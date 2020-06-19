Steamed Squash Medley with Sun-Dried Tomatoes
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 102.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.7g 7 %
carbohydrates: 14.9g 5 %
dietary fiber: 5.3g 21 %
sugars: 4.3g
fat: 4.6g 7 %
saturated fat: 2.6g 13 %
cholesterol: 10.2mg 3 %
vitamin a iu: 645.4IU 13 %
niacin equivalents: 2.1mg 16 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 30 %
vitamin c: 37.5mg 63 %
folate: 81.1mcg 20 %
calcium: 63.9mg 6 %
iron: 1.5mg 9 %
magnesium: 64.3mg 23 %
potassium: 792.6mg 22 %
sodium: 85.4mg 3 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 20 %
calories from fat: 41.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved