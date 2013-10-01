Tres Leches (Milk Cake)

I have made this cake three times now, and this is what I learned in my own personal test kitchen: 1) I don't bother separating the eggs: If you beat the egg whites separately (as other reviewers recommend), the remaining batter is so dry (with only the butter and egg yolks for moisture, it is almost like a paste), that at the time of folding in the beaten egg whites, you loose most of the air you have just beaten into them. I have done it both ways, and saw little to no difference. I did add ¼ tsp baking soda to help the baking powder raise the cake. 2) More leche please! For my taste, even with one can of condensed milk, one of evaporated and 2 of half and half, the cake needed more liquid. This may depend on personal taste, but for me a tres leches has to be oozing liquid. 3) If you are like me, and once a cake is made you can't stop eating, try half the recipe in an 8x8 pan and half all the ingredients. The original 5 eggs can be best split as 2 whole and 1 separated egg white. Leaving out the third yolk, also cuts on the eggy taste (which is not overpowering - the smell in the fresh cake is stronger than the taste in the finished recipe). 4) I used confectioner’s sugar for the whipping cream 5) Don’t hold back on plucking holes: This is what gets the liquid into the cake. The more the better