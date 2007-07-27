Tres Leches 'Three Milks'

This cake is something that you must have a taste for. As silly as it sounds, you really REALLY must like the taste of milk. I stupidly used all the milk mix and it was way too soggy and sweet. But it gets less sweet as the days go by. the meringue topping is a must to take away some of the edge. Use fine grain sugar( I used coarse and hence it was gritty). The cake base is a lovely sponge though, light and airy and doesn't shrink or shrivel upon cooling. This is a good cake to experiment with milky flavours(imagine a chocolate milk cake or a strawberry milk one might be nice!). I made it into a rose cake, or a bandung cake, a popular rose flavoured drink made with evaporated milk in South East Asia. I cut the condensed milk in half and made bandung with the evaporated milk. It tastes the best on the third day I must say(if you don't like it too sweet). They were dubbed as sugar bombs by my poker mates but some of my friends LOVED it. Its rich, milky, dense and decadent( you feel sick from the sugar). I suggest using only half of the milk mix. One good way to serve it is to cut them up into tiny little squares and serve them. They look pretty and easier to eat that way. Not something everyone would like( like a good chocolate cake) but interesting none the less. You either love it or hate it.