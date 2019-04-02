Baked Acorn Squash with Apricot Preserves

This recipe was well received at our Thanksgiving dinner. I did make some changes for ease of serving a crowd. After I halving the squash and removing the seeds, I sliced each half into quarter inch slices using an electric knife (amazingly easy!). Then I arranged the slices in a single layer on parchment lined baking sheets and baked at 350 degrees for about 25 minutes. I removed them from the oven and brushed with the apricot preserve/butter mixture and slipped the baking sheet under the broiler for a couple of minutes, or until brown.
Boy did I love this. Really easy and delicious. Used light apricot preserves and left out the butter -- didn't matter a bit. Still very sweet and delicious. I'll definately make this again!
I have only ever had acorn squash with brown sugar and butter, and so had my husband. We were both pleasantly surprised by this! A very delicious, not overly sweet flavor at all. My new favorite way to serve acorn squash!
This is a great recipe! It takes a little longer to cook than given, and I leave out the salt, but I have made this twice and it is very good. My kids love it.
Tasty but had a difficult time getting the "meat" of the squash soft enough to scoop from the shell so I baked it 15 minutes longer let it set a bit then cut each half into thirds. That made it much easier to handle and made a better presentation
Registered on this website just to rate this recipe. Absolutely delicious. A new family favorite!
Nice option for a seasonal squash
Great! I used 2 tbsp of preserves and could have done with even less -- maybe my squash wasn't very big. A nice change from S & P or maple syrup and butter. Thanks for the recipe.:)
I used a sugar-free apricot perserve and sprinkled about a 1/8 tsp of Splenda brown sugar mix on each halve. I didn't have to cook it any additional time - mine was smaller than most squashes though - probably closer to three servings than four. My husband hates new vegetables and he will definately eat this one again and it has really added some flair to our diets!
We realy prefer the brown sugar/butter kind of squash in this house. This was kind of odd tasting. Bummer too as I was hoping to find another way to prepare acorn squash.