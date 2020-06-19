Ziti and Eggplant

1 of 34

Rating: 4 stars This is a great base to start with. I added fresh basil, garlic, and oregeno. It would be great with artichokes and/or mushrooms added also. It got my extra picky husband to eat eggplant so I'm thrilled! Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars Made this tonight and it turned out delicious. I started by cooking some onions first followed by eggplant and mushrooms. For the sauce I added a combination of Italian whole canned tomatoes and pureed tomatoes. The roasted red peppers give the sauce a nice smokey sweetness. I also added garlic Italian seasoning oregano and basil as well as fennel seed. I learned from another excellent recipe on this site to add the fennel and it really make the sauce taste nice and meaty sans the meat. I also made the pita cheese bread with the paprika and that was quite good too. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars My favorite (obviously). Please try it, and tell me what you think. The cheese bread can obviously be made seperately -- it's delicious even alone. Somehow allrecipes messed up the pita bread recipe. Here is a corrected version. Open the pitas, put a light and even spread of butter on the insides. Sprinkle lots of parmesan cheese and then put on some SWEET PEPRIKA -- i like to make a light sprinkling across each piece. If you want, you can saute some garlic and onions before you throw in the egglant chunks. The cubes of egglant should be about 1/2 x 1/2". The sauce is even better when you weave in some mozzarella cheese at the end when you're mixing the pasta and the sauce together. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars This was a good recipe. It takes a while to cook but my fiance (who doesn't eat eggplant) even enjoyed it. We did add chunks of chicken the recipe which made it more filling. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was so simple! I've never even dared cook eggplant before and the dish just turned out so delicious. I made it with the crushed tomatoes that come with the Italian herbs and put some slices of provolone on top of the sauce to melt right before I served it over whole wheat pasta. The roasted red peppers put the flavor right over the top! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars The only change I made to this recipe (having made it a couple of times) is to reduce the amount of roasted red peppers. Other than that the sauce is sublime! Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars I love eggplant so I enjoyed this it did however lack flavor. I added parmesean cheese to the skillet. I also cooked chicken on the side in butter garlic and fresh parsley. When cooked through I added it to the eggplant and tomatoes. It tasted much better. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe. Even my little brother liked it and he's pretty hard to please. Helpful (5)

Rating: 3 stars This was just OK the eggplant took a lot longer than it was supposed to soften. Helpful (5)