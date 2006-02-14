Orange Delight Cake
This is a fine cake with the wonderful essence of fresh oranges. Perfect for any occasion.
This is a fine cake with the wonderful essence of fresh oranges. Perfect for any occasion.
My family and I loved this recipe. I followed the advice of a pan of water in the oven and it turned out great!Read More
After reading the first review of this cake....I realized there must be a problem with the tempature of the oven and the amt. of time the cake was baking. So, I set back my oven to 350 degrees and baking time for me was aprox. 26 mins. I began checking the cake after 20 mins. To insure moistness I placed a sm. metal container filled with water in my oven. THE CAKE BAKED PERFECTLY!!!! ;) The cake is very light with a mild orange flavor. Using orange flavored icing will give it an extra zip!! ;) Enjoy!!Read More
After reading the first review of this cake....I realized there must be a problem with the tempature of the oven and the amt. of time the cake was baking. So, I set back my oven to 350 degrees and baking time for me was aprox. 26 mins. I began checking the cake after 20 mins. To insure moistness I placed a sm. metal container filled with water in my oven. THE CAKE BAKED PERFECTLY!!!! ;) The cake is very light with a mild orange flavor. Using orange flavored icing will give it an extra zip!! ;) Enjoy!!
There is so much wrong with this recipe in my view. Temperature too high, convoluted directions, questionable ingredients and measurements - and that's just the cake! Still, underneath it all I recognized a fairly basic yellow cake recipe. First, set oven to 350, not 375. I scaled the recipe to 15 servings for a common 9" layer cake, 13x9" sheet cake or 24 cupcakes. As for ingredients, the baking powder is enough - omit the baking soda. Use half the amount of salt. For this 15-serving recipe I used 4 eggs, not 3 as the recipe would dictate for that yield. I added a tsp. of vanilla and finally, given this is an orange cake, I used all orange juice rather than half orange juice and half water. To mix the batter I used a conventional creaming method: cream the shortening and sugar until light and fluffy, add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition, then the vanilla. Add dry ingredients alternately with the juice, beginning and ending with the flour mixture. I baked this as cupcakes and frosted them with a buttercream frosting. The cake was wonderful; moist and tender with a delicate orange flavor. As written this recipe has so many flaws I'd have to rate it one star, if for no other reason than the baking directions are so off. But with some tinkering the cake is quite good so I don't want to steer others away from trying it by rating it so poorly. Rating it 3 stars will hopefully give it the attention it deserves if some things are corrected.
I made this cake exactly as the directions ask and at 375 degrees at 30 minutes, my cake burned. I will never make this recipe again.
My family and I loved this recipe. I followed the advice of a pan of water in the oven and it turned out great!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections