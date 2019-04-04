Shredded Beef

This is a delicious way to enjoy shredded beef so you taste all the flavors without too much barbeque sauce.

By jvaughn504

  • Place rump roast and water in a slow cooker. Cover and cook for 5 hours on High.

  • Remove roast from slow cooker and shred using two forks. Discard fat.

  • Mix barbeque sauce, honey, steak seasoning, cumin, onion powder, and garlic powder in the slow cooker. Stir in shredded beef.

  • Cook 1 hour on Low. Allow to sit for 10 minutes before serving.

215 calories; protein 19.8g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 50.2mg; sodium 601.2mg. Full Nutrition
