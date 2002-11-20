Black Russian Cake I

This is an extremely moist and delicious cake. The coffee liqueur gives it an exceptionally rich and unique flavor. It is wonderfully complemented when served with coffee drinks as an after-dinner treat.

By Rory Kate

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 10 inch Bundt cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10 inch Bundt pan.

  • In a large bowl, combine the cake mix, pudding mix, eggs, white sugar, oil, vodka, 1/4 cup liqueur, and water. Beat for four minutes. Pour batter into prepared Bundt pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 40 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center of cake comes out clean. Cool on a rack.

  • Make a glaze by combining 1/4 cup coffee liqueur and 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar. Turn cake over on a cake plate. Poke cake several times with a fork. Cover with glaze, and dust with remaining 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
544 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 68.1g; fat 25.3g; cholesterol 62.9mg; sodium 504.2mg. Full Nutrition
