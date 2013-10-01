Marble Crumb Cake
This is one of my favorite easy cakes. I usually have this for my birthday cake.
It's more of cake-coffeecake, you get half-half, best of both worlds. It goes GREAT with coffee. I made it for my boyfriend's birthday at work. Some of co-workers admitted they've had FOUR servings of it. Next time I will try adding cinnamon for extra flavor kick, otherwise, it's so good the way it is! I used pecans instead of walnuts, after all I'm a Texan. :)Read More
i tried this cake hoping that it would be a great birthday cake, but it turns out to be more like a coffee cake, something you would have for breakfast, not for dessert. i was extremely dissapointed. although it was a quick and easy cake, i don't reccommend it for a dessert cake.Read More
Everbody just loved this cake, it is so moist. It's more like a coffee cake, I guess you could drizzle it with some icing. Very good cake.
I made this as a Christmas morning breakfast cake. It was delicious...very moist!
Wonderful -go to recipe. I doubled the crumb part, just because we love a dense crumb top. To make this cake quicker; I skipped the melting of the chocolate and just added the chips to the batter. It does have to cook 10 min longer than the 30 minutes it calls for. It has a nice coffee cake density with some moisture. Don't expect a birthday cake moisture.
My family loved it, my nephew said "he was eating a piece of heaven". I followed the recipe exactly and it was great. Thanks so much for this wonderful recipe.
I was not very pleased with the crumb topping. Taste overall was ok, will bake again. However, the receipe calls for 1/2 cup of milk for the cake, but I had to use 1 full cup of milk
I was craving some kind of crumb cake. I saw this recipe and thought I'd give it a try. It turned out great, loved the flavor and texture. I'd give it a 5 star if my husband loved it as much as me.
Very tasty! I'm not a fan of very sweet cakes, so this is perfect for me. I did need to cook it for 45 minutes rather than the 30 the recipe indicates.
Definitely will make this again. The only change I made was using vanilla chips in the crumb topping instead of nuts. So moist and delicious.
Very good coffee cake that looks like it took more effort than it did. I doubled the crumb mixture. Easy cake that I will make again.
According to Google, a crumb cake has more crumb than cake, whereas a coffee cake has more cake than crumb. Knowing that, I would call this a coffee cake, but it is a very good one! I followed the instructions, including the baking time even though other reviewers had to bake it much longer, and it turned out perfectly.
I too felt this was more of a coffee cake. It took about 45 minutes to bake rather than the 30 indicated in the recipe. I found the cake light, but kind of bland tasting.
Good
