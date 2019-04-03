Grilled Peppers
A friend made these grilled peppers at a BBQ party and they were great, so I had to share! The more colors you use the more colorful it is. Our friend just sprinkled oregano. We added the jalapeño for heat.
A friend made these grilled peppers at a BBQ party and they were great, so I had to share! The more colors you use the more colorful it is. Our friend just sprinkled oregano. We added the jalapeño for heat.
My husband and I have grilled these peppers a couple of times and really enjoy them. The red peppers are our favorite and sometimes along with the cheese on them, I just sprinkle some red pepper flakes on them. I have also done these in the oven and they turn out nicely.Read More
Left the jalapenos out because we don't like spicy food. They were a little plain though. I may try pepperjack cheese next time, and fresh basil and oregano.Read More
My husband and I have grilled these peppers a couple of times and really enjoy them. The red peppers are our favorite and sometimes along with the cheese on them, I just sprinkle some red pepper flakes on them. I have also done these in the oven and they turn out nicely.
Did these while smoking a chicken, then grilled them to a slight black crisp and they were so good. The orange and red peppers had a slight sweet taste which mixed great with the cheese and grilled flavor. Husband loved them as well, and that says alot cause he doesnt like trying much of anyting new.
Note:I also like to use block cheese, the kind you can buy in the inch by inch size. If you cut your peppers to a similar size there isn't quite as bad of a mess. I also found after writing this recipe that the red yellow and orange peppers are better as they are a bit sweeter. Hope everyone enjoys these as much as we do.
My husband agreed with 5* rating. I mixed a little Parmesan with the mozzarella. I used green peppers and jalapeños straight from my garden!
This recipe exceeded my expectations. I give extra stars to the addition of the jalapeno peppers, specically the jarred jalapenos. The brine flavor of the jarred ones really rounds out the flavor of these. The grilled peppers taste great, the cheese on them tastes great, and the jalapenos add the sweetness and zing that make them 5+ stars. This is my top grill recipe for a side now. Thanks!
The jalapenos are excellent on them if you like the extra kick. To me, the oregano wasn't the right seasoning to use. I am thinking cajun seasoning next time.
When it comes to grilling, this was a great change of pace. It made a nice side dish to go with the Italian sausages I was doing up. I would definatly do these again. Perhaps with some Colby Jack or Montery Jack to change things up.
These were yummy and super easy!!! I used shredded chipotle cheese for an added kick. Thanks!
Wow, I made these for father's day and my husband loved them as did I. If you aren't a spicy food fan leave out the jalepeno's like I did for my kids. Great simple fool proof recipe.
Very tasty! We made some with Montery Jack Cheese, some with mozzarella, some with more jalapeno slices, some with less (I just used bottled jalapeno slices and it was fine) I definitely do recommend using cheese sliced from the block instead of shredded if you can, cause it's a lot easier and a lot less messy all over the grill. I will probably make this again and try some basil instead of oregano :)
Left the jalapenos out because we don't like spicy food. They were a little plain though. I may try pepperjack cheese next time, and fresh basil and oregano.
These were amazing! I used yellow, red, and green pepper pieces. I don't usually like hot things, but the jalapeno pieces were a must. They add a bite of flavor that resembles a healthy version of jalapeno poppers. I printed this recipe last week and have already had to make it twice!
These were absolutely amazing. I used red, yellow and green bell peppers. Filled some with mozzarella chunk and jalapeños and some with jalapeño Monterey jack cheese. Sprinkled with crushed red pepper flakes. We liked the Mozzarella okay but LOVED the jalapeño Monterey cheese much better. We did over a charcoal fire and the roasted pepper with the melted cheeses were a big hit...so easy to make if you are already grilling. A keeper in my recipe box.
added chopped up cherry tomatoes with the jalapenos. Awesome
Delicious! I made these with orange peppers, fresh oregano from the garden and mozzarella. My 3 yr old couldn't get enough, and hubby and I loved them too!
I make this as a side regularly. This past time I changed it up by using Tony's seasoning instead of oregano and cheddar instead of mozzerella and we liked it much better.
Awesome and easy recipe with a nice spice to it. I used pickled jalapeno slices for ease (rather than fresh jalapenos).
Did not use jalapeno. Cut one red pepper in half to try this. Put a bit of olive oil in my hand and rubbed it on both sides of red pepper halves, then sprinkled both sides lightly with dried oregano. Cooked them inside down first, and after turning them, only added some gorgonzola cheese. OH MY WORD! We thought we died and went to heaven. Next time I'll be making 4 whole peppers for the two of us. It was so good!
OMG.... fabulous & easy. I combined this with another grilled peppers recipe.... the difference is that the peppers are marinated in balsamic vinegar and a bit of garlic powder for about 1 hour before grilling. The sweet and hot make a fabulous flavor contrast. Left the jalapenos off some of them for those that don't like spicy and they were still fabulous. A great little appetizer when grilling.
Not bad, particularly if you are looking for a change from standard grilled peppers with salt and olive oil. I used reduced fat mozzarella cheese, which made it a healthier recipe. We did not have jalapeno peppers, so we had to do without them, but I imagine it would be an even better recipe with them.
This is a really awesome way to enjoy grilled peppers. The toppings are probaby very good as-written, but to be honest we had so much fun with different cheeses and seasonings and such every single pepper chunk (we used thirds and had no problem with cheese melting out) was different! Thanks very much for sharing :)
We loved these! I have made them twice and have used cayenne pepper on the cheese to jazz them up. Next time will probably chop up the jalapenos to make them easier to eat.
I made this as directed except I used fresh Mozzarella cheese and it tasted awesome! Thanks for the recipe.
I really like these, but without the jalapenos. Too spicy for me, and surprisingly, too spicy for the bf, who likes jalapenos. So we picked off the jalapenos but otherwise really like them. I used red peppers--thats all I have--and I like it that way. I also only made one pepper bc bf's not a big fan of peppers. Thanks for the recipe!
Used jalapeno JELLY instead, we spread it underneath the mozza. Amazing!!
These were soooooo good. Just add a splash of salt before taking these off the grill and they will be perfect.
too spicy and too bland at the same time. Only flavour is the jalapeno which overpowers the rest. Will not make again.
An interesting array of items blended together. I used green, red, and yellow peppers. Would have to give it a 2nd try definitely adding some salt. It was a little bland.
This was beautiful! I used fresh chopped oregano from my garden, and it was lovely! The cheese did puddle a bit in the bottom of the pepper. Next time I might chop the peppers into thirds instead of halves, since they were too large.
These are delicious!
Yum. I'll make it again.
Wonderful easy recipe. We will be making it often
YUMMY
I thought these were ok, my husband did not like them at all, I thought that they really lacked a lot of flavor. I was surprised by how little flavor is in a fresh jalopeno pepper.
We really, really like these!! I've been making them for more then a year now and our favorite is with those small multi colored sweet peppers that come in a bag. I have also done them in the oven though the grill is the best.
Unbelievably tasty!
This recipe couldn't be any easier! I used the smaller multi-color sweet peppers for a bite-size hors d'oeuvre. I was afraid fresh, un-grilled jalapeno would be too hot but 2 slivers the length of the pepper were perfect. They disappeared from the grill in seconds & I am making them again this weekend. You could vary this recipe in infinite ways.
Very good. Slice into quarters or eighths instead of halves.
Love this recipe. Simple and delicious
It’s nice, simple, quick for a fast put together side. Kind of bland though. I would spice it up somehow next time
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections