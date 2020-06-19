Ziti and Eggplant

This is a great base to start with. I added fresh basil, garlic, and oregeno. It would be great with artichokes and/or mushrooms added also. It got my extra picky husband to eat eggplant so I'm thrilled!
Made this tonight and it turned out delicious. I started by cooking some onions first followed by eggplant and mushrooms. For the sauce I added a combination of Italian whole canned tomatoes and pureed tomatoes. The roasted red peppers give the sauce a nice smokey sweetness. I also added garlic Italian seasoning oregano and basil as well as fennel seed. I learned from another excellent recipe on this site to add the fennel and it really make the sauce taste nice and meaty sans the meat. I also made the pita cheese bread with the paprika and that was quite good too.
My favorite (obviously). Please try it, and tell me what you think. The cheese bread can obviously be made seperately -- it's delicious even alone. Somehow allrecipes messed up the pita bread recipe. Here is a corrected version. Open the pitas, put a light and even spread of butter on the insides. Sprinkle lots of parmesan cheese and then put on some SWEET PEPRIKA -- i like to make a light sprinkling across each piece. If you want, you can saute some garlic and onions before you throw in the egglant chunks. The cubes of egglant should be about 1/2 x 1/2". The sauce is even better when you weave in some mozzarella cheese at the end when you're mixing the pasta and the sauce together.
This was a good recipe. It takes a while to cook but my fiance (who doesn't eat eggplant) even enjoyed it. We did add chunks of chicken the recipe which made it more filling.
This recipe was so simple! I've never even dared cook eggplant before and the dish just turned out so delicious. I made it with the crushed tomatoes that come with the Italian herbs and put some slices of provolone on top of the sauce to melt right before I served it over whole wheat pasta. The roasted red peppers put the flavor right over the top!
The only change I made to this recipe (having made it a couple of times) is to reduce the amount of roasted red peppers. Other than that the sauce is sublime!
I love eggplant so I enjoyed this it did however lack flavor. I added parmesean cheese to the skillet. I also cooked chicken on the side in butter garlic and fresh parsley. When cooked through I added it to the eggplant and tomatoes. It tasted much better.
Great recipe. Even my little brother liked it and he's pretty hard to please.
This was just OK the eggplant took a lot longer than it was supposed to soften.
The cheesy pita pockets are what make this recipe otherwise it's difficult to taste anything outside of the tomato stew. Would probably not make again.