Baked Acorn Squash with Apricot Preserves

Rating: 4.55 stars
75 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 50
  • 4 star values: 19
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0

My 5 year old said that she hated acorn squash, even though she had never actually tried it. I got her to eat one bite of this and she said, 'This tastes yummy!'

By EDITHPOOLE

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place squash halves cut side down in a baking dish. Fill the dish with water to the depth of 1/4 inch. Bake 40 minutes in the preheated oven.

  • Remove squash from oven, and set the oven to broil. Turn squash cut side up in the dish, and season lightly with salt. Place 1 teaspoon butter and 1 1/2 tablespoons apricot preserves in each squash half. Return to oven, and broil 5 minutes, or until butter is melted and squash is lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
104 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 22.7g; fat 2.2g; cholesterol 5.4mg; sodium 24.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (77)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

touixmuch
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2007
This recipe was well received at our Thanksgiving dinner. I did make some changes for ease of serving a crowd. After I halving the squash and removing the seeds, I sliced each half into quarter inch slices using an electric knife (amazingly easy!). Then I arranged the slices in a single layer on parchment lined baking sheets and baked at 350 degrees for about 25 minutes. I removed them from the oven and brushed with the apricot preserve/butter mixture and slipped the baking sheet under the broiler for a couple of minutes, or until brown. Read More
Helpful
(84)

Most helpful critical review

danelle
Rating: 2 stars
01/12/2012
We realy prefer the brown sugar/butter kind of squash in this house. This was kind of odd tasting. Bummer too as I was hoping to find another way to prepare acorn squash. Read More
Helpful
(3)
75 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 50
  • 4 star values: 19
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
touixmuch
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2007
This recipe was well received at our Thanksgiving dinner. I did make some changes for ease of serving a crowd. After I halving the squash and removing the seeds, I sliced each half into quarter inch slices using an electric knife (amazingly easy!). Then I arranged the slices in a single layer on parchment lined baking sheets and baked at 350 degrees for about 25 minutes. I removed them from the oven and brushed with the apricot preserve/butter mixture and slipped the baking sheet under the broiler for a couple of minutes, or until brown. Read More
Helpful
(84)
Susanna Joiner Boyd
Rating: 5 stars
10/26/2004
Boy did I love this. Really easy and delicious. Used light apricot preserves and left out the butter -- didn't matter a bit. Still very sweet and delicious. I'll definately make this again! Read More
Helpful
(34)
LUNA47
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2006
I have only ever had acorn squash with brown sugar and butter, and so had my husband. We were both pleasantly surprised by this! A very delicious, not overly sweet flavor at all. My new favorite way to serve acorn squash! Read More
Helpful
(22)
Advertisement
Pamala Perrone
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2006
This is a great recipe! It takes a little longer to cook than given, and I leave out the salt, but I have made this twice and it is very good. My kids love it. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Sandra McIntyre
Rating: 4 stars
02/04/2006
Tasty but had a difficult time getting the "meat" of the squash soft enough to scoop from the shell so I baked it 15 minutes longer let it set a bit then cut each half into thirds. That made it much easier to handle and made a better presentation Read More
Helpful
(14)
Libby S
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2006
Registered on this website just to rate this recipe. Absolutely delicious. A new family favorite! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Advertisement
sberrystephcake
Rating: 4 stars
11/04/2010
Nice option for a seasonal squash Read More
Helpful
(9)
SunnyByrd
Rating: 4 stars
08/28/2008
Great! I used 2 tbsp of preserves and could have done with even less -- maybe my squash wasn't very big. A nice change from S & P or maple syrup and butter. Thanks for the recipe.:) Read More
Helpful
(8)
Mom in Florida
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2008
I used a sugar-free apricot perserve and sprinkled about a 1/8 tsp of Splenda brown sugar mix on each halve. I didn't have to cook it any additional time - mine was smaller than most squashes though - probably closer to three servings than four. My husband hates new vegetables and he will definately eat this one again and it has really added some flair to our diets! Read More
Helpful
(7)
danelle
Rating: 2 stars
01/12/2012
We realy prefer the brown sugar/butter kind of squash in this house. This was kind of odd tasting. Bummer too as I was hoping to find another way to prepare acorn squash. Read More
Helpful
(3)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022