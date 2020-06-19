Ziti and Eggplant

Eggplant pieces absorb the flavors to create a delicious tomato sauce served over ziti, complemented by cheese pita bread. You may easily coordinate the three parts of the recipe (pasta, sauce, pita) to finish at the same time. This recipe works great as just a pasta dish if you want to make the pitas separately! If you want, you can saute some garlic and onions before you throw the eggplant chunks into the skillet.

By toezar

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
6
  • Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat, and cook the eggplant about 10 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes, basil, pepper, and sugar. Simmer, stirring occasionally, 45 minutes. Mix the roasted red peppers into the skillet with the eggplant mixture. Continue cooking until eggplant is the consistency of the rest of the sauce.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Place ziti pasta in the pot, cook 9 to 11 minutes, until al dente, and drain. Serve the eggplant and tomato sauce over the cooked ziti.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Open pitas and evenly spread insides with butter. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and season with paprika, salt and pepper. I like to make a light sprinkling of paprika across each piece. Heat pitas in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 6 minutes. Use to scoop up eggplant sauce, or eat separately.

Per Serving:
545 calories; protein 18.4g; carbohydrates 91.9g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 13.1mg; sodium 534.1mg. Full Nutrition
princessinthekitchen
Rating: 4 stars
07/21/2008
This is a great base to start with. I added fresh basil, garlic, and oregeno. It would be great with artichokes and/or mushrooms added also. It got my extra picky husband to eat eggplant so I'm thrilled! Read More
Helpful
(18)
pinkypink
Rating: 4 stars
02/24/2009
Made this tonight and it turned out delicious. I started by cooking some onions first followed by eggplant and mushrooms. For the sauce I added a combination of Italian whole canned tomatoes and pureed tomatoes. The roasted red peppers give the sauce a nice smokey sweetness. I also added garlic Italian seasoning oregano and basil as well as fennel seed. I learned from another excellent recipe on this site to add the fennel and it really make the sauce taste nice and meaty sans the meat. I also made the pita cheese bread with the paprika and that was quite good too. Read More
Helpful
(13)
toezar
Rating: 5 stars
10/12/2005
My favorite (obviously). Please try it, and tell me what you think. The cheese bread can obviously be made seperately -- it's delicious even alone. Somehow allrecipes messed up the pita bread recipe. Here is a corrected version. Open the pitas, put a light and even spread of butter on the insides. Sprinkle lots of parmesan cheese and then put on some SWEET PEPRIKA -- i like to make a light sprinkling across each piece. If you want, you can saute some garlic and onions before you throw in the egglant chunks. The cubes of egglant should be about 1/2 x 1/2". The sauce is even better when you weave in some mozzarella cheese at the end when you're mixing the pasta and the sauce together. Read More
Helpful
(12)
kmf6917
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2007
This was a good recipe. It takes a while to cook but my fiance (who doesn't eat eggplant) even enjoyed it. We did add chunks of chicken the recipe which made it more filling. Read More
Helpful
(8)
jereswife
Rating: 5 stars
08/26/2008
This recipe was so simple! I've never even dared cook eggplant before and the dish just turned out so delicious. I made it with the crushed tomatoes that come with the Italian herbs and put some slices of provolone on top of the sauce to melt right before I served it over whole wheat pasta. The roasted red peppers put the flavor right over the top! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Sara Roberts
Rating: 5 stars
08/10/2005
The only change I made to this recipe (having made it a couple of times) is to reduce the amount of roasted red peppers. Other than that the sauce is sublime! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Lisa
Rating: 4 stars
01/15/2008
I love eggplant so I enjoyed this it did however lack flavor. I added parmesean cheese to the skillet. I also cooked chicken on the side in butter garlic and fresh parsley. When cooked through I added it to the eggplant and tomatoes. It tasted much better. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Rachel
Rating: 5 stars
06/24/2010
Great recipe. Even my little brother liked it and he's pretty hard to please. Read More
Helpful
(5)
kristine162
Rating: 3 stars
01/10/2007
This was just OK the eggplant took a lot longer than it was supposed to soften. Read More
Helpful
(5)
foodest
Rating: 3 stars
02/26/2009
The cheesy pita pockets are what make this recipe otherwise it's difficult to taste anything outside of the tomato stew. Would probably not make again. Read More
Helpful
(5)
