Limontini
A fun, trendy cocktail great for parties. Innovative twist on a classic martini, enjoy!
Not bad! Especially if you tweak this to suit your own tastes, in the proportions that suit you best. After all, not everyone likes their steaks cooked to the same degree of doneness, right? It's the same thing with mixed drinks. Knowing what I do and don't like, Hubs made this for me tonight and right off the bat he cut waaaay back on the pomegranate juice - first, because this is a "LIMONtini," so the lemon should dominate, not the pomegranate juice. Second, because pomegranate juice is awfully sweet and I don't like overly sweet drinks. This was refreshing, not too sweet, but the vanilla was a little too strong while the lemon was not strong enough. The lime juice was great here, and added fresh citrus taste. This certainly was good enough to try again, but next time in addition to being skimpy with the pomegranate juice Hubs feels the right ratio of liquor (at least for me) would be one part regular vodka, one part vanilla vodka, and one part limoncello, which would effectively subdue the vanilla while enhancing the lemon flavor, as you'd expect with a Limontini!Read More
This is the same drink recipe that Caravella Limoncello has in their ad. This was a little sweet for me and the pomegrante juice overpowered the coccktail.Read More
Just yummy! We added half a shot of regular vodka just to increase volume and cut some of the vanilla taste. Defiantly a keeper drink, it almost tastes like a fruity cheesecake.
The pomegranate flavor does not come through on this drink. It taste just like a lemon drop martini. Which is not a bad thing, just no pomegranate flavor. It make a pretty drink though.
Ah I love Limoncello. I make my Limontini with 1.5 oz straight vodka .5 oz Limoncello a good squeeze each of lemon and lime with shaved lemon and lime peel and really get a true lemon taste... Dehish.
Good base recipe however we adjusted by using 1 part Grey Goose vodka, 1/2 vanilla vodka, 1 part limoncello and 1-1/2 pom juice plus dash of lime juice. Definitely tweak your recipe to your taste.
