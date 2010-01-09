Chocolate Cappuccino Cheesecake
This recipe becomes a favorite as soon as it is tasted. It was once referred to as 'sinfully rich and velvety smooth'. Best if made a day before serving.
Fantastic cheesecake!! I did have some trouble melting the chocolate, so the 2nd time I made this cheesecake, I just melted the chocolate in the microwave and stirred the 2 Tb. of cream in with with sour cream. I also combined the 1/4c.water, instant coffee and liqueur & put in the microwave til it was hot. By doing this, you avoid overmixing the batter and warms the batter slightly so the chocolate blends easier! Great recipe and I really enjoyed making it!!! Thanks!!Read More
I had some trouble with this recipe. First, their was not enough crust to cover the pan so after making what the recipe originally calls for, I had to cut the crust recipe in half and make it again. That made enough. I also recommend melting the butter, it makes it much easier to mix. I too had trouble getting the chocolate to melt. As soon as I added it to the cheesecake batter it became lumpy. Does it need to cool a bit? The recipe doesn't say. I did serve this the day after making it and I thought it tasted just OK. Honestly, it was a little bit bitter and needed more sugar. I also couldn't taste any coffee flavor. I don't know that I would make this again. Something was off.Read More
I have made this cheesecake at least a dozen times and my family and friends request it all the time!!! I make a few modifications: instead of instant coffee dissolved in hot water, I use 1/4 c. espresso for a little stronger coffee flavor. If you don't have an espresso machine, you can pick up an espresso at the coffee shop. I also use 1 1/2 times the crust recipe so that the crust is a bit thicker and I can press it halfway up the sides of my springform pan. I also buy a 16 oz. container of whipping cream and use the remainder (after using 2 Tbsp to melt the chocolate) to make the whipped cream, which means I double the powdered sugar and coffee liquer. I can't say enough good things about this recipe!
This is a wonderful cheesecake that is easy to make. I make a cup of expresso instead of instant coffee and then I melt some dark chocolate in a small amount of whipping cream and pour it over the cooled cake. It hardens and forms a delicious crust.
Wonderful cheesecake! I made a few changes including doubling the crust portion, otherwise I thought it would be too thin and used 1/2 cup strong coffee (4 tsp instant coffee in 1/2 c. water) for the coffee and coffee liquer. I also used strong coffee in the cream portion and increased the amount of sugar (times 3) to make it sweeter. It got raves and I will definitely make it again!
This was good the first day, but excellent the next, so I would recommend 24 hours for the cheesecake flavors to meld. I subsituted 4 t instant coffee, disolved in 1/2 a cup of whipping creaam for the coffee and coffee liquer the recipe calls for. I used chocolate sandwich cookies for the crust and would either use more cookies or less butter the next time, I think chocolate grahams would work better than the sandwich cookies though. I melted the chocolate in the microwave with no problems. All in all, excellent recipe.
I made this as a piece of an insanely decadent birthday cake for my husband, so I divided the batter in half and baked it in an 8" spring form- the resulting cakes were maybe 2" thick, so it makes a nice, thick cheesecake. Because I made it thinner/smaller, it didn't have to bake as long (about 30 min). I used 1/2 cup of espresso instead of the liquor and instant coffee and I sweetened it using concentrated fruit juice. I also used low far cream cheese. The chocolate seized with the cream (I used it anyways) and it still smoothed out in the batter. The cheesecake turned out fantastic. The final product is really only as good as the chocolate and coffee you use though, so don't skimp and buy cheap stuff. I'd recommend melting the chocolate alone (without the cream) and then just add the cream alongside the sour cream. I will make this many times over, I'm sure. Thank you for a wonderful recipe!
I have made cheesecakes before and this one included is awesome. Here is some things I did to make this come out the way I wanted. I used Graham Crackers instead of chocolate cookies. I greased and floured the spring form pan as well as placed wax paper on the bottom. I also cooked the cake in a water bath to prevent cracking. I baked it for 50 minutes. I checked to see if it was done by tapping lightly on the side to see if it jiggled like jello. If it does then it is done. I left it in the oven with the door closed for another 50 minutes. I then removed cake and chilled overnight. To remove the cake from the pan I took a boning knife and placed it in HOT water and wiped it off. I gently cut around the edges slowly to loosen the cake from the pan. I repeated this method until I could get my knife all the way under the cake without disturbing the crust. Always dip the knife in the HOT water and wipe it off before make another attempt at loosening the cake. I also took that same knife and cut around the side of the pan to loosen the cake. Again, I dipped my knife in HOT water and wiped it off and then began the slow cuts. If your cake cracks then take a frosting knife, dip in HOT water, wipe it off and smooth over the cracks no one will know, PROMISE. You can sprinkle the ground up crust mixture over the top to change it up a bit. ENJOY
I love this cheesecake, and so do everyone else who have tasted it! This was the first cheesecake of any kind that I ever tried to make, and it turned out PERFECTLY! Everyone thought I bought it from a bakery. I used espresso instead of strong coffee, and I baked it in a water bath. It took 3 hours to make.
I see that most of the comments with less than 5 stars have the problem of the chocolate seizing up in common. Chocolate seizes on a double boiler because moisture gets into the mix (steam from the lower pan). If your chocolate seizes up, add butter a little bit at a time until it smooths out again. That will solve the seizing problem.
The cake was indeed sinful but was way too soft. Needed to be firmer and I chilled for 24 hours before eating. Almost impossible to serve, just collasped. Delicious though! I used oreo cookies and 3Tbsp of butter for the crust. I also had trouble with the crust sticking to the sides even though I buttered it. Thank God for the whipped cream to fix the flaws.
I have made this cheesecake 3 times now. Everyone who has tried this cake has raved about it. It deserves 10 stars. I followed the recipe exactly with the exception of doubling the crust. I believe the cake needs to cook 5 minutes longer. It was slightly undercooked each time. This time (I just put one in the oven) I will cook it for 50 minutes. I believe there are some tricks for making a successful cheesecake: 1) Make sure all of your ingredients are at room temp, 2) Cook the cake in a water bath. It will prevent cracking, 3) Melt the chocolate slowly (I use the microwave) and heat the whipping cream separately and then mix. My family always requests this for special occasions. You won't be disappointed!
I could only rate this a 4 because my chocolate kept siezing. I must have done something wrong with it, but I tried it three times. I melted 8 oz. semi sweet chocolate and 2 tbsp. whipping cream over a double boiler with boiling water and it started to melt ok, but then it would sieze before it was all melted. I tried also to melt it over simmering water instead and it siezed again. So, I just used melted chocolate and did not add all of the whipping cream and it was still ok. Any ideas would be appreciated.
this made 32 cupcake sized cheesecakes. I dropped an oreo in the bottom of each cupcake paper and baked for just over 20 minutes. Wonderful.
This recipe is fabulous! I followed one of the reviews and doubled the crust recipe and it turned out absolutely perfectly. I served it for a Superbowl party and people loved it!
Bomb dot com!
This cheesecake is fabulous. I do have to say that when using a 9" pan, it takes a little more than the 45 minute baking time, probably closer to 55 minutes, but no matter, it is FANTASTIC EVERY time. I do add just a few tablespoons of flour for our high altitude, but otherwise, I follow this recipe to a tee. Delicious.
Just received the word from my husband and his co-workers that I made this for that this was the best cheesecake they've ever had! I've personally made them several kinds in the past, so I know they've tried some good recipes too... They said it was silky and a perfect balance of flavor. I followed the recipe exactly, using kahlua and instant coffee, except I used chocolate graham crackers instead of chocolate cookies. I also added the melted chocolate to the cream cheese/sugar before I added the eggs (because I thought that would help lessen the beating time). I lined the springform with aluminum foil and baked it in a water bath (a jelly roll pan half filled with hot water) for 45 minutes. After that, I only opened the door long enough and wide enough to PEEK to see if the sides were set. As they were, I closed the oven door and let the cake cool inside for another hour and 10 minutes. Then I cracked the door open for about 20 more minutes before I refrigerated. There was not a single crack. Well, I guess I will have to hang up my apron because I'll never be able to top this recipe with anything else! Thank you so much for sharing this perfect recipe.
My hubby was cross-eyed over this valentine!! What a RICH taste, the eight-dollar-a-slice kind. Texture was perfect; the key is room temperature ingredients and careful mixing. Leaving it in the oven meant NO cracks! I had to use unsweetened chocolate, so I added an extra 1/2 cup of sugar; it was perfect, but gave me the freedom to do less, as I prefer bittersweet chocolate. Plain whipped cream is all we used on top. Finally, I really liked the cinnamon in the crust; it offset the flavors nicely. Two bites for me, but perfect for the die-hard coffee/chocoholic like my hunka hubby!
Added cinnamon to crust. Delicious!
I won the Grand prize at the church cake-off with this recipe. I did modify it but only because I didn't have the exact ingredients. I also baked it in a water bath and turned the oven off after 45 minutes and left it in the oven for another 45 minutes.
I have made this about a dozen times...I am a novice baker and have never had an issue with it...other than it does need to cook about 5 to 10 minutes longer. In the past, I have forgot the coffee and water, I have forgot the coffee brandy and have over mixed etc. It still comes out great. I also make a chocolate graham crust instead. For those of you who have an issue with melting the chocolate, the recipe says to melt it over boiling water. To melt the chocolate over water, boil the water then turn it down low. The water should not touch the top pot/bowl nor bubble out. (I use a Pyrex dish over a pot) Break the chocolate into tiny pieces, put it into the bowl, put it on the simmer pot, with a whisk keep moving/stirring it and add the cream just as it starts to soften. Once melted, lift out the bowl (have a towel handy to quickly wipe the moisture off the bowl exterior, put it into your batter and mix in. DO this quickly, then immediately add the 1/4 water with instant coffee already mixed into it to the batter...make sure the instant coffee mixture is HOT... it will finish melting any tiny bits of chocolate that did not totally melt. You can work on perfecting your cheesecake making if you are going after presentation..but this recipe is fantastic no matter what....and if you mess up...no ONE will know the difference! The taste hides newbie baking! DO NOT BE AFRAID!!!! Even with my mess-ups, this is often requested, also been offered $$ to make it for others!
I decided that this would be my first cheesecake. I was so nervous that it wasn't going to come out right that I did a ton of research on how to make it. I made 1.5 batch of crust because I like mine a little thicker. I added the eggs as the last ingredient, and I baked it at 325 for an hour and 15 minutes in a water bath. It did not crack, which pleased me greatly. I also skipped the whipped cream on top, and went with a chocolate glaze instead ( a recipe I also got on here). As for taste, very good, delicious even. I wish it was a bit more of a full bodied cheesecake. I like mine a bit more dense, this one came out very creamy. I think that's a matter of personal taste though. I think next time I will skip the coffee liquor and just use all coffee to kick up the coffee flavor, because it was a bit hard to detect. And I am going to add just a little flour to try for that more full bodied consistency I prefer. I highly recommend this cheesecake. I am looking forward to serving it to friends tomorrow.
Very good. Used a cup of water in the oven & it turned out perfectly. I don't think it needs the coffee flavored whip...good with just plain whipping cream would be enough. Also, plan to make the day before as it is much better the next day. Overall....huge hit!
DOUBLE THE CRUST- I've made this cake 3 times. Once as written & twice with my low-cal version. Great reviews each time. I used a Splenda blend for all of the sugar to cut the sugar cals in 1/2. I used 2 pkgs Neufchatel cream cheese and 1 fat free pkg. I used fat free 1/2&1/2 inplace of the heavy cream in melting the choc. I used reduced fat sourcream. For the cup of heavy cream I used 2/3 cup heavy cream with 1/3 cup fat free 1/2&1/2. Then I baked it for 50 min. in a water bath before shutting down the oven. This seriously reduced the calorie content without sacrificing taste. It's also true if you let it chill over night before serving.
This is my husbands new favorite. I changed the crust to be gluten free by using toasted pecans instead of cookie crumbs. Melt 1/2 cup of butter, toss pecans in it. Lay flat on a cookie sheet and toast in the oven at 250 for about an hour. When cooled, chop fine. I leave out the butter in the crust. It actually tastes better than the original, it's the only way I make it now.
I have made this recipe twice, and it gets rave reviews! There are a couple of things I do to enhance this already great cheesecake. I double the crust to give it a nice, thick bottom. I don't have instant coffee on hand, so I just made some really strong coffee and used that. I also added about 1 teaspoon of cinnamon to the batter, and then sprinkled some on top of the finished product for that real "cappuccino" feel. I baked it for the designated time in a water bath and then turned off the oven, left the oven door slightly ajar, and let the cheese cake sit for another 45 minutes. This turned out the perfect cheesecake that friends and family ask for again and again.
So I cheated and bough Nilla crusts. and the ingredients made about 2 cheesecakes. Also I used mexican cream instead of sour cream and Kahlua for the coffee flavored liqueur. And doubled the amount of Kahlua. I had no problems mixing although it made it easier if the cream cheese was super softened. I've made about 6 of these since the holidays and once it was gone before I even got to taste.Fantastic recipe
This recipe turned out exactly as promised-creamy, rich and delicious! I normally don't like chocolate cheesecakes, but this one was to die for! My guests all raved. I also used espresso in place of the coffee and liquor in the base. For the whipped cream, I used rum extract instead of liquor. I will definitely make this again.
I made this for a staff Christmas party and everyone raved about it. Making it was a bit stressful because: 1) the melted chocolate formed soft lumps as soon as I poured it into the batter - I saw this happened to another reviewer. 2) after cooling, I had about 2 tbsp of congealed butter that had leaked through the springform pan from the crust. I don't know why. I hand-squeezed out the chocolate lumps (it hadn't seized). As per other reviewers, I upped the crust 1.5 times (good idea), baked it at 325 for 1 hour (only 1 small crack), used 1/2 c espresso instead of the liqueur/coffee and microwaved the chocolate, added the cream after and let it cool a few minutes. Would I make this again? Definitely. It took me about 3 hours from start to finish! I served it with raspberries and chocolate curls on top.
I love this recipe! A couple notes- I did pre-bake the crust to make sure it didn't get soggy. I didn't have liqueur, so I subbed in more espresso. I used giradelhi choc chips, & melted the leftover 3 ozs for a drizzled garnish after it was baked. Whipped cream comes in handy to fill in any cracks, but I preheated the oven with a roasting pan of boiling water on the rack below, & my cake turned out perfect. Seriously, I got sooo many compliments- people asked if I was a professional!
Perfect cheesecake! I did add 1/2 cup espresso instead of the coffee liquer and instant coffee because I did not have either of those items on hand. I cooked my cheesecake in a water bath, so I am not sure if that messed up the cooking time or not. The cheesecake was just a tiny bit too soft in the middle, but it may have been due to the water bath and not the 45 minute bake time. Next time I will definitely cook it for an extra 10 minutes. Loved the recipe, perfect blend of chocolate, coffee (even those who "hate" coffee loved it) and the cinnamon was a nice, subtle touch. **One more thing, I have melted chocolate lots of times... adding the whipping cream was not a good idea. The chocolate got too thick. It's easier to melt without the whipping cream as it will stay smooth and easy to blend. Next time I will just melt the chocolate without the cream and add the cream to the mixture instead.
My husband made this for me for my birthday... "Thankyou Honey!!" It was rich, creamy and VERY flavourful, but not too sweet! Mmmm! Thanks for the recipe Cigdem!
I am usually not a fan of cheesecake, but I loved, loved, loved this recipe. I used TGIFriday's mudslide mixer instead of Kahlua (no alcohol, so you get almost the same flavor for less than half the price), and I doubled it. I baked the crust for about 5 minutes and let sit while I was making the cake part so it would set up better. I would also double the crust portion of the recipe next time if using a 10" pan... I used 1.5 the amount and it was still a challenge to make sure every part of the bottom was covered.
Love it, Thanks for the recipe.
Freakin awesome! I brought this over for Thanksgiving and even after the turkey and everything else the 5 guys went through two cheesecakes. I'm pretty sure this ranks it at 5 stars!
A super rich cheesecake! So rich, in fact, that I can't imagine making it except for company. A little definitely goes a long way: I made this for a dinner party a week ago and am still trying to finish it! I followed the instructions about leaving it in the oven after baking and I didn't get any cracks. I'll definitley use this again for a special occasion.
Very good, but next time i will add more coffee. The liqueur in the whipped cream is a nice touch.
I followed this recipe exactly and the result was a delicious cheesecake, if you like the mousse-like type of cheesecake, you would think this was the no-bake type of cheesecake:). I wouldn't add the cinnamon on the chocolate crust, I'm not sure if it didn't work our because i used Oreo as my crust. Another problem was the part where i melt the chocolate with the whipped cream, i do not know why it became a paste, i have melted chocolates a lot of times but this was the first time it became a paste, at first i thought water was accidentally mixed in while i was melting it so i redo everything but still ended the same result. So there were lumps of chocolates in my batter, if this occurred to you as well, its okay:). I don't mind the chunks of chocolates, i actually strained mine and in the end added the chocolate chunks:), it turned out to be wonderful:), and added a new flavor and texture to my cheesecake:):):)
AMAZING
Spectacular! I had this at a birthday celebration with eight different cakes; this one got raves and disappeared in no time. So smooth, creamy and delicious. I also used espresso for a stronger coffee flavor. I can't wait to make this again!
I personally do not care for cheesecake; however I decided to make this because it sounded sooo good. I have made this recipe a few times and everytime it is devoured by all. The only comment I get is that it was too sweet. Lots of diabetics in the family. To accomodate this, I used 1/2c Splenda instead of the 1c of sugar and also instead of the semisweet chocolate I opted for the unsweetened chocolate. No difference in the texture for anyone and everyone including our resident chef loved it! This is a great recipe!!!!!!!!!!
LOVE the texture of this cheesecake. The sour cream makes it more creamy and less dense than most cheesecakes. It was light yet rich at the same time, and not overly sweet. We all loved it.
This was a wonderful cheesecake, the texture is so smooth and creamy. I'm not a coffee drinker but the the flavour is not to strong, nor is this cheesecake too rich that you can't go back for seconds. It was a hit at Christmas!
Awesome! I substitued 1/2 c. super-strong coffee for the 1/4 c. of hot water and 1/4 c. coffee liqueur in the cheesecake portion. I simply added the 2 tsp. of instant coffee to the strong brewed coffee. I also covered the whipping cream topping with mini-chocolate chips. YUM!!!
Amazing. I suggest adding more instant coffee, as it was more "mocha" tasting. I made a chocolate-kahlua ganache for the top and decorated with chocolate covered espresso beans. yum yum.
Terrific! I followed this recipe to the letter, only adding a pinch of cinnamon to the whipped cream for the topping. I used choclate graham crackers for the crust and I also decorated the cake with the whipped cream, chocolate shavings, and some chocolate covered espresso beans. Everyone said it was divine! Only need a small slice, as it is very rich. Made as a 10 inch cake & if anyone bakes cheesecakes a lot, try the Kaiser pans, as they are the BEST for perfect cakes & pies!! Dleicious recipe well worth the time for the all the Mmmmm's you get when serving it!
This recipe was wonderful! It is very rich so a little goes a long way. I took it to a party and everyone thought it was store bought. The only problem I had was it cracked down the middle (I covered the crack with the flavored whipped cream). I was given the advice that next time I make the recipe that I should loosen the cake from the edges of the pan before it cools which should help me avoid cracks in the top. I will try that next time.
I made this as a birthday cake for my boyfriend and it was lovely. I used dark chocolate and I find that gives it the right amount of sweetness. I suggest doubling the crust as the crust to cheese ratio was kind of unbalanced - there was very little crust compared to the rest of the batter. Also, make sure you grease the pan and bottom to ensure that the crust comes out nicely. I suggest lining the pan with parchment paper on the bottom and on the sides to get a beautiful shape. Other tips: MAKE SURE EVERYTHING IS AT ROOM TEMPERATURE! This is critical for a smooth and lump-free batter. Also, I baked it in a water bath for 45 minutes and left the cake in the oven with it turned off. No cracks whatsoever and the whole cake was very smooth. I think the sour cream really helped with the texture. I also used espresso instead of instant coffee powder which gives it a subtle coffee flavour. I topped it with some dark chocolate shavings and raspberries and it was just so yummy and decadent. I really recommend this recipe for parties or just if you want to impress people. :)
I doubled the crust recipe (as other reviewers suggeted) and had tremendous results! I was baking it for a cake auction at church so I didn't get to taste of it with the exception of the little bitty bit that stuck to the pan. I believe it was delicious and it brought $40 at auction! I left off the whipped cream on top b/c it had to sit out about an hour on display. I made a ganache and piped it on in a criss cross pattern then added a few fresh raspberries for garnish! It was the most beautiful thing I have ever made! (unfortunately my camera memory was full (vac) and I didn't get a picture to share! I will be making another one this week!
Really good cheesecake! I took others advice and doubled the crust. So glad I did! I also melted the chocolate in the microwave and didn't bother with mixing in the whipping cream, I'm pretty sure that leaving out only 2 T. of it didn't really make a difference. I used a water bath and didn't have any cracking on the top! This is a beautiful and delicious cheesecake. It's a very expensive one to make though so next time I might stick with my other chocolate cheesecake recipe.
I've made alot of cheesecakes in my day, but this was definitely one of the creamiest. The coffee and chocolate are a great balance...one doesn't overpower the other. All of my guests and my family thoroughly enjoyed this one. It's a keeper at my house!!!
This was my very first cheesecake (and I've been cooking and baking for over 50 years) and it came out absolutely perfect. The directions were spot on. The only way this could be improved is to lower the calories, and, better yet, the fat grams. The easiest way to do that is take a smaller piece! I won't change a thing. Thank you for sharing
This was good but not as great as I was expecting based on the reviews. We found that there really wasn't much of a coffee or Kahlua taste. It was also a bit less firm than we generally like for cheesecakes but it was still tasty. The crust also didnt' really solidify into a real crust, but again, taste was good. The whipped cream was really nice too, we all liked that!
Got rave reviews from the coworkers, but a bit heavy/rich for my taste. One slice will really do you. My chocoholic coworkers went nuts for it though.
I needed a dessert for our 2008 family reunion and after seeing all the five star ratings for this one, I couldn't go wrong. I had to tweak it just a bit to make it "mine", so added 1 cup of pecans, (toasted and crushed in the blender) to the chocolate wafers to make a thicker crust as was mentioned by previous viewers. I also used Kahlua mixed with the instant coffee and finally put the cheesecake in a water bath (putting aluminum foil around the bottom to prevent seepage into the crust). The cake cracked along the edges but after keeping it in the oven (with heat turned off) for 45 minutes, the cake "rejoined" itself. The comments were similar to those given the original recipe: velvety, smooth, powerful flavor, restaurant quality, and "did you really make this?!) were typical. Thanks for sharing this recipe - it is definitely a keeper. By the way, it took 1st Place!
I was slightly disappointed in this, although it was very tasty. The filling was very good - smooth and delicious. The whipped cream on top was wonderful. But the crust? It was just ok. It was very hard and difficult to cut through once it was baked. And almost everyone at the party I brought it to did not care for the cinnamon in the crust. It just gave it a strange taste. I think it might have been the combination of chocolate, coffee AND cinnamon. Either way, I will probably make it again but I will try something different with the crust and will definitely eliminate the cinnamon.
This was really good! I wish that the coffee flavor was a bit stronger, but overall my family devoured this with no complaints!
This cheesecake was simply amazing! It took my three-person family an excruciating amount of willpower just to make it last three days. The leaves were a creative idea and give the cheesecake a professional touch. This is now my go-to dessert for parties and gatherings.
I thought this was very good. It turned out a little gooier than I expected. Not as firm as other cheesecakes I have made. However, the flavor was wonderful. I didn't have good luck with the crust. Next time I will add more cookie crumbs. I had butter leaking out the bottom of the pan all over the oven. Other than that complaint, I will probably make this again, just changing the crust.
This recipes looks awesome!!! I'd like to know how to adapt the cooking time to make these in the small Wilton heart shaped individual sized cups. Please post if you would. Thank you. Looking forward to serving these at Valentines!
The cheesecake was really moist in the center after baking, but the consistency was great once it had chilled overnight. It did have a large crack when done - I've made a lot of cheesecakes too adn this was the worst I've seen, but I spread the whipped topping over the whole thing and shaved chocolate onto it so it looked fine. The taste was fabulous. I heard over and over at hte dinner party I took it to how it was the best dessert anyone had ever had. I highly recommend you share this with company (it's really rich as well).
This was really easy to make. I followed the directions exactly but I wish I would’ve baked it longer. Everyone raved about it. I topped it with a ganache.
I made this for a cheesecake competition that was held in our building for Easter - It won second place! I used Belgian chocolate and substituted Starbuck's espresso for the liqueur. I then used coffee flavoring for the whipped cream. Was really delicious!
My first time making cheesecake ever and it was the best cake my mom and dad ever had... The whip cream was very rich, and you can use chocolate shavings instead of the chocolate leaves. MUST TRY!!!
Excellent combination!! My first attempt was well-received as the birthday cake for a coffee/chocolate maniac!!
While it was two rich for my taste, the rest of my family loved it and requested it again! I had no trouble with the melting of the chocolate and such, but I had never done it before, so I tag teamed with my Mom. It worked well and we had no issues whatsoever!
Absolutely fantastic! Very creamy with rich taste. Everyone raved about it last night! It turned out perfectly the first time even though I used the low fat versions of sour cream and cream cheese.
This was a most excellent recipe. I followed it right to the detail, but I like my chocolate a little sweeter, I think next time I make this I will take the others advice and use more sugar. This recipe is most definitely a keeper. My family really loved it.
This is a top notch cheesecake, no doubt. I do have one suggestion on making the kahlua whipped cream. Put the liquor and confectioners sugar in at the beginning (instead of upon peaking the whipping cream). Doing so will prevent the whipped product from breaking down too much and being slightly mush (rather than a whipped texture). Also will do 1.5 times the crust next time as others have mentioned. I used a 9" springform and it was fine. Can understand if using a 10" that it would be too thin.
This is a good cheesecake, not a very sweet one, but very good for an after dinner dessert or for a brunch.
This cake is fabulous. I've made it a few times and the only complaint I've heard is that it's "too rich." It is extremely rich, so serve thin slices. My mother requests this cake for every special occasion that comes around. So, here's what I do. I use Kahlua and I always run to Starbucks and pick up two shots of espresso. I melt the chocolate in a double boiler and have never had trouble with seizing. Cooling the cake slowly is extremely important to avoid cracking. You really need to leave it in the oven for much longer than 45 minutes before you transfer it to the refrigerator. The one thing I haven't figured out is how to make those beautiful chocolate leaves. I've tried before, and the chocolate melted immediately when I tried to peel the leaves off. Suggestions?
Great recipe.. I've tried it two ways - one exactly per the recipe and the second I took out the cinnamon and sugar from the crust, used 2 cups oreo cookie crumbs and 1/2 cup butter. Then for the cheesecake portion I used only 6 1 oz cubes of chocolate and no sour cream and it was TO DIE FOR! Very rich, only small slices needed, but absolutely delicious! Thanks for this recipe I will use often!
I made this for my 10 year old step-daughter for her birthday. We all loved it!! I followed to recipe exactly & it was wonderful. My in-laws even loved it!
Very sexy cake. eat it in small slices and enjoy!!!!!
I made this for my husband for Valentine's Day and he LOVED it! He said they should sell it at The Cheesecake Factory. I don't even like cheesecake and thought it was absolutely delicious. I used crushed Oreos for the crust and Kahlua for the coffee liqueur and it turned out perfect.
This was amazing. I followed a lot of the comments, in regards to the time (50-55 min) and used a water bath. I also upped the amount of expresso instead of instant. I didn't add the cinnamon to the oreo crust either. It was EXTREMELY rich and more chocolatey than cappucino, but delicious!
This is an excellent, great tasting cheesecake. I have had numerous requests to make this cheesecake over and over again.
This cheesecake is fabulous. I have made it for several birthday's and special occasions. It is always a favorite request by my husband and friends.
Found I needed to bake it about 10 minutes longer than the recipe suggested which was just perfect. No cracking! Even without the water bath, this cake is so moist & delicious. Is a real hit whenever I take it anywhere.
Very good cheesecake. I had to substitute very strong coffee for the coffee flavored liquor. It didn't have a strong flavor, but we still enjoyed this cheesecake. I'll make it again for sure.
Amazing decadent cheesecake! I slightly modified the recipe. For the crust, I used two store bought Oreo pie shells and sprinkled cinnamon in the bottom of each. For the chocolate, I used 60% dark by Ghirardelli. In the filling, I used three teaspoons espresso in the hot water. For the frosting, I used 1-1/2 cups heavy whipping cream (balance of the 16 oz minus 2 tbl earlier), 6 tsp confectioners’ sugar, 2 tbl Kahlua, and 2 tsp espresso in 1/4 c hot water. On top, I put 4 ounces chocolate in a food processor to break into small pieces. This recipe made enough to fill both store bought pie crusts. Absolutely delicious!
Awesome! We substituted 2 shots of espresso with a bit of sugar for the coffee liqueur.
Naturally, I tried this as my first attempt to make a cheesecake -- and SUCCEEDED! My "bunko" group gave it rave reviews, and as a chocoholic, myself, it was DARN good! Thanks for sharing the recipe with us, Cigdem!
Great recipe, quite impressive! I doubled the crust to make it come halfway up the edges of the pan< and used chocolate graham crackers. A good way to make the crust is to make it completely in the food processor--process the graham crackers (2/3 of the graham crackers from the box is just barely more than you need for the double crust--chop them up, measure out 2 cups, toss or save the rest for later), then add the rest of the ingredients and continue processing. Don't use softened butter for the crust, go ahead and melt it all the way in the microwave. For the coffee, I just used some leftover cold coffee from our coffeemaker because we fresh grind every morning and make it really strong. There is no reason to butter a springform pan when making a cheesecake. Your crust has enough butter in it that it won't stick, and if you run a knife around the edge of your cooked cheesecake right before you put it in the fridge, that takes care of that. I was very impressed with the size of the finished cheesecake, it is quite a tall dessert.
I took this cheesecake to a dinner party, where it was an instant sensation.
I made this cheesecake yesterday and decorated it this morning. I then donated it to an auction for a local charity. It was absolutely gorgeous! I made the chocolate leaves and put them in a dollop of that yummy whipped cream mixed with Kahlua with more whipped cream around the edges. Then I drizzled melted chocolate over the top and sprinkled it with more crushed Oreo crumbs. DELICIOUS! It sold for $375.
I am new at making cheesecakes. Thought I would try my hand at the Chocolate Cappuccino cheesecake. It tasted good but I noticed it was crumbly when cut. Also the top had some crackes in it. The receipe did not state the cheesecake should have been in a water bath. Should I have placed the cake in a waterbath?
It seemed I had ruined everything. Just as I was preparing the coffee and Kahlua I got a phone and made the mistake of dividing my attention. There is not that much attention to divide anyway. I put in six ounces of coffee instead of two creating a very liquid batter. My solution was to add another 8 ounce packet of cream cheese and a quarter cup of flour I then baked it at 350 for one hour instead of 45 minutes. The cake was left in the turned off oven for fours hours without opening the door. I took it out placed it on a rack for two hours and the refrigerator for twelve hours. I don't eat cheesecake, but my wife and friends do. Everyone of them raved that it was the most delightfully decadent cheesecake they had ever eaten! Disaster to Success...
OMG! SOO YUMMY! Took forever to make but well worth it! DELICIOUS! And i took it over to familys house for new years and everyone was wanting seconds. Definetly a coffee lovers kind of dessert
I made it with 2 shots of espresso (1 for the filling and 1 for the whipped cream), instead of the instant coffee and coffee liqueur. I also used 1.5 of the crust. Consistency and presentation were great. It tasted good. Given the reviews, I would have expected it to be 'the best thing I had ever eaten'. Well, that was not the case (it wasn't even in my top5 desserts) but still, it is interesting and I will definately make it again. Thanks for sharing!
This is AWESOME. If you like cheesecake and chocolate this is the recipe for you. It does take some time to make, but well worth the effort.
Every time I make this recipe for a potluck at work, its the first dessert to disappear! I leave out the liquor and just compensate with more coffee.
Beautiful, delicious, and complex in flavor. I did not use coffee liqueur because I didn't have any. I just used instant espresso powder + hot water for 1/4 cup, and hot freshly-brewed coffee for the other 1/4 cup. The only other changes I made were increasing the crust amount as suggested by other reviewers (I tripled the cookie crumbs and doubled the butter) and exchanging ONE block of cream cheese with neufchatel cheese. My cheesecake cracked during the time it was in the fridge. I recommend slipping a knife between the crust and the pan edges before putting it in the fridge to cool overnight. I think this would have prevented the cracking. Thank you for the fantastic recipe. We enjoyed it for Valentine's Day and have several more slices in the freezer to enjoy over the next few weeks.
If you like coffee and chocolate this is the cheesecake for you. I've never received so many compliments on a cheesecake before. The texture is smooth and creamy. I substituted espresso for the instant coffee and coffee liquer and it turned out wonderfully.
very rich and sweet, almost too much
wonderful texture and taste - my friends/roommates *loved* it!
I made this for a Superbowl party and it was a hit! I loved the creamy texture and richness of the cake. I baked it over a pan of water and it turned out perfect. The only changes I made were due to ingredients on hand. I used chocolate graham crackers for the crust and Hazelnut Kahlua instead of regular Kahlua. Based on that I also replaced the espresso with 1/8 c of water and an 1/8 c of additional Hazelnut Kahlua. I will definitely make this again, exactly as I did this time. My husband was very happy!
I made this cake for a party and let me tell you there was not one slice left for me to take home. I didn't change anything to this cake. It was very tasty! Highly recommend making this for any chocolate lover!
