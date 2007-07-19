Cinnamon Coffee Cake I

80 Ratings
  • 5 49
  • 4 21
  • 3 6
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

You can make this tasty cake lower in fat by using 1/2 cup butter, 1/2 cup applesauce, non-fat sour cream, and egg beaters.

By Jackie Lindberg

Servings:
14
Yield:
1 -10 inch tube
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease one 10 inch tube pan.

  • In a large mixing bowl cream together the butter or margarine and 2 cups of the sugar until fluffy. Add the vanilla and the eggs one at time beating mixture well after each egg.

  • Combine flour with baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add alternately with sour cream to egg mixture. Beating just enough after each addition to keep batter smooth.

  • Combine walnuts, cinnamon, and remaining 3/4 cup of sugar.

  • Spoon 1/3 of the batter into prepared pan, sprinkle with 1/3 of the walnut mixture. Repeat layers two more times.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 70 minutes or until center is done. Let cake cool in pan for 10 minutes then remove pan and let cake continue cooling on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
576 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 70.8g; fat 30g; cholesterol 102.5mg; sodium 457.6mg. Full Nutrition
