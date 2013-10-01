Lite Carrot Cake
An alternative to the usually high fat carrot cake. Moist and delicious.
This is excellent. I have made some adjustments to the recipe to make this low fat. I replaced the cup of cake flour with a cup of whole wheat flour. So, that makes 2 cups of whole wheat flour total. Instead of the vegetable oil, I used one cup of non-sweetened apple sauce. I have also reduced the 1/2 cup of white sugar to only 3 tbsp because the apple sauce is sweet naturally. I replaced 3 eggs with only the egg white, buttermilk with low fat milk. I used 2 cups of carrots and added 1/2 tsp of cloves and nutmeg.
After reading some reviews that it was bland, I decided to add an additional 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon. After I finished baking it, it was still pretty bland.. I don't know what it's missing. But the texture is perfect; it's just the taste that is lacking a bit. I would have given it 3.5 stars, but I give it 4 stars since it was healthier. BTW: http://cake.allrecipes.com/az/69402.asp is much better. It's also low fat, but the taste is phenomenal.
to further lessen the fat i just use the egg whites, and i replaced the vegetable oil with apple sauce aand one tbsp of oil(to absorb the vitamin A from the carrots), i also used 2cups of whole wheat flour and added some nutmeg
Wow! I've never tried any baked goods with carrots in it, but this was great! I had a bag of baby carrots that were starting to get dried up, and wanted to use them up. I cut the sugar and made muffins instead of a cake. I only had whole wheat flour on hand, but it was still soft and fluffy. I also replaced all the fat with a couple heaping spoonfuls of applesauce. I think whipping the egg whites really made a difference! I used skim milk because I didn't have any buttermilk. I sprinkled some shredded coconut, sugar, oats, and cinnamon on top of the muffins. They're gorgeous, delicious, and super healthy! I can't wait to try this recipe as written!
Yumm.. The first time, I followed the recipe exactly... It turned out great and was gone in no time. The second time, I substituted the oil with applesauce and reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup.. I wouldn't recommend that. The cake sank after I took it out from the oven, and did not have much of a taste. I still liked it, though.
If this is "light" then surely I will never make a "regular" carrot cake! I added a cream cheese frosting, and it was great! My husband, who usually gobbles everything down really fast, actually paused to appreciate and compliment the cake(then he gobbled it down). Next time I am going to make cupcakes.
so good! Yummy!! I used all purpose flour and fat free milk instead of buttermilk....it turned out great.
This recipe is terrific, and you can reduce the oil a bit too--maybe by 1/6 c. I added an extra 1/2 t. of cinnamon (for 2 total). I also added 1/2 t. of each of these: allspice, nutmeg, cloves, and ginger. I made this into cupcakes, and they were a huge success. Excellent recipe!
Very moist for a "lite" cake...it does have significant decreases in fat/calories, though you could never tell by the taste. I did add a bit more carrots because the 1 1/2 cups looked a little scant to me when I folded them in. My DH liked it and my little assistant chef told me it was the BEST carrot cake ever (maybe because she helped!). It was definitely done in 35 minutes. Thanks for making one of our favorite desserts a little less fattening! Thanks for sharing, Marva.
Very good. I didn't have buttermilk so I substituted a combination of sour cream and milk, which worked just fine!
HOW TO MAKE THIS INTO A GOOD CAKE: Add 1/2 tsp vanilla, 1/2 tsp salt, and some walnuts and raisins. Make sure that you use as many cups of grated carrots as flour. No kidding, this is what the cake is lacking. Add these in and you'll have no problems with blandness. I made these into muffins and got 18.
lite and light! very good recipe, it wasn't dense and wasn't overly sweet. I cut back on brown sugar because i used splenda bs, I also used 2 packets of vanilla stevia instead of the 1/2 cup sugar and used regular milk and 2 cups carrots like others suggested. I also added crushed walnuts and golden raisins (both soaked while making the recipe). I didn't coat the pan before making this because I've always been told anytime you use stiff egg whites and add grease to the pan it flops. I litterally just took it out of the oven 5 minutes ago and tried to let it sit for a few, but couldnt help taking a piece.. very delish and airy. A++
I made this a little lighter by using 1/3 cup each of brown and white sugar and using half homemade apple butter in place of half the oil. Still came out plenty sweet and SUPER moist. This was a great way to make a weekend "treat" with my oldest boy and indulge without overindulging. When I make this again, I might use four egg whites and one full egg to make it even lighter and add a teaspoon of pure vanilla extract.
OH MY GOD. This was amazing. OK, let me share with you all what I did. I followed the ingredients exactly except: #1 I didn't have buttermilk, so I used skim milk, and #2, I added based on other reviews, 1/2 tsp of allspice, ground cloves, and nutmeg, and increased cinnamon to 2 tsps. All I can say is wow. I also made an alternative form of frosting because I didn't have cream cheese or powdered sugar: 1 c milk, 1/4 c flour stirring constantly over medium high heat as it thickens and boils, then add to creamed 1 c butter 1 c granulated sugar and 2 tsp vanilla. This was delicious!
This cake was awesome with some modifications like 1tsp of lemon zest in the batter and frosting.I also put 2/3 cup plain yogurt in place of buttermilk and 1tsp nutmeg and 1/2tsp ground cloves,1/2 cup fresh diced pineappleThis recipe is pretty awesome in taste and texture.Thanks Marva!
This was not bad. I followed the recipe to the letter save for baking as cupcakes, therefore reducing baking time. Definitely 'lite' in texture, not dense and moist like carrot cake typically is. I actually think I would try using apple sauce instead of the oil, not to reduce the fat more, but to give this a bit more moistness. Other than finding it a bit on the dry side, I enjoyed this for a 'lighter' version of carrot cake. Thanks for sharing your recipe!
Very good, but I've lightened it even more.... no oil, no buttermilk. I use 1 cup of unsweetened applesauce instead. For the frosting, I use a light or fat free cream cheese. My family knows that I do these little tweeks and my aunts are always impressed that they can't taste the difference.
Very good with the following changes: used 2 cups carrots, plain non fat yogurt instead of buttermilk, added 1/2 tsp each nutmeg, ginger, and allspice. It tasted just like the fat loaded traditional carrot cake to me.
I made this cake last night for my son's 2nd bday. I used all-purpose flour instead of cake flour. I choose to add an xtra 1/2C of carrots as suggested. I also added some more spices: 1/2t of nutmeg, allspice, ginger. I also added 1 small pkg of raisins (I think it's 3oz) and 1C of chopped walnuts. You would have never guessed that this cake was "lite". I topped it off with the "allspice cream cheese frosting" but I used the neufatel cream cheese. Try this one. It's a keeper.
I substituted the oil with applesauce and added just a dash of nutmeg. Instead of icing I just topped with pecan pieces and baked them into a top crust and have got nothing but tremedous praise. This cake ( I made them as muffins) is hands down outstanding and I will continue to make this for a long long time!
All I did to change this recipe was up the spices: 2 tsps cinnamon, 1/4 tsp nutmeg and 1/4 tsp ginger. Everything else I did exactly like the recipe stated (except that I used real cream cheese frosting). THIS CAKE IS DELICIOUS and I can't imagine why anyone would blow the fat and calories on a "real" carrot cake when this one is so wonderful. Thanks for such a great recipe, this is definitely a keeper!
This was nice, heavier than expected, but still really nice. It is better the second day for sure.
It looks like I may be in the minority here, but I did not care for this cake at all. I made it per recipe instructions & it just did not have enough flavor. I gave it 3 stars, instead of 2 because it IS a much healthier version of carrot cake. However, I don't think I will attempt it again. Texture is dense, which I like... but it was too dry and bland as some other reviewers have noted.
Wow, this was amazing - loved it!
I used apple sauce instead of oil, decreased white sugar, used yogurt instead of buttermilk, all purpose flour, only egg whites, added nutmeg and added a half cup of carrots. While I definitely feel this cake is not as good as a gourmet carrot cake, I still think it is a good little snack, especially with cream cheese icing. It turned out very dense and didn't rise much at all. Overall, I have come to the conclusion that for a low fat and low sugar cake, this was just fine.
This carrot cake was very good. To the cook I am sorry but due to strict diet I had to tweek a little. I used 1 1/2 wheat flour and 1/2 white flour. I also added a pinch of kosher salt and used 1 cup of splenda instead of sugar; everything else stayed the same. I give you 5 stars for this cake. Thanks for posting Marva!
This is one of the best cakes I have ever made and so easy. I make it just like stated and it is great! I have made it 4 times now and it is perfect every time.
I made half a recipe, using whole wheat pastry flour and adding 1 Tablespoon of honey, to avoid dryness. These turned out sooo satisfying! I used 3/4 cup cane sugar instead of white and brown sugars. I made them muffin style, and it was just what I was looking for. They're awesome.
soooo good! I was looking for a satisfying breakfast bread/cake to have with my coffee and this will be perfect! I cut down on the sugar, only using 1/2 cup brown sugar and it still came out plenty sweet. I also added 1/2 tsp each of nutmeg, cloves, ginger, salt, and 1 tsp vanilla which helped with the blandness. Definitely will bake this cake again! :)))
I am fourteen years old and this was my first time ever making a cake from scratch. I made it when I made dinner for my family. They absolutely loved it! At first, I was a bit apprehensive, because some low-fat products aren't very good. But this was wonderful! I must admit my favorite part was when I told them that it was a low-fat cake after they had finished eating it. They were shocked! It tasted even better the second day. It was still wonderfully moist. My sister also put it in the freezer. It was sinful! I frosted it with Allspice Cream Cheese Frosting (found on this website) using Neufchatel Cream Cheese. It was so delicious and everyone loved it!!! P.S. I also added a SMALL amount of finely chopped pecans, approximately 1/2 cup or so. It would of been fine without them, though.
Delicious! I did follow some of the substitutions, and used only eggwhites, swapped the oil for sugarfree applesauce and I used whole grain flour. I made cupcakes and before even frosting them, my husband and toddler were gobbling them down! They are really delicious and will definitely be made again!
This was a great recipe! Following other people's suggestions, I used 2 full teaspoons of cinnamon. I also used 2 c whole wheat flour, instead of using cake flour, and I used skim lactose free milk instead of buttermilk - and it still turned out great! It's not sweet and cake-y, but I don't like when carrot cake is really sweet. I ate it without even frosting it. Thanks for posting!
Excellent recipe, even with changes. The whipped egg white/sugar mixture is the KEY component so we did not change that, except to add the egg white LAST for maximum volume. We used date sugar instead of brown and lowered the amount to 3/4 cup. We made it GLUTEN FREE with gluten-free flour and 1 tsp xanthan gum. I also used one cup of drained canned pineapple and 1/2 cup pineapple juice. Oh, and 1 1/2 tsp. vanilla and some coconut too! I know it's not exactly the original recipe, but the general idea and the egg white method deserve all five stars! Thanks, Marva!
I thought this was a great carrot cake! I made a few adjustments to the original, I used all purpose flour and whole wheat flour, and I added 1/2 teaspoon each of ginger, allspice, nutmeg, and cloves. Also I upped the carrots to 2 cups and used applesauce instead of oil. Next time I think that I will add just a little bit more applesauce to increase the moisture, maybe a 1/2 cup instead of 1/3. All in all pretty good. Tasted great with fat free whipped topping!
I wasn't sure what to expect, but I was pleasantly surprised by how delicious this recipe was! Very moist and satisfies the sweet tooth, while being just a little bit healthy. :] Tip: using whole wheat pastry flour in baked goods eliminates the heavier texture of whole wheat and keeps all the benefits. Also, for those wanting to use all whole wheat flour in this recipe, just know that whole wheat does have more calories and fat than refined flour, but it also has more nutrients.
I halved the recipe and baked it in a 8*8 pan, for 25 minutes. Yummy recipe and feels good to know that it's not as fattening as original carrot cake recipes. I added 1/8 tsp salt and about 1/2 cup of chopped nuts because I read in other reviews, that it was a little bland. I think the additions may have added what others may have been missing. Yummy!!
Jury's still out on this one for me - think I could find a healthier recipe. It wasn't bad though.
AMAZING! A great alternative to the recipe i used to do which require over a cup of oil. This is just light and fluffy and the taste is just as good! I used skimmed buttermilk and it took 45 mins to bake well. A definte keeper!!
Delicious! Wonderful and full of spices and a hit in my house!
This recipe made into great cupcakes. I am not a fan of chunks of carrot so I chopped them almost into a puree. It (they) were delicious. I formed the carrot out of a candy chew and the stem is a candy coated sunflower seed. FUN!
It came out perfectly moist and light in 30 mins. I didn't have buttermilk so I used 2% instead. I tried white whole wheat flour which I have read is milder than whole wheat and just as nutritious. I still have to experiment and see the difference. I also added 1/2 tsp each of nutmeg, ginger and cloves after reading the reviews. And of course, some raisins (my husband loves them in anything). Served it with tea and my girlfriends loved it.
this was delicious! I also made a few adjustments to make it even healthier... I used 2c of whole wheat flour and omitted the cake flour, 1c of unsweetened applesauce instead of oil, 2c of carrot, and 2tsp of cinnamon and added a 1/2tsp of nutmeg. It came not moist and delicious! Next time I will cut down on both sugars as it is quite sweet with the applesauce. Great with or without cream cheese icing!
Nice and light. This recipe has become my standard carrot cake recipe. It's not as oily as most carrot cakes so it can handle a good amount of cream cheese frosting without being too rich!
Great recipe. I just made a second double batch to freeze. I did not have buttermilk, used regular milk I added 1/2 tsp each nutmeg and cloves
Pretty good. I added a little extra flour and buttermilk b/c of altitude.
This is a delicious, moist recipe! To make it even better, I added a little bit each of cloves, nutmeg, ginger, raisins, vanilla, walnuts, and flax. I also swapped the buttermilk for skim milk and the oil for applesauce. This is a great healthy dessert.
what a fabulous cake! my first time making any sort of cake (without a packet mix) and it turned out great! so easy and good for school holidays. i substituted the sugar for smart sugar (sugar mixed with additives) but it was still great! this will be a cake i will make often! thankyou.
I found the cake to be pretty bland. Perhaps adding some nutmeg or clove might have made the flavor better. I also thought it was a little dense - not quite as fluffy as it should have been. I did use all-purpose flour instead of cake flour howver and I'm sure this had something to do with it. It wasn't bad, I will just probably find a recipe that has a little more OOMPH in the flavor department next time!
I really don't like when people give recipes 5 stars & then change everything about that recipe in their review! I'm giving this a 3 star rating based on making with no changes...I thought the consistency was a little weird, bu the the taste was okay. I'll give it the kid test, but I didn't think it was all that great.
Made this first time today , kids & grands were here , nothing left . Will definitely make again .
Great recipe! For high altitude bakers, I reduced the baking soda and baking powder both to 3/4 teaspoons. Using a zester grater to shred the carrots makes the cake nice and smooth. I added raisins and actually used a bunch of carrots and the result was a wonderfully moist cake. Yum!
WONDERFUL! I opted to make these into muffins instead of cake and they turned out fabulous - moist and full of flavour! Like some others, I made a few changes: used 2 cups carrots, cut down brown sugar to 3/4 c, white sugar to 1/4 cup, 2tsp cin, 1/2 tsp each nutmeg and allspice, used only 1 yolk with 3 whites and used a full cup of unsweetened applesauce wtih 1 tbsp of oil. Fantastic with these changes, although I'm sure this recipe is great as written, I just like to reduce some fat and calories where possible. I found these plenty sweet despite my reductions in both sugars, likely due to the applesauce! Will make again for sure, my 3 and 5 year old devoured one each not long after they came out of the muffin pans (which, to note, I only got 17 muffins, not too big, nicely sized).
Great recipe! The cake came out absolutely delicious. I followed the recipe exactly, though i didn't have enough wheat flour left so i just used 2 cups of regular flour, and it was fine.
Good flavor for far less calories. I then did use real cream cheese frosting. The only thing I missed was that it is very light and fluffy and I like a dense carrot cake.
Absolutely FANTASTIC!!! I can't say enough about this cake!. Moist and flavorful without that heavy oily texture. I used the 1 cup of wheat flour and 1 cup of all purpose flour. As another reader suggested, I added a bit more shredded carrots (used 2 cups). Also, I probably added about an 1/8 cup more of the buttermilk because I wanted to make sure the cake would be moist. Next time I make this, I might add even a bit more carrot. Oh, I also added about 3/4 cup finely chopped walnuts which rounded out the flavor! I cheated and frosted it with a canned cream cheese frosting due to timing. I have thrown out my old Carrot cake recipe and replaced it with this one. I'll NEVER make another carrot cake... this one is it, for life!!
Probably because of it being a lite recipe it was a bit dry. Family liked it but it was not a wow!
The taste was excellent (I added 1/2 tsp extra cinnamon and a pinch of nutmeg), however the batter was awkward to mix. Also, I baked the cake for 30 minutes but it turned out slightly drier than I would have liked.
i think it needs salt
This recipe is tasty for being lite. I didn't have any cake flour so I just used 2 cups AP flour instead. Also traded the oil for 1 cup unsweetened applesauce. Used more carrots. Maybe too many, because it's very "carroty" tasting. I'm going to add some cream cheese frosting to see if it helps. But over all very tasty. Oh, and I did add some rasins and I was a great touch!!
added 1 cup chopped walnuts also added extra spices as suggested,made 9in cake and 4 lg muffins, cut back a little on white sugar, could cut back on brown sugar also
This cake turned out amazing!!!!! very moist and delicious indeed. i cut the recipe in half, used two and a half tablespoons oil with one cup carrots, i added vanilla to two egg whites and i used one yolk, a dash of nutmeg and doubled on the cinnamon plus i only used whole wheat flour but next time ill even reduce the brown sugar coz i can handle less sugary desserts but overall ITS A KEEPER.
This was very good, and moist. I went with other reviewers and used 2 cups of carrots instead of 1-1/2, applesauce in place of the oil, and adding 1/2 tsp. ginger, cloves, nutmeg and allspice. I used the cake flour and whole wheat flour as in the recipe and it came a great. I baked it in two - 8" square pans. Came out nice and thick and very moist. I didn't have frosting, but it tasted great without! I shipped a few squares to my father for Thanksgiving, so I'm hoping they'll make it there in one piece! Thanks for a great, healthy recipe!!
Delicious and moist! This will be my carrot cake recipe from now on.
Not as 'lite' as I would have preferred, so I altered the recipe. Firstly, I used 2 cups of whole wheat flour, 3 egg whites (as specified) and only one egg yolk. I also only used 3 tbsp white sugar and one cup of apple sauce. I also used skim milk instead of buttermilk, and 2 cups of grated carrots. And I added 1/2 tsp nutmeg. mmm!
After the amount of work going into this cake (lets face it, most carrot cakes don't require stiff peaked egg whites), I wasn't sure I was going to keep it. And then I took a bite. It is not as good as full fat carrot cake. It is so much better. I have since tweaked the recipe for my own tastes, but I feel that is imperative with any recipe. For a great, non greasy, basic carrot cake recipe, this is the one I will go to every time from now on.
I was challenged to bring a "sweet" for Mother's day brunch and came upon this recipe. I used all purpose flour and added about a half teaspoon of lemon peel to compliment the lemon juice I planned on using in the frosting and it turned out great! Super moist and flavorful!
A nice light cake! My co workers enjoyed a piece and some had seconds! One commented that it was nice--and not too sweet. The egg white portion almost created a marbled effect when folded in to the batter.
The reason this cake is called "bland" in so many reviews is that it is lacking salt, which is very important to the development of flavor in baked goods. Check your favorite cake recipes with this same amount of flour and you'll find that most of them require anywhere from 1/2 tsp to 1 1/2 tsp of salt. I used 1 tsp when I made the cake, but would increase it to 1 1/2 next time.
So tasty and yet not horrible for you to eat! I used only wheat flour and applesauce instead of oil and it came out great.
Delicious for a light cake. It wasn't as rich as carrot cake normally is. Much lighter, but still had the right taste.
I substituted apples sauce for the oil and used mostly wheat flour and added 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts (will add more next time) and it turned out great!
I made this recipe for work and my co-workers seemed to like it. I was afraid that the cake might be too lite but it was perfect.
I thought this was really bland. Luckily I used the cake for cake balls and was able to remedy the problem with the addition of some nutmeg and ground cloves into the frosting cake crumble mix. I appreciate that this healthier than the original, but it is lacking in flavor.
This is the first carrot cake recipe I've tried and I love it! I eat mostly healthy foods but my weakness is cake. So, needless to say, I'm a very experienced cake taster! I can tell this one is lower fat than what you would get at a bakery or restaurant, however, it has wonderful flavor and is very moist. My family couldn't even tell it was healthier. It satisfies my cake craving and I will definitely make again!
Not bad for a lighter carrot cake! It's really fluffy and moist, I just regret it's a bit bland. Use a good frosting to make up for it! (I followed someone else's advice and used orange cream cheese frosting from this site: excellent idea).
I was looking for a carrot cake that didn't have so much oil, and I didn't have any pineapple in the cupboard, so this recipe was perfect. It turned out light and delicious! One of my best carrot cakes ever.
absolutely delicious! So moist and flavorful, better than any full calorie recipe Will be making this again and again.
Using the suggestions from others,using apple sauce and less sugar,oil and adding crushed pineapple. Did not care for it. Maybe I will try it the way it is written and follow the directions.
Delicious, light and fluffy. Rises to about an inch in 9x13 so I'll make 1.5 batch next time with a little more carrot.
Excellent recipe.I made it here in Athens,Greece and it was divine!!!I gave the recipe to hundreds of people!Congratulations from all of us!!!
It was my first time making carrot cake and it was great! It was very moist. I did add more carrots (2 cups, most reviewers suggested it). I would also add less sugar, it's on the sweet side (probably eliminate the sugar in the eggwhites). Since I was only making it for two people, I made a 5 inch round cake pan and four mini loaves to give away. It took about 30 - 35 minutes. Also used the Allspice Cream Cheese Frosting on this site, but it's great without frosting too!
great cake! I added a pinch of ground cloves, a pinch of nutmeg and a teaspoon of vanilla to the batter. I used 1 cup unbleached. Flour instead of cake flour. Iced with low fat cream cheese recipe from skinnytaste blog. I will NEVER make the traditional recipe carrot cake again - not when this version is so yummy.
It's good. Very light. I reduced brown sugar to 1/2 cup because I don't like things that are too sweet. And I modified the recipe according to other reviewers. I'll definitely make it again.
This was as good as I expected a healthier version of Carrot Cake to be. My husband and I enjoyed it with some homemade almond agave nectar low fat cream cheese. My only negative comment is that it was really dry, and spreading the cream cheese on it caused it to fall apart easily. However, the flavor was good and we appreciated that it was a healthy alternative. It lasted quite a long time in the refrigerator, over a week.
this recipe is a great base for something better. I added about 3/4 cup more cake flour 1/2 an 8 oz can of crush pineapple w/ juice, 1/2 c walnuts, 1/2 cup dehydrated pineapple flakes. allspice, nutmeg, ginger, more cinnomon and salt. this was AWESOME!
I made these muffins as a cake. It was moist and tasty. Great recipe.
Turned out great!
needs something to make it a little more moist
Great recipe!I make it at least once a week.
Excellent recipe! Totally delicious with great flavor and sweetness, and is straightforward to make. It is very moist and dense. I added 3/4 cup raisins and made it in 2- 9 inch cake pans. I used one of the cream cheese icing recipes with 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice mixed in and it was HEAVENLY! Just make sure you like a more dense cake if you are making this.
this is the first cake in my life that i ever made from scratch. i was so pround of myself when i was done! the cake was so yummy!!! well, i shoud say cupcakes. the recipe makes 24 cupcaeks. i give the recipe four stars instead of five becuase (1) i like denser carrot cakes (2) i like sweeter carrot cakes. so when i make this again (and i will definitely make it again), i'll one less egg white and add more brown sugar? i don't know how much that will change the recipe. if you happen to know or have suggestions, pls let me know, oh! and don't forget how INCREDIBLY MOIST this cake was!!! delicious!! yummy.
This was ok. I have had better. Make sure not to overbake, otherwise it will be dry. My husband liked my other recipe better.
This is great! I did not miss the added fat at all. The texture is perfectly moist, with just enough sweetness. I didn't have buttermilk on hand, so I subbed with skim milk, otherwise I followed the recipe exact. This one is a keeper.
very moist and tasty-addition of nuts would be extra nice!!!! will definately make this one instead of fatty traditional carrot cakes.
I highly recommend this recipe! It is so yummy and really easy to follow!!
I replaced the oil with applesauce and added a tbsp of oil (Enova) as another reviewer suggested. I also subbed plain yogurt for the buttermilk, added more carrot and raisins I had soaked in hot water, and added a tbsp of vanilla. The result was moist, delicious, and sweet enough that we skipped the frosting.
I used the suggestions by the first review and the cake is great! I don't like to cook or be in the kitchen but this was a success!
Incredible! I used regular white flour instead of cake flour. This cake is really moist even though there is so little oil in it. My husband loves it without any icing. Thanks for this wonderful, more healthy version of a classic dessert/
This turned out so good, my brother-in-law and step-dad both loved it. They are the pickiest meat n' potatoes kind of eaters. To make it more "whole grain," I did 1 1/2 cups ww flour and 1/2 cup cake flour. I only used 2 eggs because that's all I had. I did use all sugar called for subbing evaporated cane juice for the 1/2 cup sugar (got it at Whole Foods in the bulk bins). I spiced it up like the other reviewers with 2 tsp. cinn, 1 tsp. nutmeg, and 1 tsp crystalized ginger. Also, I ran out of buttermilk, so I added plain yogurt to regular milk to make up the difference. Then I noticed the batter looked a little thick (probably due to having more ww flour) so I added an additional 1/4 cup milk.
