Carrot Cake III

I have made this twice now, but I have adapted it to be Gluten Free and dairy free. It was incredibly good. if you are a GF eater like my husband, this will make your jaw drop! In place of the 2 cups of flour, Here is my GF mix i use: 1/3 cup almond flour (cheap at trader joes or you can grind your own) 2/3 cup brown rice flour, 1/3 cup white rice flour, 1/2 cup tapioca flour, 1/6 cup of sweet sorghum flour or sweet white rice flour. (this is a staple GF mix that i have used to replace the wheat flour in other recipes, i keep a big tupperware of it already mixed in the fridge so all i have to do is take out two cups of my "GF mix". Beyond the flour, the other adjustements i did were to follow what other reviewers have suggested, cutting the oil to 3/4 cup and using 1/2 cup apple sauce. I used 1 cup brown sugar and 1 cup white. added a pinch of nutmeg, about 1/2 cup of crushed pineapple (drained of liquid- i think next time i'll add more it was hard to tell it was there.) and then a mix of chopped pecans and walnuts. I'm telling you, this was the best cake we've had in a long time. I served it to 8 adult for my husband on his birthday, he is the only Gluten free one, but everyone loved it. No one could tell it was GF which says a lot right there! oh, also for the frosting to keep with the dairy free theme, i used "tofutti" a cream cheese made from tofu. I made a much smaller portion that the frosting recipe with this cake, and just drizzled it over the cake.