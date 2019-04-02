Butter Beef
Easy, melt-in-your mouth onion-buttery beef from your slow cooker! Serve over cooked egg noodles.
5+++++!! Great flavor - this is the second time I've made it and the first time was exactly as written and it was great that way. After reading other reviews I decided to do a bit of tampering - browning beef first, adding mushrooms, garlic and onions and a bit of red wine. Oh my! It's even better. Also towards the end I added a packet of beef gravy to thicken it up. Was lovely over mashed potatoes. Will be making this again...and again...and... : )
5+++++!! Great flavor - this is the second time I've made it and the first time was exactly as written and it was great that way. After reading other reviews I decided to do a bit of tampering - browning beef first, adding mushrooms, garlic and onions and a bit of red wine. Oh my! It's even better. Also towards the end I added a packet of beef gravy to thicken it up. Was lovely over mashed potatoes. Will be making this again...and again...and... : )
What a FANTASTIC treat!! Made the house smell divine!!! I used a 1.5 lb London broil (cut into cubes) and 3/4 cup butter, added a 4-oz can of unsalted mushroom pieces, and one finely chopped leek, and the one envelope of dry onion soup mix - like the recipe states. Served over white rice and with minted peas on the side. This was the most tender beef I've ever had!!!
This was so good! I followed the recipe and added 1/2 chopped onion, 1 garlic clove diced, I browned the meat with seasoning (Adobo) and Worcestershire sauce. De-lish! Definitely a keeper and so EASY to make!
This is a great recipe. I make this often, and it disappears fast. I sometimes use a beef roast and after it is done cooking, shred the beef, put it back in the crock pot with all the "gravy" and let it simmer for about another 5 minutes. This makes it extra moist, when sometimes in a crock pot the portion of meat not submerged in liquid can get over cooked. I serve mine over my whipped potatoes. I am not a potato eater, but I will eat them with this wonderful beef on top. Great recipe!
I did it like others, cut the butter to 1.4 cup, but floured the beef with about seasoned flour, cumin, garlic, dash of nutmeg and a little all saltfree table seasoning, then browned it off in a little olive oil and then used one large onion diced and sweated in the beef pan, then diced mushrooms, 1 cup of burgandy wine to deglaze the pan and all into the slow cooker with some worchester a little more garlic spice and some pepper, then a packet of brown gravy mix and 1/cup of water.. Lovely easy quick sort of beef burgandy flavor. Serving it with some mash potatos..and fresh peas.
Wonderful recipe - I made it "as is", but I used a packet of Roasted Garlic Onion Soup mix instead... I served it over a bed of Jasmine Rice - and it was a HUGE hit! I am REALLY looking forward to making this one again :)
Very tasty and so simple. I used a kilo or so of what we call gravy beef. I added a little extra butter, some garlic, couple of carrots and an onion. Superb.
mad this last night, secret let the beef cook a long time.I added sour creme to my noodles!
This was one amazing dish! The fiance and teenage daughter (the two pickiest eaters one the planet) loved it! 3rds for the fiance! He NEVER has seconds let alone thirds!I did make sure to cook this on a Sunday, when I could be home to watch it ... I followed others advise and seared the beef (I used already cut up stew meat)and sauteed 1/2 of a large onion diced w/severel cloves of garlic prior to adding to crockpot. I used the whole stick of butter (unsalted) and mixed the packet of onion soup mix with 1/2 cup red wine and 3/4 cup beef broth. I cooked on high for 2 hrs and low for 2 more and it was fall apart tender and sooo full of flavor! Next time (and that will be soon as the family is already asking for it again) I will use half the amount of butter and add mushrooms! Thanks for the wonderful recipe ... it will be a constant in my household thats for sure!
My family loves this recipe and every friend I have given it to loves it also. So simple but so good. We serve over rice!
I tweaked this a lot and it was fantastic. I seasoned the beef with salt, pepper and garlic powder, then tossed with the melted butter and soup mix. I then put in a small sliced onion and 1/2 cup beef broth. Let that cook for about 5 hours and then tossed in baby carrots, cornstarch and a dash of worcestershire sauce and let it sit for another hour. Absolutely delish! I really don't think the beef needs to be browned before going in the crockpot. It browned nicely on its own and was so moist and falling apart when cut with a fork.
I seasoned beef stew cubes with pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder and then browned my beef cubes. I cooked it in my slow cooker for 8 hours. Since I was at work, I didn't have the opportunity to "stir once or twice". This step evidently is important because the tops of my beef cubes got dried out and hard. I sauteed some mushrooms and prepared a pkg of beef herb garvy mix, stirred in a can of cream of mushroom soup, mashed up the beef cubes and mixed it all together. It had a very good flavor. I served it over rotini pasta. My daughter licked her plate clean...literally. :) I'll have to try this again when I have the chance to stir it during the cooking.
I love this recipe. Have fixed it with egg noodles and mash potatos. Only changes I have made are a little less butter. Cut a whole onion in large slices then cut in half and cooked on low for 8 hours. My husband isn't a fan of the crockpot, but he loves, loves, loves this meal. Will make many many more times...revised review I didn't think there was anything to change in this recipe as it is one of our very favorites but I found something. We have always prepared our egg noodles on the side and spooned the beef over them. Well last time I added the noodles to the crockpot one cooked and the soaked up the flavors in the sauce. Now we have a new way to finish off our favorite crockpot dish. Love, love, love this dish
So easy. Made this twice. First time with regular butter, which tasted great. I didn't think it was too salty, but my husband did. Second time I made with unsalted butter, which was still good, but not as good as the first. So when I try a third time I think I will use half regular and half unsalted butter to cut on the saltiness, but still have good flavor.
Followed VORCHA's suggestion. DH said "its a keeper" easy and inexpensive! Thanks!
This was very good. I used 1 1/2 lbs of meat, 1/4 c of butter and 1 whole pkg soup mix...so easy and tasty. The whole family liked it.
I usually don't rate a recipe unless I've made it as written. However, most of the people who rated this recipe as good or bad changed it in some way. As others suggested, I did brown meat first with some garlic, then sauted some mushrooms and onions and deglazed with some red wine. Used the 1/2 cup of butter and envelope of soup mix. In the end, all I could taste was the butter. The meat was very tender even after only 6 hours on low, but this didn't improve the taste. The flavor was very bland, which is surprising with the soup mix. Some reviewers stated too salty, but I didn't even notice any flavor except butter. I won't be making this again or even trying to improve upon it.
I forgot to buy 3lbs. stew meat and only had 1.5lbs. I used the same amount butter and a packet of soup mix, and served over egg noodles... everyone LOVED! Thank you for an easy great recipe. I also served with salad and "french bread" off this site as well :)
I passed along this recipe to my cousin, and now the whole family knows about Butter Beef. I add a can of beef broth, and about a half hour before serving, stir a little cornstarch to thicken. I serve it either with rice or biscuits. We never have any leftovers!
DH raved about this one. Was a bit salty, but that's the onion soup mix. Added a small jar of drained sliced mushrooms to this. Will definitely make this again. Served over egg noodles.
This is absolutely wonderful!!! My husband and I are both raving about this dish. I did make one minor modification; I seasoned the meat with steak seasoning and browned it before placing it in the crockpot. Oh...I used Golden Onion soup mix instead of just onion soup mix. DELICIOUS!!
I cannot imagine why anyone is having a problem with this recipe. It couldn't be any easier. I prepared the recipe exactly as written. It was excellent. No reviewers should be surprised that the prepared dish is buttery...the recipe calls for a half cup of butter! It also works well when using a roast instead of stew beef....in fact, we like it better that way. Can be served with mashed potatoes as well. Excellent recipe...thanks for sharing this one. It is a keeper!
I cut up a boneless chuck roast instead of stew meat. It came out "melt in your mouth" tender. I'm giving it a soso rating mainly due to the fact that all you could really taste was butter. Onion soup mix is usually pretty potent, but we couldn't even taste it. I even added extra garlic and worcestershire to the mix. If I make this again, I think I'd halve the butter and maybe sub olive oil for 1/4 cup, and increase the seasonings. BTW--this didn't turn out salty--I think using unsalted butter is the key. Pretty good served over egg noodles. Thanks for the recipe.
I made this tonight for dinner. Since I had to go to work, I made it over rice for myself. I thought it was very good. My husband and son had it later on over mashed potatoes. My husband said my son ate it, and he thought it was good, it just needed a little zest. As for everyone who thought it was too salty... both me and my husband had to add salt to it.
This was a huge hit in our house. We ate this for two days straight. I did make sure to use unsalted butter and the lower sodium soup mix. I just sprinkled the soup mix over the stuff in the crockpot, I did not use the entire envelope. We boiled whole grain wide noodles and then put them in the crock pot and mixed it all up together (use a slotted spoon to serve though!) Great recipe, thanks!
Love this recipe! The only thing I did differently was to sear my meat first with seasoning salt and then scattered flour in the pan to cover the meat before putting it in the slow cooker. I found that the flour helped to create more of a gravy texture in the cooker. This had a great, simple flavour and will definitely become a regular in our house!
This was absolutely excellent. . . I will admit that I was skeptical with the lack of liquid for slow cooker recipe but it turned out amazing. After reading some of the other reviews and seared my meat in a skillet with some seasoning salt and then sautéed an onion in the fat. Other than that I followed the recipe exactly. AWESOME! Served it over mashed potatos and the hubby loved it!
O....M.....G.....This turned out wonderfully! I followed the recipe as written, the only addition I made was near the end of the cooking time, it was a packet of brown gravy. I just mixed it in and let it thicken. The meat was in pretty big pieces so I took my kitchen scissors and cut them smaller. It was a hit with the hubby and all three kids! Took about 4 hours on high in the crock pot. We ate it with rice and mashed potatoes....tasted great with both. Delicious!
I make this for my busy family quite often and they love it. It is so easy to make. the only thing that I do differently is that I don't use as much butter, then it is great on buns as a sandwich. If you add a little water to make a broth, it is just as great over buttered egg noodles (my favorite).
This was really good. I didn't have any problem with it coming out too salty but I did use unsalted butter. Actually, next time I might add more salt.
Loved it!!!! Out of this world, will make it again and again. Put a little spin on it and added 2 cups water to make more gravy and scoop flour to thicken.
I haven't made it in the crockpot yet, just do it on the stove. Cook the meat, deglaze the pan with butter and mix in the soup mix. I mix it into the noodles. Have made it several times for both my family and the one I work for and everyone keeps asking to have it again.
I love this recipe! My husband even commented a couple times that he liked it! It's a keeper. I used 1/2 the meat, but the same amount of butter and onion soup mix. I do find the onion soup mix to be salty, but I just got a recipe for it and might try to make it and see if I can cut down the salt.
This was REALLY good. I started this at about 12noon, and I forgot the onion soup mix at the store. Cooked it on high with just the butter...plus some minced garlic and cracked pepper. The soup mix was eventually added at 3pm. And a pkg of brown gravy mix at 4:30. Served at 5:30. Super tender, lots of flavor. Served with egg noodles, carrots and peas.
This was a great dish. After reading the other reviews, I did a few changes of my own (also because I'm on Weight Watchers right now). First I sprayed the meat with Pam, then I tossed it with 2 Tbsp of garlic powder, 2 Tbsp of Worcestershire pepper, and 1/4 cup of Worcestershire sauce. I used a beef onion soup instead of regular and mixed in with the meat prior to going in the cooker. I used Imperial 1/3 fat spread instead of butter and I put in frozen green beans and diced onions. I served it over brown rice. Easy, great dish.
Delicious! My housemates and I all loved this over butter noodles.
Do not use salted butter! I didn't pay attention and the recipes was way too salty. I think I will make it again but next time I will coat the meat in flour and brown it on the stove in a little olive oil. I added half a can of beef broth to my crock pot to start it off with moisture so that the crock pot wouldn't pull the moisture from the beef. It was very tender. I think this recipe is a great idea.
I purchased a new crockpot not too long ago, and since that time, I've made dinner in it about once a week. Different things..chicken & gravy, bottom round roast with fixings, pork and saurkraut....The response from the family? OK, not too bad or I really didn't care for it. Or the best one, no response at all. But this? This is a definite keeper! They raved over it so much that they want it every 4 or 5 days. And so, so easy. Five plus stars with this one!
The flavor was wonderful, but there wasn't any sauce, so it was kind of dry over the egg noodles. I will try adding some broth next time so that there is a little gravy.
I personally seasoned the heck out of the meat/sauce but that is due to personal preferences of bold tastes. Some garlic salt, montreal steak seasoning and lots of fresh cracked pepper. Also added in a can of cream of mush and a few splashes (maybe 1/2 cup) of red wine. Fabulous!
Delicious! Easy! Used 2 lb boneless chuck roast. Cooked on low 10 hrs because we were late getting home for dinner and the meat was juicy, flavorful, fork tender. After I took the meat out, I threw in 1 envelope brown gravy mix and 1/4 cup water, put the cooker on high for 10 min to thicken up juices, perfect dinner with mashed potatoes, frozen corn and crusty bread. Thanks for great and easy recipe. Will make over and over.
OMG this was delicious - totally awesome! So easy and so full of taste!!!
Holy Cow, this is so good!!! I hated staring at the cube of butter in my crock pot; so unhealthy. But stuck with the recipe. I did brown the meat before cooking all day on low. The meat was so tender and flavorful!!! I will half the butter next time though, I think it will be just as good. This is a rich and satisfying meal. Yum!
Easy and yummy. Kids & husband alike loved this one. Served with White Rice the first time, and egg noodles the second. Thickened the gravy with flour at the end...
This is amazing. My variation included the butter, a packet of ranch dressing (powder), and a can of beef broth. I also sprinkled on some montreal steak seasoning. That was IT, and I swear to you this was the best roast I have ever cooked! It should be illegal. It is so good, and it was so big, it made THREE meals. I have been cooking roasts for over 20 years and this, by far, was the easiest (and best!)
This dish is great. I am a garlic lover and add about 5 whole cloves of garlic. I have served this over buttered egg noodles and steamed rice. The egg noodles compliment the meat much better than the rice. My husband, 4 yr old and 1 yr old enjoy this meal.
I give it 5 stars with the following modifications... Brown the beef with a lot of onion and garlic before putting in slow cooker. Use 1/2 amount of light butter. Deglaze pan with red wine. Add to cooker with onion soup mix and an extra cup of wine. Serve over NoYolk egg noodles (we can't tell the difference) or brown rice. booth amazing!
my husband loves this! i've made it twice now, and we've been happy with it. i love being able to use such a cheap cut of meat and have it turn out tender and moist! not to mention the fact that it takes five minutes to put together. i serve this with smashed potatoes and a green salad. the last time i made it it was a little too salty for my taste (not my husband's though!) so i added a little bit of sour cream to mine and it melted all into it and toned down the saltiness. it was a nice fix. thanks for a great recipe!
This was a great recipe. I didn't use the dried onion soup mix because typically it has way too much salt in it for my husband and me. Instead I cut up an onion in a medium dice and put that in and added some freeze dried parsley flakes. I don't have a crock pot, so I put this in a small roasting pan in the oven and covered with foil. I cooked it at 225 to start, then turned down to about 210-210 degrees. The last hour I turned back up to 225. I used frozen stew meat. This gave it a bit of liquid, and by the time 8 hours was up that had all cooked out. My meat was fork tender, not stringy, and was delicious. Just before serving I added somem half and half and heated it through. For those who want a thicker sauce, make a roux and add to the heated half and half. Always make a roux when making a flour based gravy. (Add the hot flour and butter mixture into the liquid, preventing lumps that way.) I found this dish was fine without the half and half sauce, and I didn't make a roux. I decided to add the half and half because it sounded good to me. A dash of tabasco or cayenne would perk this up. Don't be afraid to tweak this recipe to your family's tastes. Made an elegant, but very simple dish. Proves that simple is sometimes as good as the more complicated recipes. Oh, I used a little over a pound of meat and a scant 3 tablespoons of butter.
But its better with a cup of beef stock and only a dab of butter.
This just wasn't any good. We love butter, we love beef, but this was just...greasy and tasteless
I can only give this 3 stars because as the recipe is written, it is just way too dry. After reading everyone's comments, I'll try again with some red wine for more of an au jus.
Kind of on the bland side, but I'm one that likes really spicy food so it might not be a fair rating. Decent flavor, but a one timer.
I thought the beef came out very tender but I didn't think this recipe was anything fantastic. I thought it could have used more spice and less butter. Overall, it was ok though.
Followed recipe exactly and it tasted burnt and greasy.
Yum!! I've made it twice now in my slow cooker and each time I think I've died and gone to heaven. So easy to put together, too. I only add a couple of pounds of sliced fresh mushrooms and some garlic. I don't like eating leftovers as a rule, but now I do!
I really enjoyed this recipe. Very easy and tasty. I did add a couple things...onion, garlic, and a can of beef gravy. But it turned out wonderful and went well over rice for our dinner! Thanks for a quick and easy meal!
This is easy and delicious - I always run out! Excellent sauce over rice.
I fixed this twice. I guess I forgot how salty it was. The meat was awsome, but way to salty. Because of the salt won't be fixing this again.
The ease of this recipe is what attracted me...and I went with another's suggestion of adding a packet of brown gravy to the crockpot about 30 minutes before serving. I did add some minced garlic and used only 2/3 a stick of butter - and it was outstanding!!! It was so easy and so good, I didn't even have enough leftovers for lunch the next day. Can't wait to make again!!!
This was EXTREMELY salty and greasy. Yuck.
Like others have said, this comes out very salty. It had good flavor, but I think I would rather just have a roast.
This made the house smell wonderful, but all the butter was a turn off for me. I think cutting down on the butter would make this a bit easier to somach for some.
Easy but very plain so not worth it for me sorry!
My whole family loved this. Easy and very tasty. I will definately add this to the rotation.
Easy recipe! I used London broil it was on sale. I seared it after seasoning it with my fav steak rub. Sliced it and added it to the crock. I sauted onions and mushrooms in the searing pan and added those to the crock as well. It turned out very tender and full of flavor. The soup mix was a name brand. I have used no name and they are not as tasty. I boiled egg noodles and added straight to the crock and tossed. No extra gravy or butter was needed. My family enjoyed this meal. I would say buy your meat from a good butcher not per say Wal mart because they add the sodium preservatives and it really does change the meat texture and flavor.
A very quick and easy way to make beef tips. If yours turned out burned it's because you didn't stir it. I stirred mine about every hour and it came out evenly done with no burned or hard areas on the beef. Just because it's in a crock pot doesn't mean you don't have to keep an eye on it and stir as needed. Also, it doesn't need hot sauce unless you want to camouflage the taste of the beef. If you like a spicy beef dish, this isn't the one for you. I followed the recipe exactly with the exception of adding about 1/2 stick more butter. I used unsalted butter since the dry onion soup mix is generally a little salty. My beef was fork tender and had a wonderful taste. I served it over butter noodles and my family loved it. This recipe is definitely a keeper.
I had to skim off some of the butter after it was done. We used it on sandwiches first which my husband loved then added milk and sour cream to the rest and served over noodles. I'll make this again with a little less butter.
I make a very similar recipe to this with stew meat or a piece of bottom round. I leave out the butter, but I spread a can of cream of mushroom soup on the meat when I put it in the crock pot. When it is done, pour the juices into a smaller pot on the stove and add a large can or jar of beef gravy. YUMMY!!!! Great served over egg noodles or next to garlic mashed potatoes.
this recipe turned out great!i didn't change anything,except add 1/2 cup of water and some half and half to thicken the gravy a little bit.it goes well with pasta or rice,or even on it's own w/ a side of mashed potatoes and steamed veggies.i couldn't believe something so simple would taste this good.will definitely make it again...
I was a little concerned about the saltiness comments posted by previous commentors, so I used unsalted butter and it came out delicious. Also, I served it over mashed potatoes.
This is so easy and has great taste. I haven't had the problem with saltiness as reported by some reviewers. Last time I made it I added fresh quartered mushrooms to the crockpot which was a nice addition. I also like to add sour cream when serving for the creaminess it gives to the sauce.
Easy. Great taste. Nice change from regular crockpot roast. Make sure your stew meat is small. Cut up if necessary.
I gave this four stars because it was really good but I did have to make some changes. I browned the beef in batches with garlic powder and cracked pepper. I then carmelized 1 small onion sliced into rings and melted the rest of the butter with it before adding it to the beef and onion soup. I'll be reducing the butter to probably 1/3 c next time. Also I was curious to see if this could be made in the oven as well so I baked it in a TIGHTLY covered baking dish for 3 1/2 hours at 300 degrees and it was moist and tender. Great easy recipe.
love love love this recipe! We only make it once or twice a month since it's high in fat and sodium...but it's SO easy to make and melts in your mouth! Thanks for such a great recipe =)
This beef recipe was delicious! Perfect over egg noodles. I'll have to DOUBLE UP next time -- it went so fast!
This was way too salty for my family. The meat may have been better if I'd been home to stir more often.
I put this in the crockpot early with some stir fry meat I got on the cheap at the commissary. About 2 hours before it was done I added 8 oz of sliced mushrooms. I did need to add some salt at the end but this was really good. My so picky husband said I could do this again. I served over rice. So simple with 3 ingredients (4 if you add mushrooms) and delicious.
This was ok. It was a little too salty and my daughter didn't like that. I served it over mashed potato's, but the gravy part was really greasy which turned me off a bit. I think if I just strained the meat out next time it would be better.
I'm sure the recipe would have been good as written, but in an effort to add some vegetables, I did follow some of the recommendations to add onion and mushrooms (and a little red wine 'cause what doesn't taste better with a little red wine) and this was delicious.
Yuuummmmmmmy It was delicious! I used chopped up cube steak since that all I had thawed out and served with a side of mashed potatoes (used the sauce as a gravy) I loved it, will be making this again in the future!
Not too bad for a cheap quick meal. I didnt add the entire amount of butter, but I added a little water. The meat was very tender.
Did not enjoy this at all! This was way too salty and way too greasy. Ended up throwing out and having cereal for dinner!
Sorry, this recipe was awful. It has my two favourite food groups (butter and beef) but the result was inedible. My husband wouldn't even finish his 1st helping and he usually eats 3.
I made this for Sunday night supper. It was very tasty. I added half a can of beef broth so I could have more gravy. I also added half of a chopped oinion for extra flavor. I served it over egg noodles. Very yummy!
The way I made this is actually 5 stars, but I'm giving it 4 because I had to "doctor" it up! I browned the meat in olive oil and sprinkled garlic salt and pepper on it. I also added a healthy dose of worchestershire and sprinkled the onion soup on while browning. Served over egg noddles and it was quite fabulous!
Cooked exactly as written, it is wonderful. I have to fight my men to keep them out of the crock pot until the meal is ready because they steal a taste every chance they get. I usually use some of the liquid from the crock pot combined with water to cook the rice (ummm, it's not healthy but it's really good), or serve it over noodles. Sometimes I'll add a couple of squirts of ketchup (just a little--don't want to taste the ketchup) and it seems to change up the flavor just a little. This is great just as written, but it can also be tweaked a thousand ways. One of my top ten recipes from this site.
It was OK. Pretty bland...
Pretty Good, a little oily but ok
Not super delicious, but not bad either. I stirred a can of cream of mushroom soup to the juices to make a gravy. That was the best part of it!
My family loves this recipe, simple and so tasteful. I serve over mashed potatoes and add french fried onions on top of that. It tastes just like a dish I had a popular restuarant.
My family loves this meal, although I do cut the butter a little as it's not the healthiest but it sure is good.
This is ok to start with but definitely needs some work. Next time I will Cut the butter back to 1/4 cup, add 1 can of beef broth, 1 can of mushroom soup, and some fresh mushrooms. I wouldn't make it again as is because my family just wasn't impressed by it.
So simple. Tasted great - really great. Served over rice. Would be tasty on a bun (shredded / sliced beef)
Followed the recipe pretty much except I used a light butter. Smelled delicious and didn't disappoint in the taste department. My husband had seconds on the meat. So tender! Can't wait until the cooler weather to make it again.
Even my very picky eater loves this, I added mushrooms and one onion to the mix.
I tried this recipe tonight and loved it! My picky 13 year old had two helpings. I also browned the meat first and sauteed an onion before adding it to the crock pot. I will definitely make this again:)
I always cook beef in the slow cooker, and I've never had the need to add a stick of butter to it. It was lots of unnecessary fat that made the dish too greasy and didn't add to the flavor of the beef at all. You're much better off using a can of cream of mushroom soup along with the packet of soup mix to get a good gravy. Won't make this again.