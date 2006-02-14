Orange Delight Cake

There is so much wrong with this recipe in my view. Temperature too high, convoluted directions, questionable ingredients and measurements - and that's just the cake! Still, underneath it all I recognized a fairly basic yellow cake recipe. First, set oven to 350, not 375. I scaled the recipe to 15 servings for a common 9" layer cake, 13x9" sheet cake or 24 cupcakes. As for ingredients, the baking powder is enough - omit the baking soda. Use half the amount of salt. For this 15-serving recipe I used 4 eggs, not 3 as the recipe would dictate for that yield. I added a tsp. of vanilla and finally, given this is an orange cake, I used all orange juice rather than half orange juice and half water. To mix the batter I used a conventional creaming method: cream the shortening and sugar until light and fluffy, add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition, then the vanilla. Add dry ingredients alternately with the juice, beginning and ending with the flour mixture. I baked this as cupcakes and frosted them with a buttercream frosting. The cake was wonderful; moist and tender with a delicate orange flavor. As written this recipe has so many flaws I'd have to rate it one star, if for no other reason than the baking directions are so off. But with some tinkering the cake is quite good so I don't want to steer others away from trying it by rating it so poorly. Rating it 3 stars will hopefully give it the attention it deserves if some things are corrected.