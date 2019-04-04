Microwave Tacos

25 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 11
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is my mom's recipe for tacos. I really enjoy the way she seasons her meat. Her seasonings are way better than those store bought packs.

By Zan

Gallery

Recipe Summary

cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Crumble the ground beef into a 1 1/2 quart casserole dish. Cover with glass lid. Cook in the microwave for 5 minutes on High. Drain, and stir in chili powder, salt, garlic powder, cayenne pepper and water. Cover and return to the microwave. Cook for another 3 to 4 minutes on High.

    Advertisement

  • Fill each taco shell with about 2 tablespoons of the ground beef, then top with desired amounts of cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and taco sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
321 calories; protein 19.6g; carbohydrates 12.2g; fat 21.4g; cholesterol 70.7mg; sodium 503mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/24/2022