Strawberry Torte
This strawberry torte is light, easy, and elegant. This recipe is from my mom.
Very easy to make, yet elegant. A friend of mine had already made it and made a couple of suggestions. She first added 1/2 teaspoon almond extract to the cream cheese mixture. Then the order used was lady fingers on bottom and sides, half the cream cheese mixture, another lady finger layer, all of the strained strawberries, the strawberry juice/cornstarch mixture (with 1/2 to 3/4 cup reserved), the rest of the cream cheese mixture, then in a spoke pattern add the reserved juice mixture. With a skewer, swirl the spokes until a pretty pattern emerges. Pile fresh strawberries in center. Garnish with mint sprigs and white chocolate curls. It won her first prize in the local Strawberry Festival.Read More
I made this according to the recipe, and was a little disappointed by the taste. It looked beautiful, but if I were to make it again, I would definitely put strawberry in both of the layers and not just on top.Read More
This recipe is fabulous. I changed it slightly. I put the frozen strawberries in a pan with the cornstarch. Cooked down the strawberries and then took the cooked mixture and pureed it with 1/2 cup of sugar and once cooled poured it over the top of the torte. I think it complemented the torte more than just a little strawberry sauce. It looked great,everyone at my work raved about it, and none was left. Will make again!
The first time I made this I found the 11 oz cream cheese overpowering, so I've always used 8 oz after that. Even then I think I could use with a bit less cream cheese, but that's totally up to personal taste. Then, because of the other reviews, I layer instead of putting the ladyfingers on the sides -- this allows the ladyfingers to soak in moisture and better complement the texture of the cream. I just use a nice, transparent flat-bottomed rectangular glass bowl and it still looks good enough to serve at a party. And the most important tip -- since I use fresh strawberries, I mash them and instead of putting aside the strained strawberries, I fold them into the whipped cream/cream cheese mixture. This transforms it into a really strawberry dessert instead of just a strawberry-and-cream concoction. Although shaved chocolate looks good as a topping, I think it deflects the taste of strawberries, so I don't recommend it. This is a really good strawberry refrigerator cake.
I made this for my company Christmas party this year, and it was finished off completely! I followed some other's advice and cooked down a bag of frozen strawberries with 3/4 cup of sugar and 2 tbs. cornstarch (making sure to mix the cornstarch with some of the strawberry juice first). Then I pureed the mixture in a blender and let it cool. I did cut down some of the ladyfingers because they were too tall when I was assembling the sides. After I put the cake together, I poured the cooled strawberry mixture on top of the entire cake. I chilled the cake for 24 hours, and then used the leftover cream mixture to pipe rosettes around the top border and in the very center of the cake, and used fresh strawberries to border the bottom of the cake (and one on the top for good measure). I will definately make this again, and next time, I'd like to put sliced fresh strawberries in the cream filling too. Thanks so much for such an elegant recipe!
Great Desert. Good for any occasion. I had a hard time getting the Lady finger cookies to stand up though. So what I ended up doing first was laying down the lady fingers on the bottom on the pan and pouring 1/2 of the cream cheese/whipping cream mixture on top of those. Then I insert the lady fingers around the edge of the pan. It helped them stand up straight and hold them in place. Once I had inserted all the cookies around the edge I poured the rest of the mixture on top and added the strawberry topping. The strawberry topping was a little bitter, so I would suggest sifting a little powdered sugar on top of that. Tasted wonderful. Very simple recipe - Will definitely make it again!!!!
This cake was incredible. I made it for some very picky eaters and every one of them LOVED it. They even said it was better than a similar cake from a famous New York bakery! I did simplify the recipe a little by using frozen whipped topping instead of fresh cream. I also used a 24 oz package of frozen sweetened strawberries and layered the strained strawberries and a little of the glaze over the lady finger in the center layer of the cake. I used the rest of the glaze on the top of the cake, as directed, and decorated with fresh, whole strawberries. I refrigerated over night and WOW! It not only looked like a store bought cake, but tasted like it came from a bakery.
Excellent! I've already made this a couple of times with fabulous results. Everybody who tasted it raved. One of my husband's co-workers declared it his favorite dessert; another one told him to give me a kiss for making it! I followed the directions, except mashed some extra strawberries in the filling and another layer of strawberry glaze in the middle as other reviewers suggested. Yay! I made it with store bought ladyfingers once and homemade ladyfingers the other time (recipe from this site) and I definitely thought the homemade version had better flavor, even though they didn't have as much volume. Thank you for the definite keeper!
WOW! This was amazing! What a beautiful presentation! I made for a family get together and within 20 minutes it was GONE! I had a 10in springform pan so I used 16oz cream cheese, 8oz cool whip vs. heavy cream (only to save time), and doubled everything else, which was perfect! It filled all the way up to the top without overflowing. For the vanilla I sub'd half for almond and was happy with the result. I followed another reviewers suggestion on layering: ladyfingers, 1/2 filling, drained strawberries, 2/3 thickened strawberry sauce, other 1/2 of filling and then remaining 1/3 of sauce. Swirl sauce with filling and top with shaved chocolate, mint sprigs & a few sliced strawberries! Simply beautiful. Chilled for about 8 hours and when I removed the pan sides it held together! Thank you for the post! PS: I used frozen sliced strawberries.
One of the best recipes I've ever tried from this website! I took this into work, and it was gone in no time. I had several requests for the recipe as well. I only made one small change. The local grocery was out of ladyfingers, so I bought an angelfood cake and broke it into bite sized pieces. The finished cake felt heavy, and I was a little worried that it might be too thick--but it melted in my mouth!!! I usually am very critical of my own cooking, but even I couldn't find one bad thing to say about this one. Thank you Star!!!!!
Easy, tastes light and fresh, and makes a beautiful presentation. The recipe doesn't specify that the frozen strawberries should be sweetened. I tasted the sauce and realized that I had to add sugar to the unsweetened ones I used.
This is a spectacular dessert if made properly. Some of the bad reviews people have written are not the fault of the recipe,but the person trying to make it. Ladyfingers are soft,sponge cake like cookies,and that is what this recipe calls for. It does not call for any kind of hard cookie whatsoever. Also,the strawberry topping turns out fine if you use whole frozen strawberries with a little sugar added with a touch of water. Bring this to a boil,and then mash them with a potato masher. After that,make a cornstarch slurry to thicken it up,and add a little red food color if you like to make it bright red. This recipe is easy,and delicious,and has become a staple in my family for springtime and summer holidays/get-togethers. Thanks for posting it. A couple more things,I cut the vanilla in half,and add about a teaspoon of almond extract to the cream cheese mixture. Also,make sure to whip the cream cheese mixture well(definitely use a stand mixer if you have one),and then gently fold in the whipped cream. Your dessert will be lighter and fluffier that way,and will definitely make enough to fit into a 9 inch pan(I use a 10 inch pan for this dessert and it is filled to the top).
This was oh so good. I got rave reviews. However, I only made minor changes to the recipe. 1st change is that I only used 1/2 cup of sugar. 2nd change is that I didn't get a lot of strawberry juice so I followed another user's review and cooked down the frozen strawberries and pureed them with sugar. When doing this, I learned that 1 tablespoon of cornstarch is not enough. My strawberry topping was very runny and ran all over the cake. I also couldn't get a very thick layer since that was the case. Next time I make this, I will either use more cornstarch, or perhaps some pectin, or even gelatin to make it nice and thick. I found getting the ladyfingers to stay upright very difficult so I laid the bottom with ladyfingers, and put a dab of the cream cheese mixture in a small bowl and dipped the bottoms of the ladyfingers in the mixture to act like an adhesive. That worked extremely well.
Easy as can be looks like a "wow" you made that. Yeah like in 15 min thanks. Love this is a keeper for sure
I really enjoyed this a lot and as many have, I have modified it after my first try. I have made this several times since as everyone requests it! My changes: I get 2 lbs of fresh strawberries and pull out the prettiest ones to put all across the top. The rest I slice and add with the frozen berries and juice to make into the sauce, doubling the cornstarch. This gives me considerably more sauce to spread in the layers and that gives it all that much more strawberry flavor! It is so beautiful and to make it even easier to make I layer the entire thing into a trifle dish. Love it, thanks so much.
Very easy and very tasty! I made a few changes, I used the Ladyfingers recipe from this site and made my own lady fingers the day before, I also piped out 2 big 7inch circles using the ladyfingers recipe, I like to do that instead of laying ladyfingers on the bottom and middle. I also put the strawberries in a pot with 3/4c of sugar, once the sugar was dissolved I added a couple of tablespoons of the sauce into the cornstarch and than mixed the cornstrach back into the sauce. That makes the sauce thicken without getting any cornstarch lumps. Than I blended the sauce and cooled off in the freezer for about 15 minutes. I also used 1/2c of sugar in with the cream cheese, I changed that since I had added sugar to the strawberries. After pouring 1/2 the filling into the pan on top of one of the ladyfinger circles I poured about 3/4c of sauce than placed the other circle on top of that. Than the other 1/2 of the filling and topped with some big drops of the strawberry sauce that I swirled into the cheese mixture. I fanned out some strwberries and dipped them into a simple syrup to make them shiny and placed them on top of the cake. I had left over filling and sauce, I used a 8inch springform pan. Everyone loved it, it wasn't overly sweet, I will make it again!
Made this and won top prize in our local Incredible Edibles contest in the Sweet Treats category. This pretty dessert tastes as good as it looks! I found it needs 2 tablespoons of cornstarch to prevent the topping from being too runny. Otherwise, don't change a thing! It's a winner! (I won a $300 watch with this recipe!)
Great recipe! I put the strawberries, juice and cornstarch in saucepan and cooked as directed. It was thick when it cooled. The cake is beautiful and everyone loved it and easy to make!!!!
I have to give this 5 stars because I made this for my husband's birthday party, and everyone said wow when they saw it, simply because it's a beautiful cake, but it became double wow when they ate it. I cut the sugar to half a cup but added a little homemade strawberry jam mid layer to enhance the strawberriness. I also made the topping with fresh strawberries and it was absolutely delicious.
I honestly can say this is the best strawberry torte/dessert I have ever had/made, It's soooooo good that my mom wants me to make it again next week for her birthday party. I can't give this 5* because of the many changes I've made, but the recipe as is, is a great start. All that reviews inspired me, thank you! Made my own "Ladyfingers" from scratch(recipe on this site), actually spread the batter over a sheet cake pan, baked and then cut in half to make the layers. Used 1 pound of fresh strawberries: saved 4-5 sliced strawberries for decoration, and mashed/strained another 4 which I mixed with the cream cheese and whipping cream. Placed the remaining strawberries in a saucepan, added around 2TB sugar, 1/2 glass of water and simmer until the strawberries were soft. Reserved part of the liquids to soak the cake later. Added 1TB of cornstarch to the strawberries mix, stirred and removed from heat (let cool and blended the mixture). Then just layered, covering the top with the strawberries mixture. Delicious!! that's saying a lot considering I've always *hated* all those desserts that involved strawberries and whipping cream. I can't thank you enough!
This recipe is just what it says...light and fluffy, easy and elegant. We all loved it!
I LOVE THIS RECIPE! I did make some changes as per previous reviews. I cooked down the frozen strawberries with the cornstarch for a few minutes until heated, then stirred in 1/4 cup of the total sugar measurement. I let that cool to room temp then pureed and strained the juice out, reserving the pulp. In the cream cheese mixture I added 1/2 tsp almond extract. I layered as follows: Lady Fingers (my packages were 3 oz each, I used 2 1/2 packages), cream cheese mixture, strawberry pulp, ladyfingers, cream cheese mix, strawberry sauce. Topped with leftover cream cheese mix piped onto the top. I did have strawberry sauce and cream cheese mixture leftover.
Fabulous - I served this for Christmas and everyone loved it! I thawed whole strawberries and then cooked them down with 1/4 cup sugar. I pureed them then strained the puree to remove the seeds, folded about half of it into the cream cheese mixture. Spread the remaining puree on top of the torte, added a few chocolate shavings on top and voila - a beautiful dessert. I bought soft ladyfingers that are not separated, come four groups of six to a package and lined the sides of the pan. Since they are not separated, they stay in place easily. I used 1 package for the sides and made the ladyfinger recipe from this site for the base and middle layer. I spread the batter out on the baking sheet and cut two circles when it was done. This keeps the torte pieces neat looking when cut. Maybe I'll dip the top of the ladyfingers in melted chocolate next time. No matter what, I'll make this one often!
This is, without a doubt, one of my favorite dessert dishes! Absolutely wonderful! Its tastes like a strawberry shortcake crossed with a strawberry cheesecakes. Its absolutley phenomenal! I did modify mine slightly. To make it a little bit easier, instead of the spring form pan, I used just a standard 8 inch square pan. I layered the lady fingers on the bottom, pourd half the filling, layered lady fingers again, poured rest of the filling then topped it with the strawberry sauce and strawberries. When I tried it this way, without the lady fingers around the sides, the lady fingers weren't overpowering. Will make many, many, many times down the road! I highly recommend this dish!!!!
Very yummy recipe! Couple of comments to improve the recipe...I followed a lot of the suggestions from the reviews. I used thawed frozen sliced strawberries in sugar, trimmed the ladyfingers by 3/4" so they could stand on the flat edge, used the frozen strawberries in a layer on top of the ladyfingers, and topped it w/fresh halved strawberries. Using a 9-in. springform, I ended up w/half cup too much filling. I suggest making this dessert at least the night before so that the ladyfingers have time to soften so cutting it would be easier.
WOW!! I've made this several times and always receive rave reviews on it. I do change slightly based on feedback from other reviewers..it's a very "forgiving" recipe though. I mash the frozen berries with a masher and cook them w/ the cornstarch. I also tore up the ladyfingers in small pieces to cover the bottom of the pan. I was afraid the filling would seep through otherwise.
Yummy with an intriguing texture. Cake did fall in middle, think I overmixed which I've heard will cause this problem. Due to this.. I sliced the top of the cake to make it level. Then spread some of the extra pureed strawberries on it and frosted. Best mistake ever!! The extra thin layer of puree added a nice tarty kick to the cake. Did have a little trouble with frosting, really recommend doing frosting at least a day ahead or first. The extra time is totally worth it.. the frosting was totally delish and went superbly with the cake.. not to mention the finger swipes that I kept doing! ;-)
Everyone LOVED this. Make sure you use the small, wide & soft lady fingers for the best effect. I used a 9" springform and could only find the large thin lady fingers, so I cut them to the height of the sides of the pan. I used the shorter & softer ones the second time I made this and it came out much better.
Have made this a number of times. It definately has a WOW factor! Everyone loves it and it is so impressive. Made for Easter as the only dessert and it did not disappoint. The only change I made was to add some lemon zest to the filling and some fresh sliced berries in the middle, on top of the ladyfinger layer. I also used 2 1/2 packages of 3 oz. ladyfingers.Thanks for a great recipe!
Ohhhh....Yummmm!!! I didn't realize just how hard it is to find ladyfingers...impossible, actually. I had to make my own following the recipe from this site. I dipped teh bottom of the ladyfingers in chocolate before adding to the pan (if you do this, spray the pan with non-stick spray before adding). I found this recipe wonderful. I only added about 3/4 of the whipped cream to the cream cheese mixture. I piped the rest onto the top of the torte. I then added chocolate dipped strawberries. Very Good Recipe!
Amazing! My only suggestion is for the topping. Use 2 pounds of fresh/frozen strawberry's, mush down in pan with potato masher and add 1 cup of sugar. In a separate bowl add 1 cup of water and 3 tablespoons of corn starch (MIX WELL) gradually add to strawberry mixture and thicken. Once thick enough let cool. Add to top of torte and believe me it makes the dish!
Absolutely AMAZING!!! So easy to make and looks so elegant. I brought this to Easter Brunch and everyone thought I bought it at a bakery. People were standing in line to get a slice. This cake is so light and fluffy. The key is mixing the heavy whipping cream to stiff peaks then folding it into the cream cheese. Instead of 2 tsp vanilla I use 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp almond extract. If you plan to add strawberries to the top you must use fresh strawberries NOT the frozen ones. The frozen strawberries are too soggy. They work but they do not look as good and the mushy texture is weird. Trust me, you will thank me later. I used a 10" spring form pan and added 1/2 the cooked down starwberries between the 2 layers and other 1/2 on top. Looks appealing when you slice the cake and adds extra flavor. This is a keeper.
I also cheated and folded in store bought whipped cream. Instead of making the sauce, I melted down seedless strawberry preserves and drizzled it on the berries which were fresh, not frozen. I tweaked this a bit, by using my cheats, but OMG is this thing delicious! It's like strawberry shortcake collides with strawberry cheescake...decadent!
I am a big food critic.....but both recipes I have tried on this site have been 5 star!!!! I am sticking around here :) This recipe is has abit more "oomph" than strawberry shortcake but not nearly as rich and dense as a cheesecake. Exactly what a dessert should be...something sweet but not going to have you walkng away from the table ready to explode.
Served and enjoyed by all. Changes--mash strawberries to get juice!!! Use 8 oz. Cool Whip and 16 oz. cream cheese. Top with fresh strawberries and grated chocolate. This is a winner.
Quite possibly the best dessert I have ever made (and I have made thousands). Creamy, fresh, light, and just the right amount of sweetness. I subbed low fat coolwhip for the whipped cream and used 8 oz of regular cream cheese and 3 oz of the reduced fat. This was in an attempt to keep the fat content down. The flavor wasn't compromised at all! Per others suggestions I cooked down the strawberries with 1/3 cup of sugar and cornstarch and then partially pureed in the blender. The result was a strawberry sauce that was awesome. I actually made a double batch of this to freeze and serve later with strawberry shortcake. I layered the lady fingers, then cc mix, then strawberry sauce, and repeated. I topped with some sliced fresh strawberries for presentation. Perfection!
Makes for nice presentation. You can use cookies similar to lady fingers as well. Fairly basic, and while the photo has the ribbon around it, I found it unnecessary for the final product to remain intact.
Amazingly light and cool. I mixed 3/4 cup of thawed strawberries and 1/4 cup raspberries into the cream mix and topped it with decorated chocolate dipped fresh strawberries. highly recommended
I'm only giving it 4 stars because I modified the recipe. Modifications: -I used 2 packages of cream cheese, with the sugar, vanilla extract and 1 container (1 L) of cool whip (thawed). -I did not make the strawberry sauce. Instead, I used my homemade strawberry freezer jam and fresh sliced strawberries. It turned out delicous!!! Can someone please explain how the ladyfingers stand around the pan? I always have a hard time making them hold before pouring in the mixture!!
Of the many desserts I've tried on this site, I think this is quite possibly my favorite. I made this for the first time yesterday and served it today for Christmas. I still can't believe how easy and fool-proof it was and it truly did look and taste like something you would buy from a bakery. I had no problems finding the ladyfingers in the bakery section of my local supermarket. I took other reviewers' suggestions and added a layer of strawberry sauce as well as some of the thawed berries on top of the first layer. Obviously I've never had it without that extra layer of sauce and berries but I'm glad I added it. I also made sure to freeze my bowl and beaters for a good ten minutes before whipping the cream into stiff peaks. I was worried about making this the day before but it set up beautifully and was in no way mushy or runny. It stayed together nicely even after slicing. My six-year old devoured his slice. He hummed while he ate it and never looked up until his plate was licked clean...the last time he did that was back when I made the Monkey Bread. I know I will be making this many, many more times. Thanks so much for posting this!
Delicious! Adaptation... I couldn't find lady fingers either, so I stood rectangular chocolate covered cookies up and across the bottom. Made for a beautiful presentation!
This was very easy to make and as a great presentation. Just FYI, two 3 oz package are enough lady fingers for this. I ended up with a ton of extra lady fingers. Instead of using just the juice of the frozen strawberries, I mashed the frozen strawberries and used them as well as the juice. Fresh fruit worked best for the top to give it it's finishing touches. I highly recommend this!
I loved this recipe!I followed the recipe exactly and it was delicious thanks for sharing.
I just made this a couple of weeks ago and it was immediately gone within a matter of days, what i love about this recipe is that it doesn't leave you this sickly feeling of eating too much?because it is light but you still get the cheesy taste, unfortunately for me, i didn't have strawberries at the moment so i improvised blueberries instead,it turned out to be a new kind of blueberry cheesecake in my opinion GREAT nonetheless!:) you get to really let creativity shine in this recipe!:)
So easy, yet so elegant... I made it last summer for a bbq and received so many compliments :) It's great after a heavy meal- so light and tasty.
Amazingly good! I made two tortes: one with Italian ladyfingers, which extended well over the rim of the pan - good and pretty but the best results were with the small ladyfinger I found in a 3oz package. As someone else mentioned, these are very easy to layer because they are soft, and come attached in 5 cookies which can easily mold around the pan (I used 3 of these packages). I use 1 lb of fresh strawberries, leaving 5 for decoration, and cooking the rest with 4T of sugar until soft.I took 4T of the liquid and mix with 2T of Grand Marnier, and added the juice to the middle layer of ladyfingers.I took the strawberry sauce from the heat and added 1T of cornstarch dissolved in 2T of water (very important) and let cool and thickened. I continued with the torte by adding a thin layer of straberry sauce to the middle layer of ladyfingers annd continue with the cream cheese mixture, then topped with the rest of the strawberry sauce. I slices the fresh strawberries and place them on top of the sauc with the points (top of the slices) facing the middle, and it looked very professional and pretty. Absolutely wonderful, and I got many requests for the recipe - all gone in 60 seconds!! The one with the Italian ladyfingers was not as good on the outside and I had to do what another reviewer suggested- place some cream to the bottom in order to stand the cookies since these ones refused to stay put! My daughter ate it all in one day anyway, and since she had not tried the other one, sh
I made this cake last night as a test run. Well, it looked awful, but I hear it tasted good. I'm glad I did the test run because I was going to bring this to Mother's Day gathering.
What a disappointment!! After reading all the 5-star reviews, I was quite eager to try this recipe. It definitely did not live up to the ratings. There is not enough moisture in the cream cheese mixture to soften the cookie layer in the middle, so it can't be sliced. The filling is bland and is only sufficient to reach about 2/3 of the way up the surrounding biscuits (even with an 8" pan), so it looks like a souffle that flopped. The lack of flavour is certainly not offset by the mushy berries on the top. The glaze can't possibly become shiny without the addition of sugar and becomes a sticky waxy-looking mess that covers the top. I went on faith by the instructions, suspecting that it wouldn't result in the delicious-looking dessert in the pictures (and how could it without any fresh strawberries required in the recipe??) I made this to bring to a friend's house but was too embarassed to take it along. Next time I'll be more careful to read between the lines in the reviews - when so many of them say "I changed the recipe by...", this should be interpreted as "This recipe cannot be used successfully as it is written." The five-star ratings are, in truth, evaluations of other recipes altogether.
This is a very pretty looking dessert but I would say simple strawberry shortcake is better.
Absolutely fantastic. Couldn't find ladyfingers and didn't want to make them so I replaced them with lightly toasted angel food cake. Delicious.
Ok. We (my sis and I) made this recipe with a little variation and it came out great. We put all the frozen strawberries, corn starch and a little powdered sugar in the sauce pan and heated it through and then put the sauce in the fridge to cool a bit. We arranged the ladyfingers on the sides and the bottom of the pan and poured a mixture of the cream, followed by a layer of strawberry sauce, another layer of ladyfingers, cream and strawberry sauce. We arranged some fresh whole strawberries on top and piped some of the reserved cream mixture in the center. It came out so pretty and we were so proud that we took a pic and uploaded it here. =) Thanks for sharing!
This recipe is easy and looks professional. I had to break the lady fingers in half because they were too tall. I decorated the top with strawberries as well. Yum...
Okay, what are lady finger cookies and where do you find them?? I looked at 3 different grocery stores in town with no luck so I used graham cracker sticks instead. Instead of putting a layer of them in the middle, I put the majority of the strawberries and then put the rest on top and swirled it. Next time I will use a bit more cornstarch to thicken it up a bit more, mine was a bit thin. I was a bit impatient and didn't let it sit in the fridge for more than 15 minutes or so, and when I took off the side of my pan and cut it, it kinda fell, but the next day when I cut it, it was great. The flavor and texture were awsome!
I made this for a dinner party and it was beautiful. Because I'm on a special diet, I used fat free cream cheese, fat free Cool Whip, and Splenda instead of sugar. It was delicious and came together perfectly. A big hit! Thanks for a easy, tasty, and visually stunning recipe.
Easy to make and delicious. I used fresh berries, for slices in the middle layer, and for the puree on top. I didn't need cornstarch to thicken up the puree but did add a little sugar when I heated it. Excellent recipe and everyone loved it!
This is a great quick and easy recipe that looks and tastes like it came from a gormet shop. It's not overly sweet and it's light and airy which is perfect for summer or after dinner. I will definitely be making this one again and again!!
This is truly a GREAT recipe. I followed the directions to a "T", and it was absolutely delicious. A perfect, light, summertime dessert! :~)
I made a few adjustments to the recipe due to the cost of ladyfingers. (I made two tortes.) I instead made boxed white cake in a bundt pan. When it was cooled I cut it into slices and layered a springform pan. I used a 9 in and an 8 in and both worked fine. I read that some cooks had difficulty with the strawberry sauce clumping, so before I added the cornstarch I mixed it with some of the juice from the strawberries. This also worked well and I had no lumps. Like other cooks, I cooked the strawberries and sauce together and layered it throughout the cake. Needless to say with all of these variations, the cake was fabulous. Great presentation too. Thanks for the recipe.
This was fabulous! I made just a few changes though, I used 1/2 cup of sugar in the cream mixture and used fresh strawberries. It looks and tastes great - I will definately make this again.
Awesome, awesome!! This was a big hit in our house. The whipping cream made the cream cheese not so rich, I generally don't like no bake cheesecake and was worried this was going to taste like it, but it didn't! Everyone was amazed that I made it and didn't buy it from a store :) Only part I didn't care for were the soggy ladyfingers on the second day. I suppose that would be an excuse to eat it all in one day though. I'm making this tomorrow for a family BBQ and I plan to use a graham cracker crust instead. We'll cross our fingers!!
This is such an easy recipe and looks so good . It taste just like strawberry shortcake.
Easy and everyone liked it.
So yummy! Will definitely be making again!
I made this for mother's day (for my in-law and my mom) and it was a huge hit. It was light enough to eat after a heavy meal, too. One thing I did different, the strawberries I bought were not in juice, so I chopped them in my mini-chopper, put them in a pot with a little bit of water and a sprinkle of sugar, and brought to a boil. I pureed the mix in a blender and stuck it in the fridge to cool. When i put the filling on top of the ladyfingers I also added a thin layer of this mixture, then more ladyfingers (they soaked up the juice and were exquisite). I sliced strawberries and filled the gap (my ladyfingers were too tall) on the top of the torte. Thanks for an awesome recipe! I will submit a photo. It really was a big hit, and I would make it again. It reminds me of strawberry shortcake!
Super easy and tastes just as good as it looks! I added a tsp. of Almond Extract to the cream cheese mixture and sprinkled sliced almonds on the top of mine. Yumm-O!
INCREDIBLE!!!!!! Easy, beautiful and tasted fantastic!!!! My family inhaled this. THANK YOU!!! It has become an immediate family fav!
Easy and quick to make, beautiful when finished, and tastes fantastic! This is the perfect party pleaser. I love fast recipes and I have this one down to ten minutes flat, start to finish. I don't do the cornstarch because it takes more time -- I just cut up strawberries and spiral them on the top to make a lovely design. It tastes just as good!
This recipe was absolutely to die for! I shared it with my neighbors, and we're all in agreement. We'll be making this one again and again.
yummy!! It was a little runny and tought to cut in slices. Next time I'll try to freeze it a bit.
i've tried making this cheesecake, and it's delicious, but seems to be a little bit runny. how do you make it a little bit firmer. do i need to whip the cream longer? thanks
i love this torte recipe. I have made it several times. I find it hard to get lady finger biscuits,here where i live so i use Nilla wafers by christie.Which my family liked better.All in all it is the best. I would recommend it to your friends and family.
I made this along with some other desserts for Easter. I'm not a cheesecake fan so I didn't have any. It did get rave reviews, and there wasn't much left.
Easy and Elegant
This is very similar to a recipe my mother has made all my life and I still love it. A few of the differences that you may want to try: 1 teaspoon on instant banana cream pudding mixture in place of the vanilla, soft ladyfingers (you can usually get them in the bakery dept of any supermarket) instead of the regular lady fingers.
Made just as recipe was written for five guests. No one made a comment about it, which said it all. I did not like it. This was very bland, was not sweet enough, and the ladyfingers added no flavor.
Easy and tasty.
Lovely and easy. I will use the beauty of this recipe to inspire more desserts. I used Pepperidge Farms Milano cookies and trimmmed the bottom of the cookie to get it to stand in the springfoam pan. I will use half of the frozen cooked strawberries next time. I also used the ribbon to wrap the torte to keep everything in its place. Very beautiful and "summer-ish."
Incredible! This cake will definately impress with not only it's beautiful presentation but also with the taste, scrumptious! Used the shorter cake-like ladyfingers in the 3 oz package which I found (finally!) in the bakery dept. of grocery store. Used 2 (3 oz) packages. I did follow some advice given in the reviews and did not strain the strawberries but added whole package of frozen berries to saucepan with 1 cup sugar and then pureed in blender, returned to pan and added cornstarch mixed with water. Allowed to cool for a couple hours and it did thicken. I did add some of this to the middle layer. I allowed the cake to chill for 24 hours before removing the springform pan, and it cut and served beautifully! Will definately be making this again, Thank you!
This is really good. I usually use the soft ladyfingers if I can find them instead of the hard ones. I also usually just use a can of strawberry pie filling for the topping instead of using the frozen kind. Also great with blueberry or peach pie filling
I followed the recipe exactly, but still found some problems. The cream mixture didn't settle (even after waiting 24 hrs) and it fell apart as soon as I took it out of the pan. However, it was full of flavor and tasted delicious.
One of the best desserts I've ever had! It's great for the summer time. I have to make this every mother's day and for my mother's birthday!
A.M.A.Z.I.N.G. I made it for my mother-in-law's birthday, 12 adults and 3 kids in attendance. Every single person LOVED this. The only problem was there was only enough for everyone to have one piece!! I made a graham crumb bottom because I didn't have enough ladyfingers to do the whole bottom and sides. It turned out great.
My guest and my family love this recipe. I make one change though, I don't use lady fingers but use crushed oreo cookies on the bottom and I placed sliced strawberries around the outside. This looks and tastes great!
I took this to a church potluck yesterday and came home with an empty container. I had fresh strawberries, so I pureed with a little sugar & water for about 2 cups. Put my springform ring directly on cake carrier and assembled onto the carrier, since you obviously could not move this off of the bottom of the springform! Used a layer of ladyfingers on the bottom, then cream layer, then strawberry puree layer, then repeated. It was so beautiful nobody could believe I made it, but it was the first dessert cut and the first one gone!
I had to change this slightly, but only by using a sauce of fresh berries, and home made ladyfingers. This is really delicious, and I do recommend letting this set for 24 hours before you serve - for consistency and flavor.
Super easy and delicious
A huge hit! **Note: A pkg of ladyfingers is only 3oz...I think the recipe means 2 pkgs of 12 ladyfingers (not 12 oz).
I made this recipe twice and both times it was delicious! The first time, I used the soft ladyfingers and split them and that works out better when trying to fit them in the bottom of the pan. The second time, I used the hard ladyfingers and didn't like how they turned out on the edges (remained too hard). I did use the frozen whipped topping and fresh strawberries and they both worked out well. I would definitely make it again! Everyone raved about it!
yummy
I have made the recipe several times and I am making it for a 4th of July get together. It is always a hit. I use fresh strawberries and don't bother with making the strawberry sauce. It makes a beautiful presentation when I pile whole fresh strawberries on top and a mound of fresh whipped cream.
Rave reviews each time I make this. So easy to prepare and looks fantastic!
I have made this several times and it is always quite a hit! I do add a layer of strawberry sauce and lady fingers in the center to add a little more texture to the finished cake. I just swirl strawberry sauce (made from fresh strawberries, cooked with sugar and cornstarch) on the top, add some fresh strawberries for garnish.....viola, beautifl tied up with a pretty ribbon as pictured.
I used homemade ladyfingers to bill this and it was great. This was my first attempt at making a torte and it got great reviews! Thanks for the recipe - it will be a family favorite I am sure.
This was delicious! I will be making this one again!
Made this for Easter Sunday. Looks very pretty & everyone loved it
this was DELICIOUS and soooo very easy to make. I dipped my lady fingers in dark chocolate, this helped them to stand up around the edge as well, as the chocolate was slightly tacky still. After I dipped them in the dark chocolate, I sprinkled each with a pinch of powdered sugar for color contrast. I cooked down strawberries for my sauce, and added a bit of sugar as well. I will definitely make this again, a great summery dessert!
Yum, yum and a thousand yums!!! So easy, so good and so perfect. I love it a definate keeper!!
Heavenly! I agree with the other reviewers with this being like a cross between strawberry shortcake & cheesecake. The grocery store didn't carry ladyfingers though, so I used angel food cake which worked great! I made it in a square 8" pan & layered angel food cake with the mix. The strawberry juice & cornstarch mixture clumped up in the saucepan though so I didn't use it. It was fabulous without it! YUM!!
Made this cake over the weekend for a bbq - what a hit! Easy to make, beautiful in presentation and really delicious- this got rave reviews and several requests for seconds. I added sliced, fresh stawberries in the layers and used a previous cook's suggestion about cooking the frozen strawberries without draining and puree for the sauce - layered the sauce inside and on top.
