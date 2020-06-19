Gramama's Great Black Berry Pie

10 Ratings
This pie is easy yet delicious. Mixed with spices and a secret ingredient, your guests will have mouth watering reviews about your pie.

By TEWE1350

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Press one crust into the bottom and up the sides of a 9 inch pie plate.

  • In a large bowl, stir together the sugar, vanilla, maple syrup, cardamom and cinnamon. Stir in blackberries carefully until evenly coated. Pour into the pie crust. Cover with the top crust, and seal the edges. Cut a few holes in the top to vent steam.

  • Bake for 45 to 50 minutes in the preheated oven, until the crust is golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
295 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 55.7g; fat 7.9g; sodium 119.5mg. Full Nutrition
