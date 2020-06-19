Limontini

6 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 2
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A fun, trendy cocktail great for parties. Innovative twist on a classic martini, enjoy!

By KLEINLA

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • Measure the vanilla vodka, limoncello, pomegranate juice and lime juice into a cocktail shaker. Add several ice cubes, seal the lid and shake until frosty. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with a lemon twist.

Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 30.2g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 1.2mg. Full Nutrition
