Shredded Beef

I had a rump roast in the freezer and didnt know what to do with it so I came across this and decided to use it as a base... I took about 3 large garlic cloves and cut them in half I then made 3 cuts in the roast and put half a garlic clove in it, when I put the roast in the crock pot I used a cup of beef broth and also added a medium onion to it laying a couple strips of the onion on top of the roast and putting the remainder garlic under the roast, I set it on high and let it cook for 5 hours and anytime I would walk by the kitchen I would take the juice around the roast and pour it over the top of it, at the 5 hour mark it was really moist and i was able to pull it apart with no problem, after pulling it apart I then put it back into the crock pot and added about a tablespoon and a half of honey and then I used some remaining bbq sauce I had left over in the fridge, didnt have a lot but it was enough for the roast I then added a tiny bit more beef broth to the roast and some cumin I didnt measure how much I used I just kind of eyed it, I then let it cook on low for about an hour and a half, it turned out really good :) made the house smell fantastic my fiance kept asking when is it going to be done