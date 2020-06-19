Southern Fried Cabbage

1 of 736

Rating: 5 stars This is the best fried cabbage recipe I've ever had! The flavor is wonderful. I've made it twice now. The first time I followed the recipe exactly, but decided to make a few changes when I made it the second time. I didn't use the oil for frying the bacon (you really don't need it) and I took the bacon out of the pan when it was done. It gets a bit soggy after you add the cabbage because of all of the natural moisture coming out of the cabbage as it cooks. I added it back in when the dish was almost done. I also found that it needs more time to cook, but I guess that's a matter of personal choice as to how crisp you want the cabbage. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS RECIPE!!!!! Helpful (1010)

Rating: 5 stars This has become a family favorite of ours that we crave! The only thing I did differently was saute the onions on the side and then added in. Helpful (573)

Rating: 4 stars Great recipe, but I think it is better if you double the bacon and omit the vegetable oil. Next time, I also will take the suggestion of dipping out the bacon before adding the cabbage and onion, then adding the bacon back after the cabbage and onion have been fried. The bacon does get a little soggy if you keep it all in the pot together. Helpful (439)

Rating: 5 stars Oh the memories this dish brings back! I am a southern girl who practicaly grew up on this stuff, but haven't made it for my family because we try to stay away from fried food as much as possible. On a whim I made this tonight.I cooked the bacon first, didn't add any extra oil, in fact,poured a little out, added a bit of minced garlic, caraway seeds and celery seed. I also threw in the crumbled cook bacon during the last couple of minutes. As I was making this, I remembered that my Mother and Grandmother kept a lid on it and lifted it now and then to stir, which differs a bit from this recipe as it says to stir continuously. So I cooked it with the lid on , and it was perfect! my husband raved on and on about it! Helpful (215)

Rating: 5 stars I agree, omit the oil and maybe some extra bacon, but I have always added splash of red wine vinegar to fried cabbage and use brown sugar for the white. It seems to add that little something. I also cook mine longer and it is great. Helpful (152)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! I took the advice of others: I eliminated the vegetable oil, doubled the bacon, and removed the bacon before adding the cabbage and onion, and returned it when the cabbage was almost done. I also didn't stir it as much. I placed a lid on the pan which helped seal in the flavors of the seasonings. Mmmm... Good! Helpful (106)

Rating: 2 stars Made this twice. The first time exactly as written, the second time, I omitted the oil and doubled the bacon, just using the bacon grease to cook the cabbage in. It's so much better this way. Oh, and a tablespoon of sugar instead of a pinch. So good... Helpful (95)

Rating: 4 stars This brings back fond memories of my mama's kitchen. Cheap, too, especially in the spring. I did make a few changes - left out the oil and used just the bacon drippings. Left out the onions. Removed the bacon before adding the cabbage, then added it back just before I was ready to serve. Also cooked it a little longer, till it was just done - a touch crispy and not a bit limp. I will be using this recipe a lot this spring and summer! Helpful (90)