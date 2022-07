Black Russian Cake I

This was fantastic! I made it as a birthday cake for my boyfriend's mother and it went over very well. The only change I would make is in the glaze. After sifting the powdered sugar over this cake it soaked in and didn't look very pretty. The sugar on the cake turned a brown color and all around the cake plate was white icing sugar. Also, the glaze mixture didn't cover the entire cake. I think next time I will add 1/4 cup more powdered sugar to the glaze and skip sifting the powdered sugar over the top entirely. My boyfriend suggested that next time it might look better if after putting the clear glaze on and letting it cool, that I make a second glaze in a thick white or chocolate and pour it over the top so that the edges drizzle down. I think I will try that next time.