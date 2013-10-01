Carrot Cake III

I've tried many carrot cakes, and this is my favorite recipe. If you don't like pecans, feel free to leave them out.

By deleteduser

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch cake
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Cake:
Frosting:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan.

  • In a large bowl, beat together eggs, oil, white sugar and 2 teaspoons vanilla. Mix in flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Stir in carrots. Fold in pecans. Pour into prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 40 to 50 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely.

  • To Make Frosting: In a medium bowl, combine butter, cream cheese, confectioners' sugar and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Beat until the mixture is smooth and creamy. Stir in chopped pecans. Frost the cooled cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
575 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 63.7g; fat 34.8g; cholesterol 68.8mg; sodium 347.2mg. Full Nutrition
