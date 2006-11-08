Fudge Cake

I honestly can't believe more people haven't tried this recipe. It is probably one of the best chocolate fudge cakes I've ever baked. (and I've baked quite a few!). I changed the recipe to 9 servings and this was actually just over what I needed. I baked an 8inch layer cake and still had mix left over! I used low fat margarine instead of butter to make it a little less sinful. I also added 1 tsp of cinnamon to add a little spice. Just before I put the tins in the oven I dropped a handful of roughly chopped dark and white chocolate chunks into the top of the mix. These added some nice surprises in the middle of the cakes. I baked it for 25-30 minutes and the result was so perfect. It was intensely moist and rich and chocolatey but it was also light to the bite unlike a lot of heavy chocolate cakes. I filled the layer cake with my Raspberry Layer Cake Filling and frosted the tops and sides with the Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Frosting and Chocolate Cream Cheese Frosting. I added fresh raspberries to the top and chocolate shavings. I will be making this cake time and time again. It is now my no1 chocolate cake recipe! The only thing I can think that is putting people off with giving this recipe a go is the lack of detailed instructions, but if you've baked a cake or two before it is easy to work out the details. For example make sure you grease and flour your tins before you put the mixture in ;) I urge everyone to give this recipe a go!!

