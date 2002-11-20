Black Russian Cake I

I made this for my sister's Washington DC field trip. Really easy to make, really mositure texture, and not very sweet. I did some alternatives to it. I reduced oil to half cup, added half cup of unsweeted expresso and one cup of chopped fruit for a little bit of fiber . My sister thinks it is great. She ate 1 slice right after baking it and brought 6 slices to share with her friends. Everyone said it taste great. I did not like it that much as my sister did when it just came out of the oven. It has a scent of oil smell, maybe it is because I used canola oil, instead of vegetable oil. However, I try it after one night refregrating it, it tasts so great. I ate 4 slices with two cups of tea as my morning snack. Thank you, Rory. Really nice recipe. Definitely will do it again.