Donna's Sherry Wine Cake
It gives you an extremely unique taste with a lot of moisture, and goes very well with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
It gives you an extremely unique taste with a lot of moisture, and goes very well with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
My mom has made this cake since the 70's. Always a hit with the office crowd. You can make a glaze for the cake using sherry, powdered sugar and melted butter. Bring your desired amounts to a boil and spoon over the cake.Read More
I was a bit surprised at how "strong" the sherry flavor was. I love the taste of sherry, but this was way too much for the cake. Then I spoke with a friend who has the same "exact" recipe with one exception.....1 pkg of instant vanilla pudding. I followed the recipe again, but this time I added the pudding, and boy did that make all the difference in the world. It was even more moist and velvety smoothe! I suggest amending the recipe to incorporate the package of instant pudding!Read More
My mom has made this cake since the 70's. Always a hit with the office crowd. You can make a glaze for the cake using sherry, powdered sugar and melted butter. Bring your desired amounts to a boil and spoon over the cake.
I was a bit surprised at how "strong" the sherry flavor was. I love the taste of sherry, but this was way too much for the cake. Then I spoke with a friend who has the same "exact" recipe with one exception.....1 pkg of instant vanilla pudding. I followed the recipe again, but this time I added the pudding, and boy did that make all the difference in the world. It was even more moist and velvety smoothe! I suggest amending the recipe to incorporate the package of instant pudding!
This cake was REALLY fast to make, and tasted great right out of the oven! It was a little too mushy for my taste. If I was to make it again, I'd cut back on the liquids.
tastes great! extremely moist & such simple ingrediants! big hit!
Delicious! I didn't have sherry so I used champagne instead. I also left out the nutmeg. Very moist and the taste is definitely unique.
This cake is so easy and very moist. Even my husband likes it, and there are not very many desserts that he does like.
My mom gave me the recipe for this when I was in junior high in the '80s (this is almost the same, hers has a small pkg of vanilla instant pudding too). I have made it ever since--she always just called it Wine Cake, so people don't know what to think. They are always pleasantly surprised! It is the best and easiest cake.
Very easy to make & tastes great! (very moist) - it was a big hit!!
I can not say enough about this cake. My kids don't eat a lot of sweets as they are not big fans. But this cake is just enough to meet the sweet tooth in anyone. I've made this cake 5 times now in the past 2 weeks. We LOVE it!
Thanks so much for this! I never buy cake mix - but was craving a quick and warm dessert! This is a dessert I remember from the 70's - so was very glad to come across it! Instead of dusting with powdered sugar - we'd make a glaze from milk, sherry, and powdered sugar! The more nutmeg (freshly grated!) the better!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections