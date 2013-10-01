Key Lime Cake II

For the most part I really like citrus cakes made with cake mixes, but there are always a couple of challenges. One is to disguise that tell-tale cake mix taste. The other is to get the cake to live up to its name with a robust citrus flavor. Because of some experience with this I took a little liberty with this recipe which does have a good starting point, particularly since it doesn't call for Jell-o! If this is a lime cake I thought it counterproductive to use a lemon cake mix and lemon pudding - I used vanilla for both. I added 1 tsp. of vanilla, a tsp. of lime extract and, for good measure, a tablespoon of grated lime zest! For the liquid I upped the lime juice to a half cup, used only a half cup of water and called it a day. As for the glaze, I kept it thick, adding only enough lime juice to get it to approximately the consistency of Elmer's glue. I also added a good amount of grated lime zest. It turned out to be a lovely, "graceful" cake, if there is such a thing. Light, fluffy, with a delicate lime taste, spiked with the zestier lime glaze. I'm very pleased with this but if I make it again I may add even more lime juice, zest and extract!