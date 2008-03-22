White Chocolate Cheesecake with White Chocolate Brandy Sauce

This is a dense cheesecake that is very smooth and melts in your mouth. The white chocolate brandy sauce tops it off. I just nap it over the center of the slice of cheesecake on the plate. I garnish it with mint leaves and either raspberries or strawberries.
AMAZING! I read through the recommendations and reviews for this recipe and it came out beautifully. I added twice the amount of white chocolate to the cake (not the sauce), added a crushed oreo cookie crust (1/3 cup butter and 2/3 oreo cookie bag), and topped it with strawberries when serving. The most important tip is not to put the springform inside the steam bath but instead to place the steam bath on the rack underneath the cheesecake when baking.
AMAZING! I read through the recommendations and reviews for this recipe and it came out beautifully. I added twice the amount of white chocolate to the cake (not the sauce), added a crushed oreo cookie crust (1/3 cup butter and 2/3 oreo cookie bag), and topped it with strawberries when serving. The most important tip is not to put the springform inside the steam bath but instead to place the steam bath on the rack underneath the cheesecake when baking.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2003
i specialize in baking cheesecakes and this is an exquisite white cheesecake recipe and brought a $125 bid to a recent charity auction; however, I highly recommend a vanilla crust as I remove my cheesecakes from my springform pans to put on a cake board for serving. the sauce delicious (i was tipsy all afternoon after tasting the leftovers in the bowl) but not meant to be a hardened cover but rather a garnish. to make the cake more special, i piped medium sized dollops of sweetened fresh whipped cream around the top adding a fresh raspberry and mint sprig to each dollop; the final touch was a dusting of powdered sugar. humbly, i tell you, it was gorgeous.
Of the 3 cheesecakes I've rated 5* so far, this is by far the easiest to make, and I think the best tasting too. I will definitely make it again. I didn't have a 10" springform, so I used a 7" and an 8". The cake ended up a little thinner, but not by much. (2 7" pans would have the same area as one 10" pan. Sorry about the numbers... I majored in math in university and I can't help it.) I wanted to transfer the cake to a platter for serving, so I added a standard chocolate cookie crumb crust (3/4c crumbs and 1/4c butter, pressed into pan and baked at 350 for 10 min) to make the transfer easier. Also, I took everyone's advice and doubled up the white chocolate in the cheesecake batter. Everything turned out wonderfully. But I'm not sure the cheesecake needed the extra chocolate. That's because it's the white chocolate brandy sauce that really makes the cake pop. To quote my wife, "you could pour the sauce on cardboard and it would taste great." I'd stick with cheesecake though. For baking, I put a pan of water on the rack under the springform pans. The cheesecakes did crack a little, but I think it may be because I overbaked them slightly. I also added a raspberry sauce (5 oz frozen raspberries, 1 tsp corn starch, 1/4c water, 1/2 tbsp sugar, boil 5 min, strain) for garnish, which I think was a good idea to add some colour to an otherwise very pale dessert. I served the dessert plated and garnished each slice with a dollop of whipped cream and a raspberry.
This is an amazing recipe. There is one thing that I recommend and that is that you use a good quality white chocolate. The first time I made this I used chocolate from the bulk bin and it was an awful tasting cheesecake. I made it for Christmas this year with good quality white chocolate and took it to a family gathering. Everybody loved it and wanted the recipe. It really was amazingly good. I had added an oreo cookie crust, about 20 oreo cookies crushed and pressed into the pan. They do not need sugar or butter and hold together nicely. I also changed the sauce and added about 3/4 cup Butter Ripple cream liquor instead of the brandy. It was phenomenal. When I served it, both the sauce and the cheesecake had been sitting in the frige and the sauce was nicely thickend. The recipe for the sauce made quite a large amount of sauce and I may try cutting that in half next time I make it. I sprinkled raspberries and blackberries on the cake to serve and it was a huge hit. I will be making this again and again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2003
Just finished eating it this morning, in fact. I used a graham cracker crust pressed into the bottom of the pan. It was delicious. We didn't have any brandy on hand, so I used a shot of amaretto rum and it worked very well. I would definitely make this again. I don't remember if this was in the recipe, but cheesecakes taste better once they've set up overnight in the fridge. Also, the sauce would probably be less runny if it is refrigerated, and then poured over the cake in the morning. If I were to make it again, I would make it in the morning or a day in advance.
this was the easiest and best tasting cheesecake ive ever baked! so thrilled. i doubled the white chocolate, but otherwise stuck to the recipe. i made it in four 4.5" springform pans, and did have leftover batter. i used an oreo crust (16 oreos and 2 tbsp melted butter pressed into bottom of pants and put in freezer to set while making filling). i buttered the insides of the pans heavily to prevent cracking while cooling. i did fill a large pan with water and put it on the rack under the cheesecakes while cooking instead of the water back, bc thats easier. i cooked them until the centers were still slightly jiggly, and let them cool in the oven with the temp off and the door cracked for about 30 min before taking them out. the cheesecakes were cooked perfectly. no cracks, not overdone, not underdone. i skipped the sauce and used a chocolate sauce instead. (4.5oz of milk chocolate, 2tbsp dark corn syrup, 1/2 cup of whipping cream. mix together on low heat until chocolate is melted, drizzle over cakes.)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2002
This was the first cheesecake I've ever made and it was a success. My husband had a holiday bakeoff at his work and the winner got a day off of work. It won! Since others had said the brandy sauce was really sweet, I used only one ounce of brandy and less white chocolate. I also added a rasberry ripple.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2003
This is a wonderfully creamy dessert and bakes up so beautifully without all the cracks of a regular cheesecake. I used an oreo cookie crust and got such rave reviews I actually have a lady that is going to pay me to make one for her next event!! The only problem with the cake is that I expected the sauce to thicken more, but it remained very drippy. As for the taste of the sauce -- yum yum. I used a little less chocolate and brandy like the other reviewers suggested and it was very very good!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/22/2006
This was my first cheesecake. It came out so good that my boyfriend thought I bought it. I crushed chocolate graham crackers for the base and added a couple more white chocolate squares for an extra chocolate taste. It came out great!
This cheesecake was fabulous! It turned out really light and not too sweet as I had feared. The brandy sauce on top came out a little too thin, however, so I added some more white chocolate bits. I also replaced brandy with Tia Maria liquer and it went really well with the cheesecake itself. Great recipe!!
No surprise, but this turned out wonderful. I doubled the chocolate, reduced the sugar. I did, however, add another ingredient... When adding the heavy cream and vanilla, I dissolved 1tsp instant coffee crystals in a teaspoon of water and added it also, making this a white chocolate mocha cheesecake... the flavor is out of this world. It gave just enough of a hint of coffee without taking away from the perfect flavor of the cake as it is. I'd strongly urge anyone else to try it. It was basically a starbucks latte in cheesecake form. [:
Delicious! It has a hint of classic cheesecake tang and then is followed up by a deep rich white chocolate flavor. I doubled the chocolate in the cake, used half and half with a dollop of sour cream instead of heavy cream and made a raspberry sauce from this site instead of the brandy sauce. Also did a standard graham cracker crust and used a 9 inch pan. Don't set it in a water bath, put the bath under the cake then when it is almost done turn off the heat and open the over and let if finish for an hour or so. Let cool and room temp then chill.
I made this with sour cream instead of heavy cream (I had forgotten to buy the cream) and didn't make the sauce. I used a 12oz bag of white chocolate chips, melting about 2/3 of it to blend into the cream cheese mixture, and stirring in the rest of the chips whole. I know that's a lot of modification, but I wanted to share. It was delicious!
I doubled the chocolate like other people suggested and it was fantastic. I didn't do the water bath I just put a 9x13 pan of boiling water on the rack directly under the cheesecake and it came out perfect. The only thing that I changed is that I only used 1 oz of brandy becauce it didn't need anymore and I added a gram cracker crust. Also, I couldn't find chopped white chocolate so I just chopped up some chocolate chips. When I told people that this was the first chesecake that I have ever made they couldn't believe it! It was so smooth and delicious that I coudn't even believe I made it!
I made this for my family and they loved it. It is very rich and you only need a small slice. The 10inch tin makes it a thinner cheesecake which works because of the richness of the cake. I doubled the chocolate but next time I would only use 3 x 1 oz squares because of the richness. I cut down the sugar to 1/2 cup. I left the cake in the oven to cool and didn't get any cracks. As advised by other reviewers I placed a water bath under the cake. The picture shows a dark chocolate sauce over the cake which is different to the recipe which uses white chocolate. I'm wondering if Judy meant to write dark chocolate in her sauce recipe. When I make it again I will use dark chocolate to see if the sauce is as good. As other reviewers advised I put the water bath under the cake. Delicious!
Simple perfection. I added an oreo cookie crust then added the full 6 ounce package of chocolate (reduce sugar to 1/2 cup). Baked ABOVE a dish of water at 325 for almost a full hour until the center just jiggled. Turned oven off, propped the door open with a damp towel for about an hour to let it "cool" before exposing it to room temperature air to cool completely. Topped it with sweetened whipped cream (to which I added a dollop of sour cream and a splash of vanilla) and fresh raspberries. Dusted with cocoa powder for the finishing touch. GOrgeous presentation, perfect texture, abundant compliments. :) To serve I drizzled with homemade raspberry sauce (from this site)and homemade chocolate sauce (1 c. whipping cream, 1 Tbsp butter, 1 c. semi-sweet chocolate, 1/2 tsp. vanilla, 2 Tbsp strong coffee) Insane wow...better than restaurant quality...and ANYbody could make this.
This is one of my favorite cheesecakes: SOOO easy to make and so delicious. We served it on Easter Sunday and had an unexpected guest join us. She declined dessert, citing that she was watching her carb intake. But after watching everyone sighing in delight, she asked for a "teeny" slice. And then another ... and another. Then she picked up her plate and literally licked it clean! (I'm not exaggerating!!!) In truth, we all wanted to do the same ;-) I made it with double the white chocolate in the cheesecake batter but followed everything else exactly. Some of the other suggestions (like raspberry ripple or chocolate crust) sound scrumptious but this cake was so already perfect, how can it get any better? Baked it (bottom securely covered and up the sides in tinfoil) IN the water bath = no cracks and smooth as silk. Tried it with the water bath on the rack below and it cracked.
I am still a beginner baker, and I found this cheesecake to be easy to make and it was delicious. I have become the hit of barbecues, and with my husband's friends (we're all 25) there is never any left. I don't put the cheesecake pan in the water bath; I just put a pie dish of water on the rack underneath. I added a chocolate Oreo crust. I'm not sure if it's because of the altitude, but I usually end up baking mine for closer to an hour and forty minutes or so to get the center to set. I add a white chocolate ganache and strawberries, usually, sometimes also with strawberry sauce.
This is now my go-to cheesecake recipe. No cracks, awesome texture and flavor. I did add the oreo crust but I think I'll try it next time as written, or use a lighter graham cracker crust. It definitely makes too much sauce as written.
First Prize winning cheesecake. It is the creamiest cheesecake I have ever made and I have made many. My former recipe is being sold in restaurants. But this one tops it! Creamier and tastier with the white chocolate doubled as others have stated. I also baked a white chocolate hazelnut cookie crust for it. Amazing and beautiful. Cut the pieces small. It is quite rich!
I love this recipe and have made it several times. What I don't get is that the photo shown here seems to be a dark chocolate sauce and some kind of whipped cream on the side with brandy in it maybe? Please explain! Also even though the cheesecake itself has turned out perfect everytime, my brandy sauce always seems to be thin and liquidy. Any comments on that would be appreciated, since I will be making this a lot in the future!
This is an excellent recipe. I made this for a father's day family dinner and it won many family members' sincere approval. I did make a few alterations. First, i added an entire 11 ounce bag of high quality white chocolate chips (melted) to the cake batter. I also added 1/4 c of sour cream to make the cake a little lighter. Second, rather than using brandy, I substituted Johnny Walker Blue scotch---an excellent choice. I recommend letting the sauce sit in the fridge for at least three hours to thicken up a bit. This was a great recipe, and one that I would make again. Thanks Judy!
i use this as a basic cheesecake recipe now. it is amazing and my friends and family love it!!! i have added different toppings and different crusts and such to change it up. i will continue to use it again and again.
Even with some healthful substitutions, this cheesecake was absolutely amazing. I replaced 2 of the cream cheeses with neufchatel, 2 of the whole eggs with 2 egg whites each and 1/2 cup of the sugar with Splenda. Nobody guessed! It was as rich and silky as you'd expect from a bakery. I didn't make the sauce though; instead I covered the cake with chocolate ganache (10 ounces of dark chocolate, 1 cup whipping cream and a splash of sweet vermouth). Oh and I added a chocolate graham cracker crust. This is a definite keeper!
oh this was soooo rich and delicious! I doubled the amount of white chocolate in the cake and did make an Oreo crust (although it didn't need it). I did not make the sauce because I wanted it to stay family friendly. Additionally I ended up having to freeze the cake and it was still perfect after it had thawed out. Thanks for the great recipe!
This cheesecake is restaurant quality! I did make a chocolate graham cracker crust by chopping up one package of chocolate graham crackers and melting 7 Tbls of butter. Mix the 2 together and form it in the bottom of your spring form pan. Bake at 350 for 8-10 minutes. I didn't make the brand sauce because we like fresh fruit on ours. I just placed 3 raspberries on each piece. You won't be disappointed with this recipe.
Wow. Thank you for making me look like a star. I made this recipe with a graham cracker crumb crust (I just can't eat cheesecake without a crust), doubled the amount of white chocolate and for the topping I just made a simple ganache of heavy cream with good quality semi-sweet chocolate. Allowed all of this to set and then decorated the top with raspberries. Rave reviews. I'll definitely be making this again. Thank you!
I wanted to make this because of the brandy but after i was done making the sauce before adding in the brandy, it taste so good that i didnt want to take a chance of ruining it with the brandy. It taste great. the cheesecake it self didnt seem to have much flavor but with the sauce was the best. gotta get more white chocalate into the cheesecake itself next time
HUGE success. I didn't make the brandy sauce, just topped it with chopped strawberries. SO good. It was creamy, and delicate and just had a fantastic flavor. I did add around 6 or 7oz of white chocolate instead of the 4. I think next time I may even use more. I also made a graham cracker crust for the bottom. Will def make this one again.
This is the best tasting cheesecake I have ever made! I did not make the brandy sauce, but instead topped it with chocolate covered strawberries (for Valentine's Day). Everyone loved it, especially my husband.
This recipe was phenomenal. I did the sauce warm, but then the next I had a piece and just used the sauce cold. It thickened up really nicely. I'm planning on trying using it as an icing drizzled over a spice cake done in a bunt pan. Also I used a honey graham cracker crust which complemented the cheesecake really well without getting in the way. I can't wait to share this with the family over a holiday!
Excellent recipe. Works great with a graham cracker crust. I didn't have any brandy so I used Grand Marnier in the sauce, which is no doubt different, but is still excellent. The sauce winds up making *way* too much, of course: it calls for 3 cups of ingredients. You may want to cut it down. Of course, that sauce would be good on a whole lot of desserts.
best cheesecake ever..... used graham cracker crust, added seedless raspberry preserves and then melted white choc and drizzled over the top along with heated raspberry preserves. did not use water bath, placed water in bottom shelf like other reviews state and it did not crack at all....
Adding just another great review. Made tonight, cut recipe in half with an oreo crust - doubled the white chocolate - to DIE for. Served with Kahlua Whipped Cream but enjoyed the cheesecake best on it's own - a raspberry sauce would be great - no sugar added - just simple raspberry puree - boyfriend told me I should open my own cheesecake factory! EXCELLENT.
Wonderful crustless cheesecake! In the cake,I used 12oz melted white chocolate chips melted in the nuker in a glass bowl (10seconds, stir, repeat until melted) and only 1/2 cup sugar. Made sauce with dark chocolate chips. Served the sauce under and next to each slice. There was nothing left on the plates, cound not believe they were finger licked clean. Many thanks for a great keeper!
This was the absolute best cheesecake I have ever had the honour of making. I used 9 squares (5 extra) of premium white chocolate, which I will do everytime. Due to the extra chocolate I cut the sugar to about 2/3 cup. I made a white chocolate ganache and drizzled each piece; serving it with a dollop of freshly whipped cream and a bit of chocolate drizzle on the side.
I added a chocolate cookies crust and then made the cheesecake as the recipe states with the addition of a few extra ounces white chocolate. Instead of the brandy sauce I made a dark chocolate ganache with whipping cream, powered sugar etc. The next time I did it with strawberries on top- delicious both times!
I read a lot of the reviews before deciding on this cheesecake for Christmas dinner dessert, but opted to make it exactly as the recipe says for my first time making it. It was good, and I would make again in the future, but I did have some comments that the white chocolate was all but undetectable, and I think a graham crumb crust would be an improvement. Also, even though I baked in a water bath, and it came out of the oven nice and smooth and creamy looking, after about a half hour of sitting on the counter cooling, a huge crack developed in the middle. The crack got bigger and bigger while it was refrigerating overnight. I'm not sure why this is, but since there don't seem to be other reviews mentioning this, I'm sure it's not the fault of the recipe.
This is a fabulous recipe! To make it more family freindly, i added the brandy to the cake then cooked out the alchole and felt it didn't need the added calories/chocolate with all that drizzle and was fabulous enough by itself!! Even used weight watchers cream cheese to make it lighter ;) DELISH!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2003
I made this for my husband's office party. I used splenda and low fat cream cheese. I made a chocolate cookie crust and raspberry sauce as a side. I also had him take chocolate syrup as an alternative to the raspberry. I did not try the brandy sauce as it was inappropriate for his office. The cheesecake turned out perfect. I will make it again for Christmas Day.
This was an excellent cheesecake recipe. It was super easy and tasted amazing. The only thing I'd notate is that the cake took much longer than an hour at room temperature and an hour in the fridge to set completely, but it was totally worth the wait! Thank you for the recipe.
I've made this 3 times now. I would give it more stars if I could! I think the brandy sauce is a MUST. We made it last time with coffee flavored liqueur instead of brandy and it was good, but not as good as the with the brandy. We also line the top with freshly thin sliced strawberries and drizzle the brandy sauce over that and it comes out perfect every single time.
Everyone loved this recipe! Came off perfect! Of course, we added more white chocolate. Used Hennessey Cognac brandy. Was about to buy a cheap bottle of brandy and was reminded that after it bakes, the alcohol burns off then you are left with cheap brandy! Never cook with alcohol you would not drink!
The best white chocolate cheesecake (at least for my taste) that I have found. It is the chocolate brandy sauce that puts it over the top. Gives the white chocolate flavour some zing and also does not taste sickenly sweet. Thanks goes into my file forever.
This recipe was my first introduction to baking a cheesecake and was a huge hit. It's now "the" requested dessert whenever we are invited out to dinner. It takes time but is not daunting and I bake the cheesecake over a bath of hot water which works very well. Many thanks for an awesome recipe!
I made this as a parting gift for company, and they were mad I didn't make it sooner so they could have more than one piece! Just a note, I used white chocolate chips, and they worked fine... just remember if you're going to melt the white chocolate that goes in the cake using a microwave, like I did, either (a) heat up the heavy cream with it or (b) reduce the power on your microwave, because after less than 30 seconds I had BURNED chips. I reduced my power to 5 AND heated with the cream to be safe after that, and was fine. I took the advice of others and doubled the amount of white chocolate in the cake, and the flavor still wasn't overwhelming. I also halved the brandy sauce, and it made plenty... I might use slightly less brandy next time, too, because the sauce was a little alcohol-y for me.
Amazing! 2 things- I ommitted the flour, to make it gluten free, worked fine without it. I used 2x the white choc. & melted some to drizzle over the cake after cooled. It was picture perfect! I also baked it at 350, since I had a second cheesecake in the oven. I didn't get around to making the sauce, which I think would have added a lot to the flavor- it just needed that compliment.
This is my go-to recipe for cheesecake! If I don't want the white chocolate, I just omit it. Same with the sauce. I also use Golden Oreos for the crust. Just zip them thru the food processor and press into the pan. No need for butter or anything because the fat in the centers bind it together if you just press it in. Amazing recipe, thanks for sharing!
This was the first cheesecake I've ever made, and it was amazing! I made a graham cracker and hazelnut crust, and followed another reviewer's suggestion to sprinkle white chocolate chips over the bottom before adding the filling. Placing a pan of water under the cake did just the trick of keeping the environment inside the oven moist enough to prevent cracks in the cake, and chilling the cake overnight made it exceptionally easy to remove it from the spring form pan. Instead of brandy, I used Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur for the sauce and chilled it (per another review) before spooning it over the chilled cake. I made the leftover sauce available in case anyone wanted more, but in retrospect I should have drizzled the sauce over the cake instead of spooning or pouring it. Thanks for the recipe and to all the reviewers for the tips. I have to admit that I was pretty darn proud of myself when it was finished!
Awesome cake - BIG hit with the family for Father's Day and my dad's birthday. SIL (professional chef) pronounced it "da BOMB" and everyone agreed. It was very easy and delicious, but I think next time it might get a crust of some kind. Thanks a bunch!!!
I made this for a gathering this weekend. My cheesecake obsessed friend informed me that it was one of the best cheesecakes he's ever had. Though the white chocolate flavor was quite subtle, the cheesecake itself was delicious. I didn't make the sauce, instead, I swirled some raspberry coulis I had leftover from another dessert into the cheesecake batter before baking. I also made a shortbread crust. But this recipe is fantastic.
I made this cheesecake for a charity event auction and everyone loved it! It was exactly what I wanted-something spectacular!. I piped on fresh whipped cream and added a few fresh raspberries for color it was a huge hit!
I made this for the holidays and it was met with rave reviews. I also added a vanilla wafer crust and about 1 cup of cinnamon chips right before pouring into the pan. The sauce went well with the mocha cheesecake I made as well.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/16/2000
I found this cheesecake to be wonderfully moist and creamy. But, I didn't like the sauce with the cheescake. It makes it too sweet. The addition of berries works for me, but ding the sauce. When I make this cheesecake again, I will use a graham cracker crust. I didn't like it as well without one. Otherwise, the cake is wonderful. A keeper!
I'm only 12 and this is the first time I ever made cheesecake!! I used lesser Polish products and it still came out perfectly, even though I had no help from anyone in making it. I didn't make the sauce and just served it with melted white chocolate and whipped cream- delicious! Also, I used more white chocolate in the recipe, and it tasted more white chocolate-y!
I added double the white chocolate like other suggested. Make sure you use high quality white chocolate, it makes a huge difference when you're melting it. I couldn't stop licking the batter and everyone loved it. Combined it with a red velvet cake for red velvet white chocolate cheesecake layered.
I made this cheescake for my family and it was my first time making a cheesecake. I all ways thought it was hard to do, but with all the Tips that were given it came out great, so good that my family is wanting me to make another really soon. I used the wtaer bath idea, but I put a pan of water under the cheesecake and it was great.
If I could give this recipe a hundred stars I would. I've never made the sauce, but I can tell you the cheesecake alone is outstanding... the best I've ever made. I'm sure the sauce is wonderful too, but if you are ever in need of a great, easy, delicious cheesecake recipe, this is it.
the decoration of the desert doesn't look very nice...i mean the brandy sourse...morover,the brandy sourse is heavy,the white choco cheese cake also heavy food...combined tis two doesn't produce good feeling...
Absolutely one of the best cheesecakes I've ever made. I will be using this as a base for a lot if other cheesecakes. I did not use the sauce, but used the cake recipe to the letter when making my holiday cranberry cheesecake. I used butter cookies for the crust, and mixed in 1/4 c butter and 1/4 c chopped dried cranberries. Then I made this cheesecake, poured it on the crust. I dolloped four spoonsful of homemade cranberry sauce and swirled it in. Bake as directed. After it chilled, I drizzled more cranberry sauce over the top, then drizzled 2 squares of white chocolate on top of that. It looked like it came from the gourmet store! Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
I am not a fan of cheesecake, but this one is something I could eat the whole pan of! It doesn't have that super dense feel to it and melts in your mouth! Topped with some fresh berries and drizzle some chocolate on top and it has become a favorite with my family and coworkers!!
This recipe was good and very easy to follow, although pretty time-consuming. A few reasons for the less-than-five rating ... One is that even though I doubled the white chocolate in the cheesecake, people still couldn't taste it in the cake unless I told them it was there, so I figured next time, I'll leave it out and save a tiny bit of fat (there's lots more where that came from, and the white-choc flavor really comes from the sauce!) ... I added a graham-cracker crust (just butter, sugar, and crushed graham crackers), and that was a good add. The sauce was great, but I keep discovering I don't like alcohol in cooked food, just personal preference. So I think next time, I'd make the same sauce but leave out the brandy -- not sure if it will turn out too thick, but at least my kids will be able to eat it! (I refrigerated mine before serving, and it was not runny at all as compared to other reviewers.) Be careful not to overbeat the cake mixture, or you'll get bubbles. I used the bath, and it was done very nicely.
Delicious ! Perfect ! I increased the chocolate in the cake to 6 squares. Baked it exactly like called for and it came out wonderful - no cracks and perfectly set. I served the sauce drizzled over each piece - there is a ton on sauce left over. Very very very good recipe.
The first cheesecake ive ever made and it turned out amazing, so much that the guests from last night left a hastily written note about it on there way out the next morning next to some crumbs from the piece they took for the road
Great cheesecake, I agree with the person before me, my sauce was not dark either, but I was thinking that limp on the side of this picture is the Sauce! I think next go round I will add 8 bars of white chocolate to boost the flavor inside the cheesecake itself! Made it with Oreo crust, pretty good!
Great Recipe and so easy to make. I made sure to cool the cake in the oven for at least 30 minutes to allow it to set. I topped it with dark cherry topping and also used a graham cracker crust. It was delicious!
Wow!! This was only the 2nd attempt at Cheesecake for me and am I glad I tried another recipe! It was a little time consuming, but well worth it. I took it to Thanksgiving dinner and got nothing but rave reviews. I followed the recipe to a "T" except I omitted the Brandy. Will definately make again!
This was ok but everyone else seemed to like it. I could taste the flour in the cheesecake though and thought it was odd to add flour. I am pretty sure I mixed everything up right though. My cheesecake did rise to a very nice height and I used a pan of water on the next rack instead of an actual water bath. Had no cracks. The brandy sauce was good before I added the brandy. I think less brandy would taste much better but all I could taste was the alcohol after that and the white chocolate taste wasnt so apparent.
I used 6 oz. of white chocolate in the cake & added a vanilla wafer crust. This didn't rise for me either & despite using the water bath (which I normally don't w/ my cheesecakes...I just put a pan of water on the bottom rack) it cracked. That being said....this is the best sauce. Yummm, yummm. I did halve the amount of white chocolate & only used 1 jigger of brandy but it still had a stong brandy taste (which I liked). I topped the cheesecake w/ sugared raspberries after pouring on the sauce. It was pretty good. The next day I poured the sauce over a bowl of sugared raspberries & fell in love. It was better like that than w/ the cheesecake! I will use the sauce in soooo many ways.
I love this recipe! I modified it in several ways. - Used four small Pyrex dishes to make individual cheesecakes, instead of a springform pan (I don't own one). I filled the dishes pretty high - I probably could have made another one (possibly two). - Lowered the baking temp to 275. - Used 9 oz. white chocolate and only 1/2 cup sugar. - Pressed crushed chocolate Oreos into the bottom of the dishes to create a crust. - Skipped the sauce and made my own raspberry drizzle and raspberry sour cream whipped cream. YUM! So impressive. I can't wait to make it again!
made this for a group of friends one minute everyone was talking about how much they enjoyed it the nnext minute the whole cheese cake disappeared someone took it so I made another one a couple days later for some friends and it was gone in less than 15 minutes they loved it great recipe
i have never made a cheeseckae which i actually enjoyed, until yesteray. this cheescake is FANTASTIC im definitely going to make it again. I am thinking about making the cheesecake with a base and then press in some Cadbury's Crunchie Nuggets.
this is really good! my husband complimented me. I could not make the sauce because the cheesecake disappeared before I had even started... maybe next time I'll try it with the crust too, just for a change and not to improve it...
This recipe was delicious. I did add a graham cracker crust, because I love crust with cheesecake. I used the reduced fat cream cheese. The sauce is what made it a hit. My brother in law told me to make sure I gave his wife the recipe for that "liquor sauce". The picture is obviously with dark chocolate sauce.
I added a crust using 2 cups crushed honey graham crackers and probably half a stick of butter. I used 6oz of white chocolate vs 4oz in the batter & instead of buying squares of chocolate I bought 2 bags of nestle white chocolate chips. I have had bad luck with old bakers chocolate or maybe it was just a bad brand but I like nestles chips because they are already pretty small, however I still chopped them up for the sauce to assist in melting process. I used the 2oz of brandy and sauce is very thin when warm and the brandy tastes stronger but if you refrigerate it overnight it thickens up and the brandy flavor is more subtle. I poured the sauce into an empty water bottle for storing and refrigerating. I forgot to make the crust before the batter somehow and didn't make the crust until about the time to add batter to the pan, then realized oops forgot the crust! so it sat in the bowl for a bit while I was looking at the measurements for the crust from another recipe. Then accidentally looked at the WRONG recipe and poured the batter in without the vanilla and heavy cream and stuck it in the oven and sat down at the computer and realized I had looked at the wrong recipe, had to run back and pour it OUT of the pan and back into the bowl and mix in the last 2 ingredients and pour it back into the pan again! I thought I would have ruined it at this point but it STILL turned out delicious. I put the pan of water on the lower rack under the cheesecake. And I cooked an extra
This turned out very well! It tasted fantastic. I took it to a Christmas party and it was gone in minutes! I took the suggestions of others and doubled the white chocolate. I also put a pan of water on the rack below the cheesecake in the oven. I made a crust for this cheesecake: 1/2 cup each finely choppedd pecans, almonds, and walnuts, 1 1/2 cup finely chopped vanilla wafers, and 4 Tbsp melted butter. I also made the raspberry sauce that another user suggested, it was deicious. I will certainly make this again!!
I've made several cheesecakes before, and I think this is a good recipe for beginners. I didn't add as much white chocolate since I find it a bit too sweet (but only slightly less than the recipe recommends), and I made it with a graham cracker crust...it turned out beautifully.
White Chocolate Cheesecake with White Chocolate Brandy Sauce
Servings Per Recipe: 12 Calories: 596
% Daily Value *
protein: 8.9g 18 %
carbohydrates: 39.8g 13 %
dietary fiber: 0.1g 1 %
sugars: 35.5g
fat: 44.2g 68 %
saturated fat: 27g 135 %
cholesterol: 157mg 52 %
vitamin a iu: 1263.5IU 25 %
niacin equivalents: 2.1mg 16 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin c: 0.4mg 1 %
folate: 21.8mcg 6 %
calcium: 148.1mg 15 %
iron: 1.1mg 6 %
magnesium: 12.2mg 4 %
potassium: 219.5mg 6 %
sodium: 229.4mg 9 %
calories from fat: 397.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.