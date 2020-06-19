Nova Scotia Blueberry Cream Cake

First off, let me say I made this recipe just as written. It does not specify 'fresh' blueberries, just 'blueberries', so I used some I had frozen and thawed. There are mixed reviews on doing that - some say it does not work, and others have said it does. I am here to add my vote for NOT. Although, having not made it with fresh blueberries yet, I have no basis for comparison. I think this is another classic example of how important it is for a recipe to be written as specifically as possible, so as not to leave the cook guessing, thus increasing the chance for disappointing results. While this was delicious, not too sweet, and very refreshing, it was also very 'wet' and not that attractive looking. As another reviewer pointed out, the cream does seem to curdle with the blueberries. I cannot understand why many reviewers chose to mix the berries in to the sour cream, as the mixture seeps down into and around the berries, creating much the same effect as mixing them in anyway. Also, as others have mentioned, it does not seem to be fully baked when it's time to remove it from the oven, and in fact is still very liquid. However, after it has chilled it will have set up. So be sure to make this ahead of time. I will attempt this again some day and use fresh berries. As I say, it was delicious.