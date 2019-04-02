Crab Crusted Grouper

178 Ratings
  • 5 128
  • 4 36
  • 3 9
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

A crispy baked fish topped with a cheesy crab and pepper mixture. Easy to make, and nice to look at. This topping can also be used to stuff mushrooms. You may use any type of cheese that you like in this recipe. Italian cheeses work especially well.

By JESSICA971

Gallery
11 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the bread crumbs, red pepper, yellow pepper, green onions, jalapeno, butter, crabmeat, and mozzarella cheese. Arrange grouper fillets in a single layer in a 9x13-inch baking dish. Spread the crumb topping evenly over the fish.

  • Bake for 30 minutes in the preheated oven, or until fish is easily flaked with a fork. If you have thin fillets, you may broil for 10 minutes instead of baking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
327 calories; protein 43.3g; carbohydrates 3.4g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 132.6mg; sodium 424.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022