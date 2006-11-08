Fudge Cake
For the true chocolate lover, this cake is moist and dense and you are going to love it. Great with cream cheese frosting or cooked fudge frosting.
I honestly can't believe more people haven't tried this recipe. It is probably one of the best chocolate fudge cakes I've ever baked. (and I've baked quite a few!). I changed the recipe to 9 servings and this was actually just over what I needed. I baked an 8inch layer cake and still had mix left over! I used low fat margarine instead of butter to make it a little less sinful. I also added 1 tsp of cinnamon to add a little spice. Just before I put the tins in the oven I dropped a handful of roughly chopped dark and white chocolate chunks into the top of the mix. These added some nice surprises in the middle of the cakes. I baked it for 25-30 minutes and the result was so perfect. It was intensely moist and rich and chocolatey but it was also light to the bite unlike a lot of heavy chocolate cakes. I filled the layer cake with my Raspberry Layer Cake Filling and frosted the tops and sides with the Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Frosting and Chocolate Cream Cheese Frosting. I added fresh raspberries to the top and chocolate shavings. I will be making this cake time and time again. It is now my no1 chocolate cake recipe! The only thing I can think that is putting people off with giving this recipe a go is the lack of detailed instructions, but if you've baked a cake or two before it is easy to work out the details. For example make sure you grease and flour your tins before you put the mixture in ;) I urge everyone to give this recipe a go!!Read More
A very good recipe if not overbaked, pay attention. The second one I made was very good and moist.Read More
I would've given this 5 stars if I had not needed to change the recipe a tad. I put in 3/4 cup of chocolate because it definitely needed more. I also used buttermilk instead of souring the milk with lemon juice. I went ahead and used the chocolate cream cheese icing and brown sugar cream cheese icing that another member suggested. Also, as a semi-beginner cook, I didn't realize that I should've put the batter into two round pans as there was just too much batter in one to cook in that amount of time and it caved in a tad in the middle. The taste was AMAZING though so it still deserves at least 4 stars.
I scaled this for 9 servings and baked it in an 8x8 pan. It came out fine, taking about 30 minutes to bake. I like this cake very much, it is moist and chocolatey but not overly rich. I also made the full recipe in two 9-inch layers and frosted with Fudge Buttercream Icing and it was a seriously satisfying chocolate "fix". Had to bring the cake to the office or I'd eat it all myself!
OHHHH WOW! This was soo good! This is going to be my favorite chocolate cake recipe! I used buttermilk instead of the milk and lemon, and because I love chocolate so much, I used 3/4 of a cup of cocoa. I also added about 3tbs of instant coffee granules. I put it into two 9" pans thinking I might freeze one, but it was so good there was no way I would freeze it- our family would have eaten every last bite- so I gave one away. I hope they enjoy it as much as we did!! I iced it with a dark chocolate frosting.
Very good! This recipe was very easy to make. It had a very moist, fudgy texture and lots of chocolate flavor. Definitely a keeper!
We loved it. Don't know why some people didn't like it, or how come it came out dry for them, not all ovens bake evenly, and mine is a very difficult oven, yet this cake didn't burn, baked perfectly and had a fudge cake texture. I baked in two round pans, which I had buttered and floured, and we're making again this weekend for our birthday party. It was also really nice to come across a recipe for a chocolate cake (with eggs, I tried eggless ones too which were really nice, on this site) not made with actual chocolate, and NOT from a PACKAGED MIX! Thanks a bunch for the recipe!! I might have to try those as cup cakes (adjusting cooking time of course) as I think they'd be FANTASTIC! Update 10 Oct 08: Made them as cupcakes and they turned out amazingly well! Had to adjust cooking time, but they were a HUGE success, piped some Decorator Frosting from this site http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Decorator-Frosting/ and they were easily transported to the party venue, the icing didn't stick to the plastic wrap at all. I'm one happy camper!
This cake was okay. It lacked chocolate flavor and wasn't very moist, but still it wasn't a *bad* cake. I wasn't all that disappointed when my two-year-old pulled the cake plate off the counter and sent it crashing to the floor, though.
This cake was really surprising! I followed it pretty much to the T and it came out very bland and did not have that chocolate flavor. I think you should add less sugar and A LOT more chocolate. powder. I do not think I will be making this cake again.
My youngest daughter's partner will only eat chocolate cake so I made this mainly for him. I baked in 2 9" rounds and sandwiched with chocolate buttercream. My only slight complaint is that this dried out on the edges a little trying to get the centre done. That aside this was devoured in no time. Thanks for sharing your recipe Kristen.
It's a fairly good cake. Not the best I've ever had and I probably won't use this recipe again. But it was passable, looked good, tasted good.
This wasn't all that fudgey or rich. It was a good, regular chocolate cake, but doesn't qualify as a fudge cake in my books. Other than that, there's nothing wrong with the recipe, but I will personally stick with Dark Chocolate Cake IV from this site.
Had a really nice, soft, dense texture--not like any cake I've ever baked. Tasted only "okay", though. I'm still looking for a cake where the chocolate really comes through. I would make this again, based on the texture alone.
I was worried abt trying this cake due to all the not so good reviews. I am soo glad I tried it anyway! It is so easy to make and the texture is perfect. I agree that it is not that fudgey or chocolatey, hence the four starts, but with a nice chocolate buttercream frosting, it would be absolutely perfect! I mixed everything by hand, and used evaporated milk instead of regular, and halved the recipe which I baked in an 8X8 pyrex pan. Other than that, followed exactly, but had to bake longer. Delicious, not dry at all, and also not too moist either. I would add a bit more cocoa next time, just to make it darker, or just use dutch processed cocoa, which is naturally darker. I may also add some chocolate chips to the batter next time. Thanks so much for this recipe, really good.
very yummy ill add a full cup of coco next time i make it but loved it
Really loved this recipe, made it up as muffins for my children lunches. I froze them to send on hot days. Were perfect at lunch, nice cool and perfectly fluffy. I highly recommend this recipe. My girls ask for them daily...now that's a recommendation!
I made this for my son's 18th Birthday & It was a huge Hit! It turned out Perfect! The Coffee was a nice surprise. It added a nice rich flare but you can't really taste the coffee at all. YES! I will make this again.
This cake is awesome! I made it adding 1 tsp. cinnamon and chopped dark and white chocolate as suggested by one of the reviewers. I frosted the middle and sides with Light and Creamy Brown Sugar and Chocolate Frosting and the top with Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Frosting from this site. Loved it!
Nice and light- but tasty.
Very nice flavor and texture. :D
Not fudgy nor chocolatey...wet.... to much liquid in batter.
Very good homemade cake. Thanks for the recipe!
I just made this today and decided to make it sugar free. I used Splenda in place of the sugar. Added extra coca like suggested and this is VERY good. I used the sugar free frosting from this site and it made a very good cake. It is dense but very flavorful.
Quick and easy, just leaves a lot of dishes! My two and a half year old and I baked it today in her little silicone moulds and the cake came out nicely.
This was absolutely gorgeous! Tasted just like a chocolate fudge cake should; moist, chocolatey but not too heavy either. I don't understand how anyone doesn't like it because it's too dry! I made a round 9" cake with the 18 serving recipe and it was perfect!
Just finished baking the cake. I think it's really fudgy. So dense and smooth texture. Unbelievably smooth. Not fluffy or airy at all. Taste ok, when it's just baked. Don't know for tomorrow or after refrigerated. I hope it gets tastier. I did all with low speed mixer from beginning to the end. Good recipe though, just need a little taste fixing.
This cake is my new favorite chocolate cake recipe! I will make this again and again. I didn't have the lemon juice so I just left it out and it turned out wonderfully. The cake is heavy but not too heavy. I baked it in a 9x13 greased pan for 28 minutes and then iced it with chocolate cream cheese icing. Perfection!
I absolutely love the texture of this cake- if you're a fan of dense, moist cakes, this recipe is for you! The only problem I had with it is I didn't find it chocolatey enough. I would suggest adding some mini chocolate chips to the batter, using more cocoa powder, and/or replacing some of the cocoa with melted chocolate.
ive never tried it before but it really sounds good
I baked this less than the 30 minute time given and it cam out dry dry dry. Very disappointing. The Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Frosting used as rec'd is very good.
Awful. I have made many cakes from this site and I have never been as disappointed. I followed the recipe exactly, and it feel into pieces. It went straight into the trash.
Best cake I have ever hadd! i put a vanilla glaze on top and the cake was just so delicious! is very moist and verrry tasty! after one piece I couldnt stop eating it! i have 5 pieces and my whole family loved it!!
This was a really good chocolate cake. I iced it with a cream cheese frosting but we did not care for the combination. I will make this again though with a butter cream frosting.
I followed the ingredients carefully and the cake turned out thick & tough with a odd taste. You couldn't taste the chocolate. Not my kind of cake maybe. My son liked it but I didn't. I like fudge and brownie type desserts so I thought I would like this but the taste and texture was all wrong. I won't make this again.
"I" felt this was fudgie :) First time making this recipe, made cupcakes for my son's birthday to share with his classmates. Rave reviews! Yesss! I've been using "Black Magic Cake" on here, and have a new go- to chocolate cake recipe. Thank you!
I added 2 tbsp of instant espresso powder, increased the unsweetened cocoa powder to 3/4 cups and used unsweetened dark cocoa powder instead of regular. Adding instant espresso powder to chocolate baked goods always makes them richer and taste more like hot fudge. What many people don't know is that restaurants will add hot coffee to hot fudge that is becoming too thick.
This cake was pretty good. It was just like described, but there's something missing. Its kinda bland. Well, i'll keep experimenting and try to find out what's missing. Well, thanx Kristen!
Delicious, and easy! I baked in 2 layers, split the layers & spread with raspberry filling, then put chocolate ganache in the middle and all over the top and sides of the cake. Delicious!
It was a big hit but I thought it could have used a bit more chocolate. I increased the coco powder to 3/4 C as suggested but maybe I'll increase it to 1 C next time. It was still a yummy cake. I used homemade raspberry jelly (heated in microwave for easier spreading) and cheesecake pudding between the layers. Covered it with chocolate cream cheese frosting from this site and chopped up candied pecans.
Rich moist homemade flavor. Great frosted with chocolate buttercream.
THIS IS THE BEST FUDGE CAKE I'VE EVER MADE I REALLY LOVE THIS RECIPE IT'S SO DELICIOUS!!!
I thought this recipe was great for a novice, and not too bad. But, it wasn't amazing either It came out a little dry for me. I guess its good I made cake balls with it. ;)
I love this recipe. Didn't change it at all and it turns out great. Not too moist and just the right amount of chocolate flavor. So yummy. I don't know how anyone ended up with a dry cake if they followed the recipe properly.
It's really perfect ??
Didnt cook all the way even tho i put down the the oven temp. Disappointed.
great recipe. very easy to make and cake comes out very moist, which I didn't expect. we split the cake into two and used fresh straberries to make kind of jam or spread and added it in the middle. yummy!!!!!! thanks for a great recipe.
Yep, I agree with the other reviewers, this is the best chocolate cake Ive ever made. Simple batter, moist rich fluffy cake. Great with chocolate buttercream frosting.
Simple recipe and easy to follow, I felt like a pro after making this cake. It was my first cake baked from scratch and I felt so proud and accomplished.
This is the best chocolate cake I’ve ever made. It was moist, rich, & flavorful! I highly recommend it.
I followed the recipe to the letter, and it's not fudgey or dense at all. It turned out as a normal fluffy, moderately chocolatey cake. It's tasty, but I was expecting something better. :/
I followed everything exactly and it came out completely bland and extremely dense. Not chocolaty or sweet just a bland mound of cake.
Loved it! Added extra chocolate powder though