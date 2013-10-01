Marble Crumb Cake

This is one of my favorite easy cakes. I usually have this for my birthday cake.

Recipe by Laria Tabul

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease and flour one 13x9 inch cake pan.

  • Combine 1/2 cup of the flour and the brown sugar, cut in the butter until the mixture is crumbly, stir in the chopped nuts and set aside.

  • In a double boiler or microwave melt chocolate chips and set aside to cool.

  • In a large bowl mix the remaining 2 cups flour, white sugar, baking soda, and salt. Add the shortening, eggs, buttermilk, and vanilla. Blend and then beat with an electric mixer at medium speed for 2 minutes.

  • Combine 1 cup of the batter and the melted cooled chocolate, mix well.

  • Alternate spooning the light and the dark batters into the prepared 13x9 cake pan. Cut through with a knife to marble. Sprinkle top with the reserved nut mixture.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes or until cake tests done. Let cake cool and enjoy!

212 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 28.1g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 21mg; sodium 181.9mg. Full Nutrition
