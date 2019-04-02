Butter Beef

456 Ratings
  • 5 215
  • 4 128
  • 3 70
  • 2 21
  • 1 22

Easy, melt-in-your mouth onion-buttery beef from your slow cooker! Serve over cooked egg noodles.

By B's Kitchen

Gallery

Credit: Meredith Food Studios
11 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the beef and butter into a slow cooker. Sprinkle the onion soup mix over. Cover, and cook on Low for 8 hours, or High for 4 to 5 hours. Stir once or twice.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
437 calories; protein 28g; carbohydrates 2.2g; fat 34.6g; cholesterol 124.4mg; sodium 457.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/01/2022