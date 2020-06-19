Vegan Lemon Poppy Scones

Delicious lemon poppy scones that happen to be vegan. Note, this recipe can be changed up quite easily. And the proportions are pretty forgiving, too. Experiment with different sweeteners and flours if you like. These are very adaptable.
The taste of these were great, wonderful even. Though they did not act like scones at all. More similar to angel cake in texture, and they didn't rise very much. I did not put in the water at all, only a bit less than half a cup of soy milk, and 2 small lemons rather than one normal one. NOTE, please read!: To all my non-vegan friends, if you make this recipe for your vegan friends and family, DO NOT use normal margarine. It is NOT vegan. Please use 'Earth Balance' which will be in the natural section of your grocery store, or if you cannot find this one where you are, try to find a margarine that says 'lactose free' and read the ingredients to make sure there is no 'whey' or 'casien'. Thank you.
This recipe is very innovative and not to meaniton, delicious! I made these for a bake sale as a vegan option and they sold out! Very flavorful and the texture is nice and soft. I highly recommend these to both vegans and non-vegans.
This is a very good recipe. It turned out more like a cookie then a scone.. So use half the liquid but keep all the lemon and lemon juice.. so try to cut down on the water and soy milk .I also found vanilla soy milk added more sweetness to it. remember that on more humid and wet days you will require LESS liquid and on dryer days more liquid. So only add small bits at a time. and once it form a giant ball, stop mixing and do what needs to be done to prepare it for cooking. What ever liquid is left, toss it same with what ever dry is left in the bowl.
This recipe is extremely flawed. The "dough" all but turns to liquid on the cookie sheet, and I ended up with batter all over the bottom of my oven. Retest this recipe!
These are delicious and I loved the consistency. I didn't have any lemons on hand so I used an orange and they turned out great. Thanks! I have already made 2 batches this week! They also taste great warm with jam on them like a biscuit.
I loved this recipe. The first time I followed it exactly and it was good. Then I messed around with it creating lots of variations including adding rawsugar and less flour with dark choclate to create "dessert" scones that I served with heated and thinned fruit preserves. This is a basic recipe to have on hand and then to play around with till you find perfect variations. Thanks for sharing!
These were really yummy, although i didn't make them vegan (used regular milk and butter). I used whole wheat and still didn't need all the liquid. I will use less next time but my husband loved them and thinks they are the best!
Very flexible recipe if you want to customize the taste. I barely use a fraction of the amount of liquid suggested, and it still usually turns out more of a cookie than a scone. However, it is very flexible. I don't use vegan ingredients (I prefer real better to margarine and never have soy milk on hand) but I and mine enjoy the lemon poppy version as well as others like raspberry flavoring. :)
My changes to the dough: 1 c. all-purpose flour, 1 c. whole-wheat pastry flour (couldn't taste a difference) 1/2 cup sugar + 1 packet white stevia only 1/4 cup additional liquid (almond milk) I made two-bite scones like those sold at Whole Foods. Divide dough into three balls. On a floured surface, pat down into discs. Cut each disc into eight triangles. Separate for baking on greased sheet. Makes 24 mini scones. Adjust baking time as needed. Nice lemon flavor and had a good scone texture (be sure to reduce liquid and bake long enough).
The flavor is good, but the texture is not at all scone-like. The reason that they "run" and flatten, is too much sugar as well as too much liquid. (sugar becomes a liquid when it melts in a hot oven) Also, unless you are careful to make these with raw, unprocessed or evaporated cane juice sugar, they are not vegan. White sugar is filtered through charcoal made of animal bones, and so is not vegan.
These were so yummy. I followed other reviewers advise and cut the amount of liquid. I also added more lemon zest since I wanted them to be LEMONY. I need to make them again soon since I gave most of them to my mom for Mother's Day (after taste testing one first, of course).
I made a couple of changes-which changed it to non-vegan: I didn't add so much margarine and instead of white sugar I used equal parts of melted honey and raw sugar...I also added half a handful of sultanas and 1 tsp. of cinammon, 1/2 tsp. of nutmeg and grounded cloves and instead of lemon and lemon zest I used freshly squeezed orange juice. It does taste quite delicious but it has an aftertaste from the baking powder and mine turned out more like a crumbly muffin. Anyway still yum and I've given 5 stars for alot less. I agree with the other members that if you want it to be a scone to cut the liquid down by quite a bit but thats mentioned in the recipe also.
I love these scones!!! My hubby and our three kids devour them. I'm so happy I found a great recipe for my son who is allergic to milk and eggs. I do change the recipe up a little bit though. I half the fat and decrease the sugar to about 75%. They still come out great! Oh...and I don't use the poppy seeds because my kids are picky eaters.
I used 1/2 cup apple sauce in place of the butter, soy milk, and water (basically not adding any liquids but the lemon juice.) I used a large lemon, and had to add about 1/4 cup more flour to get a good scone dough. I also used half white and half whole wheat flour, and 1/2 cup raw sugar instead of 3/4 c. white sugar. I rolled the dough, cut it into triangles, and sprinkled it with sugar prior to baking. This recipe def. needs to cut a lot of liquids, but overall I really like the lemon and poppy seed with apple sauce.
These were okay, but not really very "sconey". I agree that they turned out much like fluffy pancakes. You won't need but half of the liquid that is called for, so watch out for that. I also recommend adding a tsp of vanilla extract to the batter.
I used coconut milk, no water, reduced my earth balance by half, and used lemon sugar and fructose... Flavor was sublime, but as others have mentioned, they don't hold up as scones. They had the texture of cake, and the shape of pancake. I only put six on my cookie sheet, so I didn't have batter run over into my stove. I added 2 more cups of flour to the remaining batter, and they seemed to hold up better, just not as sweet.
There is WAYY too much liquid ingredients added to this recipe. I read the other reviews and took their advice by not adding water. However, I did add all of the soymilk and wish I hadn't. I had to add handful upon handful of flour to be able to work with the sticky liquidy dough... Anyway, these turned out FANTASTIC! I used 1/4 cup of honey and 1/2 cup sugar. I added vegan chocolate chips to half the batch and those were great too!
I hate to give a bad review, but this is not a scone. I am not vegan, but wanted to try a lemon poppy seed scone and since there are only two recipes on this site I tried this one. These were flat and basically resembled little pancakes. They had no lemon flavor even after I used 1/4 c. lemon juice vs. 1/2 c. of water. Since I'm not vegan I used whole milk vs. soy milk which is preferable in a scone.
these were soooooo good. they have room for modification, i believe another wrote that. i had to add some more four to make the dough less sticky, and instead of lemons i used orange juice and a little less sugar. i used about 1/2 a cup of oj. i also tried putting jam in the scones: with a teaspoon and butter knife, scrape on to the cookie sheet (i lined mine with wax paper and they lift right off), a dollop of mixture. then place some of your favorite jam into the center of the scone, don't dig it in too much to the center. then drop a little left over dough on top and bake for about 10-12 minutes. they taste great. i made them two days in a row for friends we're staying with and today i'm making more. every time i make them i get exactly 18 scones. loved this recipe.
What a nice treat. I love the combination of lemon and poppyseeds. I was surprised by how much they spread in the oven, despite my omission of the 1/2 c. water. I think I'll try these again with a touch more flour, less milk, 3t. baking powder instead of 4t., and parchment paper instead of greasing the pan. Thanks for the lovely recipe!
ADD MORE LEMON! I tried to make these as Paleo as possible. I used Splenda instead instead of sugar, and replaced 1/2 cup flour with coconut flour. They are delicious BUT lacking lemon flavor. I threw the lemon skeleton into the food processor and mixed it with some water, then strained and combined with powdered sugar to make lemon icing. That added a little more lemon flavor to the scones. I do live in Vegas and we don't get the best produce, so that could be why 1 lemon wasn't enough. I would use at least 2 lemons next time - maybe even 3. I will say this, though, my kids love these cones. They don't know I made them with Splenda! Haha! And after eating one, I don't feel dragged down like I do with most desserts. I actually feel great!! This recipe is a keeper!
This is a great base recipe! For those having a hard time with it make sure you only stir enough to moisten dry ingredients. You need the air pockets created by the salt and baking powder to make them fluffy, just like other scone recipes. I ommitted the lemon and poppy seeds and added 1/2 a grated apple. I also added 1/2 tsp each nutmeg and cinnamon and 1 tsp vanilla powder. I used 1 cup vanilla soy milk and left out the water. I baked them at 380 degrees for 10 minutes. They turned out great, especially for a first time go at a new recipe! Thanks for sharing :D
I had to come up with several different "vegan" desserts for a catering job and I decided to try this. I made both lemon and orange and loved the flavor in both. I made a glaze for each with fresh juice and powdered sugar and a bit of melted "not butter". These were so good I am thinking of making them as gifts for Christmas. To go with the home made candy of course.
Having read the reviews, I used none of the water. The dough was *still* too wet and the scones spread very flat. Still, the flavor was great, and I will try the recipe again, using Silk creamer and more flour.
I love this recipe! I've made these about 3 or 4 times and they are so yummy & easy to make. I don't use all of the liquid - about half and it's perfect. I like to refer to these as fluffy cookies :) They are great for a quick breakfast or tasty dessert.
Great taste but more the consistency of muffins, in fact I used a scone pan that is basically like a triangular muffin tin, and they came out beautifully. I recommend making them into muffins! They taste delicious.
Delicious! I had no problem with the liquid, but I also followed the recipe-- to only add as much as needed to moisten the batter. I eliminated the poppy seeds and sprinkled sanding sugar on the top for a delicious tart/sweet scone!
We aren't vegan, but I ran out of eggs wanted to make a yummy breakfast that would incorporate some lemon curd I'd made earlier in the week. These were perfect! I made some major adjustments however. I substituted 1/2 c. butter and 1/4 cup applesauce for the margarine, omitted the water, and used real milk. I also only used 1 Tbsp. of poppyseeds, which was plenty. My only complaint is that these spread out like cookies when baking and looked more like poppyseed pancakes. But they tasted great drizzled with lemon curd! I'll make them again and refrigerate the dough so they won't spread.
This is not a scone recipe, in my opinion. I used half the liquid and they still did not hold their shape. This recipe definately needs re-testing! The ratio of dry to liquid is way off. If you want a scone, do not try this. (I am amazed at the wide range of reviews.)
I made these for a ladies church brunch. They were a hit with everyone and I was beseiged for the recipe. The first batch I followed the directions to the letter. They did look alot like cookies and were softer than I think a "Scone" should be. They still received raves by all. The second batch I tried the suggestion of substituting Orange and Cranberry in the place of the lemon and poppy seed. I also used only soy milk, no water. I made the dough stiffer and rolled it out so I could cut triangles. This worked great. The scones were just a bit heavier but still delightful and soft. this recipe is a real "Keeper".
The dough is delicious. I used 1/8 cup of water instead of the 1/2 the recipe calls for, coconut milk (I'm allergic to soy), and 1/2 cup of whole wheat flour as the dough was too runny. I only baked them for 91/2 minutes, and they were delicious. I hope my vegan family member likes them, and I will make them for myself again! Thank you for sharing.
Me and one of my daughter made it together.This turned out pretty good.Although I coud'nt make that perfect scone shape and while baking in oven it expanded it was really good. My husband ,daughter,and son liked it. I would obviusly make this again! Hope this is somewhat helpful!
These are great! Very easy to make as well. Like the other reviewers, if you want it to be more "sconeish" use less liquid. Also note that if you want it to be truly vegan, then you shouldn't use regular margarine! That is a no no. I also use raw sugar and wheat flour and they still turn out well.
I love this recipe. I always put slightly too much liquid in to get upright scones (I didn't know what consistency the dough should be to begin with), so they often turn out flat, but everyone loves them, so I have decided to embrace flatness as a special quirk of my scone-making!
These were delicious! They came out light and buttery. Like other reviewers, we skipped the water and only used about 1/4 cup of almond milk. Next time, I would try using a little less of the Earth Balance too.
I used 1.5 tsp lemon extract instead of lemon rind/juice, and added 1.5 tsp almond extract, as I am wont to do. Be sure to follow the instructions and *not* add all the liquid. Just add enough to make it look like scone dough should. SO GOOOOOD!
I realized I was out of poppy seeds just as I was supposed to add them! But I happen to use raw sugar so they had a nice crunch to them anyhow. They tasted super lemony, but didn't hold their shape. So I cut the giant pancake of scone into triangles and served them to my B&B guests. They loved them! I would serve them again.
The flavor of these were great, but they didn't come out right for me. They were a lot like very flat baked lemon/poppy pancakes. I imagine, from reading the rest of the reviews, that the problem could have been the amount of liquid. I will probably not make these again.
I've just made these. Substituted poppy seeds for chia seeds. After adding the lemon juice my dough didn't resemble biscuit dough at all, it was too 'liquidy' so I've even added some extra flour. Did not use soy milk or water because it was too runny already. The scones did not spread in the pan nor did they rise for that matter. My vegan sister loved these and so did I (I'm non-vegan).
delicious. I did not need much liquid at all. come out flat, but yummy.
the quantities in the recipe are off I needed only half of the liquid called for pluse another 1/2 cup of flour to get the biscuit dough consistency described and they took 20 minutes in the over to brown not the 10 to 15 stated
These scones were very sweet and fresh tasting. However, I had a lot of trouble with the recipe-- maybe my lemons were too juicy, but after adding them the dough was a little too moist even without adding the water or soy milk at all (so I didn't). One batch was totally burned on the bottom after just 10 min at 400 degress, but the texture was very nice. I made another batch at 15 min at 350, and they were flat like cookies (I flipped them halfway through so they wouldn't burn on the bottom). Not sure why...
I had zero time, so i mixed the butter melted with all the other moist ingredients, and then with the dry ones, and baked it on a muffin tray. They were the most fluffy, light and moist muffins ever, and the taste is great. Perfect to make when you are short of time. And as a plus, they look impressive!
I used self rising flour in place of all purpose and half of the milk/water mixture, plus I substituted poppy seeds for blueberries and ended up making 16 rather large scones. The dough was a bit wet and I think if I used just a little less liquid they would have been perfect. Still really lovely. They turned out so good!
Having made "regular" scones for years, this recipe was a disappointment. Reading / following reviewer suggestions, I added little liquid to the recipe (even added more flour) and it still produced a very wet batter / dough, resulting in a flat cookie - rather than a scone. They tasted good but were not what I was looking for - a scone.
These were great! I used all the soy milk/water because my husband likes the scones more moist and we both laughed because they do look like giant cookies. Defiantly a keeper and a recipe to have fun with. Thanks.
Very good breakfast pastry! Not a traditional scone but more like a muffin top which still tastes great. I zested another half lemon as I love a stronger lemon flavor and used about half the water to avoid runny batter.
I used the main recipe for my guideline and made a few alterations for a different variation. I'm not a huge lemon fan... instead came up with orange cranberry scones. I used orange zest instead of the lemon, substituted fresh squeezed orange juice in place of the water, added 3/4 cup dried cranberries, and a teaspoon of cinnamon. It was a hit!
These turned out *so* good! They weren't overly sweet and looked super cute, and tasted amazing! I added a little lemon frosting drizzle to them using a little of the zest and juice with a tablespoon of soy milk, a cup of powdered sugar, and vegan butter.
Although these were in fact quite tasty, they are not scones. I substituted sunflower seed oil for the margarine. The liquid is far too much for the recipe. Either add a little at a time, or be prepared to add more flour later.
