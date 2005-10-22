Pumpkin Sheet Cake
This cake is great for potlucks!
I love this cake. I made one change nstead of using 1 cup of oil I used a 1/4 and filled the rest of the cup with unsweetend applesauce made the cake very moist without all the calories from the oil. My family, friends and co-workers love it too and was surprised when i told them about the applesauce.Read More
I and my entire group of tasters did not care for this recipe, very heavy oil taste, definitely not enough spice, even the frosting was disappointing. I will not make this again.Read More
Brought this cake to work & everyone loved it. I made in a 9x13 pan and baked for 40 min. Also, I used 1 1/2 tsp of pumpkin pie spice instead of the cinnamon. I took the suggestion from another review & used the Cream Cheese Frosing II recipe from this site instead of the frosting that is part of this cake recipe. Lastly, I will say that this cake is especially good chilled.
This recipe is a keeper!!! I took it to a Halloween party this morning, and I've been eating on the leftovers all day. The cake turned out so moist and yummy. I did use pumpkin pie spice and 1/2 t. of cinnamon to give it an extra bit of spice. I baked it in a stoneware bar pan which was perfect for it. Thank you for sharing! I've been making this cake for 3 years. I always double the frosting and use about 3/4 of it on the cake. I use 1 T. of the Pampered Chef Cinnamon Plus spice in place of just regular cinnamon. It's also best when baked as a sheet cake, in a stoneware bar pan. It bakes fine in 25 min. that way. I've given out this recipe dozens of times!
I gave this a 4-star rating because Hubs rated it as such because he really enjoyed it, but we disagree in our review. I thought this fairly standard recipe was good enough, and certainly moist, but this is not a recipe I’d pull out again and make a point of making. Its biggest flaw is that a mere teaspoon of cinnamon is not enough spice to give this cake the flavor it needs. I don’t have an issue with cinnamon being the only spice used; it just needs a lot more of it – like maybe a full tablespoon! And I’d actually prefer the complexity of flavor that any combination of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, ginger, or allspice would contribute. Just as is, the taste falls flat. Complicating matters is the wimpy amount of frosting, which I didn’t use. A more traditional amount of frosting, 1/2 c. butter, 1 (8 oz.) package of cream cheese, 3-1/2 – 4 cups of powdered sugar and a teaspoon of vanilla is much more suitable. But Hubs disagreed. He liked it just fine. Three stars (barely) from me, four from him. I baked this as a 9” layer cake, about 33 minutes.
I've made this a lot over the last year and have made a few changes that haven't affected the quality: three quarter c. oil, 1.5 cups sugar and 3 eggs. I sometimes add ginger/nutmeg/cloves if I have them around. The cake has a great flavor and is quick to mix and bake so is a favorite at my house.
I used pumpkin pie spice II (this site) instead of just the cinnamon. It is good however I may double it, so it can taste a bit more like a spice cake too. I also used the cream cheese frosting II, which is heavenly. I make pumpkin cupcakes with this recipe and the only thing I change is using 3 eggs (cant tell the difference) and 1/2 c. oil 1/2 c. unsweetened applesauce. I tried with 1/4 c. oil and the rest applesauce but it was too sticky that way.
I sent this recipe to all of my sisters after I made it for my husbands, everyone in my family( I have 5 sisters) makes this recipe now-they just love it. My youngest sisters friends arrived unexpected to her house the next day after she brought it to a party and they demanded the recipe...It is an awesome recipe!!!!! Thanks for submitting it...It is an instant family favorite now...:)
Very good I made this into cupcakes. Cut the oil to 1/4 c. as previous poster suggested and replaced the rest with applesauce. Cut down the sugar. Did not add walnuts for people at work with allergies. Added some pumpkin spice. Baked for about 25 mins here made about 22 cupcakes. Everyone ate them up quickly and asked for the recipe. Will make again.
I made this cake quick the other day just before leaving for work so, it was still slightly warm when I arrived. I put the icing on it when I arrived there and it was GONE within an hour. My co-workers "LOVED" it and everyone wanted the recipe. The only thing I did differently was, I also added 1 and 1/2 teas. of pumpkin pie spice. This cake truly is better than pumpkin pie! It's very moist and rich and the cream cheese icing adds just the right touch!
Like many others, I used a lot more spices than the recipe called for. I probably used 3 Tbsp. cinnamon, 2 Tbsp. each of nutmeg, allspice, and ginger. Also, I only had 9 x 13 pan so I baked it for about 10 min. longer but it was still slightly uncooked at some places in the center. Additionally, I used 8 oz cream cheese and 6 Tbsp butter for the frosting, but the same amount of powdered sugar (didn't want it too sweet) and no milk. All in all, if you make some tweaks, this is a delicious and moist cake.
I made this for my husband because he loves pumpkin pie and I do not, so I was hoping this was a good compromise. What a hit! I, too, added more cream cheese in my frosting, and used a cinnamond blend (it included nutmet)rather than plain cinnamon. I'm not sure how much of it I used as I ended up dumping rather than measuring. I used a 9x13 inch pan so it took longer to cook (use the toothpick test!) but it was AMAZINGLY moist. I took some to work and was treated like a gourmet chef!
Made with 1/2 C. apple sauce and 1/2 C. oil.
Superb!
I made the recipe as is and found it relatively easy to prepare. I baked the cake for 35 minutes then took it out the oven and let it cool for a while. I finished it off with the cream cheese frosting and sprinkles of chopped walnuts. Everyone thought this was great and ate it all up. The cake itself was moist but I thought the flavor was just ok-a little on the bland side. To me I think it could have used a lot more cinnamon; maybe even pumpkin spice for a more rounded flavor. I felt that there wasn’t enough cream cheese frosting; leaving me with a very thin layer to work with. One (3 ounce) package cream cheese, 5 tablespoons butter or margarine and 1 ¾ cups of confectioner’s sugar just wasn’t enough for the entire cake. I would have preferred more cream cheese frosting and a thicker consistency to spread generously over the cake. It was creamy and I could taste the sweetness of the frosting. Everyone else enjoyed this and that is what counts. Thou I have to give this 4 stars based upon the recipe itself.
Made the recipe exactly as stated and it turned out very tasty especially when chilled. A great alternative to Pumpkin Pie. Will be making this again for Thanksgiving Dinner.
This recipe was a great starting point for a moist sheet cake. I knew without experimenting that it would need more spices. I added more cinnamon as well as gloves and a dash of nutmeg. I believe I used 3/4 cup of oil. The only other change that I will make next time is to increase the salt to bring out more flavor.
This was great, although I did take the advice of other reviewers and add another teaspoon of cinnamon 1 tspn of nutmeg. It still could use a little more of something even though it was very tastey and definately a very moist cake. I think next time I might try some more nutmeg and/or some pumpkin pie spice or allspice. Definately a great cake but who knows it might be just a bit better. Thanks for the recipe.
I made this cake for Thanksgiving this year. My whole family love it! No one ate the pumpkin pie. The only change I made was to double the frosting. I will be making this again soon.
This is recipe box worthy! Moist and tasty!
I just made this for a potluck lunch at work, and they were fabulous. I made a few changes for my own personal tastes: I substituted 1/2 cup of applesauce for half of the oil; I added a generous dose of pumpkin pie spice and cinnamon; and I only used 3 eggs. I also cooked them in two 9x13 pans to get a thinner, more "barlike" finished product. Worked perfectly! The bars were thin, moist, and more dense than cake--exactly what I wanted! I didn't measure for the frosting, just threw in 5 T. of butter, 8 oz. of reduced fat cream cheese, confectioner's sugar to taste, and enough milk to make it spreadable. I also added about a tablespoon of vanilla and a dash of cinnamon for flavor. So delicious! I'd recommend keeping them in the fridge because of the cream cheese in the frosting. Definitely worth making, and easy to tweak to fit your health needs or personal tastes!
I loved the way this cake turned out! I made a layer cake and it was very moist. I lightly beat the eggs before adding, and used 2 tsp. cinnamon. The frosting is very soft, which is fine for a sheet cake, but I had to chill it for a while to be able to frost my layer cake. I will definitely make this again and I might add a little more cinnamon or some nutmeg just because I like a little more spice.
Very delicious. My family and children love this cake. We put WHIPPED CREME on top and it's perfect. Thank you for the recipe.
Perfect, would have given a five but I added a teaspoon of pumpkin spice and 1/2 teaspoon of ground cloves. Otherwise perfectly moist and yummy:)
This recipe is delicious. It never lasts long around my house.
This cake is fabulous! I did make 2 small changes. I substituted 1/2 cup applesauce for 1/2 cup of the oil and I used 2 tsp. of pumpkin pie spice instead of the cinnamon. I also used Cream Cheese Frosting II from this site rather than the frosting in the recipe. Baked it in a 13x9 pan for about 40 mins. Everyone loved it at my tailgate party last weekend and I plan to make it again this weekend. Thanks for the recipe!
I'm obsessed with this cake. I've made 4 cakes this year for thanksgiving parties and potlucks. It was moist and delicious and was great for decorating. I used my own cream cheese icing recipe and added cinnamon and nutmeg to the icing. I gave the recipe 4 stars because it really needed more spices. I doubled the amount of cinnamon and added clove, ginger, allspice. Its a great base recipe and super easy to make!
I changed the oil to half cup and half cup butter. Added 2tsp cinnamon, 1tsp ginger 1/4 tsp cloves and 2 tsp vanilla! Light moist and fluffy. Excellent! Hope some is left in the morning!
I love this cake; it's always a big hit. It's even better the next day!
Very moist and delicious! As others suggested I also used pumpkin spice and cinnamon, I also used the cream cheese II recipe, instead of the one with this.
A good cake. Added ginger, and more cinnamon. Next time, I will reduce oil to 3/4 cup, reduce sugar considerably, and cook slightly less longer. I won't use the frosting, as it was way too sweet. I had to add an extra 8-oz package of cream cheese to "de-sweeten." Also, a 9x13 pan should be used, otherwise cake is too thin.
I made this for a friend's bday, Everyone loved it! The only issue was with the icing, it was really really runny. Next time I will follow suggestions from other commentators and definitely use another icing recipe. Other than that, I was really proud!! Everyone was happy.
Very good and moist! Made these into cupcakes. The only thing I might do differently next time is add more cinammon or pumpkin pie spice might be good.
Excellent cake. I eliminated all the oil and used 1 c. of applesauce instead and it turned out really well. Hubby loves it.
This was excellent! I made a frosting with cream cheese and cool whip which wasn't too sweet and topped it with chopped walnuts. I was asked over and over for the recipe.
This cake is amazing. I had a cake similar to this at a company party and I finally found the recipe! It is INCREDIBLY moist! This one is a keeper.
Very good cake. I used 1-1/2 times the recipe to make two 9 x 13 cakes. I also added a little ground cloves and ginger for extra spice flavor. Easy to make and delicious.
THIS CAKE IS DELICIOUS!!! I USED MY OWN CREAM CHEESE FROSTING RECIPE THAT MAKES MORE. I LIKE LOTS OF FROSTING!!!
This has become one of my go-to recipes for potlucks. It doubles very easily to use a large can of pumpkin. I do make the following substitutions: 1c. applesauce for the oil, 1c. whole wheat flour for 1c. AP, extra cinnamon and 1/2t. ground ginger,and I add chopped apple, dried cranberries or chocolate chips to jazz it up a little. A simple cake that everyone loves.
This cake is excellent! It took me 45 minutes to bake. I just made my own cream cheese frosting - 1 stick butter, 1 block of cream cheese, a capful of vanilla extract and confectioners sugar as needed. I probably used about a cup since I like my cream cheese frosting, cream cheesy tasting.. Yumm-o's! Moist cake hands down!
This was one of the most delicious and moist cakes I've ever made! I was afraid I wasn't going to be able to taste the pumpkin, but I could, and it was heavenly! The only thing I did differently was I used a different cream cheese frosting recipe. Thanks for a delicious cake!
This was awesome! I made this for Thanksgiving dessert instead of pie this year. I used applesauce instead of oil, just a personal preference and I frosted the cake with the Nutty Cream Cheese frosting on this site. It was very yummy! Thanks for the recipe!!
Very good. It was really good with golden raisins added to it
I made this cake for a treat day at work, and my co-workers raved about how great it was! This is an easy recipe, very moist and tastes delicious. The only thing I changed was that I used Cream Cheese Frosting II from this site (per other reviewers) and it turned out awesome. Will definitely make this again!!
I made this cake recently. I doubled the recipe and baked in a large wilton pan. I needed to serve 45 people. I did add more cinnamon and some allspice, cloves and nutmeg. I topped it with a cinnamon cream cheese icing and chopped walnuts. Everyone love it. Thanks for sharing.
I've been making this cake recipe that I got from a good friend,everyone loves it but I make it in 2 round layers...it makes 2 nice thick layers and is just as good...and of course I double the ingredients for the icing...
I made this as a birthday cake yesterday. Since I'm gluten free, I used Pamela's Baking Mix. Made the following modifications and no one could believe the cake was homemade or GF: Didn't add baking soda (or was it powder) because the baking mix has it already. Replaced half oil with half organic sugarfree applesauce. Increased cinnamon, added some nutmeg and cardamom. Replaced 2 cups white sugar with one of brown and one of birch sugar (xylitol). Made three layers in an 11 x 15 pan, sandwiched the layers using cream cheese frosting II (doubled the recipe but used only 1 1/4 10x sugar). Decorated with toasted pecan halves and shaved chocolate. Huge rave reviews all night. Didn't even bother to tell anyone that the cake was GF.
My family loves this cake! I have made it twice now and it has gotten rave reviews both times!
Best cake ever. What a lovely fall dessert..... travels well to parties!
This is great recipe. One lady said she used applesuace instead of oil. I always use applesauce if it calls for oil in all my cakes. It is more moist and is less fat in the end..Yummy
I made a trial of this cake today. Despite not having enough flour, not having the size cake pan that is listed, and with two kids trying to help, the cake turned out great! I'm making for Thanksgiving and it will be that much better. Great cake!
I did my own cream cheese frosting but this cake is the best. SO MOIST AND DENSE!! Perfect will use again and again.
I have made cupcakes out of this recipe twice and everyone loves them. I added a few more spices and I think that the amount of cream cheese is incorrect, I think it is meant to say 8 oz. Love the cake though, very yummy and moist.
I love it. It is moist and delicious. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
This receipe is unbelievable....everyone I made this for LOVED it!! The only thing I changed was I doubled the icing and how I made it. I used I 8oz. Bar of cream cheese, 10 tablespoons of butter, 3 teaspoons of vanilla and 1 1/4 cup of powdered sugar.
Made this 11/2010. Really moist, super easy to make, but lacked flavor. I think next time I'll make pumpkin bread instead. This was too dull and not very flavorful.
I had to bake a cake for a funeral luncheon - I thought I had a cake mix...but didn't. I had a can of pumpkin thought...so of course I always turn to All Recipes.com for everything! This was outstanding...and lots of people asked for the recipe. I, of course, always recommend this site! Thank you Sandy for a wonderful recipe...it's a keeper!
I used 1/2 oil and 1/2 unsweetened apple sauce. I also used the Cream Cheese frosting II from this website, except I used reduced fat cream cheese. I topped the cake with chopped pecans. It is better cold!
I've been making this cake every halloween for about 5 years it is my absolute favorite. I like to double it and bake in a large foil pan ( like you can find at your local $ store) It's great with vanilla buttercream, cream cheese, or chocolate frosting. I am trying this year unfrosted in mini bundt cake pans with chocolate chips. Enjoy!
Delicious and moist! Was the perfect compliment for my Thanksgiving Dinner. My cousin kept saying "It's just like a carrot cake, but BETTER!"... no one was disappointed. I did double the cinnamon though, just for fun.
I did make some changes to this, and am reviewing mainly to remember them for next time, and there will be a next time! Used 8oz of applesauce, and 2 tablespoons of oil, and used 3 eggs. Added 3 tsp of pumpkin pie spice, plus a shake of cinnamon (I may try 2 1/2 tsp of pumpkin pie spice and 1/2 to 1 tsp of cinnamon next time), which gave it enough flavor. I also used brown sugar instead of white but only because I found out I was out of it at the last minute. I think I will keep this ingredient though, much more depth of flavor with brown sugar. I topped this with the Healthier Cream Cheese Frosting II from this site. I took it to a party and it was gone in no time!
Very, very good and my cake part looks just like this photo. I used buttercup squash. I doubled the cinnamon but only because my family loves heavy cinnamon so I double it on almost every recipe I make. I made a 2 layer cake and it worked out perfect (baked 25 min) and also looks beautiful. Mine was a little bit dense but probably because I used some leftover, whipped sweet potatoes with butter that we had for dinner the night before instead of oil. Very good - even my husband, who is more picky than my kids and swore he would hate it because it was a cake and has vegetable matter in it, said "hmmf, it's pretty good" - that is saying a lot! Little does he know that most of our cakes have vegies snuck in.
A very nice moist cake, though it could use a lot more spices. I used about 2t cinnamon and 1t each nutmeg and allspice which gave it just the right flavor.
This cake is amazing! I made it for Thanksgiving dinner, and it got eaten up before the Pumpkin pie did. I'm not sure how many times I was asked for the recipe. I will definitely make this again. (I also doubled the icing and used half of it for something else, but I mixed it with unsweetened WHIPPED cream, and it was really fluffy and yummy)
This was a very moist and delicious cake. My husband loves pumpkin and this was a hit with him. Thanks for the great recipe!
I have made this recipe many times over the past year and keep forgetting to rate it. Every time I make this cake whether for my co-workers, my class, or my family everyone loves it. I do have to cook it almost double the baking time suggested though. Great recipe!
I took out a cup of sugar, used 1 cup raw sugar and 1 cup dried cranberries and 1 teaspoon of ground ginger as well as cinnamon. Made 6 large muffins and one small loaf. Added white Chia seeds to top of loaf. As we are New Zealanders we had the muffins as dessert with whipped cream. Just eaten tonight so not sure how the loaf will keep.
Easy, moist, delicious! Freezes well also.
I've been making this cake for about two or three years now (got from this site) and it's the best darn cake I make! I get asked for this recipe EVERYTIME I make it. It's never failed me. Always moist and delicious. I double the recipe and make a two layered sheet cake. I'm making it now and will be using the cream cheese icing listed here and then drawing and decorating a pumpkin on top for our church function tomorrow (10-13-07). Now, hopefully, I'll win the contest!
I made this in a much smaller version for my mom who adores pumpkin desserts. I put a bit more pumpkin and sugar than was needed and made some good cream cheese frosting that was not what I usually make. It was a hit. Will definitely be making this again.
Oh my gosh was this excellent. I am a huge pumpkin fan though. Cut the oil back 1/4 cup. Baked in my 1x10x15 PC bar stoneware.
im not a big fan of pumpkin but this is really good.i added 1 teaspoon of nutmeg.i only had jumbo eggs so i only used 3.i also used cream cheese frosting II recipe from this site instead of the one given in this recipe.
Used applesauce (had never heard of that before!) like others recommended. SO good! This is a keeper.
Excellent, moist cake. Made cake as directed..just used a scant cup of oil and made my own cream cheese frosting. Will make this fall favorite again.
I made this exactly as the recipe called for. Absolutely delicious! I took it to work and it was a big hit. I had lots of people asking for the recipe.
I normally buy pumpkin roll from the Amish and I love it. I decided to make this for a bonfire party a couple weeks ago and we decided that this was almost better then that! Very good recipe and deffinately will make it many more times.
Very good, dense cake. Bake on a cookie sheet 15x10x1. Use the Cream Cheese II frosting recipe on this site. (I didn't try the icing in the recipe, because the CCII recipe is great.) Refrigerate, then cut into bite size squares, diamonds or logs.
This is such a yummy cake. I only had a 13x9 cake pan so it took a little longer to make but it wass worth it. I also had store bought cream cheese frosting. I am making this any chance I get.
so delicious and moist..I made this for a church function 2 days ahead and left in refrige..so good everyone raved! I forgot to mention that I used only 1 3/4 cups of white sugar and it was still sweet enough..I also use much less 10x sugar for the icing about 1 cup works great.
This was very moist and had a nice mild flavor without being spicy. The icing just barely covered the cake but it was adequate. The family really liked this a lot. Thanks for the great recipe!
A moist and delicious cake - no leftovers from the potluck I brought it to.
I am a teacher and wanted to make something for my girls that I work with...OH MY GOSH is all I can say it was wonderful. I did have to watch it though the time is a little off as to most ovens are different. Thank you for sharing, I am not a pumpkin fan but LOVED this!
Made this for thanksgiving 2 yrs ago ( couldn't remember if I already rated it ) I'm not very good at baking and even I didn't mess this up! You have to try it.Feeds so many people, no one touched the pumpkin pie they were all eating this.The frosting is delicious.If I ever host thanksgiving at my house again I'm definitely making this!
This recipe was excellent. Everyone loved it. It came out moist and wonderful. I did change the spices a bit and added more cinnamon and 1 teaspoon of nutmeg.
Four words: "Out of this world!" I made the cake exactly as the recipe was written, and I would not change a thing. A few of the reviewers suggested using Cream Cheese Frosting II for the icing, which I did. This was a moist cake, and the cream cheese icing was incredibly creamy with the perfect amount of sweetness. Get the milk ready ... this dessert will melt in your mouth!!!
Delicious! Very moist cake with a great flavor! The only change that I made was to add ground cinnamon, ground clove and ground nutmeg to the icing. Will definitely make again! Very easy!
Very easy to make and I topped it with vanilla frosting mixed with cinnamon and nutmeg.
Thank you Sandy Rowe for sharing this delicious recipe! My husband is NOT a cake guy, he prefers more pies and cobblers, but he LOVED this cake. Will definitely be keeping this in my favorites file. I didn't change one ingredient...didn't have to, it's perfect as is!
I made this recipe for my best friend's birthday this January. She adores pumpkin and the only frosting she likes is cream cheese, so it sounded to me like the perfect cake for her. It was! She loved it, and after she let another guest take home some of the leftovers (everyone else liked it too) she said she wished she had kept it all for herself! I made it according to the recipe exactly, except that I put in almost twice as much pumpkin--probably around 28 ounces. Maybe that's why the cake was so very dense. The denseness was my only real problem with it, and I probably brought that on myself. I made it in two 9" round pans--my first layer cake--and they came out pretty flat. But still tasty! Thanks very much!
My cake took a little longer to cook then what the directions specified but other than that no problems and it was a wonderful tasting cake!
Very good told it's a keeper.I added raisins
This recipe is wonderful. I added everything just as it says and it was great! I put cream cheese frosting on top but it didn't need it. It was great without frosting.
I made this for a Halloween pot luck. It was a huge hit at the office. I doubled the frosting portion and skipped the milk. This recipe is a keeper!
This recipe was OK, but not fantastic. At the suggestion of others, I added 2 tsp of pumpkin pie spice, but I think it could have used more. I used unsweetened apple sauce instead of oil. I also used the Cream Cheese II frosting recipe and it was just the right amount and very tasty. Not sure if I will make this again.
This is sooooooooo good! It's a perfect blend of spices and it's moist. The cream cheese frosting makes the cake even better! This is one of my favorite cakes EVER :D
This was so moist and delicious! Didn't change a thing. I made it for Thanksgiving dessert and it was a hit. Tastes a lot like carrot cake, oddly enough!
What I love about this cake is not only that it taste so great but also that it serves several people.
this is a very good, versatile recipe- i will definetly be making it again. when i made it i added alot more spices. also i used more cream cheese in the frosting.
I added 1 1/2 tsp of pumpkin pie spice. I use a gas oven and I believe it keeps things moist a lot better than an electric oven that I used for 25 yrs. Also I used the cream cheese frosting 2. My son said it was the best cake he ever ate!!!! Thanks so much for your recipe!!
