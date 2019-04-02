Grilled Yellow Squash

This grilled squash is a tasty way to use up all the yellow squash you have pouring out of your garden every summer. I also do this same thing with zucchini.

Recipe by Sarah Stephan

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the grill for medium heat.

  • Cut squash horizontally into 1/4-inch to 1/2-inch thick slices so that you have nice long strips that won't fall through the grill.

  • Heat olive oil in a small pan, and add garlic cloves. Cook over medium heat until the garlic starts to sizzle and become fragrant. Brush the slices of squash with the garlic oil, and season with salt and pepper.

  • Grill squash slices for 5 to 10 minutes per side, until they reach the desired tenderness. Brush with additional garlic oil, and turn occasionally to prevent sticking or burning.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
146 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 4.2g; fat 14.2g; sodium 2.1mg. Full Nutrition
