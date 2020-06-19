Nova Scotia Blueberry Cream Cake
I went to a potluck and someone brought this dessert. A dense cake layer is topped with a rich blueberry and sour cream layer. This dessert is awesome! Serve with whipped cream and enjoy!
I made this a second time and it was fabulous! The first time I did not mix the berries and the creamed mixture. What a difference and what a great dessert. My entire family loved it. Just make sure to mix the berries and cream-not layer them as I did first time around.Read More
The top took forever to look cooked which made the bottom way too overcooked!!! I used a tephlon/dark coloured spring form pan which other reviewers said ruined the cooking process, I totally agree. All my other spring form pans are metal/silver looking and I have never had that problem before. I even used parchment paper on the bottom to try and avoid the problem but that didn't work!!! I think if I had the right pan it would have been good.Read More
being from nova scotia myself, I had to try this recipe. I had the inlaws over for supper and it was a HUGE hit!! I was concerned cooking it because when I took it out of the oven, it was still really "jiggly". so I left it in the spring pan and put it in the fridge for a couple hours. It firmed right up and tasted WONDERFUL. I will be making this agiin, and maybe trying to substitue different fruit!!!
Listing this as a cake recipe is a misnomer. It is in reality more of a tart. I would describe the crust as more cookie like than cake like. I have a recipe with the exact same ingredients and directions, but it is called "Sour Cream Fruit Tart" with the possibility of interchanging fresh fruits as the star of the dessert. I have made it with peaches and red raspberries to rave reviews. My only addition has been to change the amount of sugar mixed with the sour cream from 1/2 cup to one cup when making the blueberry version. This is simple to make with incredible eye and taste appeal which makes people think you are an incredibly talented baker. I have read all the comments about this recipe and noticed a few bad comments about this recipe. One: You must use the exact pan size called for. Two: Never use the new non stick or glass bottom spring form pans. Stick with the old cheapo regular spring forms. You will get better results. Three: Never ever use frozen or canned fruit with this recipe. You just don't get the same results.
This is a fantastic recipe! I followed the advice of many other reviewers and mixed my blueberries directly into the cream mixture before pouring over the crust. I used frozen, rinsed and thawed blueberries and it turned out beautifully. We actually preferred it that night while still warm but it was good chilled the next day too. This is a great alternative to pie when you just don't feel like going to the trouble.
This was VERY yummy!!! And very easy to make!!! I also made/baked this the night before, let it cool, and then put it in the fridge. took it out an hour before serving the next day. The whipped cream on top really makes the cake!!! Also want to note. I cooked it 65 minutes and the whole cake never browned, just the edges. It was perfect!
I have made this recipe many times with great success. I have also mixed raspberries with the blueberries and the result is awesome. This recipe appeared on the side of the boxes at Blueberry Acres in NS for many years. Thank you Paul for posting it because when I moved to Ontario, I didn't bring those boxes with me.
Incredibly Easy and Delicious - was a hit at the party. I would suggest folding the blueberries into the sour cream mixture before pouring on top of crust.
Tried this after going blueberry picking. Very good. Crust was great. Almost like a cheesecake.
This was great. My family ate the whole thing in one night.Thanks so much for sharing.I used frozen blueberries and it worked great.
LOVE IT!!!! total hit with everyone. Definitely mix the blueberries with the cream mixture and chill. This one is a keeper.
First off, let me say I made this recipe just as written. It does not specify 'fresh' blueberries, just 'blueberries', so I used some I had frozen and thawed. There are mixed reviews on doing that - some say it does not work, and others have said it does. I am here to add my vote for NOT. Although, having not made it with fresh blueberries yet, I have no basis for comparison. I think this is another classic example of how important it is for a recipe to be written as specifically as possible, so as not to leave the cook guessing, thus increasing the chance for disappointing results. While this was delicious, not too sweet, and very refreshing, it was also very 'wet' and not that attractive looking. As another reviewer pointed out, the cream does seem to curdle with the blueberries. I cannot understand why many reviewers chose to mix the berries in to the sour cream, as the mixture seeps down into and around the berries, creating much the same effect as mixing them in anyway. Also, as others have mentioned, it does not seem to be fully baked when it's time to remove it from the oven, and in fact is still very liquid. However, after it has chilled it will have set up. So be sure to make this ahead of time. I will attempt this again some day and use fresh berries. As I say, it was delicious.
great way to use up blueberries....and it only took 15 min to throw together before putting it in the oven. like the other reviews, I put half the blueberries onto the crust, and folded the other half in the sour cream mixture.
This was good, I'm in Nova Scotia and had some frozen NS blueberries left over from last fall which made it even better:) The only thing was the cake bottom was a bit hard and the top a bit wet (maybe because the berries were frozen?) I think next time I would dust the frozen berries with a bit of cornstarch to help the topping firm up.
this was very good...I stuck to the directions except I also folded the blueberries into the sour cream mixture as others suggested...family loved it with light whipping cream on top!
After reading a couple of bad reviews for this, I was a little nervous about trying it, but I'm so glad I did! Everyone seemed to love it, and my husband (who is not usually a dessert person) was still talking about it the next day. I used a dark spring form pan and had no problems with it being burnt on the bottom or anything. In fact, I had to leave it in for an extra 10 minutes. I think my oven tends to run cool, though. If you think your oven runs normally, or hot, maybe lower the temperature to compensate for the darker pan. I would definitely recommend mixing the blueberries in with the sour cream mixture. I happened to be 1/2 cup short on the sour cream and it didn't seem to matter. I made this cake the night before and refrigerated it until I was ready to serve it. I made a big bowl of whipped cream and poured it directly onto the cake. My spring form pan was deep enough to accommodate this easily. The leftovers went back into the fridge, and if anything, it's better today! The bottom layer is very similar to a shortbread. I loved this and I will definitely make it again!
I found that 4 cups of blueberries was a bit too much. 3 cups would have been good. The blueberries were too tart, so next time I would sprinkle sugar over the blueberries before spreading the batter over the berries. Other than that my family loved it for our 'cake & coffee' Sunday
Followed the recipe,. except mixed the blueberries in with the sour cream mix. This is the perfect dessert, sweet but not too sweet, rich but not too rich. For those concerned about the apparent problem with the jiggly top, I cooked this on the middle rack for 65 minutes. When I removed it from the oven, the edge was set, but not the rest. Once it chilled, it was all firm. Don't be afraid, try this. You will be glad you did.
Amazing! Followed instructions except added two tbsp of corn starch and folded blueberries into sourcream mixture.
Superb! Decadent! Rich,creamy and oh, so easy! I served this creation with blueberry syrup and fresh whipped cream.
I made this for fellowship at church on Sunday. Everyone loved it.
I loved this recipe.I made it for a dinner party last night and it was a hit!I chilled it and added whipped cream to the top.It is the perfect summer dessert,cool and fruity.
this cake was delicious i substituted a cup of strawberries for one of the blueberries and it was just perfect
Fantastic. Folded in the blueberries as others said to do. Used frozen blueberries and defrosted and dried with paper towels to decrease moisture and sprinkled cornstarch on them (very little) and it turned out beautifully. Cooked at 350C for 75 min and then at 375 for 10 min to brown the top (had a dark spring pan and bottom didn't get too dark at all.) It was amazing!
I added lemon zest to the crust for more zing. Great way to use those fresh blueberries from Coscto. We love this. I did refrigerate it before serving.
I made this tonight and served it warm to my friends. It turned out great! It was a little soft on the top, but I think it's because I didn't let it cool. A delicious treat! Not to sweet, and very tasty!
Everyone loved. I seved it warm with a little ice cream on top....out of this world!!!
Yummy! I used blueberries/huckleberries I picked and this recipe brought out their exquisite flavor. I too, mixed the berries into the cream mixture. Thanks.
This was very easy to make, the crust was very good but I was disappointed with the blueberry topping, I found it bland.
This cake is wonderful! my room mates love it and so do I. I'll definitely make it again.
Easy to make just as written, but next time I would try mixing the berries with the sour cream as suggested by reviewers. It taste like a cheese cake with a shortbread crust. Fast and great.
I brought this to a picnic and it got very good reviews. Not too sweet, and I liked the texture. I served it with whipped cream.
I made this for Easter dinner for company and it was a hit! I used an 11 inch springform pan and customized the recipe for 13. In addition I added another tbsp of sugar to the sour cream mixture and it was perfect. Not too sour and not too sweet. I also refrigerated the cake after it cooled and took it out 1/2 hr before I served it. Easy to make, can make it the day before and it's delicious!
This was okay. Easy to make and looked great but not the best blueberry dessert I have ever made. Brought to a BBQ, some people loved it, some thought it was just okay. Folded in the blueberries as other reviewers suggested but I think I would have liked the layered "look" better if I had not.
I would not make this again. I did take some liberties, adding more eggs and oil in the crust as I was using whole wheat flour as I had no white. However, I just did not care for the taste of the berries with the sour cream nor for the fact that by the time the top had got even slightly brown the bottom was very dark and hard. not very impressed. Should have made blueberry crisp instead.
Came out great. Didn't have the right pan however, didn't matter in the long run. Will definitely keep this in my recipe box
Was too dry
I made this for the first time and I am eating at this moment. Its really good. I made one modification. I added cream cheese in with the sour cream mixture. 1/2 of the creamed mixture went into the blueberrys and 1/2 on top. very delightful.
Love love love. I ended up using huckleberries instead of blueberries because we still had a ton in our freezer, I also mixed the topping and berries together. Turned out soooo great, going to so make it again. :)
Although recipe says to cool, I suggest to put in the refrigerator until set. The blueberries ran and it was a little messy. But the recipe itself is delicious and definitely will make again.
Don't know what happened but my crust was hard as a rock
The cake/crust layer seemed too thin. It seemed to have way too many blueberries in comparison. It was tasty, but I am wondering if the recipe is correct. Thanks,
Fantastic, definitely a do-again! I added the grated rind from 1 lemon to the blueberries.
Tried this recipe & my wife and I really like it, going to try it with peaches & other fruits.
This is ridiculously good. Ridiculous. Beats my moms blueberry pie!
Awesome tasting and a fun activity
good, but my family prefers regular cheese cake to this sour cream type
excellent thank you a nice treat for a dessert.
I followed the recipe, except that I did mix the blueberries with the topping, as other suggested. I've decided that ruins the three-layer look. It turned out fine, but for presentation, I'll have the three distinct layers next time. The blueberries peeking through the top of the sour cream mixture, once cooked, just didn't look very appealing. I wouldn't suggest doing it. Some reviews mentioned a runny or watery top layer with the blueberries. I used fresh, and I dried them thoroughly prior to using them in the dessert. It's wonderful tasting, and not too sweet. We loved it!
I thought this was so simple and delicious. If you want a super sweet dessert, this is not it. I mixed the blueberries into the topping. Serving with whipped cream(I used lite cool whip cause that's what we had in the fridge) is crucial--it really sets it off. This is an easy and great-tasting dessert that I will definitely make again!
Awesome!! Came out perfectly and everyone loved it. I love in Nova Scotia and never heard of this cake. I will be making it again!
I also am from Nova Scotia and this is a popular dessert. Never fails to impress and even for me it is good and I don't care for blueberries!!!! Raspberries can be substituted. Nice to see it in print.
I've baked this 5-6 times over the last couple years. It's a delicious recipe for fresh blueberries. I always get compliments on it and it's very easy to make. One suggestion; always use a light colored pan to bake in; a dark one overbakes the crust; it comes out too browned. I only made this mistake once...........It is now July, 2012...I have made this numerous times, have one in the oven right now. I have made one change to the recipe. My blueberries are grown in our yard and are tarter than what you buy at the grocery store (better in my opinion) so I add 1 cup of sugar in the sour crean mixture instead of 1/2 cup, makes it even better and still not too sweet since my berries are tart. Oh, and for the ones that said their crust was hard, make sure you lightly pat crust into the pan just like the recipe calls for. If you press it in too firmly it will be hard.
LOVE IT, LOVE IT, LOVE IT!!!! I've always turned to this site for wonderful, tasty treats for my guests, and this one was a HUGE success!! Thank you, for sharing this great recipe with us!! LOVE IT!!!! :-D
Holy Moses, was this ever good. Even without the whipped cream. It looked and tasted fantastic. I did take the common suggestion of mixing the blueberries with the sour cream mixture and it turned out very well. My family gave it rave reviews at our Easter dinner,... so much so that I made it again for Easter brunch! Fabulous recipe. Even I couldn't screw it up! Thanks for sharing.
Why is it that all the reviews are raving, except for C LYNN... I guess you didnt make it properly maybe? Delish dish.... will make again !!
This was a really nice cake, but I didn't like how the creamed part of it was kind of curdeled. I used raspberries and blueberries which gave it a great taste.
I modified the recipe to individual tarts/cupcakes. 1 tbsp crust in each cup, 1 cup additional blueberries, & had to make another 1/2 batch of the sour cream mix. They were baked for 40 mins, till top crust was light brown. I used foil cups which allowed the bottom crust to brown nicely. Next time I'll probably flour the inner cups for easier removal.
omg this was AWESOME!!! i made it twice in a week lol .. i used frozen berries. yum o
My mom was never a great cook, she's an amazing artist and admitts that cooking/baking has never been her strong suite. She was however able to make this recipe perfectly throughout my childhood... nice to see it on here, it's a tasty one and a must try for beginners as it is fail proof.
I chose this recipe because it was easy to make, quick and truly yummy sounding for a dessert... It met my criteria for something creamy, crumbly and fruity at the time. I substituted greek yogurt for the sour cream and used Stevia sugar to make it a more guilt free dessert, mixed the blueberries with the creamed mixture and cooked it for 60 mins in 190 degrees, let it cool and chilled it overnight and it was perfect! Cookie crust was just the right sweetness and and golden brown. :) Would definitely keep this recipe in my collection :)
this was sooo good, it is blueberry time in nova scotia. so it was the right time to make this recipe yum yum. c lynn i'm sure you did something wrong. out of 52 reviews you are the only one that didn't like the recipe. thanks for the recipe paul
I made this for my family yesterday and it was a HIT! I made it as written and it was perfect. My kids were thrilled to have something with blueberries that they picked themselves. Thank you for a great recipe.
Everyone loves this cake! The crust is like a giant sugar cookie. I mix the creme with blueberries for a nice texture.
This is a great basic recipe for any fresh fruit (In the photo I used chopped fresh peaches) and you don't need the special cookware. I made it in an 8" parchment lined cake pan, let it cool in the refer and then simply lifted it out by the paper and transferred it onto a serving dish. The cooking time or amount of the ingredients was not adjusted. The crust has the density and flavor of a scone. As some of the comments suggested, I added a bit more sugar to both the crust and to the cream mixture. I mixed the fruit with the cream. I've also made it with frozen blueberries, thawed, drained onto a paper towel (Don't use wet fruit!) Also I added the zest of one lemon to the crust. I served it with creme fraiche whipped with powdered sugar so it would be more like blueberries with creme - but it's fine without any topping at all. It went over quite well!
My family enjoyed this easy to make dessert last night and I received raves. Be prepared for them to take seconds.
i found the topping(bueberry mixture) to be very tastey esp with the whipped cream. the crust was nothing to write home about maybe i did something wrong maybe its the way it is suppose dto be but i found it a little hard like a cookie not cake like, i will make this again but with a different crust
I loved that it was a different from the usual blueberry cake. This is not the prettiest cake, but it is saved with a dollop of whipped cream. It had just the right sweetness for us. The family enjoyed it.
Fantastic, the crust was like graham cracker crust. I will try it with different types of fruit. I tried strawberries - fantastic. Just slice the berries an substitute it. Next time, I am trying it with peaches and nectarines.
I didn't really care for this cake. My daughter liked it though that's why I am rating it a 3. I didn't like the cake crust at the bottom. I was expecting it to have more of a pie crust consistency, boy was I mistaken. It turned out to be a cake bottom and a pie top. If that's what you're looking for you will love this cake, otherwise I would pass.
One of the best deserts I've ever eaten, easy to prepare and enjoyed by all, don't even want to share the name of it or the recipe.
Well that was different! Not sure what went wrong but the top was sure runny. I baked at 360 instead and cooked about 10 minutes longer. Also used low fat sourcream(Maybe that was the problem?) The idea is good and I would have to try again.... Okay, Okay.....sooo I needed to let it cool!! Changed from a 3* to 5*. Taste as good as pictute looks. I sprinkled top with cinnamon before putting in the oven.
Great tasting "cake".. BUT the "cake" part was pretty hard and more like a cookie than a cake. Don't get me wrong, everyone raved about how great it was.. but a softer cake layer would've made this five star!
I have made this recipe at my place of work, to rave reviews. Have even doubled and tripled the recipe as per demand. It doesn't have to be cooked in a ring pan, a large 9X12 worked great. Also, for fruit, we usually had fresh apples and pears left over that couldn't be sold, so I diced them up and add a bit of honey. What a wonderful taste!!One of my favorite Go To's.
This recipe did not work for me. The blueberries didn't set up very well and the sour cream curdled.
a rather dense cake that is very good.
I just love this recipe. Easy to make and if you are a blueberry fan like I am it's a must to try. The only change I did to this recipe is that I folded blueberries in the sour cream.
I made this cake last night for my sister and brother-in-law's birthdays. Instead of using blueberries I made it with strawberries, chopping them into small pieces. It was fabulous! Don't skip the whipped cream on the top - I think it's a necessity. Thanks for a dessert recipe I'll use over and over.
I followed other reviews, and folded my frozen blueberries in with the cream. A nice change from heavy cheesecake. Got rave reviews for a delicious dessert. Thank you!
I'd not made changes. The crust was sooooooo hard we had a hard time cutting it. The top tasted good but when I took off the springform pan, some of the liquid has not gelled and it leaked. By the way, it had been in the frig overnight. Just plain disappointing.
Made it and mixed the blueberries with the sour cream mixture as suggested. Fantastic result. Tried it warm and again the next day cold. Fruity, not overlyl sweet, light dessert. THEN tried it zapped in microwave for 30 seconds and served with a dollop of whipped cream and I died and went to heaven.
I, like many others, mixed my berries in with the sour cream mixture. After 70 minutes at 375 it was VERY jiggly. After about 30 minutes it the fridge it was still warm, but mostly set. I topped each piece with a large dollop of freshly whipped cream. It was good. My husband thought it was excellent.
I thoroughly enjoyed making this cake! The crust was like a crunchy piece of shortbread. I did mix the blueberries with the cream mixture before topping the cake. A definite do over in my book and the family was impressed with this creation!
Made this for my husband. Actually made 2 small ones, one with peaches and one with blueberries. Both came out good. My husband loved it with peaches. Will definitely make again. Made this again with peaches and blueberries together. Oh So Good!
YUMMY took it to a pot luck everyone loved it! I also mixed the blueberries right in the mixture AWESOME!!
my cake wasn't nearly as pretty as some posted pictures. also, i think next time i'll double the recipe. the cake seemed so flat and thin. this is very good with whipped cream -- we ate it chilled, i'll try it a bit warmed up as well. great crust!
I almost doubled the sugar for the crust or bottom layer which next time I will cut all ingredients in half to make less crust email and double up on sour cream and blueberries. I used frozen blueberries and it turned out wonderful one of the best uses for these berries they got tough even just heating them and sugar or syrup
I made it per the recipe. I was very good. I would toss the berries with sugar when I make it again tomorrow, as my berries were a little tart. Otherwise it is delicious. Very simple to make.
Great recipe. Made for a friends Birthday, huge hit. I always read the reviews before trying a recipe and I did follow the recommendation from another baker indicating to mix the blueberries with the sour cream mixture then pour onto the crust. Good call! I'll make this again!
I followed the recommendations to mix the berries in with the batter and I wish I hadn't. The taste was good, but I think the layers are a big part of the cake and I lost that. It's also very wet and I wish I'd come up with a way to not store it airtight in the fridge so the condensation didn't make it worse.
Great texture. Mixed the blueberry and sour cream mixture and it was wonderful.
I will definitely make this again,
This was so tangy and refreshing! The cake bottom is more like a cookie crust.
Not really feeling the love here. This recipe does have potential and I may try again and adjust the recipe adding a LOT more sugar ( probably double the amount) to both the crust and the filling. In our house the whole point of dessert is to have something sweet.
I had too many blueberries and some sour cream leftover from a party, and there was no way I was going to eat them all before they went bad. I found this recipe and decided to try it. It's not the most attractive looking dessert I've ever seen, but the taste is just lovely.
Good, not very "cake like" in top. Everyone loved the crust.
4 cups of blueberry really was too much (could cut out 1-2 cuts and still be okay).
Excellent dessert; not too sweet. I followed the recipe only I used blackberries. I did mix the berries with the sour cream mixture as suggested and I used a light colored springform pan. I had to cook it the full 70 minutes.
