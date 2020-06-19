Steamed Squash Medley with Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Rating: 3.82 stars
17 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

I invented this recipe on vacation when the produce stands were overflowing with young, tender zucchini and yellow squash. The secret is the sun-dried tomatoes. Enjoy!

By Kate Holmgreen

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the sun-dried tomatoes in a bowl with the boiling water, and allow to sit 10 minutes. Remove tomatoes with a slotted spoon, and coarsely chop. Reserve the water.

  • Transfer the reserved sun-dried tomato water to a saucepan, and bring to a boil. Place the chopped sun-dried tomatoes, zucchini, squash, and onion in a steamer basket, and set over the boiling water. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer 15 minutes, or until vegetables are tender. Discard water.

  • Transfer the steamed vegetables to a bowl, and mix with butter, sugar, pepper, and salt to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
103 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 14.9g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 85.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (18)

Most helpful positive review

Linda T
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
08/28/2004
I'll give this four stars but that is including my modifications... added some minced garlic and dash of hot pepper sauce to the finished product. I made a big pot and used the last of this dish in a quick pasta primavera. Read More
Helpful
(22)

Most helpful critical review

d turner
Rating: 3 stars
03/28/2011
This was so bland to me. Not sure I thought the sundried tomatoes matched up with the squash & zuchinni. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
Cookieman
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2011
Made this recipe last night exactly as written except I used smoked Sun Dried Tomatoes it is simple and delicious. I didnt know they had smoked Sun Dried Tom until I went to purchase them. It was a nice addition especially for a side to Garlic Salmon. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Stephanie Conran Freeman
Rating: 4 stars
09/30/2008
I squeezed in a lemon instead of using butter to cut down on calories. Good! Read More
Helpful
(10)
LoriER
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2011
I was looking for something different to get me out of the "green bean's or corn" mentality. It was colorful and good when served warm and great as a cold left over. Read More
Helpful
(8)
SKB
Rating: 4 stars
06/30/2009
Great idea to mix the sun dried tomatoes with the squashes! I mixed all the ingredients together and placed in a ziplock steamer bag to save on prep time while the main dish was baking. The tomatoes added a nice flavor to the squash. Read More
Helpful
(7)
BABIDOLL02
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2007
I used red onion (love red onion). I love healthy low calorie recipes especially if they include vegetables! I actually made this as a snack! LOL Will definitely make again would go great with some baked chicken! Mmmmmmm. Read More
Helpful
(4)
FULLTHROTTLEBUD8
Rating: 5 stars
05/13/2005
Very good recipe - Ruby Tuesday's restuarant serves a similar recipe. Fresh vegetables make this one great! Read More
Helpful
(2)
chibiharuka
Rating: 3 stars
07/31/2008
I was hoping for a bit more flavor but it was ok. the dish was colorful & different from my usual squash side dish. Read More
Helpful
(2)
