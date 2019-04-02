Grilled Yellow Squash

This is great, I pre-make some garlic/basil infused olive oil in a mister sprayer and have on hand at all times. great for anything, veggies, meat, chicken, fish, anything on the grill. even a good baster for chicken in the oven. I grill a lot of veggies, so much so had to buy a larger grill. An excellent, very low fat way of grilling fresh veggies. I do it all year long, even in winter. Thanks again. This deserves the most stars + that are possible. Even picky eaters will eat their veggies. squash, zucchini, bell peppers even sliced onions and mushrooms on a kabob or in a grill stir fry pan.(the ones with the holes in it). I love that MCCOLLSA rating, My dog loves veggies on the grill, even green and yellow beans. a full bred Tenn mountain treeing feist. She eats as well as we do...lol. OMG just remembered. use this infused oil spritz and sprinkle a touch of curry and lemon on some shrimp and toss on the Barbie. Gawwwwd I love to cook..... sorry to ramble, but you have the most wonderful BASIC ready to build upon grilling mix there is. GOOD JOB..