Strawberry Torte

242 Ratings
  • 5 199
  • 4 30
  • 3 7
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

This strawberry torte is light, easy, and elegant. This recipe is from my mom.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
54 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 8-inch torte
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Strain strawberries and set aside, reserving juices. In a saucepan bring cornstarch and strawberry juice to a gentle boil. Remove from heat and let cool.

    Advertisement

  • Whip cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla together in a large bowl.

  • In a separate bowl beat whipping cream until stiff peaks form. Fold whipped cream into cream cheese mixture.

  • Arrange ladyfingers around the sides and bottom of an 8-inch springform pan, standing ladyfingers lengthwise around the sides of the pan. Pour 1/2 of the filling into the pan, then arrange a layer of ladyfingers on top of the filling. Pour remaining filling over ladyfingers.

  • Spread strawberry sauce over top of cake and arrange whole strawberries on top. Refrigerate overnight until thoroughly chilled.

  • Remove from pan to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
514 calories; protein 8.9g; carbohydrates 56.3g; fat 28.9g; cholesterol 206.7mg; sodium 174.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/09/2022