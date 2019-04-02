Butter Beef

This was a great recipe. I didn't use the dried onion soup mix because typically it has way too much salt in it for my husband and me. Instead I cut up an onion in a medium dice and put that in and added some freeze dried parsley flakes. I don't have a crock pot, so I put this in a small roasting pan in the oven and covered with foil. I cooked it at 225 to start, then turned down to about 210-210 degrees. The last hour I turned back up to 225. I used frozen stew meat. This gave it a bit of liquid, and by the time 8 hours was up that had all cooked out. My meat was fork tender, not stringy, and was delicious. Just before serving I added somem half and half and heated it through. For those who want a thicker sauce, make a roux and add to the heated half and half. Always make a roux when making a flour based gravy. (Add the hot flour and butter mixture into the liquid, preventing lumps that way.) I found this dish was fine without the half and half sauce, and I didn't make a roux. I decided to add the half and half because it sounded good to me. A dash of tabasco or cayenne would perk this up. Don't be afraid to tweak this recipe to your family's tastes. Made an elegant, but very simple dish. Proves that simple is sometimes as good as the more complicated recipes. Oh, I used a little over a pound of meat and a scant 3 tablespoons of butter.