Lite Carrot Cake

I am fourteen years old and this was my first time ever making a cake from scratch. I made it when I made dinner for my family. They absolutely loved it! At first, I was a bit apprehensive, because some low-fat products aren't very good. But this was wonderful! I must admit my favorite part was when I told them that it was a low-fat cake after they had finished eating it. They were shocked! It tasted even better the second day. It was still wonderfully moist. My sister also put it in the freezer. It was sinful! I frosted it with Allspice Cream Cheese Frosting (found on this website) using Neufchatel Cream Cheese. It was so delicious and everyone loved it!!! P.S. I also added a SMALL amount of finely chopped pecans, approximately 1/2 cup or so. It would of been fine without them, though.