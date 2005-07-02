Wedding Cake Frosting

Absolutely THE BEST cake frosting I have ever made! I originally became "hooked on" "Ricks special buttercream frosting" on this site, and while it is still a great frosting recipe, I decided to try this one due to the great reviews. It has a much smoother texture and as of now, I will be using this for all my future cake recipes... it is just THAT good! I think creaming the butter and shortening together for 10-12 minutes had alot to do with the great consistency. (Thanks to previous reviewers who suggested this.) Also, I used half and half instead of milk. And I decreased the conf. sugar to 4 cups. (did not use the frosting for decorating, so as others have said, you may need to add more sugar for this). I also used just a tad less (butter-flavored) shortening (maybe 1-2 Tbsp.) as I like the buttery taste. I would highly recommend this recipe for anyone who likes a delicious soft buttercream frosting. Edited to add that I now replace the half & half with heavy whipping cream... makes the frosting so light & fluffy!