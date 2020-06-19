Nova Scotia Blueberry Cream Cake

I went to a potluck and someone brought this dessert. A dense cake layer is topped with a rich blueberry and sour cream layer. This dessert is awesome! Serve with whipped cream and enjoy!

By Paul

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 9 inch springform pan.

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, 1/2 cup of sugar, and baking powder. Mix in the butter by pinching between your fingers or using a pastry blender until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in the egg and 1 teaspoon of vanilla. Pat lightly into the bottom of the prepared pan. Pour blueberries over the top.

  • In another medium bowl, whisk together the sour cream, 1/2 cup of sugar, egg yolks and 1 teaspoon of vanilla until smooth. Pour over the blueberries.

  • Bake for 60 to 70 minutes in the preheated oven, until the top is lightly browned. Cool, then run a knife around the edge of the pan. Remove the outer ring of the pan, and cut into wedges to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
379 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 45.1g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 104.2mg; sodium 172.5mg. Full Nutrition
