Vegan Lemon Poppy Scones

The taste of these were great, wonderful even. Though they did not act like scones at all. More similar to angel cake in texture, and they didn't rise very much. I did not put in the water at all, only a bit less than half a cup of soy milk, and 2 small lemons rather than one normal one. NOTE, please read!: To all my non-vegan friends, if you make this recipe for your vegan friends and family, DO NOT use normal margarine. It is NOT vegan. Please use 'Earth Balance' which will be in the natural section of your grocery store, or if you cannot find this one where you are, try to find a margarine that says 'lactose free' and read the ingredients to make sure there is no 'whey' or 'casien'. Thank you.

