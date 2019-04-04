Shredded Beef

This recipe was pretty good! I had a 3 lb roast, so I tripled all the ingredients. I used McCormick's Montreal Steak Seasoning, and after 1 hour the beef seemed way too spicy and I wasn't sure I would make it again. However, after another hour, I snitched some as I was putting away leftovers and it was absolutely fabulous. The moral of the story is, the seasonings need more time to blend than 1 hour-10 minutes. I will definitely make again, but with that change. Yum!
This recipe may taste good, but the directions need to be more specific. I put 3 teaspoons of dry steak seasoning in the mix and ruined 3 lbs of meat. I am assuming now that the recipes calls for 3 teaspoons of liquid steak seasoning.
I had a rump roast in the freezer and didnt know what to do with it so I came across this and decided to use it as a base... I took about 3 large garlic cloves and cut them in half I then made 3 cuts in the roast and put half a garlic clove in it, when I put the roast in the crock pot I used a cup of beef broth and also added a medium onion to it laying a couple strips of the onion on top of the roast and putting the remainder garlic under the roast, I set it on high and let it cook for 5 hours and anytime I would walk by the kitchen I would take the juice around the roast and pour it over the top of it, at the 5 hour mark it was really moist and i was able to pull it apart with no problem, after pulling it apart I then put it back into the crock pot and added about a tablespoon and a half of honey and then I used some remaining bbq sauce I had left over in the fridge, didnt have a lot but it was enough for the roast I then added a tiny bit more beef broth to the roast and some cumin I didnt measure how much I used I just kind of eyed it, I then let it cook on low for about an hour and a half, it turned out really good :) made the house smell fantastic my fiance kept asking when is it going to be done
We loved this recipe! I didn't have steak seasoning in the house, but it was delicious without it. I used Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, cause it's the best. Tastes like a shredded beef sandwich from a southern restaurant. The seasonings really add something and I won't ever make shredded beef sandwiches with just BBQ sauce again!
What a great recipe! I made it for NY's day for a crowd, so I bought 6 lbs and meat and adjusted the ingredients accordingly. I also used Montreal Steak seasoning. There was a little too much liquid when it was done, but I just poured the extra away, no problem! I will definitely make this again.
This is a definite "keeper"! I too found an increase in cooking time helped with the flavours. My husband's only complaint was that he had to smell it for so long before he could eat it! I put it in wraps with salad and sour cream. Delish! Hubby ate left-overs cold out of the tub (",)
Excellent. I had a larger roast so I used the recalculate feature and the seasonings were just right. I mixed all the seasonings together in the water and then poured it over the roast. Cooked it all day. Definitely a keeper. Next time I will use an even larger roast and freeze some.
Ive made this twice. It has a great flavor. We didnt like it shredded so the second time we made it; we left it whole. I served it with mashed potatoes and corn. It was a great hit with us that way. I will make it again.
I doubled the recipe as I had probably closer to 3 lbs of my roast, but didn't realize the water was for the roast :-( It was very spicy, even for myself, but I would cut back on the steak seasoning. I also used the Montery steak seasoning. For myself, I would probably use more bbq sauce.
07/14/2004
THIS IS EASY TO FIX AND TAST GERAT AS WELL! THIS IS GREAT FOR ME SINCE I AM A NEW BRIDE! MY HUSBAND THINKS I CAN COOK NOW; THANKS TO THIS RECIPE!!! JOKE IS ON RAY! WITH OUT THIS WEB SITE HE WOULD BE EATING AT BURGER KING OR SOME PLACE LIKE THAT!!!
Love doing this in the crockpot and making shredded BBQ beef sandwiches, or using it instead of ham (which my husband doesn't like) in a favorite family casserole with mashed potatoes and grated cheddar cheese. I took the advice of another reviewer and added onions to the crockpot and bits of garlic actually stuck into slices in the roast while cooking. Use a good quality BBQ sauce for the best results!
After reading some of the reviews, I cut back just a tad on the seasoning. Also, because I had a cheap piece of beef with little fat, I browned it very well in a cast iron skillet and used beef broth in the crock pot. Very easy and very tasty.
I added some red and green peppers that I had sauteed the night before for fajitas. And then melted cheese on top prior to serving. Also, I didn't add the steak seasoning, since most often, that just adds extra sodium that is not necessary.
Very nice flavours, only complaint is I thought is was too watery. Once I placed the meat back into the slow cooker after shredded it with all the seasonings, I added all the water, next time I will only add 1/2 of he water..
I make this a lot and it's always a hit! I usually do a 3 lb roast and triple everything. I've used different varieties of McCormick's steak seasoning. I also use Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ sauce so I don't add the extra honey. Never fails.
Delicious and easy. I couldn't find a roast small enough, so I bought a 1.25 lb. top round steak that had very little fat, so I had nothing to trim! Instead of steak seasoning, I used Creole seasoning, and I adjusted all the spices and sauce accordingly to accomadate the size of the meat. Next time, I'd use a touch more BBQ, and a touch less Creole. Definitely will make this again.
I followed the recipe exactly with the exception of the honey, and tripled the recipe for my family size. I was not exactly thrilled with this recipe. I used an English Chuck Roast instead of the Rump Roast, but I don't think that was the problem. The seasonings didn't "pop out" like I thought they would. It was a little bland. Good thing I added more Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce. I was also confused with whether to keep the water in the slow cooker and then add my seasonings? So, I used half of the water. Maybe the water wasn't supposed to be in there. I don't think I found this to be a hit in our household. But, it fed us.
Awesome! I added some seasonings to the water while the roast was cooking in the crockpot. BBQ seasoning, peppersteak seasoning, garlic and onion powder, then added everything again at the end. Wow, did it turn out great! I will make this again and incorporate it into many recipes.
2lb chuck browned 4 min per side w a little olive oil to coat. skipped the seasoned salt , reduced the water to half with a 2lb chuck. Chopped up 1 onion and 4 cloves of garlic. This worked for me! tip,, although i cut the water in half I still thought it was to much liquid and took some out,,, if you eat or freeze leftovers, the meat will ultimately absorb the water.
