Peruvian Cilantro Rice

This a recipe my mom always makes. Its delicious! The rice turns out green because of the cilantro and it's full of flavor!

By LAURELC1

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the chicken into a large saucepan and fill with enough water to cover, about 3 cups. Bring to a boil and cook for about fifteen minutes, or until chicken is done. Dice chicken, and reserve cooking liquid.

  • In a food processor or blender, puree cilantro with 1/2 cup water.

  • Heat oil in a saucepan and cook garlic until lightly browned. Pour in 2 cups of the cooking liquid and stir in the cilantro puree, diced chicken, carrots, peas, cumin and rice. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Bring to a simmer, then cover; cook on low heat until rice is tender and liquid has been absorbed, 15 to 20 minutes.

Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 11.8g; carbohydrates 27.3g; fat 3.3g; cholesterol 22mg; sodium 43.3mg. Full Nutrition
