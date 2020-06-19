Nectarine Salsa

1 of 11

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely FANTASTIC! Honestly I liked it enough that I ate it straight up with a spoon. The tang of the balsamic with the sweet of the fruit plus the sharp onoins really is an incredible mix! Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars I liked this quite a bit but my boyfriend wasn't a big fan. We served it over rice as an accompaniment to the Oaxacan Tacos you can find on this site. The vinegar taste is a little strong I think. Since we have some left over though it might be good on top of bruschetta. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I doubled the recipe for all ingredients except balsamic vinegar. I used a pear infused balsamic fresh cilantro and dried cranberries after it cooled. The salt and pepper really balanced the sweetness of the nectarines. I served it with poached salmon. Delish! Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars Love this! I never use the sugar or cilantro and would agree that about 1/2 of the balsamic is all that's needed. Also great over fish using other fruit such as apples! Helpful (4)

Rating: 2 stars Looking over this recipe the amount of balsamic vinegar didn't make sense. So I cut the amount in half--and it was STILL too much vinegar...plus it lacked complexity--the cilantro and balsamic don't play well together ime and it was missing some heat. (Maybe some pepper flakes?) It wasn't awful but wouldn't make this again. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This is really awesome! I left out the cilantro cuz we don't like it but we didn't miss it! I did not cook it left it fresh. Really good with the balsamic vinegar more like a relish but my son added hot taco sauce to his when we put it on steak tacos with freshly fried corn shells and it was just SO good! I think it would be good with any type of meat grilled food fish Mexican whatever! Now I know what to do with those nectarines that aren't ripe and sweet when I bring them home from the store... Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars I followed the directions exactly but my finished product looks nothing like the photo. How do you tell if your nectarines are lightly browned when they are covered in dark brown vinegar? This salsa was better before I cooked it. If I make this again I will cut way down on the balsamic vinegar. It was still tasty. Helpful (2)