Chocolate Cappuccino Cheesecake

I have made cheesecakes before and this one included is awesome. Here is some things I did to make this come out the way I wanted. I used Graham Crackers instead of chocolate cookies. I greased and floured the spring form pan as well as placed wax paper on the bottom. I also cooked the cake in a water bath to prevent cracking. I baked it for 50 minutes. I checked to see if it was done by tapping lightly on the side to see if it jiggled like jello. If it does then it is done. I left it in the oven with the door closed for another 50 minutes. I then removed cake and chilled overnight. To remove the cake from the pan I took a boning knife and placed it in HOT water and wiped it off. I gently cut around the edges slowly to loosen the cake from the pan. I repeated this method until I could get my knife all the way under the cake without disturbing the crust. Always dip the knife in the HOT water and wipe it off before make another attempt at loosening the cake. I also took that same knife and cut around the side of the pan to loosen the cake. Again, I dipped my knife in HOT water and wiped it off and then began the slow cuts. If your cake cracks then take a frosting knife, dip in HOT water, wipe it off and smooth over the cracks no one will know, PROMISE. You can sprinkle the ground up crust mixture over the top to change it up a bit. ENJOY