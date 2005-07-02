Wedding Cake Frosting

4.4
201 Ratings
  • 5 142
  • 4 36
  • 3 11
  • 2 4
  • 1 8

Buttercream icing for wedding cakes.

Recipe by Jeannine

Gallery
35 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
20
Yield:
5 -6 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream the butter and shortening together until smooth. Gradually add the sugar, milk, and vanilla extract. Mix until smooth.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
370 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 50.3g; fat 19.6g; cholesterol 24.9mg; sodium 68.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022