shortening (maybe 1-2 Tbsp.) as I like the buttery taste. I would highly recommend this recipe for anyone who likes a delicious soft buttercream frosting. Edited to add that I now replace the half & half with heavy whipping cream... makes the frosting so light & fluffy!
This recipe is great. I used less sugar so it wasn't too sweet. I also used evaporated milk and the frosting had a great, rich flavor. Since I used the evap milk, I had to compromise on the white color. I never liked buttercream frosting but now that I know what the "real thing" tastes like, I am a convert!
Easy to make. Remains durable on the cake...doesn't melt, soak in, or run off of the cake. Not as creamy as I'd hoped when reading the title of the recipe. More like a "Mom's homemade frosting" than wedding cake frosting. Very sugary, but not overwhelming. Kids would probably like it!
This worked really well for me! I let the butter and criso whip for about 20 minutes as was suggested. I only added 1/2 the amount of milk but included 1/2 cup strawberry puree. It was delicious. I put it on top of cupcakes baked in ice cream cups and it was perfect! The frosting tasted a little like strawberry ice cream. I had a ton left over... and have been eating it with a spoon since then. Also, I was worried it was too soft, and wouldn't set up, but it set up very nicely.
This is a delicious tasting frosting and VERY easy to work with. I was a little wary of beating it so long, but it did work so there was no greasy taste at all. I must say that I wasn't exact with the measurement for the sugar. I just kept adding it until it was the consistency and flavor that I liked. It's not too sweet and very spreadable. I found that I did not need to add any milk. My only complaint was that the frosting never set at all which was fine since a three year old at the party "bumped" into it and I was able to fix it with no visible sign of a repair. It simply spread right out even on the next day. For decorating purposes though, I might have used a different recipe so it would be stiffer. I will use this again for sure.
I basically just halved this recipe and used all butter and no shortening. I used 3/4 cup butter, 4 cups powdered sugar, 1 tbsp vanilla bean paste, and 4-6 tbsp heavy cream. Perfect topping for my vanilla bean cupcakes. =) The heavy cream makes the icing light and fluffy.
Holy cow, is this good! I halved the recipe and it covered a sheet cake just fine. I used skim milk and 3 cups of powdered sugar and mixed for 20 minutes on medium speed with a paddle. It came out light and fluffy and marvelous. I have to stop myself from baking a cake every weekend just to have this frosting!
WOW! I am so impressed with this frosting! I made it exactly as written with the exception of "white" ingredients (i.e., vanilla and shortening). I did have shortening, but it's butter flavored (the only kind I buy) and so the frosting didn't turn out white. BUT WHO CARES?! I was going for taste, not look. I handed a beater to my husband and his eyes about popped out of his head because he loved it so much! My only qualm is that this makes A LOT of frosting... I mean A LOT. So, I'll use what I need for a birthday cake and then tomorrow I'll whip up a spice cake, add a little cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice to the frosting and use some there. I still think that I'll have some left and if I do, I'll probably add some lemon extract and yellow food coloring and put it on a lemon cake and give it to the neighbors! Next time I think I might scale it down a bit. Overall... easy, fast, wondeful texture, tasty and holds up well!
Excellent recipe!!! I used it to frost cookies and cream cupcakes and it was a HUGE hit! Thanks to the reviewers who suggested beating the butter and shortening for 10-20 minutes, that really made the difference in taste!
I have found my perfect frosting recipe! It held up to a warm CA day, used my mechanical gun with a variety of tips - each a beautiful sucess, and the flavor was smooth, sweet, and not greasy at all. I did cut back to sugar by 2 cups and used French Vanilla flavor. Thank you for this recipe, buttercream will never be the same for me again. Oh, and did I memtion the rave reviews from my guests when they tried it with my Strawbery yogurt cake?:)
If I could give this ten stars I would!
Best Wedding Cake Frosting recipe I've found. I search and tried numerous recipes for months. My sister in law had decided I would make her wedding cake. She wanted an autumn theme. So the way I made this recipe was to use buttered shortening and regular pure vanilla extract in place of the original recommended ingredients. It not only was as it delicious as the original recipe but held up well. Her wedding was in the desert and the Frosting never melted or softened. The color was perfect also. She then had a separate reception two weeks later and I made a three tier Wedding Cake and the Frosting held well throughout the entire evening. The cake was beautiful, and the frosting was delicious. Guest kept coming up and asking if I was a professional cake baker and wanted to hire me....This Frosting Recipe comes out perfect every time.....
I've tried several recipes in the past, this is not one of my favorites. I made a double batch, and stopped after 9 cups of sugar. I followed the advice of reviewers and mixed the butter and fat for 10 mins. I added literally a splash of water because it already looked so soft. The texture is something akin to whipped cream. It forms soft peaks at best. Like all shortening-based frosting, this leaves a feeling like there's a coating in your mouth. It is NOT a crusting buttercream. I'm sure it would have thickened up if I'd added more sugar but it would have been unbearably sweet. This is for a wedding cake; luckily it's NOT an outdoor wedding and it does not require ornate piping. Won't use this again.
This recipe is a classic - so easy and so good! Will make again and again. Thank you!
the recipe,as is, made enough to generously pipe frost 24 cupcakes. I still had enough frosting to probably pipe out dozen more....day 1 frosting was excellent and so light and fluffy( i let it mix for 15 minutes and only used 6 cups sugar) by the end of day 2; frosting started to change texture and could definently taste the ingredients separating. overall, i loved it!! best when used immediately.
This is a great icing, especially if you plan on piping the icing. It holds up really well. I did think there was a bit too much sugar for my taste, but you can easily reduce that like other reviewers suggest. I wanted to make a chocolate buttercream for my little sister's birthday, so I added a box of instant chocolate pudding to the icing a a 1/4 cup of baking cocoa (so it's not too sweet). This gave the icing a very nice chocolate flavor and still stiff enough for piping but soft enough to spread easily on a cake or cupcakes.
Wow this really good! I used 9 cups of powdered sugar. I beat the shortening and butter for 15 min and that helped a lot!! Very good:)
Good enough to eat, but nothing spectacular.
i was worried this was going to be too sweet, so I took the suggestions of previous reviewers. I doubled the shortening, used 1/4 c milk, and 5 cups of confectioners' sugar. I also added 1/2 tsp alm extract. This turned out really light, not too sweet, and "this tastes like wedding cake frosting" (a comment from my husband who wasn't sure what i was trying to accomplish :) I'll use this recipe again!!
way too sweet! Wanted something with a fuller flavour.
My two year old and I had a great time baking a cake for Valentines Day, and eating the frosting. I made a half batch, but used 1 teas. vanilla, and 1/2 teas. almond extract. The flavor was awesome, and the consistancy was perfect for spreading on the cake. Beating the mixture for 5-10 minutes is key. It thickens and creamy the frosting by adding air. Also, I added a touch of red gel coloring to make it pink. No lumps - perfect!
Great recipe. I was looking for an icing recipe that could withstand the hot tropical weather outside, but I stopped at 4 cups of sugar & it was just nice. Many of my friends don't want to eat sweet things these days. Thanks!
I have definately had better buttercream. I did improve it by using raspberries and a cup of sugar and 1/4 water to make syrup. Let it cool and poured into the frosting. Had a beautiful fresh raspberry flavor. Husband enjoyed it. I didn't really like it on its own but great for a base of adding fresh fruit flavors to it.
This is a great frosting for wedding or holiday cakes. It is very sweet, so I would cut the sugar by a cup or two. Very fluffy and pretty, but not a very "flavorful" frosting.
I made this for a wedding cake and got so many compliments on how well it tasted. Many people went back for seconds as they enjoyed the cake so much.
Really sweet, but good icing. Not recommended for decorating of cakes (especially if you live in Florida). The butter melts the icing so that you cannot decorate with it very easily. But, for a simple frosting, it was very good tasting. Thanks!
Used the ingredients for 1/2 the recipe and it came out scrumptious with plenty to cover a double layer 9" round cake. It is important to whip the butter and shortening real well before adding alternately and in small portions the milk, sugar and vanilla.
Very good. I used 6 cups powdered sugar and 1/4 cup milk for my liking. It was delicious
This is a good recipe.
Do not even think this will be "greasy" tasting. It is the most perfect icing to decorate a cake. It is absolutely the best for coconut cake. Darn foolproof!!!
Wonderful! Perfect every time I use it. Easiest recipe by far. The only change I made is I added 4 teaspoons of almond extract. I just like a strong almond flavor.
The only white buttercream frosting I will ever use. Was a big hit at my daughter's wedding shower on the *Brownie Batter + Cupcake=The Second Best Cupcake* recipe.
This frosting is amazing! This was my first attempt at making homemade frosting and I am very impressed with the results. The only thing I changed was, I added a few tablespoons of amaretto in place of some of the milk since I was frosting and Italian Amaretto Cream cake I made for my Father-in-laws 50th. My 4 year old and I couldn't stop dipping in for a taste :-) For me, this is a keeper
Delicious! This frosting always turns out great!! Only thing I do different is beat the shortening and butter together for 5-10 minutes per another recommendation.
First time I tried a buttercream frosting and it was a hit! I follow the other reviewers' advice to lessen the sugar and it perfect suit our taste. Though I was opted to make some slight changes since I couldnt find shortening...so I used salted butter instead as suggested by another reviewer. Thanks for the recipe...will definitely use this again. Though the color isn't pure white, I think I could still use this for my aunt's wedding cupcakes. :-)
My family is CRAZY for this frosting. I use it on all our b-day cakes! I grew up with a bakery that went out of business and I have been on a quest to recreate their frosting.....and this does just that! THANK YOU!
I'm not much of a cake fan, but I prepared this frosting to use with "Happy Birthday Cake" from the allrecipes.com website. In fact, it was a perfect match. I'm not enough of a frosting connoisseur to know how closely this recipe compares to that found at the bakery, but it tasted close enough for me. I can't imagine how sweet this would have tasted with the eight cups of sugar that it calls for. Following other reviewer's recommendations, I only used 4 1/2 to 5 cups of sugar, and that was a great plenty. It got rave reviews from my wife.
This frosting is easy to work with and tastes great! I get tons of compliments on my cakes when I use this recipe. Takes almost no time to make.
I used all butter since I don't normally have shortening in the house. Absolutely awesome!!! I used it with Hershey's Perfectly Chocolate cake and it was the perfect combo.
My cake is the HAPPY BIRTHDAY NOELA cake posted pic. Very good and easy to make. I ddint really change much just the amount of shortening I used. I used 1 cup butter, and 1/2 cup shortening. I measured 6 cups of powdered sugar, but then just mixed in what I needed until I like the consistancy. I also added almond flavor instead of vanilla, just cos thats how she likes it. I used electric mixer to fluff it up. My mother in law raved about her birthday cake as did my family. I liked it so much Im gonna use this recipe for my daughters 16th birthday in a few week.
Awesome frosting! I made some cupcakes for my friends six year old's birthday party. Baked the cake inside of ice cream cones and made this frosting for the tops. Very tasty!
This frosting is absolutely delicious! I used it on my husbands birthday cake. He loved it! I only used 6 cups of confectioners sugar though. I used the frosting for a 9x13 cake and still had a lot of frosting left over. I melted the remaining frosting and poured it over my cream cheese pound cake. I will use this over and over!!
Really liked this recipe. I didn't have any milk so I used 1/2 & 1/2 and only had regular vanilla but it was fine. I actually didn't like it until the next day. Yummy!
This frosting is YUMMY!!!!
This was great. I have children with multiple allergies and I made this with Vegan Butter, and Rice Milk and it still tastes great. Perfect with their cupcakes.
This frosting is amazing and if you whip the shortening and butter long enough, Is super light and fluffy. I used it for a small three tier wedding cake with just one batch.
Taste Great, held up great, Loved it!!
Made exactly as directed, great frosting!
This is an awesome frosting recipe! I've tried MANY other recipes, but this one is a keeper. Easy to make and easy to work with. Thanks!!1
I found that adding butter makes it melt. I used it for my Senior Project. I added butter and it didn't come out the way I wanted it to. I wanted it fluffy but w/ butter it doesn't make it fluffy it makes it melt.
Better than Wilton's creamy and perfect. If I could give a 10 I'd give a 10. Suggest using unsalted butter.
I never use shortening, only butter. This tasted way too much of butter & it was too watery. I found this out after I had put it in the pipeing bag or I'd have added more sugar to it to thicken it up, I iced my cup cakes anyway & put them in the fridge hoping that will do the trick. I chose this recipe because it had no egg, Im saving my last egg for another recipe. I wont be using this recipe again.
My family usually doesn't do well with cake frosting because it's too sweet, but this recipe is great! It spreads on nice and thin and isn't sickeningly sweet. Not only that, but with a little powder meringue added it works well for decorating as well.
Doing a wedding cake in two weeks and just did a mock up version, This recipes is great. I used evaporated milk instead and also only used five C of sugar and it was a hit with my family. I also let the cake sit out for seven hours and the frosting has not run and the cake still looks good!
This is my favorite buttercream recipe. I use this when making special cakes for family events. Holds up well to a variety of borders.I never measure the sugar. I just dump in the whole 2lb bag, then add the milk until its the right consistancy. I also use real vanilla, not clear, because I'm usually using this for birthday cakes and dont need it to be pure white.
I've made several variations on this frosting over the years. In the summer I will use all shortening so it doesn't melt. I also like to double the vanilla extract (and add almond) to make it extra tasty!
I, the frosting failure of the universe, was able to make a delicious buttercream frosting with this recipe. It is a first. I didn't even follow it exactly. I think I shorted the shortening a little... but even using this recipe as a guide gave me fantabulous results. Who knew shortening made frosting so good??!
Use REAL vanilla!!!
Simply amazing! Light and fluffy took other's advice and beat butter and shortening for a min. of 10 min. For decorations like roses do not add the full 1/2 c. of milk makes the frosting too runny otherwise it was perfect!! For filling between layers I added crushed Oreo's again simply delicious.
So good! I used 1 t. vanilla & 1 t. almond. I also beat it in my kitchen aid on high speed for 15-20 minutes. It really gives it the "bakery frosting" texture. I brought the extra frosting to work and my co-workers were eating it with spoons! It's that good!!!
This was excellent frosting. I used all organic ingredients, scaled it up by 50% and put it on the wedding cake recipe submitted by Larisa Townsend. I recommend letting your cake cool before finishing this recipe, so you can apply it immediately. Goes very well with fresh strawberries!
This is definitely wedding cake frosting. It was good, but since I was going to put it on a strawberry cake I decided to mix the strawberry glaze (that was suggested with the strawberry cake recipe) and it came out really good. I was having trouble getting the strawberry glaze to thicken up enough, but when I mixed it with this recipeI didn't have any problem at all. More than likely I will use this combination again. Everyone at church just loved it.
Smooth, creamy and very spreadable!
This was the best frosting for my needs yet. Got lots of compliments. I make all my grandkids' birthday cakes and this frosting held up very well, easy to work with and tastes good!
Far too much shortening in this recipe, it was not delicious at all :-(
This recipe is fantastic! Cream crisco and butter well (few minutes) before adding sugar. I too add a little popcorn salt. Add PS one cup at a time and incorporate well with each cup. Use all 8 cups! Then, begin adding milk to your desired consistency. It's awesome!
Very good. I wasn't sure about the shortening but I took the tip to cream the butter and sugar together before adding the rest.
I wanted a softer frosting for cup cakes I halved the recipe, and then used only 2 cups of powdered sugar, and didn't have to use any milk and it was great, I did make sure to beat the shortening and butter together until they were light and fluffy like the other reviews said. I had 2 dozen cupcakes and more than enough frosting for all of them. If I had wanted a stiffer frosting for piping I could have used more powdered sugar, with excellent results. Thank you for a great buttercream frosting recipe, I will definately use this one again and again.
Tasted amazing but definately runny... I let the butter soften though... perhaps that was my mistake. Took fairly well to coloring gels. Although i had to use a whole thing of red for it to be red and then it tasted bad....all the other colors of frosting i made were amazing though
This frosting was THE BOMB!!!!! It is now the only frosting I use and my kids love licking the bowl. It really compliments any kind of cake, whether it's chocolate, white, or even yellow! YUM!!!
I made this frosting yesterday to top the Wedding Cake recipe. I followed the recipe but stopped at 4 cups confectioner's sugar and frosted a 1/2 sheet cake. It makes a very tasty frosting.
Overall an average recipe. The sugar needs to be cut way down and all tat butter and shortening make it very greasy unless you beat them together for a good 15-20 min as was said in previous posts. For all the trouble I don't see myself making this recipe again, I think I'll stick with cream cheese frostings!
Scaled down to 10 servings. I did not use all of the sugar recommended as I felt it was way too much. I suggest you add half the sugar and then taste the frosting as you add more in 1/2 cup measurements. I also added a dash of salt to take the edge off the sugar and balance the frosting out. I used home made vanilla extract and bourbon in place of the milk. Delicious on a spice cake!
I needed a sturdier icing than what this recipe gave me the first time I made a batch so the second time I used 1 1/2 cups shortening and 1/2 a cup of butter instead and made sure to whip it 20 minutes (as recommended) using the paddle attachment to keep from whipping in too much air like I did the first time with the wire whip. Added the extract to the shortening and butter while mixing and ended up only using 5 cups of sugar (make sure to sift!) and did not add the milk. Came out perfect!! Very smooth and perfect for using with a heavy cake.
This is the best home made frosting I have ever tried. I did replace 1 tsp. of vanilla extract with 1 tsp. of cherry extract to go along better with my chocolate cherry cupcakes, still it was wonderful!
Loved this recipe. Everyone who tasted it wanted to know where I got it from.
good recipe, but instead of milk i used heavy cream ( 1/4 cup ) and also added 1/2 tsp. almond extract, used the full 8 cups of sugar. what i did was to the butter and crisco i added 1 egg, beat til it looked like mayonise, added the rest of the ingredients and beat on high speed of mixer for 10 - 12 min.
I just made the heavenly white cake with this frosting for my son's first birthday cake. I decorated it with M&Ms but the frosting was WAY too sweet. Perhaps I would try it with half the amount of sugar...I was happy with how firm the frosting came out and how easy it was to spread on to the cake but it was so sweet I didn't even want to save the rest of it. 4 stars for firmness + 2 stars for flavor = average score of 3 stars
I made this but used all butter and no shortening. I had no shortening and didn't want to make a run to town. I also only used 5 cups of powdered sugar. I frosted the cakes (2 9 x 13's) and had lots of frosting left to pipe with. Even after that I still had leftover frosting. I will use again, but maybe cut down the serving size.
I have tried buttercream frosting after buttercream frosting to match what I taste on the outside. But alas, I find them way too sweet! I cut this sugar in half and still found it still too sweet and the icing looked really shiny like shortening, which didn't matter so much since it was being covered with fondat. The search continues.
Nothing special to me. Just the standard stuff.
I was looking for an all white frosting and found this one. As with any recipe I scaled the ingredients one by one to my family's own personal taste. I used 1 1/4 C. Crisco, 3/4 C. Butter ( less to ensure I got white frosting), Dropped the Milk to 2 tsp.( wanted a thick frosting but spreadable) and the Confectioners' sugar to 3 C. Originally, tried 4 C. but was still way to sweet. As recommended by another viewer I whipped the Crisco and Butter individually and then together. If I could rate the reviewers it would be 5 stars based on their advice however, I feel that something has been omitted in the recipe and rate it a "3".
