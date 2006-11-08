Fudge Cake

For the true chocolate lover, this cake is moist and dense and you are going to love it. Great with cream cheese frosting or cooked fudge frosting.

By Kristen Faux

Servings:
18
Yield:
9 x 13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cream butter or margarine and sugar together in a large bowl. Add vanilla, and then eggs to the mixture.

  • In another bowl, mix together flour, soda, baking powder, and salt. Sour the milk by adding the lemon juice or vinegar. Add flour mixture alternately with soured milk to the creamed mixture.

  • Mix cocoa and hot water together, and beat into batter.

  • Bake 30 to 35 minutes at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Cool, and frost with desired frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
194 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 32.1g; fat 6.4g; cholesterol 35.3mg; sodium 212.5mg. Full Nutrition
