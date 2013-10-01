Key Lime Cake II
Lemon Bundt® cake gets a tropical twist thanks to the addition of Key lime juice and lemon pudding mix to the batter.
This was a pretty good recipe. I did make a few changes though. The first time I made it I made it exactly how the recipe said and it had too much of a lemon tast not enough key lime. The second time I used a white cake mix instead and added 2 more tablespoons of key lime juice and 3 drops of green food coloring. It turned out much better. Overall a good recipe though.Read More
This was a good, moist cake;however, I was disappointed. It was not what I was looking for. It tasted like a lemon cake and no key lime flavor to it.Read More
A few little changes really add some zing to the already good recipe. First, I add chopped pecans. Second, my glaze consists of 1/2 stick butter, 1/2 cup sugar and 1/4 cup fresh key lime juice boiled for 4-5 minutes, then drizzled over cake. Let cake sit overnight before serving. One of my favorite recipes.
For the most part I really like citrus cakes made with cake mixes, but there are always a couple of challenges. One is to disguise that tell-tale cake mix taste. The other is to get the cake to live up to its name with a robust citrus flavor. Because of some experience with this I took a little liberty with this recipe which does have a good starting point, particularly since it doesn't call for Jell-o! If this is a lime cake I thought it counterproductive to use a lemon cake mix and lemon pudding - I used vanilla for both. I added 1 tsp. of vanilla, a tsp. of lime extract and, for good measure, a tablespoon of grated lime zest! For the liquid I upped the lime juice to a half cup, used only a half cup of water and called it a day. As for the glaze, I kept it thick, adding only enough lime juice to get it to approximately the consistency of Elmer's glue. I also added a good amount of grated lime zest. It turned out to be a lovely, "graceful" cake, if there is such a thing. Light, fluffy, with a delicate lime taste, spiked with the zestier lime glaze. I'm very pleased with this but if I make it again I may add even more lime juice, zest and extract!
Everybody LOVED this cake and I was asked for the recipe several times. I made it in a bundt pan but PLEASE NOTE: Spray an ample amount of cooking spray into the pan because it did stick and I had to 'glue' some of the top back on with the glaze. Also, I drizzled half of the glaze on when it was warm, which sunk into the cake and made it very moist; however, I waited to apply the other half until it was cool so that it would have a visible glazed look - really great and simple recipe!!!
This cake is moist and nice and tart. Everyone thinks it is store bought and it is always the first to go at any function. UPDATE: I only use 1 C. powdered sugar and 2 Tbsp. of key lime juice for the glaze, and I let the cake cool completely before putting it on. I have made this cake several times. The picture is of the cake my husband made for me on my b-day. He was very proud of it!
I made this into a lemon cake. Used vanilla pudding because it was all I had and used lemon juice where it called for key-lime. Same with the icing. Best lemon pound cake I've tasted in quite some time. Although the icing dripped on is great, this would be equally good just dusted with confectioner's sugar.
Wonderful!! this got lots of rave reviews at a potluck. I used a little more lime in the cake and icing to make it more tart. I also put half the icing on while warm and the other half when cold. This made it look great! Thanks for sharing
This cake is a big hit in my family! I have made it twice, the 2nd time I used a stick of butter (melted) instead of the oil, butter-recipe yellow cake mix, and added a 1/2 stick of butter to the glaze, so it soaked in a bit. (I like butter!) YUM!
This cake is just delicious and so very moist. I've made it twice now and everyone just loves it. And so simple to make. Wish I could give it more than five stars!
I went to make this and realized I did not have any lemon pudding mix...I used a lemon cake and vanilla pudding along with the Key Lime juice. Turned out just fine. My son (5) and my boyfriend thought this was awesome. I made it in a bundt pan, and it is such a lovely yellow color! I did, however, not use even half of the glaze..next time I will use only about 1/2 - 3/4 cup of powdered sugar, and just enough juice to make it the right consistancy. Definitely a keeper recipe, though. Moist and yummy.
I have made this twice now- once exactly as the recipe states, and once with a few modifications recommended by other people. With the modifications, I would easily give it 5+ stars. Although it is good made as the recipe states, it definitely tastes like a lemon cake- no one knew it was supposed to be key lime. The second time I made it, I used a white cake mix, vanilla pudding, and 1/2 c. water and 1/2 c. key lime juice, 1c. oil and 4 eggs for the cake mix. For the glaze, I used 4 tbsp melted butter, 2 c. powdered sugar, and 1/2 c. key lime juice. I poked holes in the bottom of the cake when still warm and poured have the glaze over the cake to soak in. Once it was cool, I turned the cake over onto a serving plate and poured the rest of the glaze on at that time. It was amazing!
I made this recipe the other day exactly the way the ingredients and directions were given, and all I have to say is OMG!!!! This was such a huge hit with everyone that I know, that I have been asked to make this as a donation to our anual Church Bazar and also for a donation to a friends "Sweet Table" at their wedding reception. If I could give more then 5 stars, I would. Everyone has said and agrees that this is a KEEPER!!!!
Oh goodness this is so delcious. It was so moist and light with the most wonderful lime flavor. Who would have thought this came from a couple of boxes... I used vanilla fat free pudding mix as that was all I had to hand. I know I will be making this again soon. Thank you so much for sharing.
This cake is superb! Full of lemony, limey goodness. It is a lemon cake for sure, but you can definitely taste the key lime flavor, especially since I added a bunch of key lime zest. It took about 14 cherry-tomato-sized key limes to get the 8 Tbsp. juice required and yielded about 1 ½ Tbsp. zest. I added 1 Tbsp. zest to the cake batter and ½ Tbsp. zest to the glaze. I cooled the cake for about 30 minutes in the pan before turning out. I split the glaze into two, first pouring on a thinner glaze to soak into the cake, and then pouring on a thicker glaze, more like a frosting. The cake came out wonderful, so moist and flavorful, with a great key lime flavor. I highly recommend this recipe!
This is a super cake! To make more healthy, substitute applesauce for oil and eggbeaters. Either way it's moist and extremely tasty!!! Great hit with my co-workers.
I made this into cupcakes and did not make the glaze. The cake was good, but still more of a lemon cake rather than a lime cake. The cupcakes were still very good and incredibly moist. I chose to make a lime cream cheese frosting. I used one of the lemon cream cheese frosting recipes from this site, and just subbed lime in place of the lemon. These were very popular at the get together I took them to.
This was a hit at our 4th of July party. I used vanilla instead of lemon pudding.
I am giving this cake a 4 star rating ONLY because it was so moist and easy to make. I did like that aspect of it. I did not however think it tasted like key lime pie, it just tasted like a super sweet lemon cake. I even added extra key lime juice to the batter and icing/glaze. also did pierce the top all over with a fork then iced directly after bringing out of the oven. My husband took it to work this morning, we will see if the plate comes back empty and if so, they liked it. I will try this again only because I am a fan of citrus and it was truly very moist. This time though, I will top with a cook whip frosting only because I think a traditional frosting would make it that much sweeter and would be to heavy for the cake.
Awesome flavor! I would use either more key lime juice or zest in the cake for added lime flavor. I brushed the top of the cake with lime juice before adding glaze...very nice. Cake is moist and buttery.
Like all the notes said, this was very moist! I put green food coloring in the icing to make it more tropical for a theme party. However, the icing soaked right into the cake and then left this aweful looking cake topping. I would probably try regular frosting next time.
NOTE: Cake sticks! Grease or spray AND flour, and use a knife to loosen before trying to turnout. This cake is great, but man does it stick. I made it twice for a Mother's Day brunch (the first one came out in two not so pretty pieces). I used a Dr. Oetker Organic Lemon Cakemix, which I think minimized the overpowering lemon taste that some others mentioned. It was a couple ounces short, so I added 2 ounces of white whole wheat flour and a pinch of baking soda. I also bought a bottle of 100% key lime juice at Wholefoods and used that in the cake and glaze. I followed others' suggestions and used half the glaze while the cake was warm and the other half when it had cooled. I garnished with fresh raspberries to rave reviews. It's moist, light, and key limey!
This recipe is super yummy! I made a few tweaks though for personal preference... I added one more teaspoon of key lime juice to the cake mixture to increase the tart lime flavor. I also increased the glaze from 1.5 cups to 2.5 and poked some holes in the cake so the glaze would sink into the cake while still warm. Other than that I followed the recipe. Make this cake! You won't be dissapointed. : )
Really really good. Very light.. I did work with what I had though and used lemon juice and vanilla pudding.. even put in extra juice and I think next time I might use some extract too b/c the flavor in the cake was really light. Added vanilla extract to cake and to the icing as well as a couple of tblspns of butter to the icing. Put 1/2 on the cake warm as suggested by others and put the rest on after it cooled but my husband had already cut into it by then and was raving about how good it was.
I took this cake to a fiesta potluck for work, and it was well received. I'm not sure whether the flavor was more lemony or more lime-y, but it had a very good flavor and texture. I like the tangy glaze! I might call it lemon-lime cake, to avoid confusion... Note: I don't own a bundt pan so I made it in 9x13 and it worked out fine, only taking a little over 30 minutes to bake.
This cake is very good and moist. I agree that it has a strong lemon flavor - I was hoping for more key lime flavor but it was delicious nonetheless. Next time I may follow other reviewers' advice to make vanilla cake/vanilla pudding for the key lime to stand out. I tried to find key lime pudding but didn't have any luck. I made it into a heart-shaped cake and 5 mini bundt cakes. Baked in about 20-25 minutes. The bottom line is that this is a good lemon/key lime cake.
Easy to make & delicious. This was a really nice, refreshing dessert for our blazing hot 4th of July cookout. I didn't halve the glaze recipe. I had a little bit leftover, but not tons. And the glaze really adds to the overall flavor so be generous with it.
I've been making a similar one for MANY years and believe this one may provide more of a key lime flavor. However, the cake uses 1 pkg lemon cake mix, 1 pkg instant lemon pudding, 4 eggs, 1 cup vegetable oil, 3/4 cup water, and 1/4 key lime juice. Mix all and bake in greased/floured bundt for 50-60 minutes. Cool in pan 25 minutes, then invert onto rack and return to pan. Poke holes into cake using skewer. While still warm, pour glaze slowly over cake (making sure some goes down inside center and sides of pan. Cool completely and invert onto serving tray. Sprinkle with additional confectioners sugar right before serving. Glaze is 2 cups confectioner sugar, 1/3 cup key lime juice, 2 tablespoon water, and 2 tablespoons melted butter or margarine. Combine until smooth.
This cake was a huge hit with the family as a birthday cake! I used Patty W's recipe for a sauce over the cake while it was still hot. 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 stick butter and 1/4 cup fresh key lime juice, simmered for 4 to 5 minutes. Then I used the glaze recommended with the recipe to top the cake once it was cool. This resulted in an extremely lime-ish and moist cake. I will say that I think the actual juice from key limes makes all the difference but it takes quite a few to get that much juice. I used a whole bag, and it contained at least 15 key limes. I will be making this again, thanks for sharing the recipe!!
My family loved this cake! I let the bundt cake cool completely before I drizzled the icing over. Very nice, tangy flavor, moist. Great with a cup of tea. So yummy!! I'm going to try adding poppy seeds next time.
Everyone in the house loved it, and that's a rare occurrence. My two children and a close family friend raved and said the lemon cake was a smarter choice than the white cake (a suggestion I read). I did add extra (a couple of teaspoons) key lime juice to the mix and an extra teaspoon to the glaze. The cake came out moist, lemony and with a nice subtle lime flavor. Very good. Will make this again. Thank you Kaye.
Wonderful cake...easy to make and very flavorful. I too added a drop of green food coloring to the batter. It gave the cake just a hint of green coloring. I used a Bundt pan and the cake made a beautiful presentation with the creamy pale green glaze. Thanks for the recipe Kaye!
This recipe is good, but not exceptional. The glaze has more flavor than the cake. But, considering how easy it was to make, I'd say it's a keeper!
I have made this recipe for years and it is always a big hit. It is easy to make, and always a different twist to the usual menu!
I liked this a lot. My bf raved about this cake and said it tasted just like the one at his favorite bbq joint. I probably wouldn't recommend this to anti boxed cakers... but if you don't mind them then try this recipe!
Cake was very moist. There was more than enough glaze to go on the cake. I will definitely make this again.
I made the cake as a bunt, and did not change the recipe at all. The family loved it! My daughter told her preschool class the next day that “My Mom made a awesome butt cake yesterday!”. This does have a strong Key Lime flavor, we love key lime so I did not mind at all. Give it a try you will happy you did.
very very good. i got lots of compliments. i did add a drop of green food color to the glaze and sprinkled some lime zest on the cake for garnish as well as added some to the batter. Definitely will make again.
I gave this five stars for ease in preparation, presentation is nice and outstanding lemon/lime flavor. We really enjoyed this cake. I will be making it again.
This was wonderful! The cake was sweet and moist while the icing is tart. It was simple to make (mine came right out of the pan). This recipe is a keeper at our house.
I've had a taste for key lime pie all summer, so thought I would try this recipe. I couldn't find key lime juice so I substituted regular lime juice. I don't know what the difference is, but my family all thought it was a lemon cake. It has a very nice texture, almost like a pound cake and it was very delicious. The glaze definitely helps bring out the lime flavor.
Very tasty - really has a nice zing to it. I didn't have the lemon pudding mix, so I used lime flavored gelatin instead. Came out nice & moist - and bright green! Which was a nice effect. Will make again.
I made this for a coworker's birthday last night. Since she loves Key lime pie and margaritas I turned it into a margarita cake! I added a little tequila to the icing and a teaspoon of vanilla to the cake batter. I've been getting compliments all afternoon this recipe is a hit!
This is one of our new summer favorites! I wouldn't call it "lime," but it does have a great citrus flavor. Very light...great when served with strawberries.
I've made this numerous times, everybody loves it! Super easy.
Very good!
I'm giving this cake 5 stars even if I didn't get to taste it. It was finished before I even got a taste. Everybody loved it. Will definetly make again and again. I tinted the icing green, but I didn't like it very much. Next time I'll keep it white.
Good flavor. If you are using a bundt pan, be very careful unmolding as it is a very moist cake. Also tastes great and looks pretty with a little grated lime zest in glaze dripped over cake.
Very good, great glaze
very easy to make and very yummy, light for summer season!
Very moist cake but tasted more like lemon than lime. Next time I will try a yellow cake mix and vanilla pudding. Hopefully then the lime will come through more.
Perfect for spring/summer get-togethers! The lemon pudding is what makes the difference. I used fresh squeezed key limes that happen to be in season at the store and I'm glad I did. Will definitely make this recipe again. Thank you!
Made this cake in bundt pan, did not have key lime juice so I used 1/2 lemon juice 1/2 lime juice for key lime flavor. This was delicious, made for family get together and it was a hit.
This is a very easy, very tasty recipe. The previous comments stating that this cake has much more lemon flavor than lime are absolutely correct. I would never have tasted this blindly and thought it was a key lime cake. However, it has fantastic, rich, moist lemon flavor and will not disappoint if you like lemon. I made the recipe exactly as written, making sure to grease and flour the bundt pan before adding batter. I waited for the cake to cool before adding glaze, and then topped with lime zest and fresh blueberries. Served it to friends at a BBQ and they raved. It really is just delicious. I'll make it again!
the tropics come for a visit when u serve this cake!! what a delight!! tangy, tasty, delish!!! i made one change, i added 2 additional tblspns of lime juice in the cake mix after tasting the batter just because i wanted a more outstanding lime taste! i glazed the cake entirely when warm and there was still a visable icing and wow was it tangy and tasty!! would be outstanding with ice cream!!! coconut would be exciting as an ice cream to drive home the tropical taste sensation!! we also did some cupcakes with a white chocolate cream cheese icing which was to die for!!! definately will revisit this one!! i almost for got but added a few drops of green food color for eye appeal!!
I thought this was great - but I didn't really get a strong key lime flavor in the cake itself. But the kick was in the glaze! I will definitely make again - but I may not go through the effort of squeezing all the key limes for the cake component - just the glaze!
My husband is really picky, and he said this is his all-time favorite dessert. I have a cheesecake business, and he still put this above all of my cheesecakes! I use 3 tbls. of key lime juice with the glaze instead, and it makes the cake look beautiful with all of the white lines on it.
Such a delicious citrus cake! I did use white cake mix instead. I also added fresh lime juice. as for the 3/4C. Water i mixed water with fresh lime juice. I also added some fresh lime zest.
My guests and I loved this cake! I will agree that its not very strong on the key lime flavor if that's what you were looking for, but its an excellent lemon cake. For the glaze, I used 1 c. sugar and key lime juice to make the glaze the right consistency. I also got tired of squeezing the key limes, so used a little lemon juice for the glaze. I baked these in mini bundt pans for about 25 minutes and drizzled half the glaze while warm and the other half while cool so that it looked pretty! I will definitely make this again.
Fan-friggin-tastic! Made it for my boyfriend's birthday party and non-cake eaters were taking seconds and thirds - and doggy bags. I took others' advice in using WHITE CAKE MIX and using 2 extra Tbsp of lime juice to the batter. The glaze is excellent (but you might not need all of it)! It baked about 40 minutes in a 9x13 in an electric oven.
I loved this cake. I usesd a golden vanilla cake mix, 2.5 tablespoons more of the key lime juice and left the icicng as is. Very fresh.
Very light and tasty cake. I made mini loaves (3) and they were super tasty. I also made the glaze with milk in place of lime juice. To me, the cake had plenty of lime flavor. Thanks for sharing.
Wow! What a great blend of tart and sweet! And this recipe is super easy! Thanks for posting, Kaye!
I made this recipe for company and the whole thing was eaten! Very moist and very delicious- it just melts in your mouth. Mmmmmmmmmmmm!
The cake was very moist and definitely was very lemony, but the glaze for on top was almost too tart for my taste. I think next time I will use a little less lime juice so it's not so overpowering.
I was looking for a unique key lime recipe, and this is it. This cake was so great; I have made it several times and everyone loves it. I use about 2 tbls. of the key lime juice for the glaze to make it show up on the cake better.
This cake was great- sweet, tangy and moist. I didn't have lemon pudding so I used vanilla and it turned out fine. Everyone commented on how much they liked the glaze. This cake went fast!
This is a moist and yummy cake! Next time I will just use all lemon and lemon juice though. Couldnt really tell it was supposed to be lime.
I made this cake for a cookout with the only modification being that I doubled the key lime juice added to the cake batter. I got lots of positive comments from the guests, but In my opinion, the cake mix I used (Duncan Hines Lemon Supreme) was way too lemony. I couldn't get the tartness of the lime to come through. The glaze is really where all the key lime flavor comes from. Therefore, I wonder if this recipe might be better with a white cake mix. As it is, the key lime glaze competes with the lemon flavor of the cake. I'm also going to try a modification--a pina colada cake made with coconut cake mix, vanilla pudding and pineapple juice.
This cake is easy,pretty,moist and tasty.I used vanilla sugar free instant pudding and a few drops of lemon oil.I used a bundt pan and it was done after 35 min.I will try with lemon juice next time.
I think the title of the recipe is a bit misleading. It was a very good cake, but it really didn't have any lime flavor. I wanted something really different to bring to a get-together. I was disapointed. :(
Very good cake. I took a recommendation and used 1/2 cup water and 1/2 cup key lime juice with great results. Very nicely textured cake. I am going to try with a white cake mix to see how that turns out. I am not crazy about the color with the lemon cake mix - key limes make more of a light yellow color than bright yellow. Just a personal thing - nothing to do with this fabulous recipe.
This cake was really good! I accidentally had cook and serve pudding but it worked fine. I made it for a funeral and everybody loved it!
Fantastic recipe. I couldn't find key limes, so I just used regular ones. Added blueberries over the top after adding the glaze. Everyone raved about this one...it's definitely a keeper!
dude turned out great, the whole family loved it! it was gone in a day. now i have a cake i can make for every event and party. also i used applesauce instead of the vegetable oil, makes it alot moist.
Everyone loved this cake it is so moist and great summer recipe.
Fantastic - simple and delicious. My only (small) disappointment is that it didn't have a lot of lime flavor, just lemon. No other complaints, though!
Great cake. I decorated the plates with the extra glaze and lemon zest, it looked beautiful.
This cake is awesome...I did the bundt style, and it took a full 45 min, at 325. Also, I added the lime zest to the cake batter to make it taste less like a lemon cake. Make sure to grease AND flour your pan, or it will never come out!
Great cake for a hot summer day! I read reviews and followed a few suggestions. Used white cake mix with green food color, added pecans, too. I added my own twist by making a thicker glaze - just powdered sugar and milk - then sprinkled with dark chocolate shavings.
Five stars because it was moist, lightly tart, easy to make. But, I wouldn't describe it as lime or even Key Lime. Maybe a citrus cake and people can tweak the recipe to add there own orange, lemon, or lime juice for desired result. Good cake overall.
I made Key Lime Pie Cupcakes with the recipe. delicious! I used a white cake and left out the pudding because I wanted the ccakes to be light and fluffy and they were.
I would give this recipe 5 stars, however I did deviate from the recipe. I used just a yellow cake mix and used as much key lime juice as I thought was needed. My husband loved it, so its a keeper. I used icing color to make it green for fun times. Thanks for the inspiration.
Everytime I make this we NEVER have any leftovers. Even my 9 year old wanted this cake for his birthday party.
My parents love this cake. A very good recipe. Nice and moist, just right. I would wait for it to cool a bit before glazing. Also, don’t be shy on the cooking spray… you might regret it.
Great cake! Didn't have any key lime juice so I used all lemon juice. It is awesome. Can't wait to try this with the key lime juice. I cooked it in a 9x13 pan in 35 minutes. Also, I added lemon juice to the confectioner's sugar until I got the consistency right. Thanks, will make again!
great recipe i took it for thanksgiving and got rave reviews. i did add a little more lime but still excellent.
very good great flavor
I used a yellow cake mix, because it had reduced sugar (sweetened with splenda). I also wanted to add a coconut flavor, so I used coconut creme pudding mix, added a tsp of coconut flavoring, and in between light drizzles of glaze I sprinkled shredded coconut on top. I used 1% fat milk instead of water, and the cake turned out yummy and moist. I also doubled the amount of lime juice in the cake and added an extra tbls to the glaze. the glaze was very limey yummy, but the cake, to me, wasn't as much (maybe because I used yellow instead of white?). my friends that tried it gave it a thumbs up, saying you don't want too much lime and that they liked it. I have a key lime tree, so was looking for recipes to use them up! The next time, I might try coconut milk instead of water/regular milk for a truly decadent cake. I can't wait to take the leftovers to work tomorrow and see how it goes over with that crowd. It's the day after, and the cake is still incredibly moist.
This cake is very yummy - and so easy! I made it for a 4th of July barbeque, and it was a huge hit! I used strawberries for garnish, but otherwise followed the recipe as presented.
I made this for a special dinner and everyone raved about it. It was moist, citrusy and delicious. Even my 8 year old daughter who turns up her nose at anything that's not chocolate cleaned her plate. I had to give the leftovers to a neighbor or I would have eaten the whole thing myself!
Made this twice. Once for the Miss SD cake auction and the people that bought it, froze it and ate it several months later. Said it was amazing.
Pretty good, may use this recipe as a base for Mojito Cake with Rum flavored glaze and mint sprigs all around.
I made this cake for dessert after a seafood dinner. It was fantastic!!!! I did make a few changes. I used a White Cake mix and Lime Jello. It was so light and fluffy!! With the Key Lime Glaze, it just melts in your mouth!! The glaze is a little thin and soaks into the cake. It tastes good but I like it a little thicker so I will probably add some more powdered suger to it next time. There will DEFINITELY be a next time. It is sooooooooo good!
Fast and easy. I used vanilla cake mix and vanilla pudding. I added the lime zest as suggested by others. I couldn't find key limes in my area so I used regular. The topping does sort of soak in, so I let some soak in, refridgerated part of it and drizzled a bit more on each cut piece. Tasty and light dessert.
This cake was just right.
This is a keeper.
I did not like this at all...Don't know if I did something wrong, cake was dry and tasteless.
This cake had a really nice spongy texture. I would have used a little more key lime juice to make it a little more limy but I also love the citrus flavor. This would be a nice summer cake recipe.
