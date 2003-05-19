Strawberry Torte

Amazingly good! I made two tortes: one with Italian ladyfingers, which extended well over the rim of the pan - good and pretty but the best results were with the small ladyfinger I found in a 3oz package. As someone else mentioned, these are very easy to layer because they are soft, and come attached in 5 cookies which can easily mold around the pan (I used 3 of these packages). I use 1 lb of fresh strawberries, leaving 5 for decoration, and cooking the rest with 4T of sugar until soft.I took 4T of the liquid and mix with 2T of Grand Marnier, and added the juice to the middle layer of ladyfingers.I took the strawberry sauce from the heat and added 1T of cornstarch dissolved in 2T of water (very important) and let cool and thickened. I continued with the torte by adding a thin layer of straberry sauce to the middle layer of ladyfingers annd continue with the cream cheese mixture, then topped with the rest of the strawberry sauce. I slices the fresh strawberries and place them on top of the sauc with the points (top of the slices) facing the middle, and it looked very professional and pretty. Absolutely wonderful, and I got many requests for the recipe - all gone in 60 seconds!! The one with the Italian ladyfingers was not as good on the outside and I had to do what another reviewer suggested- place some cream to the bottom in order to stand the cookies since these ones refused to stay put! My daughter ate it all in one day anyway, and since she had not tried the other one, sh