Best Lactose Free Blueberry Muffins

Wow. Upon reading the ingredients list, the ratio of blueberries to batter seemed like a lot. But I always, always follow recipes to a T before making any kind of revision or tweak. Plus I needed a milk free recipe for my daughters. Another thing that put me off was that lime juice and vanilla were in the ingredients list. But when you read the directions, no where does it state when to use it. I didn't realize I left them out until I was about to pop them in the oven. I'm an experienced baker, so I would assume that the lime juice is for the blueberries BEFORE being dusted with powder. And the vanilla is mixed with the "wet" ingredients. But I was right about the blueberries being too much. I even used 12 oz of blueberries, 2 cups is 16 oz. More than half of the muffins' middles were ALL blueberries and not enough "muffin". Just a moist mound of blueberries that falls apart. I made a sugar crumble for the top which made it taste oh so good. I got the recipe for it from "To Die For Blueberry Muffins" If it weren't for the crumble, it wouldn't taste that great IMO. I will probably just substitute the dairy ingredients in that recipe.