Best Lactose Free Blueberry Muffins

You won't miss the dairy in these tangy blueberry muffins! They have great flavor and a moist texture that produces muffins that no one will believe came from a dairy-free recipe. Be sure to check the label on your margarine for milk solids. Some margarines will contain some milk product.
This is my very favorite blueberry muffin recipe. I do make some variations, though. I use rice milk instead of soy milk, and I eliminate the lime juice and instead add an extra 1/2 tablespoon of vanilla. I also decrease the sugar to 2/3 cup because i cut the sugar in pretty much everything I bake.
This is not a lactose-free recipe and should be removed or changed before it hurts someone. Margarine contains whey, which is milk sugar and milk protein, and can place the lactose-intolerant in extreme pain. You might substitute olive oil or another cooking oil in it's place, that would make it lactose free. I give it one star for the inaccuracy of making the very first ingredient a lactose containing product.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/14/2005
I have not made this yet...but wanted to comment on the last review. The author of the recipe did say to check your margarine for milk products. There are margarines available with no milk products...I know because I buy them. They do not cause any milk problems. I can't wait to try this recipe!! :)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
03/30/2005
We just discovered our daughter is lactose intolerant. I was looking for a blueberry muffin recipe that she could enjoy. This recipe was really good. If you are concerned about the lactose, just substitute natural applesauce for the margarine. I always do this in recipes that call for butter, margarine or oil. Then you can also cut a bit of the sugar as the applesauce adds natural sugar. My daughter's only complaint was too many blueberries-I may have thrown a couple extra in! Thanks for sharing!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
07/20/2005
This recipe is not really lactose free. Margarine generally contains whey (a diary product) and sometimes other dairy products. If you suggest soybean margarine from Willow Run, that would work or even subsitute the margarine with canola oil.
These are amazing. For my taste I added just under a cup of sugar, could probably use even a bit less. They are plenty sweet. I also used whole wheat pastry flour and frozen blueberries and they both worked fine. I think the lime juice really sets these apart from other muffins. I also used real butter but will try Earth's best substitute next time.
I am a vegan and had a huge craving for blueberry muffins. These were amazing!! I used canola oil instead of margarine and mashed bananas instead of eggs. I took out the lime juice and added a little extra vanille, just because that's my taste. My whole family loved them!!
I'd like to point out for those who said the recipe does not include when to add vanilla and lime juice. The recipe says: Stir the remaining flour mixture into the bowl with the eggs, alternating with the soy milk, vanilla extract, and lime juice.
I am on a dairy free diet due to breastfeeding a newborn with a milk allergy. So, I used vegan margarine instead of regular. I also replaced the soy milk with vanilla almond milk and replaced the lime juice with additional valilla extract. These are excellent and I am excited to have a sweet treat that I can enjoy without milk in it!
This recipe was delicious! I didn't have soya milk so use my rice milk instead, came out great. Also I made it into a nice loaf instead of cupcakes! It is gone already!!! Absolutely fabulous, great taste, def becoming a regular from now on!!!
I used regular butter, half whole wheat flour, 2/3c honey for sugar, unsweetened almond milk, cider vinegar for lime juice, 1 1/2c frozen blueberries. They taste good with just enaugh sweetness, but turned out on the dry side. Maybe I was afraid to get soggy bottom since I used frozen berries and honey.
Good basic recipe. I used earth balance, which is dairy free, and gets lactose from beets. (We have dairy, not lactose, issues). I also split the flour- half a.p., half ww. I used vanilla almond milk, so I left out the vanilla. I love the use of the lime juice. We also added a T of margarine, cut into a few T of flour and brown sugar, to add a "crumble" to the top. Also, frozen blueberries work great in this recipe.. I'd say better than fresh, since they don't fall apart as much as the fresh!
Wow. Upon reading the ingredients list, the ratio of blueberries to batter seemed like a lot. But I always, always follow recipes to a T before making any kind of revision or tweak. Plus I needed a milk free recipe for my daughters. Another thing that put me off was that lime juice and vanilla were in the ingredients list. But when you read the directions, no where does it state when to use it. I didn't realize I left them out until I was about to pop them in the oven. I'm an experienced baker, so I would assume that the lime juice is for the blueberries BEFORE being dusted with powder. And the vanilla is mixed with the "wet" ingredients. But I was right about the blueberries being too much. I even used 12 oz of blueberries, 2 cups is 16 oz. More than half of the muffins' middles were ALL blueberries and not enough "muffin". Just a moist mound of blueberries that falls apart. I made a sugar crumble for the top which made it taste oh so good. I got the recipe for it from "To Die For Blueberry Muffins" If it weren't for the crumble, it wouldn't taste that great IMO. I will probably just substitute the dairy ingredients in that recipe.
I just found out my daughter is sensitive to milk, and I've been looking for a blueberry muffin that she would love. This was amazing. I used non dairy margarine and almond milk and they were delicious!!
My fiance is a muffin fanatic.. especially blueberry.. her comments this morning when she tried these muffing were oooooo myyyyy Godddddddd ... theses may just be the best I have ever tasted..will deff be making again! eating one right now!
This is a great all round recipe for muffins! I made them last night & I used lactose free milk (made by Natrel in Canada) & margarine (Becel Vegan) & I substituted some whole wheat flour for white. I found the batter easy to blend when I alternated the dry & liquid into the creamed sugar mixture. I think this would be delicious with peaches & pecans, or apples & walnuts, or bananas & ???....whatever u have on hand! I used a convection oven at 360 & it took 20 minutes to bake to perfection! Yummy!!
I love this recipe especially for my dairy/soy/egg allergy niece and nephew. I use their dairy/soy free butter (earths balance) and apple sauce instead of eggs, almond or rice milk, and they just gobble them up!!
Didn't have soy so I watered down Greek yogurt, used coconut sugar instead of white and used 2 1/2 cups of blueberries instead of 2 because who doesn't want their bread to be extra-full of blueberries? :) Next time I would use less coconut sugar, though. Oh, and I put it all in a loaf pan just because I didn't have enough energy to put it into cupcake cups. It...is...delicious!! But I have to say I think it's the extra blueberries. :)
Tasty! I used 1c. flour & 1c. whole wheat flour & substituted with soy margarine since my daughter has a milk allergy. They turned out wonderful. Next time I will try to bake w/o the paper muffin cups.
These muffins were sooo yummy! Thank you for the recipe, this one is defiantly a keeper. I was nervous about using the lime juice but I kept to the recipe and I would not change a thing. Though, the directions did forget to mention to add the vanilla and lime. :) Also, in response to another reviewer, the writer of this recipe did say to check your margarine because some contain milk products. I used Earth’s Balance, which worked great.
People are commenting on the recipe not being lactose free because of the margarine, I am lactose and I use a lactose free margarine which seems some people are unaware of this because of the comments about this recipe containing margarine. So just use lactose free ingredients.
I thought this recipe was good. I used freshly picked Huckleberries from the farmers Market instead of blueberries. The one thing I noticed on this recipe was that it forgot to mention when to add the vanilla and lime juice. I just added it after the eggs. Other than that it tasted wonderful and it didn't hurt my tummy!
Very good, very moist-- especially considering the fact that I goofed and forgot not just the vanilla, but also the lime juice!! I was actually going to use lemon juice instead, I was out of lime. Also I used 2/3 cups honey instead of sugar and used 1 cup whole wheat flour and 1 cup regular all-purpose instead of the 2 cups regular flour. I'm glad I didn't skip the sprinkling of sugar on tops, that was of course my little boy's favorite part! :)
I used this recipe as a base to tweak to suit my family's needs. It was an excellent base recipe and I think it is unfortunate that people think that there are not dairy/lactose free margarines on the market. There are many margarines that work for lactose sensitive and dairy allergic people - we use Earth's Balance with excellent results.
Ahh! I love blueberry muffins! I have not yet made this but i plan on it soon. I just wanted to write a comment back to MIXEMYTH. My brother is alergic to milk, so thats why I looked up this recipe. Margarine may contain whey, but it has never affected my brother who is not lacose intolerant. We have been consuming margarine all my life because we cant keep use butter when we cook. Margerine is fine.
These are great! I used vegetable oil instead of the margarine as I had no dairy-free margarine on hand and they were perfect! Also took the recommendation to use vanilla in substitution for the lime juice.
