Grilled Yellow Squash
This grilled squash is a tasty way to use up all the yellow squash you have pouring out of your garden every summer. I also do this same thing with zucchini.
This grilled squash is a tasty way to use up all the yellow squash you have pouring out of your garden every summer. I also do this same thing with zucchini.
This was excellent. I cut up the squash and put it in foil and grilled it with the olive oil and garlic. It was easy to just flip the foil pack rather than each individual squash piece. Turned out excellent! Thanks for the great recipe.Read More
I'm sorry, but we didn't really like this. It was too oily and the squash became mush on the grill. Thanks anyway.Read More
This was excellent. I cut up the squash and put it in foil and grilled it with the olive oil and garlic. It was easy to just flip the foil pack rather than each individual squash piece. Turned out excellent! Thanks for the great recipe.
I thought this was good and will use it again. I put the veggies in a grilling basket, after seasoning them. I found this easier, as I could just turn the entire basket rather than individual veggies. I also added additional veggies (onion and sweet potato). I used this as a side with grilled steaks. Delicious. I will use the receipe again.
I tried this recipe and it is really good, the oil baste is the best, plus I added some more seasoning to flavor it just a tad more.
OMGOODNESS!!!! This is absolutely wonderful. I was originally looking for a basic recipe to oven roast veggies and decided to try this. I cut the cloves of garlic in half lengthwise, fried them in the oil until fragrant, and then followed the recipe with the exception of using green beans and pre-steamed carrots along with the yellow squash. I put them in a casserole dish and continued to roast them in the oven until done. The end result is so incredible that my "I hate carrots and squash" 6 year old asked for more! The garlic lended a nutty flavor and the whole dish is simple yet amazing. DEFINITELY a keeper! Thank you for the soon to be staple in our house!
Quick, easy and delicious, this is just as tasty prepared on an indoor grill. I used zucchini as well as yellow squash, which was a nice color contrast on the plate. While hubby prefers his as is, I like mine sprinkled with grated Parmesan.
This recipe was simple and delicious. The only thing I changed was to add a bit of balsamic vinegar to the basting mixture. My husband even ate two slices and he hates squash.
I have tried this recipe many times while grilling at home. But this time I wanted this for a grill out and wanted to add some bite to the dish. So I sliced the 3 zucchini, 3 squash, 2 small onions into thin rounds and julienned 4 jalapenos. Put this into a gallon size plastic bag with the garlic, olive oil, and salt to marinade. Boy-oh-boy, this was the hit of the evening and even had many children asking me to give their moms the recipe. Only one regret – I should have made more. :-)
We really enjoyed this squash. After removing from the grill I drizzled melted butter over it.
this is delicious, i always have so much squash...everywhere! this was a nice change and i even used the extras cold over salads.
We really liked this - esspecially at the end of summer when you have extra squash lying around. I don't like "extra vigin" olive oil, so I used reg. olive oil. Right before serving, I used the "can't believe it's not butter" spray jar to add some butter - very good. Nice, simple way to grill squash.
This recipe couldn't be more simple but produces a very tasty grilled squash. I did only use 1/4 cup of olive oil for four medium squash but kept the two cloves of garlic. This was plenty of oil and I will probably even use less next time.
I absolutely love this recipe!
I have tried this many times but not with the garlic. It sounds really good. But one of the suggestions I have is to sprinkle the sliced squash with a little salt and place on strong paper towels and let it drain for 15 or 20 minutes. Then pat the top dry as well. It will not be soggy if you try this.
Very good. I lightly scored the yellow squash along with some zucchini and it came out so nice. It went great with grilled steak - wouldn't change a thing.
This is great, I pre-make some garlic/basil infused olive oil in a mister sprayer and have on hand at all times. great for anything, veggies, meat, chicken, fish, anything on the grill. even a good baster for chicken in the oven. I grill a lot of veggies, so much so had to buy a larger grill. An excellent, very low fat way of grilling fresh veggies. I do it all year long, even in winter. Thanks again. This deserves the most stars + that are possible. Even picky eaters will eat their veggies. squash, zucchini, bell peppers even sliced onions and mushrooms on a kabob or in a grill stir fry pan.(the ones with the holes in it). I love that MCCOLLSA rating, My dog loves veggies on the grill, even green and yellow beans. a full bred Tenn mountain treeing feist. She eats as well as we do...lol. OMG just remembered. use this infused oil spritz and sprinkle a touch of curry and lemon on some shrimp and toss on the Barbie. Gawwwwd I love to cook..... sorry to ramble, but you have the most wonderful BASIC ready to build upon grilling mix there is. GOOD JOB..
My favorite squash recipe. This was absolutely delicious on the grill and so simple to make. I didn't change a thing about the recipe.
I've grilled squash this way many times, but never thought to simmer the garlic in the oil first. This was really good! I've done it this way a few times, and sometimes I also add some Italian seasoning, crushed red pepper flakes or herbes de Provence to the garlic oil. Thanks, Sarah!
one word.. amazing! the perfect summertime sidedish :)
This is a great recipe, but to make it even easier, I just cut the summer squash in half the long way, and grill it like this.
This had great flavor, but was done much too quickly. 3-4 minutes per side is plenty of time on the grill. I would recommend having your other courses ready to go before grilling the squash.
This is a great way to prepare all of that squash from the garden. I placed the squash in a grill basket and also added zucchini and onion. I didn't have garlic cloves, so I brushed the veggies with olive oil and sprinkled them with a little salt and garlic powder. A little parmesan cheese is also nice. This grilling process gives the squash a nice flavor. This is much healthier than my traditional fried squash!
Excellent recipe ... couple of changes I made: Squash was cut 1/4" thick and was first cooked using aluminum foil (foil boat) w/butter and PRESSED garlic for approximately 15 minutes over medium grill. While it is ready to eat, the grill adds something to flavor and presentation. Remove from Foil Boat, careful not to spill the remaining butter and garlic, and place squash on grill. Allow squash to 'grill' for approximately 2 min, long enought to 'earn' grill marks (and take in charcoal if using charcoal). Before turning, brush remaining butter and garlic pieces onto squash and then turn over. Grill for a little less then 2 minutes. Dust (LIGHTLY, use finger pinch) with curry powder for added zing if desired.
Very good! I have a nice grilling basket, so I sliced my squash, but other than that small change I made it like it says. Very tasty. I love grilled veggies but had never grilled yellow squash. I will be grilling it now!
this was awesome. my wife hates veggies but loved this.
We really liked this - esspecially at the end of summer when you have extra squash lying around. I don't like "extra vigin" olive oil, so I used reg. olive oil. Right before serving, I used the "can't believe it's not butter" spray jar to add some butter - very good. Nice, simple way to grill squash.
Adding chopped fresh Basil makes this even better. Grated Parmasean Cheese is another delicious addition.
Simple and delicious. Kid approved, too!
You have to try this! So good I cannot believe I never put a garlic oil on squash and grilled it before now! The garden will provide lots of meals with this being on everyone's plate. If you don't like squash, try this, bet you'll love it!
Really good! With the suggestion of another review, i also added Balsamic Vinegar to the garlic and oil mixture and then allowed the squash to soak in the mixture for a few minutes before putting them on the grill. I used the george Forman grill so it cut the cook time in half, only about 6-7 minutes total. ( no flipping needed! ) I will definately make this again. Loved it!
Try marinating this overnight. My grilling plans got postponed for 24 hrs after I had prepared the squash for cooking it. Absolutely delicious. Have also used roasted garlic instead of cooking the crushed garlic. Wonderful flavor
I'm sorry, but we didn't really like this. It was too oily and the squash became mush on the grill. Thanks anyway.
Simple, basic, and straight forward just like I like them!
I've grilled squash like this before but not with the garlic - this is excellent!
This is a good, simple and tasty way of preparing yellow squash. I love the caramelization that happens when the squash is grilled. I prepared it as written with the only change of a light sprinkling of parmesan cheese over the finished product. Yummy and healthy!
I make this all the time, in the summer, when I grill. I also grill zucchine, tomatoes, and peppers in this simple manner. I usually just brush or spray with olive oil and then sprinkle with Kosher salt. I have tried it with garlic and actually prefer it without. The grill gives it a nice flavor by itself. It goes great as a side dish with grilled beef or chicken. If using small squash or zucchini, they can just be cut in half and then cut into 2-3 inch pieces.
This was excellent. We added fresh grated parm on top which just made it better.
My favorite way to prepare yellow squash! Yum!
Great way to use up some squash from the garden! Very tasty!
Quick,delicious and oh so summer. Like another reviewer I added a bit of balsamic (tsp). I also added a two dashes of Old Bay seasoning. Yum,Yum
Simple and delicious! I love the summer veggies from my garden, especially on the charcoal grill! Will be making this again and again.
This is excellent! 1 of my new fav veggie dishes!
I used Italian dressing instead, fantastic.
This was simple to make and very tasty! Cooked it for 5 minutes on the George Foreman grill, turning and brushing it halfway through. It really makes the taste of the squash shine. A keeper!
Nothing spectacular. Was ok. I think the basic Italian dressing marinade tastes better.
Very simple, but surprisingly delicious! There wasn't a single bite left.
This easily makes it into my dinner rotation twice a month. Works just as well with zucchini, often I'll mix them in the same meal doing one squash and one zucchini.
Delicious! Didn't get the beautiful grill marks like others for some reason, guess my grill wasn't hot enough. Simple and good!
We used medium-sized squash, and they had seeds in them. Bitter seeds. If I used this recipe again, I'd halve the squash length-wise, remove the seeds, cut them in to half moons and then continue on with the recipe.
I don't like squash/zucchini that much. But wow, this was really good. I think I just ate 2 or three whole zucchinis in one sitting!
I don't own a grill so I baked these in my oven using aluminum foil instead. I added zucchini to the mix as well and they both turned out great! I couldn't taste the garlic too much, but even still this was delicious! This will be my go to recipe for yellow squash from now on!
OMG my new way to eat squash,this was reaaalllly good no complaints AT ALL perfect as is thank you for sharing,it was a wonderful way to use up squash my friend had given me from her garden=)
Took it to our garden bbq and was a big hit. We went through four med size yellow squash and one large one from my garden, in nothing flat. I doubled rec. and used 4 large garlic cloves fresh from my garden. I added some Sweet Roasted Red Pepper vinaigrette to it. . . . First time I've ever had Yellow Squash and first time ever having it bbq'd, Oh wow, you got try it, and eat while it's hot. . . . .Note, smaller squash is better than large ones. Less seeds and smaller too.
This is Fantastic. My wife has me make it at least twice a week. She cant get enough of it. Thank you
So simple yet soooo delicious and fresh-we add Montreal seasoning too!
The garlic definitely add a smoky dimension to the overall taste of the yellow squash. A good trick for other kinds of veggies!
Delicious!
I am a mom cooking for four finnicky daughters and a noncooking, food critic husband.:-) The sight of sliced zucchini, squash, and red bell pepper was met with groans and side glances, however when everone tried it there were rave reviews. One of my daughters hates any green vegetable and she love it. I'll definately make this again!
We liked this. We cut the squash on the thicker side and the consistency of the squash was really nice. We grilled it on the top shelf of the grill to avoid any flame-ups from the oil. Healthier way to get in your veggies.
To make garlic olive oil, add a whole (peeled) garlic to about 1 ciup of EVVO and leave for a couple of days , then discard the garlic and use this oil when bbqing veggies. I also shredded a tiny bit if mozza (used tiny shredder) on top just before serving.
Easy and delicious! I used garlic oil mixed with olive oil instead of garlic.
This was absolutely delicious. I followed the recipe exactly with farm fresh yellow squash and everyone LOVED it!
LOVE grilled squash!! (And zucchini too) TIP: You can skip the oil, garlic and salt and pepper and just marinate in italian dressing for awhile before grilling with great results!
Didn't care for. Sorry.
Very good, will make this again!
Didn't turn out so well.
Our neighbor gave us a bunch of squash and this was a perfect way to use a lot of them at once. I followed directions but also sprinkled bread crumbs on both sides while grilling. I LOVE bread crumbs! (I used a stove top All-Clad grill to cook them instead of an outside grill) This is definitely an easy and great tasting recipe that I'll be using all summer. Thanks!
After reading the reviews for this, I was very excited to try it out. I should have realized that no matter what you do to it, squash is still squash. I'm just not a big fan. That being said, this was pretty tasty. But it was more work than I thought it was worth (again, more the issue with the squash than the recipe). I like the flavor of a garlicky, goddess dressing as marinade just as much and it's far easier.
This turned out to be excellent, at least to the opinion of those in the family that like squash. I followed the suggestion of another reviewer and brushed the finished squash with a little melted butter. The result was excellent!
The "smoky" flavour from grill adds a nice flavour to the squash.
Perfect summer recipe for squash. Haven't found a better way to cook it than on the grill. Delicious.
This was pretty good but of course I didn't follow the recipe exactly. I used olive oil and lemon juice - probably 4:1 ratio - and added some parsley, thyme and a bit of rosemary. I also marinated some chicken in it for a few hours and basted both the squash and chicken with it. Very tasty! EDIT: Marinate chicken and veggies separately and discard chicken marinate. Also AWESOME with fresh mushrooms.
I have been making this for years but with a few pats of butter, salt and pepper. The foil is a must it keeps the flavor in it's what make this recipe awesome. I have this at least twice a month. During the summer I have it every week.
Wow, this is the kind of vegetable side-dish i was looking for. I threw it on foreman grill with onions. Came out so good!!!!
Thanks to this recipe, yellow squash is my new favorite vegetable. I just throw in garlic powder instead of cloves and don't bother with the grilling so there's less cleaning involved. Salt and pepper are not really necessary.
Used garlic powder because I didn't have fresh. Loved it!
Delicious!...used only 1/4c of olive oil ...loved the garlic flavor...marinated in the evoo, garlic and salt and pepper for a few hours in the fridge in a zip lock bag...just perfect next to grilled chicken...thanks!
My husband said these would taste better (and be healthier) with just garlic salt.
This is easy and delicious. I've made it several times this season with both yellow and green squash. My dinner guests all enjoyed it. Thanks for sharing.
Made this on a Friday night for my family. We loved it
This was the best squash recipe I've tried! My husband and I really enjoyed the fresh grilled flavor and of course garlic makes every dish that much better!
Loved this recipe! So simple and delicious. I used yellow and zucchini planks and they were perfect, I actually think I like the zucchini this way a little better. But it all was GOOD!
Only difference was I didn't have a grill so I just broiled the squash for about mins and it was still delis!
This is a great recipe, loved it and the family loved it too...
Wonderful! What a delicious and healthy way to cook squash. This one's definitely a keeper!
Used butter and Garlic powder. Dipped squash in simmering sauce. Placed near oak fire.Browned slowly.Wife,kids,kids friends loved it.Very easy.
Pretty good, but I didn't get much garlic flavor from these. I think a mixture of garlic powder/oil may be better suited for this type of recipe. I'll try that next time. Thanks :)
I sprinkle fresh basil and parmesan cheese on mine after grilling. Very tasty.
Delicious! I made some changes - used margarine as I was very low on EVOO. I added a handful of fresh rosemary leaves to the butter/garlic, and that was awesome. Best part - the bits of rosemary left on the squash that give you a zing of flavor! Will def make this again and again!
Wonderful recipe,quite easy to make and very flavorful. Will definitely make this again and again. Thanks
I love grilled squash. I also sprinkle sugar on mine, it gives a great flavor. I do not use garlic.
I was very surprised at how delicious this squash was with such simple ingredients. I used sea salt instead of regular salt which I think gives it a little more bite.
This is yummy. For an added treat, sprinkle on parmesan cheese while grilling!
Simple and incredible flavor. Will be making this again soon.
That garlic flavor in the olive oil makes a huge difference. My husband who doesn't normally care for squash at all couldn't get enough when prepared like this. This recipe has become a summer staple in our house.
So easy and yummy!
I do this same thing with the following differences. I par-steam the squash very briefly, then while the pieces are still hot, I put them in a ziploc bag with garlic, olive oil, balsamic vinegar and salt and pepper. Once they've marinated to at least an hour, slap them on the grill just long enough to get marked, then serve. We also use zucchini and eggplant. These are great the next day eaten just cold or on a salad...YUM!
Good.
Loved it thanks a MILLION!
delicious!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections