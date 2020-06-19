Nectarine Salsa

Rating: 4.13 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

A refreshingly sweet and tangy blend. Especially good when cooked on the grill and served with a mild fish such as tilapia. If you are grilling fish, the salsa can be cooked on the grill at the same time and served over the fillets.

By STELLY

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a bowl, mix the nectarines, onion, vinegar, sugar, cilantro, salt, and pepper. Allow to sit 5 minutes.

  • In a skillet over medium heat, cook and stir the nectarine mixture 10 minutes, until onion and nectarines are tender and lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
95 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 22.8g; fat 0.5g; sodium 488.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

Most helpful positive review

AmyG
Rating: 5 stars
05/05/2011
Absolutely FANTASTIC! Honestly I liked it enough that I ate it straight up with a spoon. The tang of the balsamic with the sweet of the fruit plus the sharp onoins really is an incredible mix! Read More
Helpful
(9)

Most helpful critical review

marie of romania
Rating: 2 stars
06/29/2009
Looking over this recipe the amount of balsamic vinegar didn't make sense. So I cut the amount in half--and it was STILL too much vinegar...plus it lacked complexity--the cilantro and balsamic don't play well together ime and it was missing some heat. (Maybe some pepper flakes?) It wasn't awful but wouldn't make this again. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
Apple Jacks
Rating: 4 stars
07/07/2006
I liked this quite a bit but my boyfriend wasn't a big fan. We served it over rice as an accompaniment to the Oaxacan Tacos you can find on this site. The vinegar taste is a little strong I think. Since we have some left over though it might be good on top of bruschetta. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Alice
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2010
I doubled the recipe for all ingredients except balsamic vinegar. I used a pear infused balsamic fresh cilantro and dried cranberries after it cooled. The salt and pepper really balanced the sweetness of the nectarines. I served it with poached salmon. Delish! Read More
Helpful
(7)
HandyGrrl
Rating: 4 stars
11/30/2009
Love this! I never use the sugar or cilantro and would agree that about 1/2 of the balsamic is all that's needed. Also great over fish using other fruit such as apples! Read More
Helpful
(4)
donna
Rating: 5 stars
09/19/2011
This is really awesome! I left out the cilantro cuz we don't like it but we didn't miss it! I did not cook it left it fresh. Really good with the balsamic vinegar more like a relish but my son added hot taco sauce to his when we put it on steak tacos with freshly fried corn shells and it was just SO good! I think it would be good with any type of meat grilled food fish Mexican whatever! Now I know what to do with those nectarines that aren't ripe and sweet when I bring them home from the store... Read More
Helpful
(4)
NiseyT
Rating: 4 stars
09/13/2011
I followed the directions exactly but my finished product looks nothing like the photo. How do you tell if your nectarines are lightly browned when they are covered in dark brown vinegar? This salsa was better before I cooked it. If I make this again I will cut way down on the balsamic vinegar. It was still tasty. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Dad
Rating: 4 stars
08/29/2013
I followed recipe precisely and was disappointed. No tang. I think what was missing as a I had a dud red onion. Just the right amount of balsamic Had no onion flavor. Will try again with another red onion hopefully sharper.. Read More
Helpful
(1)
