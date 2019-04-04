Microwave Tacos
This is my mom's recipe for tacos. I really enjoy the way she seasons her meat. Her seasonings are way better than those store bought packs.
This was great, I was looking for something to replace the packet taco seasoning. I did not microwave the meat, I cooked the usual way in a frying pan, then drained, then added the seasonings and water and let that cook on low for about 10 minutes. This will replace the store bought stuff! Thank you
This was great, I was looking for something to replace the packet taco seasoning. I did not microwave the meat, I cooked the usual way in a frying pan, then drained, then added the seasonings and water and let that cook on low for about 10 minutes. This will replace the store bought stuff! Thank you
I struggled whether to give this 4 or 5 stars. I thought it was 4 before my additions and 5 after. I cooked on stove and was thrilled to not have to chop an onion~ one less step! I went easy on the cayenne and next time will reduce the salt a bit as well. Thought it was okay as is, but thought it needed more depth of flavor. Added about a tsp of cumin and a generous sprinkling of onion powder. Now it's just right! Bring on the tacos!!
I followed the recipe to the tee and it was great. The whole family loved it and it didn't taste any different than stove top cooked meat.
Like the first reviewer, DAVIDNKATE, I was looking for a replacement to the taco packet seasoning. I also make this recipe over the stove with ground turkey. I've been known to throw in a clove or two of garlic as well. It's turned out very tasty each time.
Good taco meat, not spicy at all, so if you don't like spicy tacos this is the one for you! This didn't make our favorites since we like spicy tacos but it is a good starting point. I did mine stovetop as I'm just more comfortable cooking the traditional way.
Wow! Surprisingly tasty tacos!!! I wasn't expecting much flavor. Microwaved taco meat??!!!?! Made these today for a get-together with friends. I needed someting easy to prepare as I was running short on time (and energy). Served alongside salsa rice (by Molly Ingle) with beer margaritas (by Big Surprise) to wash it all down, these were very tasty! I made a double batch (big eaters here...), so I had to microwave my meat for close to 11.5 minutes total. Served with hard taco shells, shredded taco seasoned cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, green onion, taco sauce and sour cream. It's amazing how good 'ol "comfort" food tastes. These remind me exactly of my mother's tacos. A great childhood memory. Thanks for sharing. I'll never use taco seasoning again :)
Cooked it over the stove instead of microwave (I have a problem with gray meat) If you want it spicy, use GOOD cayenne pepper. I also put mine through the food processor a few seconds when it was done to really break up the meat. This is an awesome recipe. I put it in corn tortillas and fried them to brown em a little, added cheddar cheese, lettuce and taco sauce. Voila....just like home, Yum
This was good, but wasn't quite as good as the package (a modest standard at best). I added 1 tsp of cumin which helped make it better, but something else is missing - not sure what.
Wow - I was surprised that this works! I had to spice it up a bit more but nobody even noticed I did it differently. I like to cook with my own spices instead of the packages. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe was great!! I didn't want to have to wash a lot of dishes, so it really helped me out. :) The recipe is really easy. One thing that I did was I ground up the beef more after I had put it in the microwave the first time, so I could get rid of more of the clumps. (Basically, I ground it up more before I put the spices in.) I thought the spices mix was good, but I'm going to try adding a taco mix pack for the next time. Thanks!!
Excellent! Exceptions: made with ground turkey, added more seasonings for hotter tacos. Great that you don't have to babysit a stovetop. Same texture as stovetop, believe me my husband is a picky person and even he couldn't tell the difference.
Yummm! I had already started browning the meat and realized I didn't want to make another taco from a packet where they're covered in that gooey sauce. I tried this and it is delicious. I did add a more heaping tsp of the garlic powder. Will definitely put in my recipe box and make this again! TY for sharing.
While my kitchen was being remodeled I didn't think we could have nachos or tacos, but this recipe made it possible. I would have never thought of cooking beef in the microwave until I didn't have a stove. Now I know how easy it is, I might always make my taco meat this way. My kids like mild taco meat, but it needed a bit more spice for the grown-ups.
This was very good and not as salty as the packaged taco seasoning. I also wasn't sure about microwaving the meat but it turned out perfect! I will definitely use this recipe from now on!
Like other reviewers I was mainly looking for the taco seasoning. I am a bit scared to cook meat in the microwave (worried about the texture). I actually used 1 lb turkey, cooked it stove top, drained a bit of the grease, and added the seasoning mixed in water and let it cook on lower heat for about 5 minutes. I actually doubled the cayenne for that little kick too! Update- 11/6/2017- I've been using this seasoning + 1 tsp cumin for a while. But tonight I tried it on firm tofu that I crumbled. I cooked it with the seasoning mixed in jalapeno juice from the jar instead of water. Yum, didn't miss the meat!
I added 1 tsp of cumin.
Perfect seasonings. Delicious!
I do not use the microwave for this recipe. That being said this taco meat has the best flavor of any I've tried. I added it to my "Go To" recipes.
