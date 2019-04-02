To date I have tried and reviewed hundreds of recipes on this site and without a doubt this recipe is one of the best, if not THE best. Also, I have had crab crusted grouper in restaurants all over the country, and I can't think of one as enjoyable as this. I made small changes, like substituting green pepper for the jalapeno, but ths recipe is absolutely perfect as it stands. For personal preference, however, I doubled the topping. I salted and peppered the filets before topping with the crab, then drizzled with a little melted butter before popping it into the oven. Finally, after baking I gave it a quick finish under the broiler just to brown and crisp the top. As for flavor, don't be fooled by the lack of seasoning in the recipe. It's clear the peppers, onions and Parmesan provide all the flavor you need. Hubby and I couldnt't have enjoyed it more. Simply beautiful and simply delicious.

