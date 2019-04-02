A crispy baked fish topped with a cheesy crab and pepper mixture. Easy to make, and nice to look at. This topping can also be used to stuff mushrooms. You may use any type of cheese that you like in this recipe. Italian cheeses work especially well.
To date I have tried and reviewed hundreds of recipes on this site and without a doubt this recipe is one of the best, if not THE best. Also, I have had crab crusted grouper in restaurants all over the country, and I can't think of one as enjoyable as this. I made small changes, like substituting green pepper for the jalapeno, but ths recipe is absolutely perfect as it stands. For personal preference, however, I doubled the topping. I salted and peppered the filets before topping with the crab, then drizzled with a little melted butter before popping it into the oven. Finally, after baking I gave it a quick finish under the broiler just to brown and crisp the top. As for flavor, don't be fooled by the lack of seasoning in the recipe. It's clear the peppers, onions and Parmesan provide all the flavor you need. Hubby and I couldnt't have enjoyed it more. Simply beautiful and simply delicious.
The presentation was beautiful. Taste was good but to make this recipe a 4-5 star you have to broil the fish for about 4 min once the fish is cooked and flakes with a fork. Here's why...the dish is a bit mushy and if you broil, it gives the dish a final texture that really completes the meal.
To date I have tried and reviewed hundreds of recipes on this site and without a doubt this recipe is one of the best, if not THE best. Also, I have had crab crusted grouper in restaurants all over the country, and I can't think of one as enjoyable as this. I made small changes, like substituting green pepper for the jalapeno, but ths recipe is absolutely perfect as it stands. For personal preference, however, I doubled the topping. I salted and peppered the filets before topping with the crab, then drizzled with a little melted butter before popping it into the oven. Finally, after baking I gave it a quick finish under the broiler just to brown and crisp the top. As for flavor, don't be fooled by the lack of seasoning in the recipe. It's clear the peppers, onions and Parmesan provide all the flavor you need. Hubby and I couldnt't have enjoyed it more. Simply beautiful and simply delicious.
Excellent grouper - my friends and family loved it. Added chopped garlic and shallot and an extra can of crab meat as well as an italian blend of grated cheeses. You will not be disappointed with this recipe. Served it with baked asparagus and an orange and scallion salad.
Oh my goodness, this was even more delicious than the few times I had grouper in the past at top-notch restaurants! The only changes that I made were the following: I used cheddar cheese instead of mozz, and I used Italian Seasonings breadcrumbs as opposed to the ones the recipe called for. For those of you who do not have Parmesan Breadcrumbs, just add 1 tsp. of Italian Seasoning and a tsp. of (grated) parmesan cheese, and it's the same difference. This recipe is spectacular!
I accidentally made this with cod - didn't pay attention to the label when I took the fish out of the freezer - but it turned out fantastic. I added a lot more jalapeno to Husband's serving as he likes things spicy; otherwise I pretty much followed the recipe exactly. My only advice is to avoid chopping the veggies too small - I kept mine pretty large and chunky, and they were still a tad overcooked after 25 mins in the oven. Anyway, this was really outstanding. Thanks so much!
This was pretty good and went over well - I did spice up the extra (for the portabello - which was a great idea) with some red pepper flakes and minced garlic- the jalapeno seemed to get lost in the mix, and I thought it needed a bit extra in flavoring...I also used a mix of mozzarella and parmesan. Very good, I'll use this again!
This was so good. I used orange roughy since my local store didn't have grouper. Being from Louisiana, I automatically double all the ingredients and added some salt and pepper. Also, like another reviewer, I seasoned my fish with salt and pepper first. I only used freshly grated parmesan regganio and let me tell you, this was one of the best dishes I have ever made. It was restaurant quality. Thanks so much. I couldn't get enough of the leftovers. Second review: Since May of last year, I became sick so I had to do a little tweaking to get the recipe right for my diet. I used almond flour instead of bread crumbs. That's the only change I made and couldn't tell the difference. I am def sharing this recipe with other people on the Specific Carbohydrate Diet (SCD).
Wonderful recipe and a great method to be used with other fish. Had leftover stuffing so am going to try stuffed mushrooms as well. Ours only took 7 minutes under the broiler, so beware that 10 minutes may severely overcook your wonderful creation. Thanks for the great recipe Jessica. Update: I put the stuffing mixture into large mushrooms yesterday and baked them with some Ricotta Salada on top -- another delicious dish!
This is OUTSTANDING!!! I didn't have grouper so I used mahi-mahi and it was incredible. I also roasted the peppers before adding to the topping, and used some chile peppers instead of jalapeno. Like other users, I did not have parmesan bread crumbs so I used fresh parmesan, and a colby-jack blend instead of the mozzarella. The nice thing about this recipe is that you can play with the ingredients a bit to suit your own tastes and really can't go wrong!! My husband raved about this for days. Beats anything I've ever had in a restaurant!! Kudos to you!!
WOW...WOW...WOW!! I have NEVER enjoyed cooking fish at home, we are in a small aprtment and I am always so afraid of the lingering smell. There wasn't any lingering smell and the taste was WONDERFUL! I do love gouper (as does my husband and the dinner guest I made this for). I didn't want to buy 2 whole bell peppers for only needed 4 Tbs. so I used a frozen mix that was mainly chopped onion with a little bell pepper, next time I will go for the bell pepper, the little I had in the recipe gave the fish a great flavor. Only other issue I had was my fish was MUCH bigger than the 6 oz called for, so we didn't really have enough crab topping, but it was still DELISIOUS! I can't wait to make this again, VERY easy with BIG results!
Loved this! Snowed in so had to be creative. Used smashed corn flakes & parmesan cheese for the crumbs. Also used roasted red pepper in place of fresh bell. Turned out awesome, I'll make it again. Thank you for sharing.
This was excellent! I used banana pepper instead of the jalapeno for a little spicyness without the bite. I also added some fresh, minced garlic and salt and pepper to the crumb mixture. This is a "make again" meal for sure. The topping did not mask or cover up the grouper taste, it really added to it. Thanks!
The presentation was beautiful. Taste was good but to make this recipe a 4-5 star you have to broil the fish for about 4 min once the fish is cooked and flakes with a fork. Here's why...the dish is a bit mushy and if you broil, it gives the dish a final texture that really completes the meal.
delish! This recipe was fantastic! I am trying to eat more fish, and prepared this way, i could eat it daily. Im sorry, i did make a few slight modifications- i used slightly less butter (smart balance light) and i didnt have any parmesan bread crumbs- i used some wheat saltines and added a dusting of parmesan. seriously, a very good recipe, im going to make this for company, i know it will be very well received and by the way, if you enjoy peppers, use more- looks very nice on a plate- lots of color. thank you- YUM
WOW! This recipe is so good, the flavor is just right. I ommited the jalapeno peppers (don't really care for that kick) and it was perfect. I am sure this would also work to make stuffed mushrooms-Thanks!
I've made this recipe 3 or 4 times. I've used grouper, tilapia, and snapper. I double the topping but reduce the butter and omit the jalapeno (for the kids). It is SO good. My children love it. This is now one of my new "go to" recipes when I'm out of ideas for dinner.
This is a real keeper. Absolutely a delicious recipe and so very easy to make. We used Snapper and cooked this on indirect heat on the BBQ and it was fantastic. This will definitely become one of our favorites. 5 Star for sure.
Quite good. Used grated parmesean w/plain bread crumbs. Substituted crushed red pepper flakes for jalapeno. Cooked according to directions except broiled for last 7 minutes. Husband says "make again!".
Absolutely delicious!!! I couldn't find grouper at the moment so I prepared this dish by rolling the crab mixture in the Pramesan cheese breaded tilapia fillets topped with a sprinkle of lemon butter. My O' My!
This dish is a bit mellow for all the ratings it has gotten from others. The broiler needs to be used to "crisp" up the topping. More jalapeno would liven it up a bit. I would make it again but there are better ways to cook grouper.
Delicious stuffing! Used fresh crab claw meat instead of the canned crab meat. Also used freshly grated Parmesan cheese instead of the mozzarella and used more than the recipe called for -- you can never have too much Parm cheese! I used tilapia filets instead of the grouper and seasoned them to my family's taste. Everyone was happy!
This is one of the best recipes I've used from this site (and I've used a lot!). It's a very pretty dish and is absolutely delicious. My husband and I hosted his firm's Christmas party last year and served this, along with filet mignon, as the entree. It got rave reviews. In fact, one of the guests has been to culinary school and said it was "divine". I'm not taking the credit, just saying this is a GREAT recipe. For budget purposes, we will sometimes substitute the grouper with schrod or tilapia, and it tastes just as good. One note, using fresh jalapeno instead of that in a jar makes a huge difference -- much better!
I'm giving this 3 stars because I liked the crab topping better than the fish, which was bland (and it was fresh grouper, too!). A few substitutions: green pepper for yellow, serrano pepper for jalapeno, and Italian breadcrumbs instead of parmesan breadcrumbs. I also used fresh, jarred crab claw meat instead of canned. The crab topping was VERY good, but I think it would go better with a more flavorful fish, like salmon.
I happened to run across this recipe and have nearly every ingredient on hand so after reading all the rave reviews was excited to give it a try and I am glad I did! I did add garlic and Parmesan cheese to the mixture instead of the mozzarella and seasoned both the mixture and the grouper fillets with salt and pepper. I also used fresh lump crabmeat instead of canned. This was so good and my husband loved it! It was definitely a good introduction to grouper as he loves crab and crabcakes and this is basically a crabcake on top of a grouper fillet...yum! Definitely make again...thanks!
Fantastic recipe! Double the recipe for the topping. I tweaked this recipe by using minced red, orange and green pepper , scallion onions, Italian bread crumbs, fresh parmesan cheese, white fish and sprinkled the entire entree with grated parmesan, Romano and Asiago cheese. Baking the fish in a foil lined pan for 30 minutes created a very tender fish. I also sprinkled a small amount of extra butter over the fish before baking. I've made this recipe with filet of sole and left out the vegetables and it still was a hit with my kids. The result was the same.....fantastic!
This was amazing! I actually couldn't find Grouper when I was grocery shopping and I didn't feel like going to the fresh seafood market so I used Mahi Mahi instead. The blend of all of the other ingredients was perfect. My husband have never had fish cooked for him outside of a restaurant and it was my first attempt. Such an easy recipe and he absolutely loved it! I did make a few revisions but I kept to the general ingredients. I didn't measure the pepper No jalapeno I used plain bread crumbs and then sprinkled in parmesan cheese. LIGHTLY dusted cajun seasoning over the fish and salt/pepper. Baked for 15 and broiled for 10. I found a lemon butter dill sauce (McCormick) at Walmart and lightly drizzled that over the filets once it was cooked. I am definitely making this recipe again and I already gave it to sister and a friend to try!
This was fantastic! My fiance and I made it for Valentines dinner. I grew up next to the coast, and have had many grouper recipes, and this one is near tops. We are making it again this week for his mom's birthday. And I cant wait to make it for my dad! The only changes we made were that we used half ramona cheese bread crumbs and half italian bread crumbs b/c we didnt see parm crumbs at the store. Definitely give this one a shot!
One of the nicest compliments one can receive after a meal is a clean plate of course, and an immediate request for the recipe. This dish got both. My guests loved it. My changes were simple, I used Tilapia instead of Grouper, sprinkled lightly w/Old Bay seasoning. I also added about 1/2 tsp of Old Bay to the crab mixture for extra flavor. When making this for 8 svg I used a full lb of back fin crab meat, but kept the other ingredient proportions the same. I also used 4 Tbl of plain bread crumbs w/equal amounts of parmesan cheese. (No parmesan flavored crumbs to be found). I included a Remoulade sauce as an accompaniment to the fish. Great for a dinner party, you're sure to please everyone!
I prepared this dish for some co-workers with some fresh caught grouper. Crab Meat was not available, nor were yellow bell peppers, I used plain bread crumbs with shredded parmesean and Italian seasoning. Also used Grouper steaks rather than filets. Overall VERY good recipe, easy to make and well recieved. Will definatly be making this again.
Pretty good grouper. I really wanted to give this more like a 3 1/2 stars. I made it exactly as instructed. It turned out really good, just a little bland for my taste. Will probably try this again with a few more spices and maybe fresh crab.
We picked up some fresh grouper on our recent beach trip and decided to try this recipe. Based on the glowing reviews we were expecting a fabulous dinner. We were disappointed; the recipe was mediocre at best. The fish is so mild that without the topping, it borders on being bland. Definitely use the topping - it's the best part of the recipe. A little salt, pepper and garlic added directly to the fish would be helpful too!
I used this topping on tilapia and it is always delicious! I use green bell pepper instead of jalapeno, and I never did find any parmesan cheese bread crumbs, so what I do, is I add 1 T of bread crumbs, and 1 T of parmesan cheese. It's still really good!
This was one of the best seafood dishes I've ever prepared. It was simple & healthy. I used only 2 tbs of butter and low fat mozz. We didn't miss anything on the flavor. My 18 month old was asking for "more". I will be making this a regular at my house.
I made this recipe for my husband and I. It was so moist and juicy, I couldn't believe it. Such an easy tasty meal. I had italian bread crumbs and just added some parmasean cheese. I will definately keep this one around for when the in-laws come over!
This was pretty good; could have been better if I had followed the instructions! Trying to cut down the fat, I eliminated the butter but covered the dish in the oven to keep the fish (used fresh Manitoba pickerel) moist, then removed the cover, added parmesan and finished browning under the broiler Very tasty, but missing the smooth fat taste from the butter. A keeper , though, so thanks, it's a good change.
Incredible. Things got a little screwed up in the shopping list so I had to improvise. No peppers or onions so I used a mild salsa that was in the frig and no mozz cheese so I used American. It was great. It can only be better when I follow the directions next time.
Excellent. Made exactly as written, however had to use flounder as market was out of grouper. Based on some other reviews worried that the jalepeno may make it too spicy but was not the case at all. Could have added even more!
Wonderful! An easy, delicious way to dress up fish. I've made this recipe several times - sometimes w/ grouper, sometimes with another mild white fish. Works great every time! I particularly like to use thin fillets and use the broiling method. Only modification I make is to double the amount of jalepeno - suits our tastes better.
Out Of This World! I used mahi mahi but this recipe is very forgiving on the type of mild fish you can use. I also used panko breadcrumbs to little up the topping. (I didn't have red/yellow peppers either but the topping was still delicious.) It had a mild kick to it from the jalapenos. I would serve this proudly to company!
I made this recipe for myself and my husband last night. I substituted the Grouper with Walleye, since we'd caught some the past weekend. I was worried about the change in fish, but it turned out great! I am also not a big fan of peppers, but we just diced them very fine, and I thought they were great in this recipe. I will DEFINITELY be making this again. Love the taste, and it's healthy!!
This was soooo tasty! My family all loved it right down to my 6 and 1 yr old. I didn't have grouper on hand so I used Tilapia. I used sweet peppers instead of bell, and parmesan cheese instead of the bread crumbs. I didn't measure anything; just threw it all together and popped it in oven. SO EASY! (I probably used more parmesan than called for and that made it even tastier...). Delicious!
This was pretty good. I didn't have grouper, so I used mahi-mahi. Next time I'll look for grouper or use a thin fish so I can enjoy the topping even more! I added S&P to the topping as well as a bit on each side of the fish. I added some shredded cheddar along with all the rest of the ingredients and 10oz of fresh crab from the seafood counter (instead of canned). Also, my green onions were quite long, so I just used one. Next time I think I'll add a few shakes of cayenne for a little kick. Thank you for the recipe!
I made the crab mixture to the recipe the first time, and put it over tilapia. I thought it needed something (salt maybe). So, the next weekend, I decided to try it again, as I still had half the peppers, and extra crab meat. I added some Old Bay seasoning as another reviewer recommended, and used the mixture to stuff mushrooms. It was delish! I ate the leftover crab mixture on triscuits, yum! Will definately make again. Was very colorful, and impressive. The 2nd time I made it, I did use a whole seeded and chopped jalapeno....just enough spice for us.
with wild grouper on sale & colorful bell peppers in season this recipe seemed the best way to go. the ingredients make a truly delicious topping for the fish. the only changes i made were to round off everything but the crab & grouper. my boyfriend also thought this dish was exceptional. thank you jessica!
Delicious recipe and not difficult to prepare. I didn't have cheese breadcrumbs so I made my own. (Fast using the new laser graters they have now. Never use the green box cheese except in a pinch.) Grouper wasn't available in our area, but it's halibut season here on the island where I live in Puget Sound, so I used fresh halibut. This was very good. My husband said to make again.
We just tried this tonight and it was excellent! I did lightly salt and pepper the fish first. The only change I would make next time (and there WILL be a next time!) is to add freshly grated Parmesan to the bread crumbs. Outstanding recipe, thanks!
Just made this for dinner and it was excellant. I had to improvise since I had no yellow pepper so I used just red, had no scallions so I used chives, and no jalapeno so I used a sprinkle of cayenne pepper. I also took others advise and broiled it for a few minutes after baking. Can't wait to make it again! Hubby and I just got back from the Keys and this took me back. Thanks for a great recipe.
First time I get my husband to ask for seconds! This meal was great! One of my favorite recipes by far! The only thing I changed was reg. bread crumbs for the parmesan because I didn't have it handy. Thanks. Will repeat over and over again.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.