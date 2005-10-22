Pumpkin Sheet Cake

I made the recipe as is and found it relatively easy to prepare. I baked the cake for 35 minutes then took it out the oven and let it cool for a while. I finished it off with the cream cheese frosting and sprinkles of chopped walnuts. Everyone thought this was great and ate it all up. The cake itself was moist but I thought the flavor was just ok-a little on the bland side. To me I think it could have used a lot more cinnamon; maybe even pumpkin spice for a more rounded flavor. I felt that there wasn’t enough cream cheese frosting; leaving me with a very thin layer to work with. One (3 ounce) package cream cheese, 5 tablespoons butter or margarine and 1 ¾ cups of confectioner’s sugar just wasn’t enough for the entire cake. I would have preferred more cream cheese frosting and a thicker consistency to spread generously over the cake. It was creamy and I could taste the sweetness of the frosting. Everyone else enjoyed this and that is what counts. Thou I have to give this 4 stars based upon the recipe itself.