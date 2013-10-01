Happy Birthday Cake

The cake was good. I have not made a cake in years and I had fun making this one. I did what other people did and used almond and buttermilk. I also used an Elmo pan so I had to double the cooking time also. The cake is a thicker cake and is sweet as others say. I also loved eating the edges I cut off. They were very good warm. It was very easy to decorate. It seems the cake had a good "crust" all over elmos face. I iced it with pretubed icing. It looked awesome. I refrigerated it for the next day....we pretty much ate it straight from the fridge so I think the cake was too cold n the icing was harder than I'd like. For the next birthday party I would do a lighter batter..this one was good tho just not good for birthdays. I think doing something with strawberries would be perfect for this recipe. Will do again and would suggest to others but make a practice one so I understand the taste. Also adding a filling would be so good!