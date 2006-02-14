Orange Delight Cake

This is a fine cake with the wonderful essence of fresh oranges. Perfect for any occasion.

Recipe by Carol

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease and flour two 8 inch cake pans.

  • Sift together into a large bowl the cake flour, 1 1/3 cups sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and 3/4 teaspoons salt. Add grated orange rind, shortening, orange juice, and 1/3 cup water. Beat on medium speed for 2 minutes with an electric mixer, scraping bowl while beating. Add two whole eggs and beat batter for 2 more minutes. Beat in the lemon juice. Pour batter into prepared pans.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 30 to 40 minutes. Remove cakes from pans and let cool. Frost with Double Boiler Icing or whipped cream. Sprinkle cake with grated orange rind and finely chopped nuts or coconut.

  • To Make Double Boiler Icing: In the top of a double boiler put; the 2 egg whites, 1 1/2 cups of the sugar, 5 tablespoons water, 1/8 teaspoon salt, light corn syrup, and cream of tartar. Place over boiling water and beat until blended. Cook mixture beating constantly until mixture will stand in peaks. Remove from heat and add the vanilla. Continue beating until of spreading consistency, about 5 minutes. Spread onto cooled cake.

511 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 82.6g; fat 18.8g; cholesterol 37.2mg; sodium 359.3mg. Full Nutrition
