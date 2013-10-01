Key Lime Cake II

Lemon Bundt® cake gets a tropical twist thanks to the addition of Key lime juice and lemon pudding mix to the batter.

Recipe by Kaye Frickhoeffer

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease one 9x13 inch cake pan or one 10 inch bundt pan.

  • In a large bowl stir together; lemon cake mix, lemon instant pudding, water, oil, eggs, and 5 tablespoons key lime juice, mixing well. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes. Pour key lime glaze over cake while still warm.

  • To Make Glaze: Mix together the confectioner's sugar and 3 tablespoons of the key lime juice (or more if necessary), spoon glaze over warm cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 28g; fat 8g; cholesterol 36.5mg; sodium 220.6mg. Full Nutrition
