Donna's Sherry Wine Cake

It gives you an extremely unique taste with a lot of moisture, and goes very well with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Recipe by Donna Johnsen

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 bundt cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare a bundt pan by oiling the sides. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Blend all ingredients until well moistened. Pour batter into pan.

  • Bake for 40 minutes, or until done. Remove cake from oven, and cool.

  • Dust top with confectioners' sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
357 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 38.8g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 62.9mg; sodium 396.2mg. Full Nutrition
