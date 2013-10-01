Tres Leches (Milk Cake)

This cake is made with three layers: Cake, filling, and topping. There are 4 types of milk in the filling and topping (whole milk, condensed milk, evaporated milk, and heavy cream). This is an excellent cake for milk lovers!

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Sift flour and baking powder together and set aside.

  • Cream butter or margarine and the 1 cup sugar together until fluffy. Add eggs and the 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract; beat well.

  • Add the flour mixture to the butter mixture 2 tablespoons at a time; mix until well blended. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes. Pierce cake several times with a fork.

  • Combine the whole milk, condensed milk, and evaporated milk together. Pour over the top of the cooled cake.

  • Whip whipping cream, the remaining 1 cup of the sugar, and the remaining 1 teaspoon vanilla together until thick. Spread over the top of cake. Be sure and keep cake refrigerated, enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 34.6g; fat 13.7g; cholesterol 81.5mg; sodium 86.8mg. Full Nutrition
