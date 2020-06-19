Gramama's Great Black Berry Pie
This pie is easy yet delicious. Mixed with spices and a secret ingredient, your guests will have mouth watering reviews about your pie.
This pie is easy yet delicious. Mixed with spices and a secret ingredient, your guests will have mouth watering reviews about your pie.
This is the same way Sandy's mother, Mrs Hadsell, made wild black berry pie when we were kids back in '47 or so. There are a few tips that help: Either go easy on maple syrup or skip it. If the berries are quite ripe, skip the syrup. You shouldn't need the liquid from the syrup if the berries are ripe. Also, don't be shy with the berries, she would often but in 5 or more cups. Sometimes Mrs Hadsell would put in almond extract or cocnut extract instead of the vanilla. She almost always added a few dabs of butter on top of the berries. The key is ripe and full sized blackberries. The rest takes care of itself.Read More
Adding maple adds a unique flavor to this pie but the recipe lacks a thickening. When I made the recipe, I pureed 1 cup of the berries very well and sieved them into a pan with the 1 cup sugar, the spices and 4 Tb. cornstarch, cooking until thick and bubbly. Cool slightly, and mix with the remaining ingredients to put in pie shell. I'm sure tapioca would also work in this recipe. The flavorings are a good combination. Another time (since we have a lot of large and juicy wild blackberries) we added part of a can of pre-made apple pie filling, not having quite enough blackberries to make up the recipe. That also works with these flavors.Read More
This is the same way Sandy's mother, Mrs Hadsell, made wild black berry pie when we were kids back in '47 or so. There are a few tips that help: Either go easy on maple syrup or skip it. If the berries are quite ripe, skip the syrup. You shouldn't need the liquid from the syrup if the berries are ripe. Also, don't be shy with the berries, she would often but in 5 or more cups. Sometimes Mrs Hadsell would put in almond extract or cocnut extract instead of the vanilla. She almost always added a few dabs of butter on top of the berries. The key is ripe and full sized blackberries. The rest takes care of itself.
Adding maple adds a unique flavor to this pie but the recipe lacks a thickening. When I made the recipe, I pureed 1 cup of the berries very well and sieved them into a pan with the 1 cup sugar, the spices and 4 Tb. cornstarch, cooking until thick and bubbly. Cool slightly, and mix with the remaining ingredients to put in pie shell. I'm sure tapioca would also work in this recipe. The flavorings are a good combination. Another time (since we have a lot of large and juicy wild blackberries) we added part of a can of pre-made apple pie filling, not having quite enough blackberries to make up the recipe. That also works with these flavors.
I am sorry to say this , but the pie was very runny . There was nothing to bind it . Will not try again ...
Yes, the pie was runny, but, served with whipped cream, resembled a juicy berry cobbler. The taste was superb, although I would suggest a little less sugar. Note: I substituted Ollaliberries with this recipe.
I haven't made this yet, but I have seen a lot of comments on it being runny. One trick I use when making berry pies is to dice an apple and add to the filling. It helps absorb the juice and doesn't impact the flavor of the berries.
Grandma, That Pie of yours sounds great. I've had black Berry pie but the way you make it is so mhmhmh good. ;0)
I used it to can up pie filling. I had to use juice of my choice which was about 2 quarts with 1/2 clear jel. You have to use clear jel when you can. It turn out very good flavor. I am keeping it for some more next year. I used 12 cups of black berries and 3 cups blueberries. I got 6 quarts. I really liked the pie filling. So goo and different.
The flavor was good but the consistency is awful watery. If you add starch maybe will be OK.
Grandma, That Pie of yours sounds great. I've had black Berry pie but the way you make it is so mhmhmh good. ;0)
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections