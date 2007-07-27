Tres Leches 'Three Milks'

It is a delicious cake with a special syrup on it, and a meringue frosting. This cake requires refrigeration, and is served cold.

Recipe by Blanca

Ingredients

Directions

  • Grease and flour a 8 x 12 inch pan. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Separate 5 eggs, and beat the egg whites in a large mixing bowl. Add 1 cup sugar slowly to the egg whites, beating constantly. Add the yolks one by one, beating well after each addition. Stir in the 1 teaspoon vanilla. Sift the flour, and stir it into the egg mixture. Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Bake the cake for 20 minutes, or until done. Cool.

  • Blend the sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, milk, and 1 tablespoon vanilla. Pour this syrup over the cooled cake.

  • To make Meringue Frosting: Beat 3 egg whites to soft peaks. Gradually add 1 cup sugar, and beat until stiff peaks form. Stir in 1 teaspoon vanilla. Frost the cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
435 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 76.1g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 119.2mg; sodium 310.4mg. Full Nutrition
