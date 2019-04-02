Lamb Chops with Balsamic Reduction

1 of 1709

Rating: 5 stars A savory dish without garlic?! Oh, the humanity! I set this precious dish on a bed of wild greens, avocado & seasonal tomatoes with a whisper of bleu cheese. An incomparable success! A glass of good red wine cleared the tongue, readying it for more, more, more! (added 05/12/07: Fry a sliced pear or two until golden brown after you fry the meat. Pour the prepared vinegarette over both!) Helpful (711)

Rating: 5 stars This is an excellent recipe for lamb. One of the few recipes here I've changed little to none. I see quite a few complaints on the reduction as being either too thin, or that there's too much left over. Make sure you give the sauce time to reduce(reductions are by no means quick), and know that the more surface area to your skillet, the less time it takes to reduce. Also, if you're trying to do this in a non stick pan, that might be the problem. Use good stainless steel as it is a great heat conductor, and also necessary to properly sear the lamb. I also see complaints about it tasting too "vinegary". If you reduce it properly and use high end balsamic vinegar, you should not have this problem. After all, there is no point to CHEAP balsamic vinegar, EVER. Helpful (465)

Rating: 5 stars This was my first time making lamb so I was more than a little nervous. I cannot believe how great this was! My husband kept making sounds after biting into it, "Ooh, Ahhh,ummmm....." I would give it ten stars if I could. The lamb was great served on a bed of wild greens and the reduction sauce was perfect drizzled over everything including my rosemary baked potato wedges. It paired well with Nero D'avola's "Romolo Buccellato" (a red wine). An unsung hero of a wine, well worth the $8 we paid for it. Next time I'll try shallots instead of onions and I'll look for a nice warm deep mellow balsamic. I'm exciting about making it again, maybe even making it for a dinner party! Helpful (301)

Rating: 5 stars This was AMAZING! Keep in mind that you should use a GOOD quality balsamic in this recipe. The stuff you buy for $3/bottle is fine for marinades or maybe dressings, but when using basamic as a foundation in a sauce, shoot for upper-end grocery store quality; or even better, swing by a gourmet shop for a high quality vinegar. A recipe is only as good as the ingredients you use! Helpful (126)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! I followed this recipe very closely. I placed the rub on the chops a few hours before dinner. Excellent flavor and aroma. I doubled the sauce (& cooking time) and added just a pinch of flour to it near the end to thicken. Soooo tasty. One tip for other lamb neophytes... the lamb chops i bought were the size of lollipops. I didn't realize how small they were until I got home because the butcher wrapped them before I saw them. They were very tender and tasty, but you would've needed at least twice the number of chops to satisfy. So, check the size of the chops before you buy them and adjust accordingly. I will absolutely make this again! Helpful (96)

Rating: 5 stars I am attending culinary school and this meal was truly amazing and I have cooked alot of stuff! I did do a few changes after reading a few reviews. We are huge garlic fans in this house so I seared the lamb in fresh garlic. For the reduction, I reduced for about 17 minutes and added about 2 tbls of heavy whipping cream for some added flavor. I finished off with roasting red potatoes drizzled with olive oil, rosemary, fresh basil and thyme, crushed red pepper and pepper in the oven covered for 20 mins and uncovered for 20 at 405 degrees and green beans. This meal gets 10 stars! A sure favorite. Helpful (89)

Rating: 5 stars I love Lamb, And this is a great recipe. I changed the herbs to Herbes de Provence and this time it was even better. Helpful (79)

Rating: 5 stars BOY OH BOY! We had this last night. Super fantastic delicious recipe. We followed the recipe exactly with the exception of rubbing the chops with garlic (3 large cloves minced) then rubbed with the mixture. Then seared the chops in the skillet to get some of the marinade in the sauce. Then I finished the chops on the grill. Also doubled the sauce mixture and it took 20-25 min. to cook down, which is a must. I'm not a fan of any kind of vinegar, but this was great. Will make it again and again. Larry Helpful (64)

Rating: 5 stars I have to admit that the whole reason I found this recipe was because I had a good bottle of aged balsamic vinegar that I wanted to try. I did an ingredient search and found this one and boy am I glad I did. I took another reviewer's comment about using any cut of meat and used pork tenderloin because I didn't have any lamb at home. Boy was this good! The blend of herbs and the reduction sauce were great! Of course because I changed the meat my cooking times were longer but everyone wanted more and said how good it tasted! Thank you soooooo much for the recipe!!!! Helpful (58)