Grilled Peppers

51 Ratings
  • 5 28
  • 4 15
  • 3 6
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

A friend made these grilled peppers at a BBQ party and they were great, so I had to share! The more colors you use the more colorful it is. Our friend just sprinkled oregano. We added the jalapeño for heat.

By Deedle Gee

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat a grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

    Advertisement

  • Place pepper chunks, skin-side up, on the preheated grill; cook until slightly charred, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Turn peppers over; place jalapeno slices on them. Top with mozzarella cheese and sprinkle with oregano. Grill until cheese melts; transfer to a plate and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
63 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 3.9g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 12.1mg; sodium 307.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/16/2022