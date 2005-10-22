Pumpkin Sheet Cake

231 Ratings
  • 5 173
  • 4 44
  • 3 7
  • 2 5
  • 1 2

This cake is great for potlucks!

By Sandy Rowe

Gallery
22 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
20
Yield:
1 - 10 x 15 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a mixing bowl, beat pumpkin, 2 cups white sugar, and oil. Add eggs, and mix well.

    Advertisement

  • In another bowl, combine flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Add these dry ingredients to the pumpkin mixture, and beat until well blended. Pour batter into a greased 15 x 10 inch baking pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 to 30 minutes, or until cake tests done. Cool.

  • In a mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese, butter or margarine, and vanilla until smooth. Gradually add 1 3/4 cups confectioners' sugar, and mix well. Add milk until frosting reaches desired spreading consistency. Frost cake, and sprinkle with nuts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
362 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 42.8g; fat 20.4g; cholesterol 49.5mg; sodium 282.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022