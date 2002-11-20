Black Russian Cake I
This is an extremely moist and delicious cake. The coffee liqueur gives it an exceptionally rich and unique flavor. It is wonderfully complemented when served with coffee drinks as an after-dinner treat.
A superbly magnificent cake that will have its splendor indulged when accompanied by THIS glaze, instead of the given one. Also, chocolate chips are a wonderful addition to the cake itself. 1 stick butter 1/4 cup kahlua 1/4 cup water 1 cup sugar put all in a medium-large saucepan and boil for two to three minutes(it will get big while boiling so be careful, you can use a humongous pot if you wish) then just put it on the cake, still in the pan, as soon as you take the cake out of the oven and let it soak in for a half hour. It will be extremely moist.Read More
This recipe didn't work very well for me. The consistency was very weird.Read More
It is sweet and rich. Mixing the ingredients for 4 minutes is way too excessive. It made the batter rise too high and spill over. About half the batter spilled over. However, the end result is a good cake. Moist, thick, and smooth.
This cake is DIVINE!! Thank you Rory Kate! My friend made it for me for my birthday and I have made it again and again...and again. I suggest baking for 50 minutes, remove from pan for 20 minutes, place back in pain and pour the following over the bottom, let it soak in for an hour and then turn upright and dust with confectioners sugar. GLAZE: Blend 1/4 C. confectioners sugar with 1/4 stick melted butter and 1/4 C. Kahlua. The glaze recommended by TNTKIDS made my cake too wet (as though it wasn't cooked) This variation was just right!!
Excellent recipe! I used dark chocolate cake mix, cut back to 1/4 cup sugar in base mix and added Ghiradelli cocoa powder to the glaze. I also plan on using Chambord (raspberry) liqueur in place of Kahua w/chocolate cake, orange liqueur w/orange cake and vanilla pudding. Try different combinations of cake mixes, different flavors of compatible liqueurs, and puddings for this very moist and versatile cake! Note: I took this cake up to my husband's fire station and they ate the entire cake in ONE night!
This cake is so moist and amazing! The taste of alcohol is not overwhelming, but it does have an adult taste to it. I made small holes inthe cake before adding the glaze and the cake soaked it up. I thought the cake would be soggy the next day, but it was great. The cake also freezes well. My husband and I wanted cake when it was just the two of us and I knew we'd eat it all so I cut it in slices and put it in freezer bags. I defrosted it onthe counter for a couple of hours and it was just as good as when fresh!
I made this for my reading group luncheon and it was a huge hit. It was so easy to make, I thought I must be doing something wrong, but this cake was fabulous. Several people had second helpings (including me) and asked for the recipe. I took reviewers advice and cut the sugar in half. It wasn't missed. I cannot imagine leaving out the vodka as one review suggested as it really adds depth to the flavor of the cake. The powdered sugar dusted on top sort of sucks up the liquer so you should wait until you are ready to serve before you dust it on. I also added pretty flat candy sprinkles to give it a more festive look. This moist and delicious cake is one that I will make again and again! :-)
This was fantastic! I made it as a birthday cake for my boyfriend's mother and it went over very well. The only change I would make is in the glaze. After sifting the powdered sugar over this cake it soaked in and didn't look very pretty. The sugar on the cake turned a brown color and all around the cake plate was white icing sugar. Also, the glaze mixture didn't cover the entire cake. I think next time I will add 1/4 cup more powdered sugar to the glaze and skip sifting the powdered sugar over the top entirely. My boyfriend suggested that next time it might look better if after putting the clear glaze on and letting it cool, that I make a second glaze in a thick white or chocolate and pour it over the top so that the edges drizzle down. I think I will try that next time.
This cake was very easy to make. It was extremely moist. A few people asked me for the recipe. Let the cake absorb the glaze before serving. Otherwise it will just pool in the middle.
I'd make this again - the only thing I had to change was cooking time (40 minutes wasn't enough). Cake was moist and very dense/rich.
This cake is so easy to make and everyone loves it! I have made it 5-6 times now and it has taken a while to figure out the timing/temp. of the oven as well as the correct pan for it as well. I use a 10 inch bunt and keep it at the temp. the recipe calls for. The thing to remember is that b/c of the pudding in it, you want it to be a bit more soft in the middle....so even if you take it out, it tends to cook a while after it is out of the oven and "hardens" up. I hope this helps!!!
I've made this cake five + times now. It's a huge hit. Baking time for the bundt pan is increased by 15 or more minutes. For the 'glaze' I mix 3/4 cup powdered sugar, 3/4 stick of real butter, 1/4 cup of chocolate chips, 1/4 cup of coffee liquer - warm in skillet until totally incorporated - poke toothpick holes in cake and poor glaze on top. Holy smokes... did I mention how fantastic this is?
Great cake, easy additions to a box cake. I had to make 2 in two days! Added chips, cooked for 50 min and followed Brook20's Glaze. Even better the next day! Everyone wanted recipe.
This cake has made me famous. I found several years ago and have been making it several times a year ever since. It does not need to be changed in any way.
Just took another Black Russian cake out of the oven. It is an often requested item in our house and at get togethers. The only changes that I make is that I add more Kahlua than called for and cut back a smidge on the oil and water to compensate. Also, can't seem to find the 5.9 ounce package of pudding so I just use 1 1/2 of the small packages. The cooking time definitely needs to be extended. It takes about an hour to bake. Excellent recipe and delicious cake! Thank you! We will be enjoying it again tonight :)
This cake was delicious. I used the glaze mentioned in the reviews, but modified it so that there was more kaluah: 1/2 c kaluah, 1/4 c conf sugar and 1/4 c butter. I boiled it, drizzled half on the cake while it was still in the pan and the other half when the cake was out of the pan so that the top of the cake would be moist and tasty!
This is a wonderful cake, but next time I will leave out the vodka completely. Way too strong with the amount listed in the ingredients. I felt like I was drinking a shot of vodka instead of eating cake. Otherwise, without the vodka, this cake is delicious. Very moist and tasty. I couldn't really taste the coffee liquor because of the overpowering taste of the vodka, but I wouldn't increase the amount of the liquor, only omit the vodka as stated before. I did check after the stated cooking time and the middle wasn't finished so overall I did have to go for 55-60 minutes as others have said. At that point, though, it was perfect. I also left off the glaze since I felt the glaze would be too strong for my daughter to have.
Absolutely delicious, and this cake gets BETTER if you let it set for a day to really soak in the glaze! Just be sure to wrap it in Syran wrap or similar. My dear friend had made these for special events, and it became sort of a standing joke how much I loved them. I got married this past June, and instead of opting for traditional white cake, I asked Amy if she would make these cakes as centerpieces for each table. She did a truly amazing job - making 30 cakes!! It was so funny to see people not overly excited about a bundt cake, and then go back for thirds and fourths once they tasted it. :D:D
I made this in my new mini-bundt pan (6 bundts in each pan). It came out really moist and I found 25min was the perfect amount of time (since they are smaller). For each mini-bundt, I used 1/2 c of the batter. It made an even 12 bundts! I used the same glaze as some of the previous reviewers used. It was so good
Great reviews at work! Two people at different times of the day reported (screamed) that this was the best cake they had *ever* had. I made it with choc cake mix, no granulated or powdered sugar, and soaked it with the butter/Kahlua glaze recipe the last reviewer gave (thanks! it totally made a difference). I'll make this again. ;) - from Bay Area, California
This has been a staple of my recipe collection for years. It's easy and elegant. I always keep the ingredients on hand. I usually serve it warm with a spoonfull of fresh berries and a dollop of whipped cream, then I just wait for the complements. But, let's give credit where credit is due! This recipe was originally published in the Byerly's of Minneapolis Cookbook. I purchased that cookbook on a visit to the Byerly Cooking School nearly twenty years ago.
Made this cake in 2 bundlette pans, making 12 mini cakes (baking time about 20-25 minutes). Used a small box (4 serving size) of chocolate instant pudding, added 2 Tbsp. of Hershey's unsweetened cocoa, and 1 cup of mini chocolate chips. Liked the glaze submitted by "tntkids". Immediately after removing pans from oven, divided glaze evenly over the cakes. Allowed cakes to cool in pans, about 30 minutes, while cakes absorbed glaze. Put each cake on a white plate, which had been dusted with cocoa. Served with coffee ice cream, garnished with chocolate covered expresso beans. Very good..will make again. Have fun!
This is a great cake, that I have made several times. Everyone loves it. The coffee liquor sure does add the flavor.
very good cake. easy to make, it really rises a lot with the pudding in the mix and makes a lot. I made cupcakes- it made 12 cupcakes and i filled a loaf pan too and made a small cake. i followed others advice about the glaze - adding a bit of butter (i only used a half stick) and to make it a bit less caloric i halfed splenda with the sugar and applesauce with the oil and used a light butter. delicious and the house smelled wonderful! great cake and a bit unexpected.
I used the butter/sugar/kalua mixture offered earlier as an alternative glaze, and my coworkers loved it!! I'm a big fan of sifting confectioner's sugar over something to make it look good, and this cake was a big hit!
Mmmmm - this is SO good - and MOIST!
This has been a family favorite for a long time. The only change I would recommend is skipping the confectioner's sugar/coffee liqueur drizzle/frosting as it is completely unnecessary...and makes the cake gooey. This cake is moist enough (and incredibly delicious) without the addition after baking. Yum!
I do them as cupcakes and cook them for 15-20 minutes-SO delicious!
Delicious! Here's my alterations: I used 1 c. of strong coffee in place of the 1/4 c of vodka and 3/4 c. water the recipe called for. I reduced the sugar to 1/4 c. I added 1/3 c. of Kahlua instead of 1/4 c it called for. I added 3/4's of bag of mini choc. chips. (Loved the texture it adds to the cake.) Finally, I glazed it with the "Satiny Choc. Glaze" recipe found on this site (which I thinned with a little cream.) This cake is decadent! ENJOY!!!!
Delicious! I used about half a cup of yogurt and cut down on the oil to about 2/3 cup to make it a bit healthier, and used splenda instead of sugar. I was running very late so I didn't get to make the glaze (let the thing cool in the pan in the car on the way over) but used a dollop of coolwhip instead. I plan on making it again with the glaze when I have more time since I think it took longer to bake than the recipe said.
This cake was great! I made it for my dad's birthday since he loves Black Russians. Everyone loved it, it disappeared fast. I would definitely make this again.
VERY moist. My family fights over who gets to claim this as THEIR favorite cake. It's always requested at birthday time.
This recipe was an instant hit with my quilting group. They all wanted the recipe. My friend adds 1 cup of mini chocolate chips to the batter for a little more chocolate flavor. I have also made this cake using vanilla pudding instead of the chocolate pudding and its still to die for!
I used water instead of vodka. Still wonderful. I put the cake back in the pan after poking it with holes. Slowly pour the glaze over cake. Let cake set in pan for an hour to absorb glaze. Rich & moist.
i brought this to work and all i heard were ooooooo's and ahhhhh's i used devil's food , choc pudding and a little extra kalula ,and used the glaze that was recommened in the reviews !!! thank you thankyou!!
This cake is wonderful. Because of time I made it a week ahead, but waited on the glaze. It was the hit of the party. Extremely moist and delicious. Also, made it as a White Russian Cake using Vanilla pudding, liked it better.
This didn't do anything for me. I didn't think it was that special.
This is one of the best cakes I have ever eaten. Everyone loved it and my kitchen smells, so good when it is baking.
This recipe has been in my family for at least 40 years and I use a bundt pan and I use 1/4 C. Kahlua & Vodka. Everyone thinks this cake is one of the best and it's so easy. My recipe dosn't call for sugar. The last time I made I used 7 minute frosting and it was a wow. Not sweet.
I didn't use the vodka, or the coffee flavored liqueur...I brewed some cappucino and used that. It was VERY moist, everyone loved it. I did use the Kahlua/butter glaze that was posted earlier. That was divine. I'm going to try this with a different combination of flavors. I'm thinking white cake, white chocolate pudding, rasberry brandy instead of the coffee liqueur ... still working on a glaze :) Very good recipe, Rory!
Awesome Cake! I've had so many compliments on this cake. My Mom even asked me to make it for her to take to a potluck. Yummy!!!
This cake is very delicious! I will definitely be making this cake again. This is a great recipe and a very easy cake to make.
My office fights over the last piece of this cake and if I don't make it every few weeks someone will inevitably come and request it. This is an INCREDIBLE cake - takes no time to make and stays moist so it can easily be made a day or two ahead. What a fantastic recipe. I have not met anyone who does not rave, moan over this cake. Thanks so much!!
This cake was incredible! I used chocolate cake mix with a small box of butterscotch pudding.. excellent!! I made this a day ahead of time and am glad I did.. I made 2 batches of glaze using 1/3 C each of butter, powdered sugar and Kahlua.. While still hot I poked holes all over the top (while still in pan) and poured glaze on.. Let sit for 5 minutes, if you wait longer than that the glaze will make the cake stick in the pan.. Take out of pan and center on a plate, make the same amount of glaze and pour over top of cake.. *Use a sifter to sprinkle the powdered sugar, it looks very professional! (however, wait until you are ready to serve the cake the next day, otherwise the wet glaze will obsorb the powdered sugar!
This was a hit last night! I cooked for 50 min, I used yellow cake but cant wait to try chocolate. Used the glaze from Brook and it wasnt perfect - not enough (and I doubled it) and not crunchy - next time I will try it like the recipe states. Yumm Yumm - a big hit with the girls
This cake is excellent as is but I've made this cake so many times over the years I've learned some things that don't necessarily improve on it but also don't hurt it. First, I accidentally used the smaller box of chocolate pudding which works out just as well - not quite as chocolatey but very good. I also now leave out the vodka and the sugar without any change in the texture. Make sure to use a cake mix that doesn't have pudding in the mix already or you can wind up with a very dense flat cake. Lastly, you can tweak the final amount of liquer to taste. 1/2 cup of powdered sugar with 1/2 cup of liquer is very strong. As is it's good but a little weak. I've found 3/8 cup of powd. sugar and liquer works best for most people's taste.
We love this cake. It is a block party staple. If I ever go to a party/potluck without it, I catch a bunch of grief. :-)
Everyone loved it. I did the butter/sugar/vodka/coffee liq boiled glaze as suggested as well as mixed conf. sugar, butter, and coffee liq and glazed the top with that - it added a little sweet "crunch" when it harden. I asked if I should leave it off - and company said "no" Fam and friends have requested it again. Oh - I forgot, I also added 3/4 cup of chopped cho. chips. Mini chips would have worked better. Thanks for the recipe!!
I won a best dessert award with this. I also have brought a cake like this to several birthday parties, and everyone has loved it. So good! For the topping, I mix chocolate frosting with Kaluha.
This was easy and tasty. I substituted chocolate cake mix for the yellow cake mix (because I'm a chocoholic). Nice for a dinner party.
This cake was very tasty and easy. I also used a pastry brush to "baste" on the glaze slowly. Next time, I think I will start with a chocolate cake mix, but that's just because I'm a total chocolate fiend.
Excellent cake. Made it for my co-workers and everyone loved it. Also used the glaze mentioned in a previous review and added 6 oz. bag of chocolate chips to the batter and used the 4 oz. instant choc. pudding and reduced oil to 3/4 cup. Also, dusted on confectioner's sugar for looks.
This is an amazing recipe. I am always asked to make it, and it is so quick and simple to make. I sprinkle on a little icing sugar afterwards and it looks professional. It's amazing! Thanks!
I've made this cake numerous times...just recently when visiting relatives for Christmas 2009...they all loved it. Very easy, moist and chocolaty. Make sure to use a 10" bundt pan; had to borrow a bundt pan which was too small so cake ran over but still turned out delicious.
I made this for my coworkers and it was a hit -- very moist and delicious, and pretty easy to make.
This recipe was AMAZING!! I didn't have any milk, so I added powdered milk and more booze. Everyone LOVED this cake. Also, I added some melted chocolate to the glaze topping (whisk ALOT and will need more booze if you do this), so yummy! Thanks for a great recipe.
I didn't get to try this because it was gone so fast. Many people complimented me on it. I didn't use a bundt pan but should have--the bottom burnt while the top was still baking, but I just sliced the bottom off. I didn't have vodka so I substituted more coffee liquor. It was a hit so it must have been delicious!
So good!! I realized after I started mixing up ingredients that I only had a 3.9oz box of pudding mix, so I had to use that. It was fantastic!
Wonderful!! Thank you!
This recipe is fantastic. It was so moist and very flavorful. To be honest, I wouldn't change a thing. My friend asked for the recipe. She went home and made it that same day!
Have made this several times, varying the liquor and kind of cake mix, to rave reviews each time! Most recently, I used the glaze suggested by tntkids and added black cherry preserves (a generous dollop), using kirsh instead of kahlua in the glaze. It was a wonderful twist on the usual black forest theme, without all the glop!
I have made this cake for years and just love it. I have made a few changes though. I bake the cake for 50-60 minutes, I use a deep chocolate cake mix to make the flavour more intense, I reduce the vodka by half and put more kalhua and I don't use a glaze and instead decorate the plate with carmel and raspberry sauce and a dusting of powdered sugar.
AWESOME!! I've made this twice already in the last week! Everyone LOVES it! The cake is very moist and has a wonderful flavor!!!
I got three marraige proposals after bringing this cake to work!
I don't know what went wrong here. The only direction I did not follow is the amount of time it said to mix the cake. I only mixed maybe two minutes so I wouldn't get a tough cake. In any case The middle never cooked. I kept extending the bake time by five minutes until I hit 55 minutes. By that time the outside had burned and it was still raw in the middle. I don't know what happened?
I made this for a party and everyone absolutely raved about it! A few people even begged for the recipe! I used water instead of the vodka because I had no vodka. I also used the glaze provided earlier in the reviews rather than the one in the recipe. Turned out wonderful! Thanks so much!
Two big thumbs up -- easy and absolutely delicious. I used a small box of choco pudding (that's all I had) and the cake was wonderful. Nice for the holidays.
Very moist and yummy!
This was a good cake, but I was hoping for more of a Kahlua flavor. I don't think the vodka added anything, but I used it anyway. Of course this cake was super moist - it calls for a cup of oil! ;-) I should have poked bigger holes to let the glaze soak in. Also, didn't have a large box of pudding, so I used the small - wasn't missed! Thanks for the recipe!
A total hit! A great bound cake and super moist. Everyone just loved it.
can anyone tell me if I freeze the cake before glazing or after?
I love this cake. I make a low fat modification by using applesauce instead of oil, and left out the extra sugar, and personally because I love chocolate so much I use dark chocolate cake mix instead of yellow, but i could never remember exactly how much of the other things to add...and one of my friends made this cake years ago and I lost the recipe. Just brought it to work today for an office lunch party and it received rave reviews, and multiple requests to have it made again.
THE FIRST TIME I MADE THIS CAKE WAS DURING THE BUSY HOLIDAY SEASON AND I FORGOT THE SUGAR. I WAS READY TO THROW THE CAKE AWAY, BUT I TASTED IT FIRST AND IT WAS DELICIOUS!!!! NOW I MAKE IT WITHOUT THE SUGAR.
Everyone has raved about this recipe and they're absolutely right! This has to be one of the best bundt cakes I've ever made and I've received requests for the recipe. I did substitute the glaze that was suggested with the butter, Kahlua, etc. and it was perfect. The only thing I would suggest is to cook it longer than 40 minutes. I took the cake out at about 50 minutes and it wasn't quite done in the middle even though I tested it....very moist and delicious!
This was one of the best chocolate cakes I have ever eaten. Moist and full of flavor ! Hightly recommend !
This recipe was really good. I have been looking for a Black Russian Cake recipe like one that was made for my Christmas office party by a co-worker. I did everything exactly. It turned out great.
This is really an incredible cake. I wanted to add my two cents to the raves on this recipe and also to the alternative glaze offered earlier. This is truly the best non-frosted cake I have ever eaten!
I made this for my sister's Washington DC field trip. Really easy to make, really mositure texture, and not very sweet. I did some alternatives to it. I reduced oil to half cup, added half cup of unsweeted expresso and one cup of chopped fruit for a little bit of fiber . My sister thinks it is great. She ate 1 slice right after baking it and brought 6 slices to share with her friends. Everyone said it taste great. I did not like it that much as my sister did when it just came out of the oven. It has a scent of oil smell, maybe it is because I used canola oil, instead of vegetable oil. However, I try it after one night refregrating it, it tasts so great. I ate 4 slices with two cups of tea as my morning snack. Thank you, Rory. Really nice recipe. Definitely will do it again.
The "best" cake I've ever had the pleasure to eat.
Leave out the sugar and this isn't a bad recipe. It was a bit sloppy and it didn't rise as much as I thought it should. Is the liquid measures accurate or should they have been reduced a bit? Otherwise a nice rich cake. Needs no frosting!
This is Delicious!!! Everyone loved it!
WOW, is this good! Serve this with homeade vanilla ice cream and you have a dessert that's to die for.
very VERY good! I make a lot of very tasty desserts but this one is my roommate's new favorite. I made it just as called for, but with the glaze mentioned in these reviews, and substituting Mocha Caramel liqueur for the kahlua / coffee liqueur (I hate coffee flavor). I also had to cook it for at least 55 minutes.
I made this cake for our holiday cocktail party - it was a huge hit. Everyone just loved it. The cake was extremely easy to make and the kahlua soaks in right from the bottom. Everyone that was there wants the recipe now!
This cake earned rave reviews. Every last crumb was consumed by guests at the party I brought it to. People kept saying it was like the signature dessert at resturant. Highly recommended.
This cake in very moist and was a bit hit. Didnt have coffee liqueur so used expresso instead and end result was wonderful.
I've been making this cake for 30 years and it consistently gets rave reviews from friends, family and guests. I find that mine usually need to bake from 55 to 60 minutes, though, to keep from having soggy spots in the middle of the cake.
This cake was easy to make and very tasty...my co-workers really enjoyed it. I garnished my cake with chocolate-covered espresso beans.
I have made this cake several times, and each time with rave reviews! It is moist with a wonderful flavor. I have made it even richer with a chocolate glaze. I take it to the office a lot, people think they are drinking on the job!
Fantastic!!!! I used tia maria and my family was very impressed!!!
ABSOLUTELY fabulous!! I am sure it is a million carbs and grams of fat per serving...but no matter! It's def. the best cake ever! THANK you for this awesome recipe!
Very good cake, and I will definitely make it again. I will try the "crunchy" glaze from another review. ALSO, I may cook it a bit longer; mine was right on the line between moist and under-cooked. OH, and I used one 3.9 oz. package of instant pudding mix, NOT 5.9 oz as called for b/c that's all I could find (and I didn't want to buy 2 and do the measurement). Thanks for the recipe!
This is a wonderful, moist cake. My family does not drink, so I had to make some changes to the recipe. Instead of vodka, I used coffee and instead of coffee liquer, I used chocolate syrup. It turned out wonderful! I made it for my coworkers - it was gone in minutes.
I added extra Kahlua--Yummy! Very moist. Took it to a dinner party and it was history in no time!
I followed the recipe as written and it was absolutely delicious and moist. Everyone loved it and has stated this cake is a top favorite now. I did not have any spill over issues while baking, as some other reviewers mentioned, and it baked to the proper level in the bundt pan. Next time I make it I might increase the coffee liquor in the cake batter a little, decreasing the water in appropriate proportion, but only because I really love the flavor of coffee liquor.
This is a very moist cake and so easy. Great for any occasion and especially for chocolate lovers.
The flavor was really wonderful! It stayed moist for several days. Hard to believe it lasted that long! I made it for company, and got raves. It definitly is going to be a cake I will make again and again.
I have been making this recipe for years, my 90 year old grandma even asks for it for Christmas! I think it improves if it sits for a while so I always make it a day ahead. Have the recipe on hand when you serve it, you will be asked for it.
I have made this recipe over and over again and it is always gone within minutes !!!
