Tres Leches 'Three Milks'
It is a delicious cake with a special syrup on it, and a meringue frosting. This cake requires refrigeration, and is served cold.
Dealing with egg whites as icing: One reviewer said they don't use merengue for the frosting because of a distaste for raw eggs. I think a merengue frosting is necessary for this cake to be authentic--the merengue lightens the texture and is less sweet and rich than whipped cream (which is v. good also). So--the answer is to "cook" the merengue as in "Italian merengues." To do this, you just heat to liquify a sugar syrup, sugar & water. Then you slowly pour this boiling syrup into the eggs whites while you are whipping them. This cooks the whites, but they still look like white, fluffy clouds.Read More
Sorry, but the meringue on this cake was very disappointing. It looked exactly like the restaurant tres leches, but it was very sugary and gritty. I'm not sure how to fix the problem, but I will definitely be looking for another recipe.Read More
This recipe is great. I make it in a 9x13 dish. When I take it out of the oven .I take a knife and skim off the skin(light brown part),while it is hot. While it is still warm, pour your milk mixture over, no need to poke holes,put in fridge overnight. This cake gets better the longer it sits. I don't use merginue.Sometimes I use 2 cans of sweetened condensed milk and I cup of milk.I love it this way.
A way to avoid having too much liquid is to pour the milk mixture over the cake as soon as the cake comes out of the oven. Hope this helps!
This recipe makes a very nice tres leche cake. As a variation, try coconut milk as one of the three milks and then garnish the cake with seasonal fresh fruit and toasted coconut. However, what is really special about this recipe is the cake part. It is easy to make, avoids butter fat grams and can be used in a number of different desserts like trifle or all by itself. The ingredients are staples in most kitchens so it can be made spur of the moment. Thank you.
So delicious! I used a 9x13 pan and when I poured in the first batch of batter, it seemed too little. I doubled the recipe for the cake itself, and kept the "syrup" recipe the same. I would do this again, because the cake ended up just as tall as a regular boxed cake mix and there was not an excess of syrup. I will difinitely make this one again!
WOW... didn't know this would turn out as great as it did. I put together a Cinco de Mayo dinner and it was a wonderful ending to a fabulous evening. This is what I did after reading some of the reviews: I added a few wholes in the cooled cake before pouring the '3 milk' filling onto it and I also browned my meringue. Thanks for the recipe. :)
I tried it straight out of the oven, after I poured the milks on it and really did not like it at all- but the next day after it sat in the fridge all night it tasted fantastic and my fiancee just loved it! It was kind of spongy and I wasn't sure if it was I beat the eggs too much or if it was suppose to be like that. I frosted it with whipping cream. I also noticed on another recipie that they added 1/3 cup milk and I wonder what that difference makes? If anyone know please post on the site or email me. Thanks!
It's a winner. However, some family members found it a bit too sweet but most loved it. I had made it twice already. I think I would try it with less sugar, perhaps 1/2 cup vs. 1 cup.
Skip the Meringue and top with strawberries, the more the better! This cake is very rich and the strawberry just makes it amazing.
This was so easy to make and delicious. What I did differently is that I poked holes with a fork all over the cake and added the milks while the cake was still hot out of the oven..delish..will try again for sure. NOTE: If you want a thicker cake double the batter but then double the milks also.
All the people who ate this cake gave it great reviews. Had a little too much syrup, next time I will pour maybe 1/2 cup less over the cake. I added toasted flaked coconut over the meringue. Kids will need help with the meringue. I loved it and will keep this recipe around for a long time.
From the different recipes of Tres Leches cake, this is the best! I followed the tips as to pour the milks when it came out of the oven and it had absorbed all the liquid perfectly! I used a different whipped frosting, but the cake was amazing! This will definitely be my Tres Leches cake recipe from now on! I love it! I also tried it with coconut cream instead of the regular milk called for and it was delicious! I topped it off with stabilized whipped cream, and fruit...hmmm !!! Delicioso! :D
I made this 3 times now. I tried different ways each time. This last time I substituted coconut milk used in Asian or Thai cooking for the whole milk and added two Tbsps of dark rum to the milks. I used whipped heavy cream with 1 and 1/2 Tbsp confectioner sugar and 1 tsp vanilla for the topping and I put toasted coconut and maraschino cherries on top of that. This was a huge hit at a party. The dish was completely empty when it was time to go home. Some people complained they didn't have a chance to try it as many people went back for seconds. I feel like quite a success!
Being Cuban, I grew up eating Tres Leches. This recipe tastes very similar to the one my aunt makes, and is 10 times easier to make. I recommend you pour the milks while it's hot and let it cool overnight in the fridge. It tastes better the next day. Thank you Blanca for this easy recipe!
made this for a church dinner and it was a huge hit. I must have given out the recipe a dozen times.
This is the best TASTING CAKE in my world! I agree with there being too much syrup left over, but remedied that by freezing the rest after I blending in a little merengue. Great ice cream leftovers! My merengue was too sugary-gritty. Also I think you need to poke holes in the cake to absorb the syrup.
I have made the cake thrice in the last month for friends and most of them have just loved it!!! Most kids love it except mine...but then she is not fond of milk. I would certainly recommend it.
Ok so the first time i made this cake was for christmas last yr and now every time i come into town to visit my family THEY DEMAND i make it! 1st time i made it came out perfect! however after making it numerous times after i have realized that it IS a little bit too sweet, so this time around i think i will try cutting down on the condensed milk as i think this is the problem. i always skip the meringue i always thought it would ruin it, opt for store bought cool whip or you can make ur own (as i do) by whipping up some heavy cream and some sugar. add some frozen strawberrys and VOILA! Your friends and family WILL LOVE IT! of course beware, becuz you might get stuck making it often, for them! :)
A really good and easy recipe for a beginer like me. My wife doesn't like meringue so I made a buttercream icing instead. The whole family loved it.
I,too, doubled the batter recipe only because this is the second time I attempted it, and the first time the cake was too flat. It came out much better. I followed the instructions to the letter and added the milks mixture while the cake was still warm, plus poked some holes with a toothpick prior to doing so. You could see the milk being absorbed by the cake! My Hubby is from Honduras where they eat this cake frequently and he said it was delicious. Good enough for me.
Ok, this cake was absolutely perfect. It had just the right sweetness and taste. Definitely the best Tres Leches I've ever had.
This recipe was very easy and very good. According to my grandmother who I made it for. She says it was better than the 20$ cakes at the store. I was left over with about 1/4 cup of the milks because I thought it would be to soggy if I added all of it. Overall I thought this cake was great.
This was a hit with my family! I followed the recipe exactly except I poured the milk on it right after it came out of the oven, as suggested by other reviewers. Not sure how that helps, but the cake turned out great. I did not make the meringue but instead used fresh whipped cream & strawberries! Highly recommend this way! My mouth waters just remembering this cake. Thanks for the fantastic recipe Blanca!!
My partner is Mexican and was a bit concerned about how it was going to taste when he saw me making this cake. I have never baked a cake like this but it came out aauthentic and perfect. The whole point of the cake is to be absolutely soaked in the milk mixture and it almost acts like a sponge, the more juice, the more authentic - apparently. I love it, but a little sweet for my taste.
This is the best cake I have ever made for this recipe. It held the milks without turning into a clump of mush. I will use this cake from now on to go with my own milk(s) and topping recipes.
the only difference i did was to the milks i added the jucie of maraschion cherries. It turned the cake pink but came out great
The cake taste great but a bit too much milk - I should not have poured all of it on the cake. Yummy! Gina
This is so easy and tasty, that its a hit in my office when I bring it in. Everyone wants Tres Leches for dessert.
pretty good, it did taste kinda eggy. i put fruit on top, delicious!
Great cake! I even went a step further and made cupcakes. Baked them, poked holes and then poured the milk. Do not use as much milk for the cupcakes as you would the cake though. otherwise they are hard to hold and eat. Topped them with merigue once and whipped cream another time. YUMMY!! great for anyone that finds normal cupcakes too sweet.
I'd give it 4.5 stars if I could, but since I can't, I'll round up to 5. :) I'm glad I read the reviews saying it was too sweet. I made a batch and a half in one 9x13 pan. I cut down the sugar from 2 cups to 1 1/4 cup, and added about 3/4 of the syrup mixture to the cake after it got out of the oven. The meringue failed (my hand mixer broke, sad day), but it was still thick enough to use as a "frosting". I topped it with strawberries and blueberries, and let it sit overnight before taking it to work the next day. The reaction? People loved it. One guy I work with thought about spreading nasty rumors that it tasted bad. That way he could have more. It was almost all gone by the end of the day. If over half the dish you brought to "Food Day" is gone, then that's a good sign. All in all, easy recipe to follow and fun to make. The only beef I have with it is the high sugar content. This one is definitely going in the recipe box to make again. :)
EXCELENT! JUST LIKE THE ONES YOU WOULD BUY AT A BAKERY
My daughter made this for a school project. I'd never had it before. For the practice run, we followed the recipe to a T. At first I thought it was kind of weird, but then I became addicted and ate most of the cake myself. The second time around, my daughter used less of the liquid because she thought it was too much. I was really disappointed with the second cake. I loved all the liquid. At the school function, I asked two hispanic girls, who were testing the cake, if they liked it this way or more liquidy. They said it definitely needed more liquid. I agreed! I will definitely make this again for a Mexican themed get-together, but will probably not use the raw-egg topping.
This recipe is delicious and very authentic. It's a sweet, moist, and not too heavy cake (and great w/ strawberries) I used 1 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream, 1/4 cup sugar and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla for the icing...I think raw egg is gross.
Amount of "syrup" seemed to be way too much. Was the milk mixture supposed to be reduced to make it thicker or is the amount incorrect? It had at least a cup too much liquid. Apart from that, it had wonderful taste!
One word: Incredible!! I substituted coconut milk for the evaporated milk, as suggested by someone else. I frosted it with Cool Whip and sprinkled toasted coconut over the top. Then I garnished with large strawberries cut in half. My guests loved it and were amazed when I told them how easy it was to make! This is a new favorite with me!
I took the advice of others: poured the milk mixture over the cake while it was hot. I also don't like raw eggs, so I made my own whipped cream. Turned out great.
So Yummy! I made the cake like the recipe although it did require an additional 6 minutes or so until baked. I added some southern comfort eggnog and some whipping cream to the syrup for a holiday touch and only half a cup of milk. I omitted the meringue frosting. Let it sit 24 hours in the icebox then served it cold for a Christmas party with some sprinkled cinnamon on the top and plate of each piece. Then I spooned UNsweetened warm cherry pie filling over each piece. The cake is pretty sweet so the slightly tart cherries and cinnamon help balance the flavor. Delicious Recipe!! Thanks.
I cannot believe how easy and delicious this cake is! I used fat free milks and light cool whip topping. Poured the milks on when it was hot out of the oven. Put blueberries and strawberries to garnish and will be making it for years to come. Thank you!
I've been doing this for family parties for years now and everyone loves it :-) i wouldn only change the topping and use 1 cup of heavy whipping cream mix with suger (to it taste) very good
The recipe was fine though it really doesn't need the frosting. Made the frosting as specified and it was too sweet for the cake.
Delicious!!!!
This cake was awesome!!! We didn't do the meringue part since I don't like it however it didn't need it. All of the Venezuelan girls loved this and were surprised a white guy (my fiance) could make this as good as them!!! Thanks!!!
I have tried several of the tres leches recipes here, and found the base of this the best. I used the stabilized whipped cream recipe instead of uncooked meringue. I served this last week to my gardener and his family ( all from Mexico) and they all agreed it was the best they had ever had!
I like to brown the meringue frosting in the oven. I think it holds up better and lasts longer if the meringue is cooked
actually you should use whipped cream frosting with fresh fruit on top its the best
This cake is something that you must have a taste for. As silly as it sounds, you really REALLY must like the taste of milk. I stupidly used all the milk mix and it was way too soggy and sweet. But it gets less sweet as the days go by. the meringue topping is a must to take away some of the edge. Use fine grain sugar( I used coarse and hence it was gritty). The cake base is a lovely sponge though, light and airy and doesn't shrink or shrivel upon cooling. This is a good cake to experiment with milky flavours(imagine a chocolate milk cake or a strawberry milk one might be nice!). I made it into a rose cake, or a bandung cake, a popular rose flavoured drink made with evaporated milk in South East Asia. I cut the condensed milk in half and made bandung with the evaporated milk. It tastes the best on the third day I must say(if you don't like it too sweet). They were dubbed as sugar bombs by my poker mates but some of my friends LOVED it. Its rich, milky, dense and decadent( you feel sick from the sugar). I suggest using only half of the milk mix. One good way to serve it is to cut them up into tiny little squares and serve them. They look pretty and easier to eat that way. Not something everyone would like( like a good chocolate cake) but interesting none the less. You either love it or hate it.
Meringue Frosting make cake taste extremely sweet; other than that cake + syrup taste great just try another frosting
This was very good. I made it for my birthday to switch it up and it worked. I made a whipped cream topping which was nice because it wasn't too sweet and balanced out the condensed milk. When adding the milk don't be afraid if it doesn't instantly absorb, it will. A light cream cheese topping would also be nice
Excellent. Loved the texture of the cake. It was perfect. The only change I made was to cook my meringue as suggested by the previous reviewer. I used boiling syrup but I could never get the meringue to thicken properly, so I ended up beating it over a double boiler until the consistency was right. Will go straight to the double boiler next time. Although the meringue did not hold up the fridge as well as I had hoped, I will definitely go through the trouble of cooking it again just o be on the safe side.
This recipe is one of the best I've tried. I took the advice in other comments and double the cake batter- worked like a charm. We also served fresh strawberries on top and it was delicious!
So good. I listened to some of the other reviewers and poured on the milk mix when hot. I also did the simple syrup idea with the meringue. It makes the meringue take longer to form but it worked out well.
This cake tastes absolutely fantastic. It's not that hard to prepare for a grownup, but kids might have some problems with the meringue. I definitely recommend it!
This is not a good tres leches cake. The milks only soaked into the bottom half of the cake and didn't penetrate the entire cake as it should have. I knew better than to follow the directions regarding not poking holes in the cake. Had I poked holes I would have had better results. Also, the flavor of the cake is weak and not sweet and delicious. I would not recommend this recipe.
I really liked the recipe. I felt the mirangue had too much sugar. The sugar didn't all disolve. I had this cake at a party and was happy to find this recipe.
this cake was very disappointing. The vanilla and milky flavor was nice, but the cake was very dense, not fluffy, and the syrup was far too runny. It wasn't like a syrup at all. I took the advice from another reviewer and poured the syrup over the cake as soon as it was out of the oven. I also poked holes in the cake with a fork to better navigate the syrup into the cake. Even after the syrup disappeared into the cake, it collected at the bottom of the pan and ran everywhere when I sliced the cake to serve it to guests. The end result was a soggy mess with a gross texture. Would not recommend.
I would save the milk topping for when you serve it. When it made more than the people available to eat it, the leftovers wasn't such a hit.
I was disappointed by the cake in this recipe. The liquid did not soak in evenly like in other recipes I have previously tried. I let it sit in the fridge for 24 hours and poked quite a few holes, and the liquid still seemed to collect in small pockets rather than throughout the whole cake. I will not use this recipe again.
I made this exactly as is. I didn't mind the grittiness of the whipped whites. After the cake had sat for a day(as it should) before serving it really was not noticable.
This cake took me three goes to get it right. I had to bake it at 190 degrees celcius for 40 minutes, then I took the advice of NOT allowing the cake to cool before pouring in the milk mix. It absorbed really well. Such a beautiful cake, I didn't frost mine, I think it would be too sweet if I did. DELICIOUS! thanks
Since I have never had a tres leches cake I shouldnt really be rating this. My husband didn't like it at all and his grandmother made it for him all the time. It tasted like a soggy egg cake to me, and I will never make it again. But since I don't know what its supposed to taste like anyway, I will rate it three stars, its probably delicious to others.
I made this dessert for a Mexican dinner at my brother's home It was an instant hit!!! I did take the suggestion in the reviews and double the batter recipe. It was disappeared almost instantly. It cooled your mouth after the fiery Mexican feast.
O M G!
IThis is the best!! I use to live in NYC and now live in Spain, and you don´t find tres leches here, so I decided to make this one. It was great my son, and Husband loved it. Wow I was surprised on how good it was being this my first time making it.Better than the bakery ones.
Everytime I make this everyone RAVES about it. It's the best Tres Leches I've ever had.
i did not have beginners luck w/ this recipe. i made 1/2 the amount to "test" the cake & used 1/2 of all of the ingredients and followed the directions closely, but i was not successful. i rated it a 3, because it did not turn out so great, but i refuse to blame my failure on on the recipe, because it may be my fault! after the indicated cook time i removed the cake and the outside edges seemed cooked, but the entire middle was totally liquid. i had to put it in longer & by the time the middle cooked the outer edges kind of burned. any advice from anyone that has had success w/ this cake. what did i do wrong?? please help. i LOVE tres leches and would really like to make it well!!
This is a great Tres Leches recipe! The only tip I have is to make sure to use super fine sugar for the topping as regular granulated sugar makes the topping gritty.
A SIMPLE RECIPE THAT YIELDS OPTIMAL RESULTS. THIS CAKE IS THE STUFF.
This cake was good...had a spongy taste to it. But, it was way to sweet. I think next time I'm going to reduce the condensed milk and the sugar content.
This recipe had great flavor and texture (as great as the local bakery). I followed other reviewers advice and doubled the recipe and baked in a 9x13 pan only to have the cake rise about an inch over the top and spill over the edge. I took about 35 minutes to bake. But even with the problems, it was a great cake:)
Super fluffy but a better topping would be a homemade whip cream which is super easy just heavy cream and sugar and mix till its a nice texture. Its nice and fluffy and goes well with the fluffy cake
The cake was great. It was a little too sweet though as others who previously rated it had said but other than that, it turned out nicely. I used heavy cream instead of milk. Thanks for sharing this great recipe. Next time, I will only use 3/4 of the combined milks to pour into the cake so that its not so runny at the bottom even after overnight refrigeration.
This recipe blew! The cake was totally disgusting, it was neither moist, light nor fluffy. It tasted like congealed egg yolks. The syrup was runny and the cake just sucked it up. I am thoroughly disappointed. I will never make this cake again!!!!
very easy to make and simple. My family love it and I do too. I just move to Orlando and was looking for a good restaurant to have this cake but I didnt find any, so I look in this site and I prepare this one. Was amazing, love it love it love it.
Ok this was incredible. I did the recipe as written BUT take note: it really should be doubled (the cake part not the whipped cream) because it makes about half an inch thick cake in a 9x13 pan (the auto 10 serving size). Or just change serving size to 20. Also I added almond extract to the meringue and it was NEXT LEVEL! I put blueberries, raspberries and kiwi on top and it was amazing!
This is a great dessert. My husband loves it and always asks me to make it for him (he actually eats it all by himself). For those that think it's too sweet, well, that's the way it's supposed to be. Also, the first time I made it I screwed up the merengue by using regular sugar, after that I've been using powder sugar and it comes out perfect! Sometimes I make it in 2 pans using the same amount of ingredients, that way it's easier to handle, besides my hubby prefers it when it has a lot of milk.
This was ok but it was not what I expected.
The taste was good but I had an issue with the liquid and icing.I didn't care for the presentation,I will try a different recipe and hope for better results.
I picked this because it had a lot of stars and had great reviews....now I know why!! This is awesome! Anyone who is of Latin or Hispanic decent that has had my cake, has told me it is the best Tres Leches they have ever had:) I did trim the sides and poke holes in the top of the cake. Poured the cream over the top slowly. The only thing I changed was the topping. Instead of the raw egg meringue topping, I used the Dream Whip powder packet and followed the directions on the Dream Whip box. You won't be disappointed if you give this one a try!!
Used whipped cream from a can but otherwise the recipe was the same. Very easy and tastes good.
REALLY A GOOD ONE MY FAMILY LOVED IT AND ENJOYED. THANX
Excellent, easy from start to finish and gets better over time.
Accidentally used butter extract instead of vanilla. Still delicious!
I loved it. I pored the three milk mix over my hot cake. I didn't bother making holes or taking off a thin layer off the top and the milk absorbed fine. I didn't feel like making the topping instead I chose to put fresh strawberries and whip cream. My family loved it
I loved this cake but my Mexican friend said that the cake was too dense...perhaps I didn't mix the eggs long enough..
I loved this cake. I did a few things differently: I used less of the milk mixture because it turns out soggy otherwise. I also added the milk mixture when it was still hot. I substituted vanilla coconut milk for the whole milk and added a 1/2 tsp of cinnamon. (I'm addicted to cinnamon and it's a good blood sugar regulator.) I put a layer of fresh peaches between the cake and the meringue plus some toasted coconut on top. It tasted like a tropical drink in cake form! DELICIOUS!!!
This cake was so delicious!! Everyone was raving about it! I actually doubled the recipe and made two 9-inch pans . Made only recipe for the Milk mixture and it was perfect! As well we followed the directions a fellow member said after poking holes all over the Cake you pour the milk mixture over the hot cakes. We allowed for it to set over night. An hour and a half be fire my sons birthday we mixed up a whipping cream frosting paved some on top of the first layer then placed sliced strawberries and bananas on it and placed the 2nd cake . We did the same to the top and kind of did a naked cake . We had none left, people were coming back for seconds ! Thank you for this recipe !
