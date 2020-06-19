Apple Almond Crunch Salad

79 Ratings
  • 5 55
  • 4 18
  • 3 3
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

This easy-to-assemble salad combines the great crunch of apples and almonds with the sweetness of golden raisins and the unique texture of feta cheese. The tanginess of the raspberry dressing works really well with the crispy ingredients.

By SKETTYMAKER

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large salad bowl, combine the salad greens, almonds, feta cheese, apple, red onion and raisins. Toss to blend. Apply salad dressing to individual servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 19.8g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 18.7mg; sodium 610.2mg. Full Nutrition
