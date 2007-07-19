Cinnamon Coffee Cake I
You can make this tasty cake lower in fat by using 1/2 cup butter, 1/2 cup applesauce, non-fat sour cream, and egg beaters.
This was a huge hit at my church for fellowship! I made it in a 15x10 pan because I needed 32 pieces, baked in 45 minutes. I used 1/2 c butter and 1/2 c applesauce as recommended. Also used nonfat vanilla yogurt & sour cream combination, 1 tbsp vanilla and brown sugar with no nuts in topping. Spread 1/2 batter in pan sprinkle with 1/2 topping, spread remaining 1/2 and sprinkle again. Looked and tasted fantastic! Thanks for the recipe.Read More
My family loves coffee cake, so I've been trying different coffee cakes. This one was pretty good. It was a little dry but we still enjoyed it!I didn't add all the cinnamon sugar mixture, I thought it would be overwhelming. But I was wrong, it needs it. So, next time I will use it all. I also used light sour cream to reduce calories. This is a great recipe, thank you Jackie for sharing!Read More
I made this as a half-batch and baked in a loaf pan for about 35 min. I used the butter/applesauce option and also traded the sour cream for vanilla yogurt, and used the 1/2 white, 1/2 brown sugar combo. I really liked the way this turned out--really good flavor and a moist, spongy texture. I'm not a fan of crumbly, dry coffee cake, so I will keep making it this way. Next time I think I'll add a drizzled icing. Thanks for all of the suggestions--you all are helping me become a better baker!
this is the one iv'e been searching for. i used 1 cup white and 1 cup brown sugar and brown sugar for the topping, sustituted oats for 1/2 of the nuts and pecans instead of walnuts. the only thing i will do differently next time is to mix a little melted butter into topping to make it more of a struesel.
Great recipe. My 12 year old son baked this for our county fair last week and won first place. Thank you for a GREAT recipe.
Wow, what a cake!! It baked up so tall and was very impressive! I had a huge tub of lowfat sour cream, and needed to use it up - this was the perfect recipe. The only change I made was to use pecans instead of walnuts (just my personal preference). I will definitely be making this again. Thanks for the recipe!
This cake is a hit with my family. I substitute brown sugar for the white in the nut mixture, and like the flavor better.
A very basic coffee cake recipe--handy because I usually have all the ingredients on hand. Nice for a potluck, or brunch.
Since I was young my mother prepared coffee cake for our traditional Christmas breakfast. She now has alzhimer's and does not know the recipe. I found this recipe and decided to use it to pass on the Christmas Coffee cake tradition. It was met with rave reviews, and I was told that it was better than my mom's (shhh don't tell). It was incredible!
I made this great recipe even better by adding cream cheese. First, I just did a half batch and replaced half the sugar with brown sugar. I omitted the nuts and mixed the cinnamon with brown sugar instead of white. Before putting the cinnamon sugar on top I creamed 1/4 cup cream cheese with a teaspoon sugar and a splash of milk. I dropped it in blobs all over the top of the cake and used a knife to swirl it around. Then I put on the rest of the cinnamon sugar and topped it with a little extra brown sugar. I used an 8x8 pan and baked it for 35 minutes. Delicious!
this was a real easy cake to make I halfed the recipie and it took 35-40 minutes ..everyone loved it.It is by far my fave..........
Pretty good cake. I think there is way too much sugar in this recipe. I cut back to 1 1/2 cups using white and brown sugar and used 1/2 cup in the walnut mixture also using white and brown sugar. I took the advice of another and added 1/2 cup of oatmeal in the topping. I did do the less fattening version and it was pretty good. I'm not sure I will make it again unless I have alot of people to feed. I ended up putting half in the freezer for another time.
Delicious, impressively tall cake! When I make it again though, I wont 1/3 the nut mixture between the layers, as it doesn't work as a topping and makes the cake hard to remove from the tin and cut. Instead I'll 1/2 it between the layers and perhaps make a drizzled icing topping.
Wonderful coffee cake! I made a couple of them for a party I was going to. Everyone LOVED it. One I made with no fat sour cream and you couldn't tell the difference! So if you want a lower fat version don't be afraid to use the no fat sour cream.
VERY GOOD COFFEE CAKE!! I made the following changes: pecans instead of walnuts, a combination of white & brown sugar for the 2 cups of sugar in the cake, brown sugar for the topping, a teaspoon of cinnamon in to the cake batter and a half of cup of oats to the topping. I will definitely make again- this cake smells amazing in the oven and tastes delicious!
Really nice - got a lot of compliments when I took it to a breakfast. Easily done!
I'm giving this a 5/5 because it is the best coffee cake I have ever eaten(and its the first time that I've made coffee cake) I made this twice. first time-I made with 1/2 organic apple sauce and 1/2 margarine omitted walnuts and used full fat sour cream. it was delicious and fluffy. second time-i made with half apple sauce again but i used low fat sour cream this time. and still no walnuts.this time it turned out denser, more dessert like. both times i had about 1/4cup of left over sugar/cinnamon mixture. just dont need that much at all. This will always be a favorite for me always YUMMY!
This recipe was amazing. It was so dense and it rose about 4-5 inches above my pan when it baked! Only thing I would suggest is if you are using a tube pan to use a plastic bag and "pipe" the batter in so that you can get more layers of the cinnamon mixture. Also I didn't even use half of the topping mixture. I guess I just didnt use enough?
This was a yummy recipe (I did leave out the walnuts b/c they're not my favorite). I made it in a 9 x 13 pan & baked for the full 70 minutes. The only thing I will do differently next time is wait until the end of the baking time to add the sugar/cinnamon mixture to the top.
I thought this coffee cake was very good. Like some of the other reviews I used 3/4 cup brown sugar instead of white for the filling. The only thing I didn't like was the sugar, cinnamon, and nuts when taking the cake out of the pan the topping was falling off the cake & everytime you cut a piece half of it comes off. I would use some butter in the filling next time.
I'll definitely try this recipe again, but will make some changes. As is, the recipe is a little bland. The cinnamon sugar layers aren't distinctive, and the crust is the only redeeming part of the coffee cake (I added melted butter to the top layer of cinnamon sugar). This step could probably be added to all cinnamon sugar layers. I also did the 1/2 white sugar, 1/2 brown sugar method, but am not sure if this made much of a difference. Overall, not bad, but not wonderful.
totally loved the recipe
We thought this was really yummy! I didn't have a baking dish that was big enough, so I made cupcakes and then a square 9 inch cake and they were great. I did the applesauce/butter thing and used oatmeal instead of nuts, I also added a couple tablespoons of butter to the topping. Will be making it again soon I'm sure.
This was very good and very easy to make. i was looking for a coffee cake recipe that did not start with a boxed cake mix. i only made half the recipe and baked it in a loaf pan. I messed up by not putting as much of the cinnamon sugar filling in the middle layers, so I'll know next time to add more. The cake iitself was very good. Thanks for the great recipe!
Just what I was looking for. I halved the recipe and it fit perfectly in a Pampered Chef Square Baker. I also used brown sugar instead of white w/the topping, some melted butter (maybe 1/4 stick) and doubled the sugar amount. Mixed that way, it makes the inside and top a little more caramelized. The sour cream kept this cake moist which was great because the previous family buttermilk recipe I had seemed dry.
Unfortunately, this cake did not turn out, it was a disaster.
Good recipe. I used 1/2 cup butter, 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce and substituted nonfat plain yogurt(1 container) for the sour cream. I also used brown sugar for the filling rather than white sugar. Baked it in a bundt pan and sprinkled the final cake with powdered sugar. The recipe turned out great and very moist. A very simple coffee cake. Everyone at work enjoyed it.
Excellent as is..used a dark bundt pan so I would shorten the cooking time 5 minutes.
It came out a little dense and I don't think I cooked it long enough. I cooked it for 70mins. The only thing I did different was use both brown and white sugar and added a 1/4 cup of vegi oil. That could of been my novice mistake and perhaps looked as though it wasn't cooked all the way. Other than that, it wasn't too bad, even with the mistake.
I have been paying $20.00 a week to buy a coffee cake at the local farmers market. I have been looking for a recipe to make the cake myself for a couple of years and I thought this might be it. After trying a dozen recipes this is the closest I have come and the flavor is absolutely fabulous but it is drier than the one at the Farmers market. I'm definitely going to make it again and try to tweak it a bit to make it more moist but I'm so close now I can see the finish line.
This was a yummy recipe! I altered it a bit by using brown sugar and a spoonful of butter in the topping and adding a tiny bit of cinnamon in the actual cake batter. It turned out awesome! I cooked it the full 70 minutes and it burned a tiny bit but it's still delicious! My only complaint is it's a bit dense. But overall it's awesome. :)
I use 2 eggs & 1/2 cup egg sub. I also sub. Fat free sour cream
I must have over-mixed it or something, or the applesauce thing didn't work out. It was quite heavy and not particularly cinnamony.
Great coffee cake!! I halved the recipe because there are just 2 of us at home. I used white sugar in the batter and brown sugar in the topping/filling. I put some of the topping in the bottom of the Bundt pan, 1/3 batter, more topping, 1/3 batter, more topping 1/3 batter. Baked about 45-50 mins. Even the half recipe made a good size cake. My husband ate half of it in one sitting!
I really like this recipe! Not too heavy and easy to make. I don't like to try a recipe and change it then rate it with the changes, but this time I will. I cut the recipe in half and baked it in a 9x9 pan. Worked great! Like others, I used half butter and half applesauce and lowfat sourcream. I also added a little cinnamon to the batter. Delicious!
This coffee cake is delicious. I found the batter to be too thick to spread in the pan. I added perhaps 1/4c milk and it was much better. It did rise very nicely, is very tasty, nice texture. I cut back quite a bit on the sugar as per other reviewers - and it; still plenty sweet enough. In place of walnuts and in the absence of pecans, which I prefer, I used chopped, toasted almonds because that's all I had. Won't bother using them again.
This was pretty good. However, I highly recommend cutting this in half and baking in a 9x13 pan. I made the entire thing and it took so long to bake that the outside pieces were far dryer than the inside pieces. Will make again though, but just half instead.
This is a real good recipe, I made it for my family and had to make another one the next day, the only thing I changed was using brown sugar for white sugar in the topping, other than that, perfect.
This was a very good coffee cake recipe. I added a icing sugar and milk glaze and used half white sugar and half brown sugar. It also presented very nicely so i will definatly make this again for company! The boyfriend really enjoyed this one. :) UPDATE: I made this recipe again for a dinner with my boyfriends family and they said the cake was so pretty and very yummy. Got very good reviews again.
I am lactose intolerant, but I love this cake. So, I used Coconut oil instead of butter and milk free sour cream. It turned out fantastic and my husband (who is not lactose intolerant) thought it was delicious too.
Way too dry. But it was what I was looking for and I couldn't find anything else on allrecipes.com along these lines.
This turned out great I made it for our church coffee & fellowship. I'll probably make it again.
This is a good recipe and I will make again. But I will definitely make more of the topping. It was not enough for what I like to make it extra crusty on top.
My grand kids love it so much that they insist that we cook this cake every week and by god they lick the barter all the way through.
Easy to follow recipe. Extraordinary flavor. Delicious. Since getting the recipe, I have made it six times. Gifted a couple of them.
LOVED IT WAS DELICIOUS AND MOIST
I used 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup r sweetened applesauce. Also I used 1 cup sour cream and 1 cup plain yogurt. For the topping I added 1 Tbks of brown sugar and 1 Tbks of vanilla. Also a sprinkle of ginger, nutmeg, and cloves.
This cake was fabulous!! I didn't make exactly as shown. I omitted the walnuts and used homemade caramel sauce instead for the layering. I added the cinnamon right into the cake. My version is a bit richer than the recipe but OH so good!!
I made this coffee cake Monday night. I didn't have 2 cups of sour cream but used what I had. It turned out great. I will make it again. Thanks for the recipe!!
Really good. Easy to follow. Will make for years to come.
I forgot to make the cinnamon filling separately and ended up mixing it directly into the batter, it was fantastic anyway! kids loved it better than the regular coffee cake which can be kind of finicky on the plate. a great way to adapt it for a quick slab type cake. I baked it in a long bread pan I bought at ikea 3x13
Kind of dry. Makes too much. Not worth the effort.
I added 2 more T of cinnamon, 2 cups of white sugar, and 3/4 c of brown sugar for the topping. I added one more egg, and used my kitchen aide mixer to mix for about 15 minutes. It made it fluffy and light. My family loved it! I will definitely use this recipe again!
Wonderful to have with a cup of tea in the morning. Not dry and the simplicity of the recipe lets you make customizations to flavor easily!
Made exactly as listed. It is very good! My comparison is a local coffee house where theirs is sweeter. Next time I may add more sugar to the cake, but we will see. Plan to put wrapped slices in the freezer.
This recipe doesn’t say when to add the salt and so I never ended up adding it. It definitely needs the salt. Typically it’s added with the flour so I recommend it’s added at the same time with the baking powder and baking soda.
I used vanilla yogurt instead of sour cream. I made it for mothers day :) I only baked it for 45 min and turned into a nice goldeny-brown. It was delicious. This is seriously and awesome recipe. I would recommend it to all of my friends. Thank you so much for posting it.
Made 1/2 of this recipe because there are only 2 of us. I tried first in a loaf pan & the 2nd time in a smaller rectangular pan. I also used 1/2 white & 1/2 brown sugar in the mix. I used part walnuts, part oatmeal for the topping. Both times I made this it seemed to take forever to bake, knife kept coming up with batter. Once it finally cooked, it came out dry. Taste was good but too dry for us. Not sure if I'll make this again.
I was out of cinnamon, so I added blueberries instead. It was very good. Pretty moist and not crumbly. I will make this again!
Delicious recipe. However, I noticed that the directions did not mention when to use the salt. I simply combined it with the flour, baking powder, and baking soda (based on location of salt in list of ingredients), but I do wish this had been explicitly stated.
Made this to sell at our community coffee bar and it was a huge success. I got people texting me how great it was and one person even bought another piece later! I didn't actually try the cake myself. :/ Baked in 9x13 and it was perfect and the 9 pieces were HUGE. Next time, I will make half the recipe and bake in a bundt so that I can get 2 cakes out of the same recipe. I followed another reviewer who used brown sugar in topping.
I used 2cups coconut oil and 1/2 cup sour cream (that's all I had) and 1/2 cup milk to equal the 3cups in total of liquids. The batter tastes delicious. For the streusel layer I sprinkled a little bit of brown sugar, pecans and cinnamon. For the streusel topping I used a tad of butter, crushed pecans, brown sugar, vanilla, oats and cinnamon...my stepdaughter exclaimed, "WHOA!" we will see how it turns out in the morning ??
Very dry!
Best coffee cake recipe ever! I've made this lots of times, for family, church and work. It is amazing and everyone loves it! Once I bought an identical store-bought gourmet coffee cake at Wegman's in a fancy box for $11.00 because I was short on time. Tasted almost identical but not as fresh. Be careful not to over bake it, it will dry out, or undertake it as it will be soggy. It has a dense, dry crumb that is delicious and buttery. Thank you for a wonderful recipe!
Something must of went wrong, the batter was way to thick and had a funny taste to it. The whole cake was ruined.
